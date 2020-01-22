Umpqua Reports Quarterly And Annual Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $80.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.38 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $354.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, up from $316.3 million, or $1.43 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

"I am very pleased with the continued progress we made in 2019 on executing against our ambitious Next Gen goals," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Annual loan and lease growth of $773 million in addition to deposit growth of $1.3 billion shows our emphasis on balanced growth has been effective. We took the opportunity to reposition a portion of the balance sheet in the fourth quarter by selling loans with lower yields while reducing higher cost time deposits. We will continue to focus on balanced growth, executing on our expense initiatives and investing in strategic digital initiatives in 2020, which will drive sustained profitability and long-term shareholder value."

Notable items that impacted the fourth quarter 2019 financial results included:

$10.4 million loss on the fair value of the MSR asset, compared to the net $4.2 million gain in the prior quarter and the $13 .1 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

loss on the fair value of the MSR asset, compared to the net gain in the prior quarter and the .1 million loss in the same period of the prior year. $5.0 million gain on the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the increase in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This compares to the $4.6 million loss in the prior quarter and the$3.0 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

gain on the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the increase in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This compares to the loss in the prior quarter and the$3.0 million loss in the same period of the prior year. $1.9 million of exit or disposal costs, related primarily to planned store consolidations, compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $0.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Full-Year 2019 Highlights (compared to prior year):

Gross loan and lease growth of $773.0 million , or 4%;

, or 4%; Deposit growth of $1.3 billion , or 6%;

, or 6%; Net interest income decreased by $18.0 million , driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in loans and leases;

, driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in loans and leases; Provision for loan and lease losses increased by $16.6 million primarily due to loan and lease growth and a slightly higher net charge-off ratio;

primarily due to loan and lease growth and a slightly higher net charge-off ratio; Non-interest income increased by $60.4 million , driven primarily by the $76.3 million net gain recorded from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and other debt securities, partially offset by a reduction in net residential mortgage banking revenue;

, driven primarily by the net gain recorded from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and other debt securities, partially offset by a reduction in net residential mortgage banking revenue; Non-interest expense decreased by $20.4 million , driven primarily by lower salaries and benefits expense, lower occupancy and equipment expense, lower professional fees, and lower FDIC assessment expense, partially offset by a higher loss on other real estate owned (OREO);

, driven primarily by lower salaries and benefits expense, lower occupancy and equipment expense, lower professional fees, and lower FDIC assessment expense, partially offset by a higher loss on other real estate owned (OREO); Paid dividends of $0.84 per common share (versus $0.82 per share in the prior year) and repurchased 300,000 shares of common stock; and

per common share (versus per share in the prior year) and repurchased 300,000 shares of common stock; and Book value increased by 6%, or $1.17 per common share, and tangible book value1 increased by 12%, or $1.20 per common share.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

Gross loan and lease balance diminishment of $325.1 million , or 2%, partially due to $117.9 million in non-SBA loan sales closed during the quarter. Average loan and lease balances increased $208.3 million , or 1%, compared to the prior quarter;

, or 2%, partially due to in non-SBA loan sales closed during the quarter. Average loan and lease balances increased , or 1%, compared to the prior quarter; Deposit growth of $46.8 million ;

; Net interest income decreased by $2.2 million , attributable to a lower average yield on loans and leases, partially offset by lower funding costs;

, attributable to a lower average yield on loans and leases, partially offset by lower funding costs; Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $7.0 million , driven by lower net charge offs of $14.9 million during the quarter compared to $18.0 million in the prior quarter;

, driven by lower net charge offs of during the quarter compared to in the prior quarter; Non-interest income decreased by $4.8 million reflecting the linked quarter decline in the fair value of the MSR asset, partially offset by the linked quarter increase in the fair value of debt capital market swap derivatives;

reflecting the linked quarter decline in the fair value of the MSR asset, partially offset by the linked quarter increase in the fair value of debt capital market swap derivatives; Non-interest expense decreased by $0.1 million , driven by lower state and local business taxes, lower marketing expense, and a lower loss on OREO, partially offset by lower deferred origination costs and higher charitable contribution expense;

, driven by lower state and local business taxes, lower marketing expense, and a lower loss on OREO, partially offset by lower deferred origination costs and higher charitable contribution expense; Non-performing assets to total assets decreased by two basis points to 0.23%;

Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.9% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 11.2%; and

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $28.9 billion as of September 30, 2019 and $26.9 billion as of December 31, 2018. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.4 billion as of December 31, 2019, representing 40% of total assets and 51% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.3 billion from $21.5 billion as of September 30, 2019. This decrease reflects non-SBA loan sales of $117.9 million consistent with management plans to reposition a portion of the balance sheet by reducing lower yielding loans and leases while also reducing higher cost time deposits.

