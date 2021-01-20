Umpqua Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $150.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $124.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.57 for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net loss of $1.5 billion, or $6.92 per diluted common share primarily due to the goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion in Q1 2020, compared to net income of $354.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

"Umpqua's results in 2020 are a testament to the tremendous strength of this company. Of the many challenges and opportunities that were presented this past year, our ability to stay agile, resilient, and ultimately deliver for our customers, both existing and new, was extraordinary" said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Our fourth quarter results represent our capacity to generate a return for our shareholders in a low interest rate environment. The company's record level of net income was driven by a number of strategic levers. These included the continued performance of our home lending division, accelerated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee recognition due to borrower forgiveness processing, and careful management of the cost of interest bearing deposits. As outlined in the Next Gen 2.0 initiatives we shared last quarter, the company will continue to balance prioritization of strategic investments to propel balance sheet growth, including key human digital initiatives to advance the customer experience and gain market share, supported by increased operational excellence and efficiency."

Notable items that impacted the fourth quarter 2020 financial results included:

$12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits primarily due to the year end true up for performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations compared to the prior quarter.

increase in compensation and benefits primarily due to the year end true up for performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations compared to the prior quarter. $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges primarily due to technology contract exits completed during the quarter.

in one time software impairment charges primarily due to technology contract exits completed during the quarter. $2.9 million in charitable contributions made in the quarter compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter.

in charitable contributions made in the quarter compared to in the prior quarter. $9.4 million loss on the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset due to higher prepayment speeds versus modeled expectations compared to a $12.2 million loss in the prior quarter and a $5.1 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

loss on the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset due to higher prepayment speeds versus modeled expectations compared to a loss in the prior quarter and a loss in the same period of the prior year. $4.0 million gain on the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the increase in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This compares to the $1.8 million gain in the prior quarter and the $5.0 million gain in the same period of the prior year.

Full-Year 2020 Highlights (compared to prior year):

Gross loan and lease balance growth of $583.7 million , or 3%;

, or 3%; Deposit balance growth of $2.1 billion , or 10%;

, or 10%; Net interest income decreased by $38.1 million , driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin;

, driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin; Provision for credit losses increased by $132.3 million primarily due to the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which uses credit models to forecast future credit losses and fully reserve for the forecasted losses as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted;

primarily due to the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which uses credit models to forecast future credit losses and fully reserve for the forecasted losses as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted; Non-interest income increased by $72.2 million , driven primarily by a significant increase in net mortgage banking revenue;

, driven primarily by a significant increase in net mortgage banking revenue; Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 billion , driven by the $1.8 billion goodwill impairment that was recorded in the first quarter and higher salaries and employee benefits expense due to the significant increase in annual net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower occupancy, communications, marketing, services, and other expenses;

, driven by the goodwill impairment that was recorded in the first quarter and higher salaries and employee benefits expense due to the significant increase in annual net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower occupancy, communications, marketing, services, and other expenses; Paid dividends of $0.84 per common share (equal to the $0.84 per share in the prior year) and repurchased 331,000 shares of common stock; and

per common share (equal to the per share in the prior year) and repurchased 331,000 shares of common stock; and Book value decreased by 37%, or $7.31 per common share due to the aforementioned goodwill impairment, and tangible book value1 increased by 7%, or $0.82 per common share.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

Gross loan and lease balances decreased by $647.1 million , or 3%, partially due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale, and payoffs in residential real estate.

, or 3%, partially due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale, and payoffs in residential real estate. Deposit balances decreased by $47.6 million or 0.2%, partially due to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products;

or 0.2%, partially due to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products; Net interest income increased by $18.3 million , attributable to the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower costs of interest-bearing deposits;

, attributable to the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower costs of interest-bearing deposits; Provision for credit losses increased by $0.4 million , driven by the continued stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models;

, driven by the continued stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models; Net charge-offs increased by 11 basis points to 0.35% of average loans and leases (annualized) primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired;

Non-interest income decreased by $8.0 million reflecting the linked quarter decline in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Association (SBA) loans during the period;

reflecting the linked quarter decline in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Association (SBA) loans during the period; Non-interest expense increased by $21.1 million , primarily driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower service expense;

, primarily driven by a increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, in one time software impairment charges, and a increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower service expense; Non-performing assets to total assets decreased three basis points to 0.24%;

Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.6% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 12.3%; and

Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on November 30, 2020 , to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020 .

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $29.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $29.4 billion as of September 30, 2020 and $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $647.1 million from $22.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. The decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale and payoffs in residential real estate. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.

