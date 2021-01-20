Umpqua Reports Quarterly and Annual Results
Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $150.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share
Full-year 2020 net loss of $1.5 billion, or $6.92 per diluted common share
Annual loan and lease growth of 3% and deposit growth of 10%
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $150.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $124.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.57 for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net loss of $1.5 billion, or $6.92 per diluted common share primarily due to the goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion in Q1 2020, compared to net income of $354.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
"Umpqua's results in 2020 are a testament to the tremendous strength of this company. Of the many challenges and opportunities that were presented this past year, our ability to stay agile, resilient, and ultimately deliver for our customers, both existing and new, was extraordinary" said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Our fourth quarter results represent our capacity to generate a return for our shareholders in a low interest rate environment. The company's record level of net income was driven by a number of strategic levers. These included the continued performance of our home lending division, accelerated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee recognition due to borrower forgiveness processing, and careful management of the cost of interest bearing deposits. As outlined in the Next Gen 2.0 initiatives we shared last quarter, the company will continue to balance prioritization of strategic investments to propel balance sheet growth, including key human digital initiatives to advance the customer experience and gain market share, supported by increased operational excellence and efficiency."
Notable items that impacted the fourth quarter 2020 financial results included:
- $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits primarily due to the year end true up for performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations compared to the prior quarter.
- $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges primarily due to technology contract exits completed during the quarter.
- $2.9 million in charitable contributions made in the quarter compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter.
- $9.4 million loss on the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset due to higher prepayment speeds versus modeled expectations compared to a $12.2 million loss in the prior quarter and a $5.1 million loss in the same period of the prior year.
- $4.0 million gain on the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the increase in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This compares to the $1.8 million gain in the prior quarter and the $5.0 million gain in the same period of the prior year.
Full-Year 2020 Highlights (compared to prior year):
- Gross loan and lease balance growth of $583.7 million, or 3%;
- Deposit balance growth of $2.1 billion, or 10%;
- Net interest income decreased by $38.1 million, driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin;
- Provision for credit losses increased by $132.3 million primarily due to the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which uses credit models to forecast future credit losses and fully reserve for the forecasted losses as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted;
- Non-interest income increased by $72.2 million, driven primarily by a significant increase in net mortgage banking revenue;
- Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 billion, driven by the $1.8 billion goodwill impairment that was recorded in the first quarter and higher salaries and employee benefits expense due to the significant increase in annual net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower occupancy, communications, marketing, services, and other expenses;
- Paid dividends of $0.84 per common share (equal to the $0.84 per share in the prior year) and repurchased 331,000 shares of common stock; and
- Book value decreased by 37%, or $7.31 per common share due to the aforementioned goodwill impairment, and tangible book value1 increased by 7%, or $0.82 per common share.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):
- Gross loan and lease balances decreased by $647.1 million, or 3%, partially due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale, and payoffs in residential real estate.
- Deposit balances decreased by $47.6 million or 0.2%, partially due to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products;
- Net interest income increased by $18.3 million, attributable to the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower costs of interest-bearing deposits;
- Provision for credit losses increased by $0.4 million, driven by the continued stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models;
- Net charge-offs increased by 11 basis points to 0.35% of average loans and leases (annualized) primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired;
- Non-interest income decreased by $8.0 million reflecting the linked quarter decline in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Association (SBA) loans during the period;
- Non-interest expense increased by $21.1 million, primarily driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower service expense;
- Non-performing assets to total assets decreased three basis points to 0.24%;
- Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.6% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 12.3%; and
- Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $29.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $29.4 billion as of September 30, 2020 and $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $647.1 million from $22.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. The decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale and payoffs in residential real estate. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.
Total deposits were $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $47.6 million from $24.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposit balances, partially offset by deposit balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $234.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up $18.3 million from the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness applications and by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 27 basis points from 3.08% for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower funding costs.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $348.7 million, or 1.60% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020, which was down from $369.4 million, or 1.65% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $29,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $367,000 from the prior quarter level primarily due to changes in portfolio mix and balances as well as the stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by 11 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.35% of average loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2020 (annualized). The increase in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired. As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets was 0.24% of total assets, compared to 0.27% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.23% as of December 31, 2019.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
As described in our first quarter 2020 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020 ("Q1 2020 10-Q"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, our financial results are affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. Specifically, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts, which at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic projected significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. Due to the lack of significant changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and offsetting impacts within the economic forecasts compared to the prior quarter we recorded a minimal provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $124.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down $8.0 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the decrease in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans during the period.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $83.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $15.3 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $153.4 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 42 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 4.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 48% related to purchase activity, compared to 46% for the prior quarter and 55% for the same period in the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $211.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.1 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges due to technology contract exits, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower services expense.