Total deposits were $22.5 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $46.8 million from $22.4 billion as of September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in money market and interest bearing demand accounts, partially offset by a seasonal decline in non-interest demand deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $226.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down $2.2 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was driven primarily by lower average yields on earnings assets, partially offset by lower funding costs and a higher average balance of loans and leases.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 12 basis points from 3.63% for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven primarily by the lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by lower funding costs and lower bond premium amortization.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $157.6 million, or 0.74% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $7.0 million from the prior quarter level driven primarily lower net charge-offs. Net charge-offs decreased by 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.28% of average loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2019 (annualized). As of December 31, 2019, non-performing assets decreased to 0.23% of total assets, from 0.25% as of September 30, 2019 and 0.36% as of December 31, 2018.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $83.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down $4.8 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects the decline in fair value for the MSR asset, partially offset by the gain on the debt capital market swap derivatives (see notable items above) and the $4.6 million gain related to the sale of loans recorded in the period compared to $1.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Net revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $4.0 million from the prior quarter. For-sale mortgage origination volume increased by 26% from the prior quarter, while the home lending gain on sale margin decreased to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 55% related to purchase activity, compared to 60% for the prior quarter and 80% for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $183.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down $0.1 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was attributable to lower state and local business taxes, lower marketing expense, a lower loss on OREO, partially offset by lower deferred origination costs and higher charitable contribution expense.

Capital

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's book value per common share increased to $19.59 from $19.48 in the prior quarter, and its tangible book value per common share1 increased to $11.39 from $11.27 in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company declared a dividend of $0.21 per share.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% and its estimated Tier 1 common equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.2% as of December 31, 2019. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018 Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,313,915



$ 4,289,516



$ 4,228,507



$ 4,112,326



$ 4,056,442

Subtract:



















Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560



23,964

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,507,918



$ 2,482,115



$ 2,419,701



$ 2,302,115



$ 2,244,827

Total assets

$ 28,846,809



$ 28,930,855



$ 27,986,075



$ 27,355,625



$ 26,939,781

Subtract:



















Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560



23,964

Tangible assets

$ 27,040,812



$ 27,123,454



$ 26,177,269



$ 25,545,414



$ 25,128,166

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,229



220,212



220,499



220,457



220,255























Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

14.95 %

14.83 %

15.11 %

15.03 %

15.06 % Tangible common equity ratio

9.27 %

9.15 %

9.24 %

9.01 %

8.93 % Book value per common share

$ 19.59



$ 19.48



$ 19.18



$ 18.65



$ 18.42

Tangible book value per common share

$ 11.39



$ 11.27



$ 10.97



$ 10.44



$ 10.19



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Interest income:



























Loans and leases

$ 262,109



$ 266,111



$ 264,110



$ 258,747



$ 254,093



(2) %

3 % Interest and dividends on investments:



























Taxable

13,361



12,546



10,287



19,956



27,381



6 %

(51) % Exempt from federal income tax

1,638



1,727



1,921



2,114



2,135



(5) %

(23) % Dividends

579



599



574



517



538



(3) %

8 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,343



4,204



4,708



925



2,621



3 %

66 % Total interest income

282,030



285,187



281,600



282,259



286,768



(1) %

(2) % Interest expense:



























Deposits

44,380



45,876



43,591



34,094



30,124



(3) %

47 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

431



448



403



810



185



(4) %

133 % Borrowings

5,080



4,238



4,563



3,683



3,326



20 %

53 % Junior subordinated debentures

5,325



5,652



5,881



5,987



5,743



(6) %

(7) % Total interest expense

55,216



56,214



54,438



44,574



39,378



(2) %

40 % Net interest income

226,814



228,973



227,162



237,685



247,390



(1) %

(8) % Provision for loan and lease losses

16,252



23,227



19,352



13,684



17,219



(30) %

(6) % Non-interest income:



























Service charges on deposits

16,656



16,627



15,953



15,278



16,035



0 %

4 % Brokerage revenue

4,027



4,060



3,980



3,810



4,178



(1) %

(4) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

34,050



47,000



9,529



11,231



15,150



(28) %

125 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

2



—



(7,186)