Total deposits were $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $47.6 million from $24.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposit balances, partially offset by deposit balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $234.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up $18.3 million from the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness applications and by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 27 basis points from 3.08% for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower funding costs.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $348.7 million, or 1.60% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020, which was down from $369.4 million, or 1.65% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $29,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $367,000 from the prior quarter level primarily due to changes in portfolio mix and balances as well as the stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by 11 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.35% of average loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2020 (annualized). The increase in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired. As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets was 0.24% of total assets, compared to 0.27% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.23% as of December 31, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)

As described in our first quarter 2020 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020 ("Q1 2020 10-Q"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, our financial results are affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. Specifically, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts, which at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic projected significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. Due to the lack of significant changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and offsetting impacts within the economic forecasts compared to the prior quarter we recorded a minimal provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $124.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down $8.0 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the decrease in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans during the period.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $83.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $15.3 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $153.4 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 42 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 4.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 48% related to purchase activity, compared to 46% for the prior quarter and 55% for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $211.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.1 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges due to technology contract exits, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower services expense.

Goodwill

As described in our Q1 2020 10-Q, the Company completed the analysis of goodwill prior to filing the Q1 2020 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company updated its goodwill assessment for the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units as of March 31, 2020, due to events and circumstances indicating potential impairment. Impairment of goodwill is the condition that exists when the carrying amount of a reporting unit that includes goodwill exceeds its fair value. A goodwill impairment is recognized for the amount that the carrying amount of a reporting unit, including goodwill, exceeds its fair value, limited to the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit. Upon completing the quantitative impairment analysis, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion during the first quarter, which represented the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units. The remaining goodwill of $2.7 million after the impairment relates to the Wealth Management reporting unit. The goodwill impairment was material to reported earnings in the first quarter, but was a non-cash charge and had no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios were not impacted by the impairment.

Capital

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's book value per common share increased to $12.28 from $11.85 in the prior quarter, and its tangible book value per common share1 increased to $12.21 from $11.77 in the prior quarter.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.6% and its estimated Tier 1 common equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.3% as of December 31, 2020. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,704,577



$ 2,610,244



$ 2,538,339



$ 2,507,611



$ 4,313,915

Subtract:



















Goodwill

2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

13,360



14,606



15,853



17,099



18,346

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,688,502



$ 2,592,923



$ 2,519,771



$ 2,487,797



$ 2,507,918

Total assets

$ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248



$ 27,540,382



$ 28,846,809

Subtract:



















Goodwill

2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

13,360



14,606



15,853



17,099



18,346

Tangible assets

$ 29,219,100



$ 29,420,120



$ 29,626,680



$ 27,520,568



$ 27,040,812

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,226



220,222



220,219



220,175



220,229























Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.25 %

8.87 %

8.56 %

9.11 %

14.95 % Tangible common equity ratio

9.20 %

8.81 %

8.51 %

9.04 %

9.27 % Book value per common share

$ 12.28



$ 11.85



$ 11.53



$ 11.39



$ 19.59

Tangible book value per common share

$ 12.21



$ 11.77



$ 11.44



$ 11.30



$ 11.39



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:



























Loans and leases

$ 240,815



$ 229,457



$ 235,174



$ 245,993



$ 262,109



5 %

(8) % Interest and dividends on investments:



























Taxable

11,951



10,168



9,015



16,605



13,361



18 %

(11) % Exempt from federal income tax

1,523



1,490



1,520



1,562



1,638



2 %

(7) % Dividends

659



710



568



678



579



(7) %

14 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

531



474



403



3,331



4,343



12 %

(88) % Total interest income

255,479



242,299



246,680



268,169



282,030



5 %

(9) % Interest expense:



























Deposits

14,567



19,121



26,222



40,290



44,380



(24) %

(67) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

93



84



194



395



431



11 %

(78) % Borrowings

2,765



3,271



3,839



4,046



5,080



(15) %

(46) % Junior subordinated debentures

3,147



3,249



3,922



4,903



5,325



(3) %

(41) % Total interest expense

20,572



25,725



34,177



49,634



55,216



(20) %

(63) % Net interest income

234,907



216,574



212,503



218,535



226,814



8 %

4 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses

29



(338)



87,085



118,085



16,252



(109) %

(100) % Non-interest income:



























Service charges on deposits

16,654



14,438



11,831



15,638



16,656



15 %

0 % Brokerage revenue

4,093



3,686



3,805



4,015



4,027



11 %

2 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

79,028



90,377



83,877



17,540



34,050



(13) %

132 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

—



—



323



(133)



2



0 %

(100) % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(173)



(112)



240



814



(84)