Goodwill
As described in our Q1 2020 10-Q, the Company completed the analysis of goodwill prior to filing the Q1 2020 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company updated its goodwill assessment for the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units as of March 31, 2020, due to events and circumstances indicating potential impairment. Impairment of goodwill is the condition that exists when the carrying amount of a reporting unit that includes goodwill exceeds its fair value. A goodwill impairment is recognized for the amount that the carrying amount of a reporting unit, including goodwill, exceeds its fair value, limited to the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit. Upon completing the quantitative impairment analysis, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion during the first quarter, which represented the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units. The remaining goodwill of $2.7 million after the impairment relates to the Wealth Management reporting unit. The goodwill impairment was material to reported earnings in the first quarter, but was a non-cash charge and had no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios were not impacted by the impairment.
Capital
As of December 31, 2020, the Company's book value per common share increased to $12.28 from $11.85 in the prior quarter, and its tangible book value per common share1 increased to $12.21 from $11.77 in the prior quarter.
The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.6% and its estimated Tier 1 common equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.3% as of December 31, 2020. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,704,577
|
$
|
2,610,244
|
$
|
2,538,339
|
$
|
2,507,611
|
$
|
4,313,915
|
Subtract:
|
Goodwill
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
1,787,651
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
17,099
|
18,346
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,688,502
|
$
|
2,592,923
|
$
|
2,519,771
|
$
|
2,487,797
|
$
|
2,507,918
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
$
|
27,540,382
|
$
|
28,846,809
|
Subtract:
|
Goodwill
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
1,787,651
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
17,099
|
18,346
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
29,219,100
|
$
|
29,420,120
|
$
|
29,626,680
|
$
|
27,520,568
|
$
|
27,040,812
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
220,226
|
220,222
|
220,219
|
220,175
|
220,229
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
9.25
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
8.56
|
%
|
9.11
|
%
|
14.95
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
9.20
|
%
|
8.81
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
9.04
|
%
|
9.27
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
12.28
|
$
|
11.85
|
$
|
11.53
|
$
|
11.39
|
$
|
19.59
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
12.21
|
$
|
11.77
|
$
|
11.44
|
$
|
11.30
|
$
|
11.39
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
240,815
|
$
|
229,457
|
$
|
235,174
|
$
|
245,993
|
$
|
262,109
|
5
|
%
|
(8)
|
%
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
11,951
|
10,168
|
9,015
|
16,605
|
13,361
|
18
|
%
|
(11)
|
%
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
1,523
|
1,490
|
1,520
|
1,562
|
1,638
|
2
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Dividends
|
659
|
710
|
568
|
678
|
579
|
(7)
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
531
|
474
|
403
|
3,331
|
4,343
|
12
|
%
|
(88)
|
%
|
Total interest income
|
255,479
|
242,299
|
246,680
|
268,169
|
282,030
|
5
|
%
|
(9)
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
14,567
|
19,121
|
26,222
|
40,290
|
44,380
|
(24)
|
%
|
(67)
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
93
|
84
|
194
|
395
|
431
|
11
|
%
|
(78)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
2,765
|
3,271
|
3,839
|
4,046
|
5,080
|
(15)
|
%
|
(46)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
3,147
|
3,249
|
3,922
|
4,903
|
5,325
|
(3)
|
%
|
(41)
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
20,572
|
25,725
|
34,177
|
49,634
|
55,216
|
(20)
|
%
|
(63)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
234,907
|
216,574
|
212,503
|
218,535
|
226,814
|
8
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
29
|
(338)
|
87,085
|
118,085
|
16,252
|
(109)
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
16,654
|
14,438
|
11,831
|
15,638
|
16,656
|
15
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Brokerage revenue
|
4,093
|
3,686
|
3,805
|
4,015
|
4,027
|
11
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
79,028
|
90,377
|
83,877
|
17,540
|
34,050
|
(13)
|
%
|
132
|
%
|
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
|
—
|
—
|
323
|
(133)
|
2
|
0
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|