—



—



nm



nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(84)



257



82,607



695



410



(133) %

(120) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

4,603



1,762



3,333



769



2,484



161 %

85 % BOLI income

2,078



2,067



2,093



2,168



2,116



1 %

(2) % Other income

22,417



16,739



11,514



11,789



16,438



34 %

36 % Total non-interest income

83,749



88,512



121,823



45,740



56,811



(5) %

47 % Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

108,847



106,819



104,049



100,658



102,109



2 %

7 % Occupancy and equipment, net

36,513



35,446



36,032



36,245



35,949



3 %

2 % Intangible amortization

1,404



1,405



1,405



1,404



1,542



0 %

(9) % FDIC assessments

2,867



2,587



2,837



2,942



2,619



11 %

9 % Loss (gain) on other real estate owned, net

48



1,188



2,678



(51)



1,125



(96) %

(96) % Other expenses

33,764



36,145



33,414



30,394



35,144



(7) %

(4) % Total non-interest expense

183,443



183,590



180,415



171,592



178,488



0 %

3 % Income before provision for income taxes

110,868



110,668



149,218



98,149



108,494



0 %

2 % Provision for income taxes

27,118



26,166



37,408



24,116



28,183



4 %

(4) % Net income

$ 83,750



$ 84,502



$ 111,810



$ 74,033



$ 80,311



(1) %

4 %





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,222



220,285



220,487



220,366



220,247



0 %

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,671



220,583



220,719



220,655



220,668



0 %

0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.38



$ 0.38



$ 0.51



$ 0.34



$ 0.36



0 %

6 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.38



$ 0.51



$ 0.34



$ 0.36



0 %

6 %





























nm = not meaningful





























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)













Year Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Year over Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,051,077



$ 972,114



8 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

56,150



76,014



(26) % Exempt from federal income tax

7,400



8,368



(12) % Dividends

2,269



1,988



14 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

14,180



8,665



64 % Total interest income

1,131,076



1,067,149



6 % Interest expense:











Deposits

167,941



92,685



81 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

2,092



506



313 % Borrowings

17,564



13,604



29 % Junior subordinated debentures

22,845



21,715



5 % Total interest expense

210,442



128,510



64 % Net interest income

920,634



938,639



(2) % Provision for loan and lease losses

72,515



55,905



30 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

64,514



62,124



4 % Brokerage revenue

15,877



16,480



(4) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

101,810



118,235



(14) % (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net

(7,184)



14



nm

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

83,475



(1,484)



nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

10,467



7,834



34 % BOLI income

8,406



8,297



1 % Other income

62,459



67,917



(8) % Total non-interest income

339,824



279,417



22 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

420,373



425,575



(1) % Occupancy and equipment, net

144,236



148,724



(3) % Intangible amortization

5,618



6,166



(9) % FDIC assessments

11,233



16,094



(30) % Loss on other real estate owned, net

3,863



867



346 % Other expenses

133,717



142,039



(6) % Total non-interest expense

719,040



739,465



(3) % Income before provision for income taxes

468,903



422,686



11 % Provision for income taxes

114,808



106,423



8 % Net income

$ 354,095



$ 316,263



12 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,339



220,280



0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,650



220,737



0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 1.61



$ 1.44



12 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 1.60



$ 1.43



12 %













nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













































% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 382,598



$ 433,620



$ 342,508



$ 296,967



$ 335,419



(12) %

14 % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 980,158



757,824



691,283



605,841



287,218



29 %

241 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 80,165



64,764



66,358



63,327



61,841



24 %

30 % Available for sale, at fair value 2,814,682



2,842,076



2,698,398



2,894,778



2,977,108



(1) %

(5) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,260



3,320



3,416



3,478



3,606



(2) %

(10) % Loans held for sale, at fair value 513,431



355,022



356,645



240,302



166,461



45 %

208 % Loans and leases 21,195,684



21,520,794



20,953,371



20,405,997



20,422,666



(2) %

4 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (157,629)



(156,288)



(151,069)



(144,872)



(144,871)



1 %

9 % Net loans and leases 21,038,055



21,364,506



20,802,302



20,261,125



20,277,795



(2) %

4 % Restricted equity securities 46,463



54,463



43,063



47,466



40,268



(15) %

15 % Premises and equipment, net 201,460



203,391



210,285



217,595



227,423



(1) %

(11) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,718



108,187



112,752



109,807



—



2 %

nm

Goodwill 1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



0 %

0 % Other intangible assets, net 18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560