54 %

106 % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

3,374



1,092



1,074



1,167



4,603



209 %

(27) % BOLI income

2,067



2,087



2,116



2,129



2,078



(1) %

(1) % Other income (expense)

18,917



20,356



12,214



(525)



22,417



(7) %

(16) % Total non-interest income

123,960



131,924



115,480



40,645



83,749



(6) %

48 % Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

132,460



120,337



116,676



109,774



108,847



10 %

22 % Occupancy and equipment, net

41,758



36,720



36,171



37,001



36,513



14 %

14 % Intangible amortization

1,246



1,247



1,246



1,247



1,404



0 %

(11) % FDIC assessments

3,014



2,989



3,971



2,542



2,867



1 %

5 % Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



1,784,936



—



nm



nm

Other expenses

32,834



28,914



23,846



27,158



33,812



14 %

(3) % Total non-interest expense

211,312



190,207



181,910



1,962,658



183,443



11 %

15 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

147,526



158,629



58,988



(1,821,563)



110,868



(7) %

33 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(3,204)



33,758



6,062



30,384



27,118



(109) %

(112) % Net income (loss)

$ 150,730



$ 124,871



$ 52,926



$ (1,851,947)



$ 83,750



21 %

80 %





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,225



220,221



220,210



220,216



220,222



0 %

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,663



220,418



220,320



220,216



220,671



0 %

0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.57



$ 0.24



$ (8.41)



$ 0.38



19 %

79 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.57



$ 0.24



$ (8.41)



$ 0.38



19 %

79 %





























nm = not meaningful





























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













Year Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 951,439



$ 1,051,077



(9) % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

47,739



56,150



(15) % Exempt from federal income tax

6,095



7,400



(18) % Dividends

2,615



2,269



15 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,739



14,180



(67) % Total interest income

1,012,627



1,131,076



(10) % Interest expense:











Deposits

100,200



167,941



(40) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

766



2,092



(63) % Borrowings

13,921



17,564



(21) % Junior subordinated debentures

15,221



22,845



(33) % Total interest expense

130,108



210,442



(38) % Net interest income

882,519



920,634



(4) % Provision for credit losses

204,861



72,515



183 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

58,561



64,514



(9) % Brokerage revenue

15,599



15,877



(2) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

270,822



101,810



166 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

190



(7,184)



(103) % Gain on equity securities, net

769



83,475



(99) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

6,707



10,467



(36) % BOLI income

8,399



8,406



0 % Other income

50,962



62,459



(18) % Total non-interest income

412,009



339,824



21 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

479,247



420,373



14 % Occupancy and equipment, net

151,650



144,236



5 % Intangible amortization

4,986



5,618



(11) % FDIC assessments

12,516



11,233



11 % Goodwill impairment

1,784,936



—



nm

Other expenses

112,752



137,580



(18) % Total non-interest expense

2,546,087



719,040



254 % (Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(1,456,420)



468,903



(411) % Provision for income taxes

67,000



114,808



(42) % Net (loss) income

$ (1,523,420)



$ 354,095



(530) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,218



220,339



0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,218



220,650



0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ (6.92)



$ 1.61



(530) % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ (6.92)



$ 1.60



(533) %













nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













































% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 370,219



$ 370,595



$ 410,769



$ 406,426



$ 382,598



0 %

(3) % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 2,202,962



1,849,132



1,853,505



1,251,290



980,158



19 %

125 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 83,077



82,769



81,958



80,797



80,165



0 %

4 % Available for sale, at fair value 2,932,558



2,898,700



2,865,690



2,890,475



2,814,682



1 %

4 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,034



3,088



3,143



3,200



3,260



(2) %

(7) % Loans held for sale, at fair value 766,225



683,960



605,399



481,541



513,431



12 %

49 % Loans and leases 21,779,367



22,426,473



22,671,455



21,251,478



21,195,684



(3) %

3 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (328,401)



(345,049)



(356,745)



(291,420)



(157,629)



(5) %

108 % Net loans and leases 21,450,966



22,081,424



22,314,710



20,960,058



21,038,055



(3) %

2 % Restricted equity securities 41,666



50,062



54,062



58,062



46,463



(17) %

(10) % Premises and equipment, net 178,050



185,104



192,041



195,390



201,460



(4) %

(12) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,937



107,321



111,487



115,485



110,718



(2) %

(5) % Goodwill 2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715



1,787,651



0 %

(100) % Other intangible assets, net 13,360



14,606



15,853



17,099



18,346



(9) %

(27) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 92,907



93,248



96,356



94,346



115,010



0 %

(19) % Bank owned life insurance 323,470



326,120



324,873



322,717



320,611



(1) %

1 % Other assets 669,029



688,597



712,687



660,781



434,201



(3) %

54 % Total assets $ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248



$ 27,540,382



$ 28,846,809



(1) %

1 % Liabilities:

