(173)
|
(112)
|
240
|
814
|
(84)
|
54
|
%
|
106
|
%
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
3,374
|
1,092
|
1,074
|
1,167
|
4,603
|
209
|
%
|
(27)
|
%
|
BOLI income
|
2,067
|
2,087
|
2,116
|
2,129
|
2,078
|
(1)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
Other income (expense)
|
18,917
|
20,356
|
12,214
|
(525)
|
22,417
|
(7)
|
%
|
(16)
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
123,960
|
131,924
|
115,480
|
40,645
|
83,749
|
(6)
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
132,460
|
120,337
|
116,676
|
109,774
|
108,847
|
10
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
41,758
|
36,720
|
36,171
|
37,001
|
36,513
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Intangible amortization
|
1,246
|
1,247
|
1,246
|
1,247
|
1,404
|
0
|
%
|
(11)
|
%
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,014
|
2,989
|
3,971
|
2,542
|
2,867
|
1
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,784,936
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Other expenses
|
32,834
|
28,914
|
23,846
|
27,158
|
33,812
|
14
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
211,312
|
190,207
|
181,910
|
1,962,658
|
183,443
|
11
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
147,526
|
158,629
|
58,988
|
(1,821,563)
|
110,868
|
(7)
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
(3,204)
|
33,758
|
6,062
|
30,384
|
27,118
|
(109)
|
%
|
(112)
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
150,730
|
$
|
124,871
|
$
|
52,926
|
$
|
(1,851,947)
|
$
|
83,750
|
21
|
%
|
80
|
%
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
220,225
|
220,221
|
220,210
|
220,216
|
220,222
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
220,663
|
220,418
|
220,320
|
220,216
|
220,671
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
(8.41)
|
$
|
0.38
|
19
|
%
|
79
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
(8.41)
|
$
|
0.38
|
19
|
%
|
79
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Year over
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
951,439
|
$
|
1,051,077
|
(9)
|
%
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
47,739
|
56,150
|
(15)
|
%
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
6,095
|
7,400
|
(18)
|
%
|
Dividends
|
2,615
|
2,269
|
15
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
4,739
|
14,180
|
(67)
|
%
|
Total interest income
|
1,012,627
|
1,131,076
|
(10)
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
100,200
|
167,941
|
(40)
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
766
|
2,092
|
(63)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
13,921
|
17,564
|
(21)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
15,221
|
22,845
|
(33)
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
130,108
|
210,442
|
(38)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
882,519
|
920,634
|
(4)
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
204,861
|
72,515
|
183
|
%
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
58,561
|
64,514
|
(9)
|
%
|
Brokerage revenue
|
15,599
|
15,877
|
(2)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
270,822
|
101,810
|
166
|
%
|
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
|
190
|
(7,184)
|
(103)
|
%
|
Gain on equity securities, net
|
769
|
83,475
|
(99)
|
%
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
6,707
|
10,467
|
(36)
|
%
|
BOLI income
|
8,399
|
8,406
|
0
|
%
|
Other income
|
50,962
|
62,459
|
(18)
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
412,009
|
339,824
|
21
|
%
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
479,247
|
420,373
|
14
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
151,650
|
144,236
|
5
|
%
|
Intangible amortization
|
4,986
|
5,618
|
(11)
|
%
|
FDIC assessments
|
12,516
|
11,233
|
11
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment
|
1,784,936
|
—
|
nm
|
Other expenses
|
112,752
|
137,580
|
(18)
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
2,546,087
|
719,040
|
254
|
%
|
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|
(1,456,420)
|
468,903
|
(411)
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
67,000
|
114,808
|
(42)
|
%
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,523,420)
|
$
|
354,095
|
(530)
|
%
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
220,218
|
220,339
|
0
|
%
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
220,218
|
220,650
|
0
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$
|
(6.92)
|
$
|
1.61
|
(530)
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$
|
(6.92)
|
$
|
1.60
|
(533)
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
370,219
|
$
|
370,595
|
$
|
410,769
|
$
|
406,426
|
$
|
382,598
|
0
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
2,202,962
|
1,849,132
|
1,853,505
|
1,251,290
|
980,158
|
19
|
%
|
125
|
%
|
Investment securities:
|