23,964



(7) %

(23) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 115,010



151,383



139,780



158,946



169,025



(24) %

(32) % Bank owned life insurance 320,611



318,533



316,435



314,303



313,626



1 %

2 % Other assets 434,201



466,365



394,044



331,479



268,376



(7) %

62 % Total assets $ 28,846,809



$ 28,930,855



$ 27,986,075



$ 27,355,625



$ 26,939,781



0 %

7 % Liabilities:

























Deposits $ 22,481,504



$ 22,434,734



$ 21,819,013



$ 21,243,894



$ 21,137,486



0 %

6 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 311,308



296,717



308,052



288,944



297,151



5 %

5 % Borrowings 906,635



1,106,674



821,712



932,420



751,788



(18) %

21 % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 274,812



267,798



277,028



294,121



300,870



3 %

(9) % Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 88,496



88,553



88,610



88,667



88,724



0 %

0 % Operating lease liabilities 119,429



116,924



121,742



118,520



—



2 %

nm

Deferred tax liability, net 52,928



67,055



57,757



45,202



25,846



(21) %

105 % Other liabilities 297,782



262,884



263,654



231,531



281,474



13 %

6 % Total liabilities 24,532,894



24,641,339



23,757,568



23,243,299



22,883,339



0 %

7 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 3,514,000



3,511,493



3,514,391



3,511,731



3,512,874



0 %

0 % Retained earnings 770,366



733,059



695,003



629,877



602,482



5 %

28 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 29,549



44,964



19,113



(29,282)



(58,914)



(34) %

(150) % Total shareholders' equity 4,313,915



4,289,516



4,228,507



4,112,326



4,056,442



1 %

6 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,846,809



$ 28,930,855



$ 27,986,075



$ 27,355,625



$ 26,939,781



0 %

7 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 220,229



220,212



220,499



220,457



220,255



0 %

0 % Book value per common share $ 19.59



$ 19.48



$ 19.18



$ 18.65



$ 18.42



1 %

6 % Tangible book value per common share $ 11.39



$ 11.27



$ 10.97



$ 10.44



$ 10.19



1 %

12 % Tangible equity - common $ 2,507,918



$ 2,482,115



$ 2,419,701



$ 2,302,115



$ 2,244,827



1 %

12 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.27 %

9.15 %

9.24 %

9.01 %

8.93 %

0.12



0.34



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Loan & Lease Portfolio (Unaudited)





























(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

% Change



Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

$ 3,545,566



$ 3,495,555



$ 3,537,084



$ 3,476,972



$ 3,573,065



1 %

(1) % Owner occupied term, net

2,496,088



2,566,299



2,396,674



2,449,648



2,480,371



(3) %

1 % Multifamily, net

3,514,774



3,479,986



3,341,547



3,302,936



3,304,763



1 %

6 % Construction & development, net

678,740



771,214



732,932



686,107



736,254



(12) %

(8) % Residential development, net

189,010



191,500



199,421



205,963



196,890



(1) %

(4) % Commercial:



























Term, net

2,232,817



2,310,759



2,271,346



2,185,322



2,232,923



(3) %

0 % Lines of credit & other, net

1,212,393



1,254,755



1,280,587



1,229,092



1,169,525



(3) %

4 % Leases & equipment finance, net

1,465,489



1,485,753



1,449,579



1,378,686



1,330,155



(1) %

10 % Residential real estate:



























Mortgage, net

4,215,424



4,245,674



3,995,643



3,768,955



3,635,073



(1) %

16 % Home equity loans & lines, net

1,237,512



1,224,578



1,215,215



1,170,252



1,176,477



1 %

5 % Consumer & other, net

407,871



494,721



533,343



552,064



587,170



(18) %

(31) % Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 21,195,684



$ 21,520,794



$ 20,953,371



$ 20,405,997



$ 20,422,666



(2) %

4 %





























Loan and leases mix:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

17 %

16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net

12 %

12 %

11 %

12 %

12 %







Multifamily, net

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Construction & development, net

3 %

4 %

3 %

3 %

4 %







Residential development, net

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:



























Term, net

10 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %







Lines of credit & other, net

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net

7 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

6 %







Residential real estate:



























Mortgage, net

20 %

20 %

19 %

18 %

18 %







Home equity loans & lines, net

6 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Consumer & other, net

2 %

2 %

3 %

3 %

3 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Deposits by Type/Core Deposits (Unaudited)





