Deposits $ 24,622,201



$ 24,669,783



$ 24,844,378



$ 22,699,375



$ 22,481,504



0 %

10 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 375,384



388,028



398,414



346,245



311,308



(3) %

21 % Borrowings 771,482



996,520



1,096,559



1,196,597



906,635



(23) %

(15) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 255,217



247,045



232,936



195,521



274,812



3 %

(7) % Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 88,268



88,325



88,382



88,439



88,496



0 %

0 % Operating lease liabilities 113,593



115,790



119,885



123,962



119,429



(2) %

(5) % Deferred tax liability, net 5,441



13,239



21,439



51,061



52,928



(59) %

(90) % Other liabilities 299,012



308,467



304,916



331,571



297,782



(3) %

0 % Total liabilities 26,530,598



26,827,197



27,106,909



25,032,771



24,532,894



(1) %

8 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 3,514,599



3,512,153



3,510,145



3,507,680



3,514,000



0 %

0 % (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (932,767)



(1,036,931)



(1,115,414)



(1,168,340)



770,366



(10) %

(221) % Accumulated other comprehensive income 122,745



135,022



143,608



168,271



29,549



(9) %

315 % Total shareholders' equity 2,704,577



2,610,244



2,538,339



2,507,611



4,313,915



4 %

(37) % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248



$ 27,540,382



$ 28,846,809



(1) %

1 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 220,226



220,222



220,219



220,175



220,229



0 %

0 % Book value per common share $ 12.28



$ 11.85



$ 11.53



$ 11.39



$ 19.59



4 %

(37) % Tangible book value per common share $ 12.21



$ 11.77



$ 11.44



$ 11.30



$ 11.39



4 %

7 % Tangible equity - common $ 2,688,502



$ 2,592,923



$ 2,519,771



$ 2,487,797



$ 2,507,918



4 %

7 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.20 %

8.81 %

8.51 %

9.04 %

9.27 %

0.39



(0.07)



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Loan & Lease Portfolio (Unaudited)





























(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

% Change



Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Loans and leases:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

$ 3,505,802



$ 3,533,776



$ 3,589,484



$ 3,613,420



$ 3,545,566



(1) %

(1) % Owner occupied term, net

2,333,945



2,411,098



2,459,954



2,472,187



2,496,088



(3) %

(6) % Multifamily, net

3,349,196



3,389,034



3,466,829



3,464,217



3,514,774



(1) %

(5) % Construction & development, net

828,478



757,462



662,703



667,975



678,740



9 %

22 % Residential development, net

192,761



163,400



164,180



187,594



189,010



18 %

2 % Commercial:



























Term, net (1)

4,024,467



4,246,229



4,265,092



2,317,573



2,232,817



(5) %

80 % Lines of credit & other, net

862,760



894,782



940,443



1,208,051



1,212,393



(4) %

(29) % Leases & equipment finance, net

1,456,630



1,496,650



1,522,369



1,492,762



1,465,489



(3) %

(1) % Residential real estate:



























Mortgage, net

3,871,906



4,042,416



4,056,588



4,193,908



4,215,424



(4) %

(8) % Home equity loans & lines, net

1,136,064



1,172,697



1,189,428



1,249,152



1,237,512



(3) %

(8) % Consumer & other, net

217,358



318,929



354,385



384,639



407,871



(32) %

(47) % Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 21,779,367



$ 22,426,473



$ 22,671,455



$ 21,251,478



$ 21,195,684



(3) %

3 %





























(1) The Bank participates in PPP to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,900 PPP loans, totaling $1.8 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of December 31, 2020.































Loan and leases mix:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

16 %

16 %

16 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net

11 %

11 %

11 %

12 %

12 %







Multifamily, net

15 %

15 %

15 %

16 %

16 %







Construction & development, net

4 %

3 %

3 %

3 %

3 %







Residential development, net

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:



























Term, net

18 %

19 %

19 %

11 %

10 %







Lines of credit & other, net

4 %

4 %

4 %

5 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net

7 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

7 %







Residential real estate:



























Mortgage, net

18 %

18 %

18 %

20 %

20 %







Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %







Consumer & other, net

1 %

1 %

1 %

2 %

2 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Deposits by Type/Core Deposits (Unaudited)





























(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

% Change



Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Deposits:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 9,632,773