Equity and other, at fair value
|
83,077
|
82,769
|
81,958
|
80,797
|
80,165
|
0
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Available for sale, at fair value
|
2,932,558
|
2,898,700
|
2,865,690
|
2,890,475
|
2,814,682
|
1
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
3,034
|
3,088
|
3,143
|
3,200
|
3,260
|
(2)
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
766,225
|
683,960
|
605,399
|
481,541
|
513,431
|
12
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
21,779,367
|
22,426,473
|
22,671,455
|
21,251,478
|
21,195,684
|
(3)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(328,401)
|
(345,049)
|
(356,745)
|
(291,420)
|
(157,629)
|
(5)
|
%
|
108
|
%
|
Net loans and leases
|
21,450,966
|
22,081,424
|
22,314,710
|
20,960,058
|
21,038,055
|
(3)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Restricted equity securities
|
41,666
|
50,062
|
54,062
|
58,062
|
46,463
|
(17)
|
%
|
(10)
|
%
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
178,050
|
185,104
|
192,041
|
195,390
|
201,460
|
(4)
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
104,937
|
107,321
|
111,487
|
115,485
|
110,718
|
(2)
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Goodwill
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
1,787,651
|
0
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
17,099
|
18,346
|
(9)
|
%
|
(27)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
92,907
|
93,248
|
96,356
|
94,346
|
115,010
|
0
|
%
|
(19)
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
323,470
|
326,120
|
324,873
|
322,717
|
320,611
|
(1)
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Other assets
|
669,029
|
688,597
|
712,687
|
660,781
|
434,201
|
(3)
|
%
|
54
|
%
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
$
|
27,540,382
|
$
|
28,846,809
|
(1)
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
24,622,201
|
$
|
24,669,783
|
$
|
24,844,378
|
$
|
22,699,375
|
$
|
22,481,504
|
0
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
375,384
|
388,028
|
398,414
|
346,245
|
311,308
|
(3)
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
771,482
|
996,520
|
1,096,559
|
1,196,597
|
906,635
|
(23)
|
%
|
(15)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
|
255,217
|
247,045
|
232,936
|
195,521
|
274,812
|
3
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
|
88,268
|
88,325
|
88,382
|
88,439
|
88,496
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
113,593
|
115,790
|
119,885
|
123,962
|
119,429
|
(2)
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
5,441
|
13,239
|
21,439
|
51,061
|
52,928
|
(59)
|
%
|
(90)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
299,012
|
308,467
|
304,916
|
331,571
|
297,782
|
(3)
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
26,530,598
|
26,827,197
|
27,106,909
|
25,032,771
|
24,532,894
|
(1)
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
3,514,599
|
3,512,153
|
3,510,145
|
3,507,680
|
3,514,000
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
|
(932,767)
|
(1,036,931)
|
(1,115,414)
|
(1,168,340)
|
770,366
|
(10)
|
%
|
(221)
|
%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
122,745
|
135,022
|
143,608
|
168,271
|
29,549
|
(9)
|
%
|
315
|
%
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,704,577
|
2,610,244
|
2,538,339
|
2,507,611
|
4,313,915
|
4
|
%
|
(37)
|
%
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
$
|
27,540,382
|
$
|
28,846,809
|
(1)
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
220,226
|
220,222
|
220,219
|
220,175
|
220,229
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
12.28
|
$
|
11.85
|
$
|
11.53
|
$
|
11.39
|
$
|
19.59
|
4
|
%
|
(37)
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
12.21
|
$
|
11.77
|
$
|
11.44
|
$
|
11.30
|
$
|
11.39
|
4
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Tangible equity - common
|
$
|
2,688,502
|
$
|
2,592,923
|
$
|
2,519,771
|
$
|
2,487,797
|
$
|
2,507,918
|
4
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.20
|
%
|
8.81
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
9.04
|
%
|
9.27
|
%
|
0.39
|
(0.07)
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Loan & Lease Portfolio
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
% Change
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year over Year
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
$
|
3,505,802
|
$
|
3,533,776
|
$
|
3,589,484
|
$
|
3,613,420
|
$
|
3,545,566
|
(1)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
2,333,945
|
2,411,098
|
2,459,954
|
2,472,187
|
2,496,088
|
(3)
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Multifamily, net
|
3,349,196
|
3,389,034
|
3,466,829
|
3,464,217
|
3,514,774
|
(1)
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Construction & development, net
|
828,478
|
757,462
|
662,703
|
667,975
|
678,740
|
9
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
