UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share.  The dividend is payable on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