$ 9,475,244



$ 9,172,210



$ 7,169,907



$ 6,913,375



2 %

39 % Demand, interest bearing

3,051,487



2,931,990



2,813,722



2,482,908



2,524,534



4 %

21 % Money market

7,173,920



7,160,838



7,262,777



7,082,011



6,930,815



0 %

4 % Savings

1,912,752



1,848,639



1,730,051



1,486,909



1,471,475



3 %

30 % Time

2,851,269



3,253,072



3,865,618



4,477,640



4,641,305



(12) %

(39) % Total

$ 24,622,201



$ 24,669,783



$ 24,844,378



$ 22,699,375



$ 22,481,504



0 %

10 %





























Total core deposits (1)

$ 22,705,377



$ 22,439,241



$ 22,095,314



$ 19,434,228



$ 19,061,058



1 %

19 %





























Deposit mix:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

39 %

38 %

37 %

32 %

31 %







Demand, interest bearing

12 %

12 %

11 %

11 %

11 %







Money market

29 %

29 %

29 %

31 %

31 %







Savings

8 %

8 %

7 %

7 %

6 %







Time

12 %

13 %

16 %

19 %

21 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





































Number of open accounts:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

420,050



423,658



423,456



416,270



415,254









Demand, interest bearing

72,811



73,812



74,813



75,514



75,900









Money market

58,609



59,083



59,445



59,203



58,888









Savings

160,192



162,234



161,710



159,870



159,948









Time

48,292



52,572



57,501



62,515



62,952









Total

759,954



771,359



776,925



773,372



772,942







































Average balance per account:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 22.9



$ 22.4



$ 21.7



$ 17.2



$ 16.6









Demand, interest bearing

41.9



39.7



37.6



32.9



33.3









Money market

122.4



121.2



122.2



119.6



117.7









Savings

11.9



11.4



10.7



9.3



9.2









Time

59.0



61.9



67.2



71.6



73.7









Total

$ 32.4



$ 32.0



$ 32.0



$ 29.4



$ 29.1













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-performing assets:

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status $ 31,076



$ 26,425



$ 32,412



$ 39,128



$ 26,244



18 %

18 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1) 36,361



50,269



39,818



47,185



37,969



(28) %

(4) % Total non-performing loans and leases 67,437



76,694



72,230



86,313



64,213



(12) %

5 % Other real estate owned 1,810



2,369



2,578



3,020



3,295



(24) %

(45) % Total non-performing assets $ 69,247



$ 79,063



$ 74,808



$ 89,333



$ 67,508



(12) %

3 %



























Performing restructured loans and leases $ 14,991



$ 15,819



$ 15,032



$ 20,541



$ 18,576



(5) %

(19) % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 72,047



$ 66,155



$ 40,583



$ 59,962



$ 41,882



9 %

72 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.33 %

0.29 %

0.18 %

0.28 %

0.20 %







Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1) 0.31 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.41 %

0.30 %







Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.24 %

0.27 %

0.25 %

0.32 %

0.23 %













(1) Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million, $2.6 million, $5.3 million, and $4.3 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at December 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 345,049



$ 356,745



$ 291,420



$ 157,629



$ 156,288



(3) %

121 % Impact of adoption of CECL

—



—



—



49,999



—



nm



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

345,049



356,745



291,420



207,628



156,288



(3) %

121 % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

3,104



1,785



81,484



105,502



16,252



74 %

(81) % Charge-offs

(23,942)



(16,646)



(19,453)



(24,455)



(18,734)



44 %

28 % Recoveries

4,190



3,165



3,294



2,745



3,823



32 %

10 % Net charge-offs

(19,752)



(13,481)



(16,159)



(21,710)



(14,911)



47 %

32 % Balance, end of period

$ 328,401



$ 345,049



$ 356,745



$ 291,420



$ 157,629



(5) %

108 % Reserve for unfunded commitments



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 24,306



$ 26,368



$ 20,927



$ 5,106



$ 5,085



(8) %

378 % Impact of adoption of CECL

—



—



—



3,238



—



nm



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

24,306



26,368



20,927



8,344



5,085



(8) %

378 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(4,020)



(2,062)



5,441



12,583



21



95 %

nm

Balance, end of period

20,286



24,306



26,368



20,927



5,106



(17) %

297 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 348,687



$ 369,355



$ 383,113



$ 312,347



$ 162,735



(6) %

114 %





























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.35 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.41 %

0.28 %







Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.50 %

19.01 %

16.93 %

11.22 %

20.41 %







ACLLL to loans and leases

1.51 %

1.54 %

1.57 %

1.37 %

0.74 %







ACL to loans and leases

1.60 %

1.65 %

1.69 %

1.47 %

0.77 %







nm = not meaningful

































(1) The total provision for credit losses as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional provision of $945,000 related to the provision for accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, a recapture of $61,000 and an additional provision of $160,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, which are not included in the table above.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 157,629