Residential development, net
|
192,761
|
163,400
|
164,180
|
187,594
|
189,010
|
18
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net (1)
|
4,024,467
|
4,246,229
|
4,265,092
|
2,317,573
|
2,232,817
|
(5)
|
%
|
80
|
%
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
862,760
|
894,782
|
940,443
|
1,208,051
|
1,212,393
|
(4)
|
%
|
(29)
|
%
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
1,456,630
|
1,496,650
|
1,522,369
|
1,492,762
|
1,465,489
|
(3)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
Residential real estate:
|
Mortgage, net
|
3,871,906
|
4,042,416
|
4,056,588
|
4,193,908
|
4,215,424
|
(4)
|
%
|
(8)
|
%
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
1,136,064
|
1,172,697
|
1,189,428
|
1,249,152
|
1,237,512
|
(3)
|
%
|
(8)
|
%
|
Consumer & other, net
|
217,358
|
318,929
|
354,385
|
384,639
|
407,871
|
(32)
|
%
|
(47)
|
%
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
$
|
21,779,367
|
$
|
22,426,473
|
$
|
22,671,455
|
$
|
21,251,478
|
$
|
21,195,684
|
(3)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
(1) The Bank participates in PPP to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,900 PPP loans, totaling $1.8 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of December 31, 2020.
|
Loan and leases mix:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Multifamily, net
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Construction & development, net
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Residential development, net
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net
|
18
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Residential real estate:
|
Mortgage, net
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Consumer & other, net
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
% Change
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year over Year
|
Deposits:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$
|
9,632,773
|
$
|
9,475,244
|
$
|
9,172,210
|
$
|
7,169,907
|
$
|
6,913,375
|
2
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
3,051,487
|
2,931,990
|
2,813,722
|
2,482,908
|
2,524,534
|
4
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Money market
|
7,173,920
|
7,160,838
|
7,262,777
|
7,082,011
|
6,930,815
|
0
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Savings
|
1,912,752
|
1,848,639
|
1,730,051
|
1,486,909
|
1,471,475
|
3
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
Time
|
2,851,269
|
3,253,072
|
3,865,618
|
4,477,640
|
4,641,305
|
(12)
|
%
|
(39)
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
24,622,201
|
$
|
24,669,783
|
$
|
24,844,378
|
$
|
22,699,375
|
$
|
22,481,504
|
0
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Total core deposits (1)
|
$
|
22,705,377
|
$
|
22,439,241
|
$
|
22,095,314
|
$
|
19,434,228
|
$
|
19,061,058
|
1
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
Deposit mix:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
39
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
12
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Money market
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Savings
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Time
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
Number of open accounts:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
420,050
|
423,658
|
423,456
|
416,270
|
415,254
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
72,811
|
73,812
|
74,813
|
75,514
|
75,900
|
Money market
|
58,609
|
59,083
|
59,445
|
59,203
|
58,888
|
Savings
|
160,192
|
162,234
|
161,710
|
159,870
|
159,948
|
Time
|
48,292
|
52,572
|
57,501
|
62,515
|
62,952
|
Total
|
759,954
|
771,359
|
776,925
|
773,372
|
772,942
|
Average balance per account:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$
|
22.9
|
$
|
22.4
|
$
|
21.7
|
$
|
17.2
|
$
|
16.6
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
41.9
|
39.7
|
37.6
|
32.9
|
33.3
|
Money market
|
122.4
|
121.2
|
122.2
|
119.6
|
117.7
|
Savings
|
11.9
|
11.4
|
10.7
|
9.3
|
9.2
|
Time
|
59.0
|
61.9
|
67.2
|
71.6
|
73.7
|
Total
|
$
|
32.4
|
$
|
32.0
|
$
|
32.0
|
$
|
29.4
|
$
|
29.1
|
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year over Year
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
|
$
|
31,076
|
$
|
26,425
|
$
|
32,412
|
$
|
39,128
|
$
|
26,244
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
|
36,361
|
50,269
|
39,818
|
47,185
|
37,969
|
(28)
|
%
|
(4)
|
%
|
Total non-performing loans and leases
|
67,437
|
76,694
|
72,230
|
86,313
|
64,213
|
(12)
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
1,810
|
2,369
|
2,578
|
3,020
|
3,295
|
(24)
|
%
|
(45)
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
69,247
|
$
|
79,063
|
$
|
74,808
|
$
|
89,333
|
$
|
67,508
|
(12)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Performing restructured loans and leases
|
$
|
14,991
|
$
|
15,819
|
$
