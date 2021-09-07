Umpqua Holdings Hires Jacquelynne Bohlen as Head of Investor Relations, Promotes Drew Anderson to Chief Administrative Officer

Bohlen replaces Drew Anderson, who has been promoted to a new position as Umpqua's chief administrative officer, reporting directly to CEO Cort O'Haver. Anderson's responsibilities include leadership and oversight of enterprise operational functions, including teams focused on data and analytics and the enterprise portfolio management office. He will also chair the company's executive operating committee.

"Jacque's industry relationships, understanding of our core markets, and background in analytics will be an invaluable asset to Umpqua and will aid in a smooth transition as Drew moves into his new role," said Umpqua Bank's CEO Cort O'Haver. "We are thrilled to have someone with Jacque's level of financial services experience join our team, and we know she will continue to deliver the high caliber of investor relations that is the hallmark of Umpqua Bank."

"We are equally as thrilled for Drew as he advances in his new role. Drew has elevated our investor relations function over the last two-plus years and built strong relationships with the investor community," said O'Haver. "His promotion to chief administrative officer will allow the company to utilize his diverse skillset across the bank as we execute on our strategic initiatives."

Bohlen has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to her career at KBW, she was assistant branch manager at Wells Fargo, where she conducted underwriting and risk assessment procedures to reduce bad debt, developed relationships with existing clients to strengthen future sales opportunities, and provided new employees with the training necessary to achieve their revenue goals.

Bohlen is a CFA charterholder and graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a dual major in Business Economics and Communication. Anderson is a graduate of Gonzaga University and Pacific Coast Banking School.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