$ 144,871



9 % Impact of adoption of CECL

49,999



—



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

207,628



144,871



43 % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

191,875



72,515



165 % Charge-offs

(84,496)



(75,705)



12 % Recoveries

13,394



15,948



(16) % Net charge-offs

(71,102)



(59,757)



19 % Balance, end of period

$ 328,401



$ 157,629



108 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 5,106



$ 4,523



13 % Impact of adoption of CECL

3,238



—



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

8,344



4,523



84 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

11,942



583



1,948 % Balance, end of period

20,286



5,106



297 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 348,687



$ 162,735



114 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.32 %

0.29 %



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

15.85 %

21.07 %



nm = not meaningful

















(1) The total provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional $1.0 million of provision related to accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, not included in the table above.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change



Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average Rates:



























Yield on loans held for sale

3.19 %

3.13 %

3.77 %

4.20 %

4.25 %

0.06



(1.06)

Yield on loans and leases

4.24 %

3.96 %

4.11 %

4.58 %

4.80 %

0.28



(0.56)

Yield on taxable investments

1.77 %

1.56 %

1.38 %

2.50 %

2.05 %

0.21



(0.28)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.08 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

3.14 %

3.23 %

(0.03)



(0.15)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

1.23 %

1.65 %

—



(1.55)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.64 %

3.45 %

3.59 %

4.19 %

4.36 %

0.19



(0.72)































Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.38 %

0.49 %

0.67 %

1.03 %

1.13 %

(0.11)



(0.75)

Cost of securities sold under agreements



























to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.21 %

0.47 %

0.56 %

—



(0.47)

Cost of borrowings

1.18 %

1.23 %

1.33 %

1.79 %

1.96 %

(0.05)



(0.78)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.73 %

4.03 %

5.55 %

5.45 %

5.92 %

(0.30)



(2.19)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.49 %

0.59 %

0.78 %

1.15 %

1.27 %

(0.10)



(0.78)































Net interest spread (1)

3.15 %

2.85 %

2.81 %

3.04 %

3.09 %

0.30



0.06

Net interest margin (1)

3.35 %

3.08 %

3.09 %

3.41 %

3.51 %

0.27



(0.16)































Performance Ratios:



























Return on average assets

2.04 %

1.68 %

0.73 %

(25.82) %

1.15 %

0.36



0.89

Return on average tangible assets

2.04 %

1.68 %

0.73 %

(27.53) %

1.22 %

0.36



0.82

Return on average common equity

22.92 %

19.48 %

8.46 %

(174.94) %

7.70 %

3.44



15.22

Return on average tangible common equity

23.07 %

19.62 %

8.53 %

(301.30) %

13.24 %

3.45



9.83

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

58.82 %

54.52 %

55.40 %

756.29 %

59.00 %

4.30



(0.18)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

57.77 %

53.41 %

54.17 %

752.92 %

57.56 %

4.36



0.21







(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)













Year Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year Average Rates:











Yield on loans held for sale

3.49 %

4.83 %

(1.34)

Yield on loans and leases

4.22 %

4.96 %

(0.74)

Yield on taxable investments

1.80 %

2.16 %

(0.36)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.12 %

3.40 %

(0.28)

Yield on temporary investments and interest bearing cash

0.29 %

2.06 %

(1.77)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.71 %

4.56 %

(0.85)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.65 %

1.12 %

(0.47)

Cost of securities sold under agreements











to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.21 %

0.65 %

(0.44)

Cost of borrowings

1.37 %

1.96 %

(0.59)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

4.67 %

6.12 %

(1.45)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.75 %

1.26 %

(0.51)















Net interest spread (1)

2.96 %

3.30 %

(0.34)

Net interest margin (1)

3.23 %

3.71 %

(0.48)















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets

(5.22) %

1.27 %

(6.49)

Return on average tangible assets

(5.30) %

1.35 %

(6.65)

Return on average common equity

(51.08) %

8.42 %

(59.50)