(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

% Change



Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Deposits:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 6,913,375



$ 7,123,180



$ 6,771,087



$ 6,495,562



$ 6,667,467



(3) %

4 % Demand, interest bearing

2,524,534



2,406,404



2,355,473



2,341,441



2,340,471



5 %

8 % Money market

6,930,815



6,646,383



6,789,036



6,469,286



6,645,390



4 %

4 % Savings

1,471,475



1,469,302



1,446,332



1,479,509



1,492,685



0 %

(1) % Time

4,641,305



4,789,465



4,457,085



4,458,096



3,991,473



(3) %

16 % Total

$ 22,481,504



$ 22,434,734



$ 21,819,013



$ 21,243,894



$ 21,137,486



0 %

6 %





























Total core deposits (1)

$ 19,061,058



$ 18,845,328



$ 18,529,797



$ 17,903,754



$ 18,190,402



1 %

5 %





























Deposit mix:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

31 %

32 %

31 %

31 %

32 %







Demand, interest bearing

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %







Money market

31 %

30 %

31 %

30 %

31 %







Savings

6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

7 %







Time

21 %

21 %

20 %

21 %

19 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





































Number of open accounts:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

415,254



413,633



409,235



406,039



406,240









Demand, interest bearing

75,900



76,390



76,686



76,712



77,099









Money market

58,888



58,796



58,158



56,602



56,196









Savings

159,948



160,673



160,708



161,039



161,656









Time

62,952



62,122



60,571



58,210



54,388









Total

772,942



771,614



765,358



758,602



755,579







































Average balance per account:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 16.6



$ 17.2



$ 16.5



$ 16.0



$ 16.4









Demand, interest bearing

33.3



31.5



30.7



30.5



30.4









Money market

117.7



113.0



116.7



114.3



118.3









Savings

9.2



9.1



9.0



9.2



9.2









Time

73.7



77.1



73.6



76.6



73.4









Total

$ 29.1



$ 29.1



$ 28.5



$ 28.0



$ 28.0













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-performing assets:



























Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$ 26,244



$ 31,636



$ 35,022



$ 44,586



$ 50,823



(17) %

(48) % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

37,969



35,745



35,700



31,424



36,444



6 %

4 % Total non-performing loans and leases

64,213



67,381



70,722



76,010



87,267



(5) %

(26) % Other real estate owned

3,295



4,026



8,423



10,488



10,958



(18) %

(70) % Total non-performing assets

$ 67,508



$ 71,407



$ 79,145



$ 86,498



$ 98,225



(5) %

(31) %





























Performing restructured loans and leases

$ 18,576



$ 14,309



$ 15,267



$ 15,726



$ 13,924



30 %

33 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 41,882



$ 44,390



$ 40,619



$ 53,009



$ 37,373



(6) %

12 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.26 %

0.18 %







Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.30 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.43 %







Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.28 %

0.32 %

0.36 %













(1) Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $4.3 million, $5.2 million, $5.4 million, $158,000, and $8.9 million at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Allowance for loan and lease losses:























Balance beginning of period

$ 156,288



$ 151,069



$ 144,872



$ 144,871



$ 144,026









Provision for loan and lease losses

16,252



23,227



19,352



13,684



17,219



(30) %

(6) % Charge-offs

(18,734)



(23,112)



(16,707)



(17,152)



(19,527)



(19) %

(4) % Recoveries

3,823



5,104



3,552



3,469



3,153



(25) %

21 % Net charge-offs

(14,911)



(18,008)



(13,155)



(13,683)



(16,374)



(17) %

(9) % Total allowance for loan and lease losses

157,629



156,288



151,069



144,872



144,871



1 %

9 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

5,106



5,085



4,857



4,654



4,523



0 %

13 % Total allowance for credit losses

$ 162,735



$ 161,373



$ 155,926



$ 149,526



$ 149,394



1 %

9 %





























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.28 %

0.34 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

0.32 %







Recoveries to gross charge-offs

20.41 %

22.08 %

21.26 %

20.23 %

16.15 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases

0.74 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

0.71 %

0.71 %







Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

0.77 %

0.75 %

0.74 %

0.73 %

0.73 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses:







Balance beginning of period

$ 144,871



$ 140,608





Provision for loan and lease losses

72,515



55,905



30 % Charge-offs

(75,705)



(66,050)



15 % Recoveries

15,948



14,408



11 % Net charge-offs

(59,757)



(51,642)



16 % Total allowance for loan and lease losses

157,629



144,871



9 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

5,106



4,523



13 % Total allowance for credit losses

$ 162,735



$ 149,394



9 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.29 %

0.26 %



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

21.07 %

21.81 %





Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Average Rates:



























Yield on loans held for sale

4.25 %

4.82 %

5.03 %

5.95 %

5.81 %

(0.57)



(1.56)

Yield on loans and leases

4.80 %

4.93 %

5.07 %

5.06 %

4.97 %

(0.13)



(0.17)

Yield on taxable investments

2.05 %

1.99 %

1.62 %

2.96 %

4.11 %

0.06



(2.06)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.23 %

3.30 %

3.42 %

3.59 %

3.70 %

(0.07)



(0.47)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

1.65 %

2.20 %

2.41 %

2.44 %

2.25 %

(0.55)



(0.60)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

4.36 %

4.52 %

4.59 %

4.79 %

4.81 %

(0.16)



(0.45)































Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.13 %

1.19 %

1.16 %

0.97 %

0.85 %

(0.06)



0.28

Cost of securities sold under agreements



























to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.55 %

0.88 %

0.26 %

(0.01)



0.30

Cost of borrowings

1.96 %

1.95 %

2.03 %

1.88 %

1.75 %

0.01



0.21

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

5.92 %

6.14 %

6.17 %

6.24 %

6.13 %

(0.22)



(0.21)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.27 %

1.33 %

1.31 %

1.14 %

1.00 %

(0.06)



0.27































Net interest spread (1)

3.09 %

3.19 %

3.28 %

3.65 %

3.81 %

(0.10)



(0.72)

Net interest margin (1)

3.51 %

3.63 %

3.70 %

4.03 %

4.15 %

(0.12)



(0.64)































Performance Ratios:



























Return on average assets

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.62 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

(0.03)



(0.04)

Return on average tangible assets

1.22 %

1.26 %

1.73 %

1.20 %

1.28 %

(0.04)



(0.06)

Return on average common equity

7.70 %

7.87 %

10.80 %

7.34 %

7.90 %

(0.17)



(0.20)

Return on average tangible common equity

13.24 %

13.67 %

19.14 %

13.17 %

14.34 %

(0.43)



(1.10)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

59.00 %

57.76 %

51.64 %

60.44 %

58.58 %

1.24



0.42

Efficiency ratio – Bank

57.56 %

56.22 %

50.16 %

58.57 %

57.67 %

1.34



(0.11)





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)













Year Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Year over Year Average Rates:











Yield on loans held for sale

4.83 %

5.02 %

(0.19)

Yield on loans and leases

4.96 %

4.90 %

0.06

Yield on taxable investments

2.16 %

2.86 %

(0.70)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.40 %

3.66 %

(0.26)

Yield on temporary investments and interest bearing cash

2.06 %

1.94 %

0.12

Total yield on earning assets (1)

4.56 %

4.59 %

(0.03)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.12 %

0.67 %

0.45

Cost of securities sold under agreements











to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.65 %

0.18 %

0.47

Cost of borrowings

1.96 %

1.73 %

0.23

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

6.12 %

5.86 %

0.26

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.26 %

0.84 %

0.42















Net interest spread (1)

3.30 %

3.75 %

(0.45)

Net interest margin (1)

3.71 %

4.04 %

(0.33)















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets

1.27 %

1.21 %

0.06

Return on average tangible assets

1.35 %

1.30 %

0.05

Return on average common equity

8.42 %

7.90 %

0.52

Return on average tangible common equity

14.77 %

14.45 %

0.32

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

56.97 %

60.61 %

(3.64)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

55.40 %

58.60 %

(3.20)