Return on average tangible common equity

(60.34) %

14.77 %

(75.11)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

196.47 %

56.97 %

139.50

Efficiency ratio – Bank

195.33 %

55.40 %

139.93







(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash $ 2,066,572



$ 1,827,818



$ 1,563,753



$ 1,084,854



$ 1,045,975



13 %

98 % Investment securities, taxable 2,850,550



2,797,547



2,777,154



2,760,461



2,719,089



2 %

5 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 245,997



237,165



235,934



241,105



244,895



4 %

0 % Loans held for sale 696,688



669,646



577,773



406,434



415,169



4 %

68 % Loans and leases 22,138,283



22,560,076



22,428,142



21,196,989



21,379,239



(2) %

4 % Total interest earning assets 27,998,090



28,092,252



27,582,756



25,689,843



25,804,367



0 %

9 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,775



18,021



19,253



1,785,608



1,806,791



(7) %

(99) % Total assets 29,396,311



29,533,871



29,066,775



28,844,773



28,981,387



0 %

1 %



























Non-interest bearing demand deposits 9,587,081



9,335,350



8,484,684



6,880,457



7,037,320



3 %

36 % Interest bearing deposits 15,165,049



15,451,816



15,803,595



15,695,309



15,550,483



(2) %

(2) % Total deposits 24,752,130



24,787,166



24,288,279



22,575,766



22,587,803



0 %

10 % Interest bearing liabilities 16,822,808



17,205,775



17,625,888



17,301,712



17,237,770



(2) %

(2) %



























Shareholders' equity - common 2,615,676



2,549,703



2,514,754



4,257,711



4,317,277



3 %

(39) % Tangible common equity (1) 2,598,901



2,531,682



2,495,501



2,472,103



2,510,486



3 %

4 %

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances (Unaudited)



Year Ended % Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$ 1,637,440



$ 688,258



138 % Investment securities, taxable

2,796,581



2,701,821



4 % Investment securities, tax-exempt

240,054



264,017



(9) % Loans held for sale

588,058



299,560



96 % Loans and leases

22,082,359



20,889,769



6 % Total interest earning assets

27,344,492



24,843,425



10 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

457,550



1,808,879



(75) % Total assets

29,211,733



27,971,844



4 %













Non-interest bearing demand deposits

8,576,436



6,746,607



27 % Interest bearing deposits

15,527,924



15,057,428



3 % Total deposits

24,104,360



21,804,035



11 % Interest bearing liabilities

17,237,888



16,647,085



4 %













Shareholders' equity - common

2,982,458



4,206,380



(29) % Tangible common equity (1)

2,524,908



2,397,501



5 %





(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average

Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average

Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 696,688



$ 5,554



3.19 %

$ 669,646



$ 5,248



3.13 %

$ 415,169



$ 4,408



4.25 % Loans and leases (1) 22,138,283



235,261



4.24 %

22,560,076



224,209



3.96 %

21,379,239



257,701



4.80 % Taxable securities 2,850,550



12,610



1.77 %

2,797,547



10,878



1.56 %

2,719,089



13,940



2.05 % Non-taxable securities (2) 245,997



1,893



3.08 %

237,165



1,845



3.11 %

244,895



1,980



3.23 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,066,572



531



0.10 %

1,827,818



474



0.10 %

1,045,975



4,343



1.65 % Total interest-earning assets 27,998,090



$ 255,849



3.64 %

28,092,252



$ 242,654



3.45 %

25,804,367



$ 282,372



4.36 % Other assets 1,398,221











1,441,619











3,177,020









Total assets $ 29,396,311











$ 29,533,871











$ 28,981,387









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,014,292



$ 448



0.06 %

$ 2,878,529



$ 573



0.08 %

$ 2,446,137



$ 3,485



0.57 % Money market deposits 7,210,906



1,731



0.10 %

7,179,705



2,284



0.13 %

6,853,118



13,690



0.79 % Savings deposits 1,882,866



183



0.04 %

1,790,055



179



0.04 %

1,463,744



509



0.14 % Time deposits 3,056,985



12,205



1.59 %

3,603,527



16,085



1.78 %

4,787,484



26,696



2.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,165,049



14,567



0.38 %

15,451,816



19,121



0.49 %

15,550,483



44,380



1.13 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 388,361



93



0.09 %

378,844



84



0.09 %

303,230



431



0.56 % Borrowings 934,006



2,765



1.18 %

1,054,153



3,271



1.23 %

1,027,311



5,080



1.96 % Junior subordinated debentures 335,392



3,147



3.73 %

320,962



3,249



4.03 %

356,746



5,325



5.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,822,808



$ 20,572



0.49 %

17,205,775



$ 25,725



0.59 %

17,237,770



$ 55,216



1.27 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,587,081











9,335,350











7,037,320









Other liabilities 370,746











443,043











389,020









Total liabilities 26,780,635











26,984,168











24,664,110









Common equity 2,615,676











2,549,703











4,317,277









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,396,311











$ 29,533,871











$ 28,981,387









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 235,277











$ 216,929











$ 227,156





NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.15 %









2.85 %









3.09 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.35 %









3.08 %









3.51 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.