(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash $ 1,045,975



$ 759,416



$ 783,703



$ 153,347



$ 462,621



38 %

126 % Investment securities, taxable 2,719,089



2,648,092



2,683,472



2,757,644



2,716,616



3 %

0 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 244,895



252,765



271,633



287,366



282,998



(3) %

(13) % Loans held for sale 415,169



328,155



264,445



187,656



238,958



27 %

74 % Loans and leases 21,379,239



21,170,915



20,605,963



20,388,988



20,051,674



1 %

7 % Total interest earning assets 25,804,367



25,159,343



24,609,216



23,775,001



23,752,867



3 %

9 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,806,791



1,808,191



1,809,583



1,811,007



1,812,487



0 %

0 % Total assets 28,981,387



28,356,982



27,709,310



26,811,621



26,672,224



2 %

9 %



























Non-interest bearing demand deposits 7,037,320



6,880,093



6,556,090



6,505,615



6,828,730



2 %

3 % Interest bearing deposits 15,550,483



15,289,464



15,069,198



14,304,325



14,138,852



2 %

10 % Total deposits 22,587,803



22,169,557



21,625,288



20,809,940



20,967,582



2 %

8 % Interest bearing liabilities 17,237,770



16,827,917



16,646,949



15,858,561



15,547,250



2 %

11 %



























Shareholders' equity - common 4,317,277



4,260,810



4,153,175



4,091,174



4,035,125



1 %

7 % Tangible common equity (1) 2,510,486



2,452,619



2,343,592



2,280,167



2,222,638



2 %

13 %

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances (Unaudited)



Year Ended % Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Year over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$ 688,258



$ 446,500



54 % Investment securities, taxable

2,701,821



2,729,950



(1) % Investment securities, tax-exempt

264,017



281,906



(6) % Loans held for sale

299,560



288,288



4 % Loans and leases

20,889,769



19,562,369



7 % Total interest earning assets

24,843,425



23,309,013



7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,808,879



1,814,756



0 % Total assets

27,971,844



26,210,933



7 %













Non-interest bearing demand deposits

6,746,607



6,699,112



1 % Interest bearing deposits

15,057,428



13,820,497



9 % Total deposits

21,804,035



20,519,609



6 % Interest bearing liabilities

16,647,085



15,264,375



9 %













Shareholders' equity - common

4,206,380



4,002,700



5 % Tangible common equity (1)

2,397,501



2,187,944



10 %



(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 415,169



$ 4,408



4.25 %

$ 328,155



$ 3,953



4.82 %

$ 238,958



$ 3,473



5.81 % Loans and leases (1) 21,379,239



257,701



4.80 %

21,170,915



262,158



4.93 %

20,051,674



250,620



4.97 % Taxable securities 2,719,089



13,940



2.05 %

2,648,092



13,145



1.99 %

2,716,616



27,919



4.11 % Non-taxable securities (2) 244,895



1,980



3.23 %

252,765



2,086



3.30 %

282,998



2,619



3.70 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,045,975



4,343



1.65 %

759,416



4,204



2.20 %

462,621



2,621



2.25 % Total interest-earning assets 25,804,367



$ 282,372



4.36 %

25,159,343



$ 285,546



4.52 %

23,752,867



$ 287,252



4.81 % Other assets 3,177,020











3,197,639











2,919,357









Total assets $ 28,981,387











$ 28,356,982











$ 26,672,224









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,446,137



$ 3,485



0.57 %

$ 2,363,626



$ 3,117



0.52 %

$ 2,319,613



$ 2,659



0.45 % Money market deposits 6,853,118



13,690



0.79 %

6,962,370



16,575



0.94 %

6,371,127



9,170



0.57 % Savings deposits 1,463,744



509



0.14 %

1,462,198



557



0.15 %

1,488,768



490



0.13 % Time deposits 4,787,484



26,696



2.21 %

4,501,270



25,627



2.26 %

3,959,344



17,805



1.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,550,483



44,380



1.13 %

15,289,464



45,876



1.19 %

14,138,852



30,124



0.85 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 303,230



431



0.56 %

313,089



448



0.57 %

284,847



185



0.26 % Borrowings 1,027,311



5,080



1.96 %

860,285



4,238



1.95 %

751,773



3,326



1.75 % Junior subordinated debentures 356,746



5,325



5.92 %

365,079



5,652



6.14 %

371,778



5,743



6.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,237,770



$ 55,216



1.27 %

16,827,917



$ 56,214



1.33 %

15,547,250



$ 39,378



1.00 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 7,037,320











6,880,093











6,828,730









Other liabilities 389,020











388,162











261,119









Total liabilities 24,664,110











24,096,172











22,637,099









Common equity 4,317,277











4,260,810











4,035,125









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,981,387











$ 28,356,982











$ 26,672,224









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 227,156











$ 229,332











$ 247,874





NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.09 %









3.19 %









3.81 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.51 %









3.63 %









4.15 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $342,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $359,000 for September 30, 2019 and $484,000 for December 31, 2018.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 299,560



$ 14,477



4.83 %

$ 288,288



$ 14,475



5.02 % Loans and leases (1) 20,889,769



1,036,600



4.96 %

19,562,369



957,639



4.90 % Taxable securities 2,701,821



58,419



2.16 %

2,729,950



78,002



2.86 % Non-taxable securities (2) 264,017



8,971



3.40 %

281,906



10,316



3.66 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 688,258



14,180



2.06 %

446,500



8,665



1.94 % Total interest-earning assets 24,843,425



$ 1,132,647



4.56 %

23,309,013



$ 1,069,097



4.59 % Other assets 3,128,419











2,901,920









Total assets $ 27,971,844











$ 26,210,933









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,365,845



$ 12,040



0.51 %

$ 2,333,662



$ 7,675



0.33 % Money market deposits 6,740,502



56,633



0.84 %

6,438,175



27,599



0.43 % Savings deposits 1,467,263



1,746



0.12 %

1,473,134



1,356



0.09 % Time deposits 4,483,818



97,522



2.17 %

3,575,526



56,055



1.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,057,428



167,941



1.12 %

13,820,497



92,685



0.67 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 319,723



2,092



0.65 %

287,767



506



0.18 % Borrowings 896,681



17,564



1.96 %

785,593



13,604



1.73 % Junior subordinated debentures 373,253



22,845



6.12 %

370,518



21,715



5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,647,085



$ 210,442



1.26 %

15,264,375



$ 128,510



0.84 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,746,607











6,699,112









Other liabilities 371,772











244,746









Total liabilities 23,765,464











22,208,233









Common equity 4,206,380











4,002,700









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,971,844











$ 26,210,933









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 922,205











$ 940,587





NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.30 %









3.75 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.71 %









4.04 %

(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:



























Origination and sale

$ 35,438



$ 31,432



$ 23,151



$ 14,373



$ 16,665



13 %

113 % Servicing

8,981



11,358



11,036



10,824



11,555



(21) %

(22) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(5,237)



(6,835)



(6,905)



(6,431)



(6,425)



(23) %

(18) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,132)



11,045



(17,753)



(7,535)



(6,645)



(146) %

(23) % Total

$ 34,050



$ 47,000



$ 9,529



$ 11,231



$ 15,150



(28) %

125 %





























Closed loan volume:



























Portfolio

$ 335,511



$ 611,022



$ 481,878



$ 318,612



$ 312,524



(45) %

7 % For-sale

1,060,016



844,442



698,150



487,090



589,355



26 %

80 % Total

$ 1,395,527



$ 1,455,464



$ 1,180,028



$ 805,702



$ 901,879



(4) %

55 %





























Gain on sale margin:



























Based on for-sale volume

3.34 %

3.72 %

3.32 %

2.95 %

2.83 %

(0.38)



0.51































Residential mortgage servicing rights:



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 151,383



$ 139,780



$ 158,946



$ 169,025



$ 175,038



8 %

(14) % Additions for new MSR capitalized

8,397



7,393



5,492



3,887



7,057



14 %

19 % Sale of MSR assets

(34,401)



—



—



—



—



nm



nm

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(5,237)



(6,835)



(6,905)



(6,431)



(6,425)



(23) %

(18) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,132)



11,045



(17,753)



(7,535)



(6,645)



(146) %

(23) % Balance, end of period

$ 115,010



$ 151,383



$ 139,780



$ 158,946



$ 169,025



(24) %

(32) %





























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 12,276,943



$ 15,707,519



$ 15,796,102



$ 15,902,587



$ 15,978,885



(22) %

(23) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.94 %

0.96 %

0.88 %

1.00 %

1.06 %

(0.02)



(0.12)

































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Year over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:











Origination and sale

$ 104,394



$ 88,644



18 % Servicing

42,199



42,786



(1) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:











Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(25,408)



(24,533)



4 % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(19,375)



11,338



(271) % Total

$ 101,810



$ 118,235



(14) %













Closed loan volume:











Portfolio

$ 1,747,023



$ 1,168,829



49 % For-sale

3,089,698



2,872,994



8 % Total

$ 4,836,721



$ 4,041,823



20 %













Gain on sale margin:











Based on for-sale volume

3.38 %

3.09 %

0.29















Residential mortgage servicing rights:











Balance, beginning of period

$ 169,025



$ 153,151



10 % Additions for new MSR capitalized

25,169



29,069



(13) % Sale of MSR assets

(34,401)



—



nm

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:











Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(25,408)



(24,533)



4 % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(19,375)



11,338



(271) % Balance, end of period

$ 115,010



$ 169,025



(32) %