(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $370,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $355,000 for September 30, 2020 and $342,000 for December 31, 2019.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 588,058



$ 20,509



3.49 %

$ 299,560



$ 14,477



4.83 % Loans and leases (1) 22,082,359



930,930



4.22 %

20,889,769



1,036,600



4.96 % Taxable securities 2,796,581



50,354



1.80 %

2,701,821



58,419



2.16 % Non-taxable securities (2) 240,054



7,500



3.12 %

264,017



8,971



3.40 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,637,440



4,739



0.29 %

688,258



14,180



2.06 % Total interest-earning assets 27,344,492



$ 1,014,032



3.71 %

24,843,425



$ 1,132,647



4.56 % Other assets 1,867,241











3,128,419









Total assets $ 29,211,733











$ 27,971,844









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,754,417



$ 5,712



0.21 %

$ 2,365,845



$ 12,040



0.51 % Money market deposits 7,193,470



19,811



0.28 %

6,740,502



56,633



0.84 % Savings deposits 1,697,353



801



0.05 %

1,467,263



1,746



0.12 % Time deposits 3,882,684



73,876



1.90 %

4,483,818



97,522



2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,527,924



100,200



0.65 %

15,057,428



167,941



1.12 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 370,091



766



0.21 %

319,723



2,092



0.65 % Borrowings 1,014,240



13,921



1.37 %

896,681



17,564



1.96 % Junior subordinated debentures 325,633



15,221



4.67 %

373,253



22,845



6.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,237,888



$ 130,108



0.75 %

16,647,085



$ 210,442



1.26 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 8,576,436











6,746,607









Other liabilities 414,951











371,772









Total liabilities 26,229,275











23,765,464









Common equity 2,982,458











4,206,380









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,211,733











$ 27,971,844









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 883,924











$ 922,205





NET INTEREST SPREAD







2.96 %









3.30 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.23 %









3.71 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.



(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:



























Origination and sale

$ 83,388



$ 98,703



$ 86,781



$ 39,347



$ 35,438



(16) %

135 % Servicing

9,497



8,796



8,533



8,880



8,981



8 %

6 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,431)



(4,878)



(5,042)



(5,329)



(5,237)



(9) %

(15) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(9,426)



(12,244)



(6,395)



(25,358)



(5,132)



(23) %

84 % Total

$ 79,028



$ 90,377



$ 83,877



$ 17,540



$ 34,050



(13) %

132 %





























Closed loan volume:



























Portfolio

$ 304,162



$ 245,550



$ 276,247



$ 252,329



$ 335,511



24 %

(9) % For-sale

1,769,432



1,922,789



1,826,095



1,148,184



1,060,016



(8) %

67 % Total

$ 2,073,594



$ 2,168,339



$ 2,102,342



$ 1,400,513



$ 1,395,527



(4) %

49 %





























Gain on sale margin:



























Based on for-sale volume

4.71 %

5.13 %

4.75 %

3.43 %

3.34 %

(0.42)



1.37































Residential mortgage servicing rights:



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 93,248



$ 96,356



$ 94,346



$ 115,010



$ 151,383



(3) %

(38) % Additions for new MSR capitalized

13,516



14,014



13,447



10,023



8,397



(4) %

61 % Sale of MSR assets

—



—



—



—



(34,401)



0 %

(100) % Changes in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,431)



(4,878)



(5,042)



(5,329)



(5,237)



(9) %

(15) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(9,426)



(12,244)



(6,395)



(25,358)



(5,132)



(23) %

84 % Balance, end of period

$ 92,907



$ 93,248



$ 96,356



$ 94,346



$ 115,010



0 %

(19) %





























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 13,026,720



$ 12,964,361



$ 12,746,125



$ 12,533,045



$ 12,276,943



0 %

6 % MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.71 %

0.72 %

0.76 %

0.75 %

0.94 %

(0.01)



(0.23)



































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)





Year Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:













Origination and sale

$ 308,219



$ 104,394



195 %

Servicing

35,706



42,199



(15) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(19,680)



(25,408)



(23) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(53,423)



(19,375)



176 %

Total

$ 270,822



$ 101,810



166 %

















Closed loan volume:













Portfolio

$ 1,078,288



$ 1,747,023



(38) %

For-sale

6,666,500



3,089,698



116 %

Total

$ 7,744,788



$ 4,836,721



60 %

















Gain on sale margin:













Based on for-sale volume

4.62 %

3.38 %

1.24



















Residential mortgage servicing rights:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 115,010



$ 169,025



(32) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

51,000



25,169



103 %

Sale of MSR assets

—



(34,401)



(100) %

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(19,680)



(25,408)



(23) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(53,423)



(19,375)



176 %

Balance, end of period

$ 92,907



$ 115,010



(19) %