|
15,032
|
$
|
20,541
|
$
|
18,576
|
(5)
|
%
|
(19)
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
|
$
|
72,047
|
$
|
66,155
|
$
|
40,583
|
$
|
59,962
|
$
|
41,882
|
9
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
(1)
|
Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million, $2.6 million, $5.3 million, and $4.3 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at December 31, 2020.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year over Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
345,049
|
$
|
356,745
|
$
|
291,420
|
$
|
157,629
|
$
|
156,288
|
(3)
|
%
|
121
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
49,999
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
345,049
|
356,745
|
291,420
|
207,628
|
156,288
|
(3)
|
%
|
121
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
|
3,104
|
1,785
|
81,484
|
105,502
|
16,252
|
74
|
%
|
(81)
|
%
|
Charge-offs
|
(23,942)
|
(16,646)
|
(19,453)
|
(24,455)
|
(18,734)
|
44
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Recoveries
|
4,190
|
3,165
|
3,294
|
2,745
|
3,823
|
32
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Net charge-offs
|
(19,752)
|
(13,481)
|
(16,159)
|
(21,710)
|
(14,911)
|
47
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
328,401
|
$
|
345,049
|
$
|
356,745
|
$
|
291,420
|
$
|
157,629
|
(5)
|
%
|
108
|
%
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
24,306
|
$
|
26,368
|
$
|
20,927
|
$
|
5,106
|
$
|
5,085
|
(8)
|
%
|
378
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,238
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
24,306
|
26,368
|
20,927
|
8,344
|
5,085
|
(8)
|
%
|
378
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
(4,020)
|
(2,062)
|
5,441
|
12,583
|
21
|
95
|
%
|
nm
|
Balance, end of period
|
20,286
|
24,306
|
26,368
|
20,927
|
5,106
|
(17)
|
%
|
297
|
%
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
348,687
|
$
|
369,355
|
$
|
383,113
|
$
|
312,347
|
$
|
162,735
|
(6)
|
%
|
114
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
17.50
|
%
|
19.01
|
%
|
16.93
|
%
|
11.22
|
%
|
20.41
|
%
|
ACLLL to loans and leases
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
ACL to loans and leases
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1)
|
The total provision for credit losses as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional provision of $945,000 related to the provision for accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, a recapture of $61,000 and an additional provision of $160,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, which are not included in the table above.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Year over Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
157,629
|
$
|
144,871
|
9
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
49,999
|
—
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
207,628
|
144,871
|
43
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
|
191,875
|
72,515
|
165
|
%
|
Charge-offs
|
(84,496)
|
(75,705)
|
12
|
%
|
Recoveries
|
13,394
|
15,948
|
(16)
|
%
|
Net charge-offs
|
(71,102)
|
(59,757)
|
19
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
328,401
|
$
|
157,629
|
108
|
%
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
5,106
|
$
|
4,523
|
13
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
3,238
|
—
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
8,344
|
4,523
|
84
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
11,942
|
583
|
1,948
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
20,286
|
5,106
|
297
|
%
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
348,687
|
$
|
162,735
|
114
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
15.85
|
%
|
21.07
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1)
|
The total provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional $1.0 million of provision related to accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, not included in the table above.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Selected Ratios
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Average Rates:
|
Yield on loans held for sale
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
3.77
|
%
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.25
|
%
|
0.06
|
(1.06)
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
4.24
|
%
|
3.96
|
%
|
4.11
|
%
|
4.58
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
0.28
|
(0.56)
|
Yield on taxable investments
|
1.77
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
2.50
|
%
|
2.05
|
%
|
0.21
|
(0.28)
|
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
(0.03)
|
(0.15)
|
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
—
|
(1.55)
|
Total yield on earning assets (1)
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.45
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
4.19
|
%
|
4.36
|
%
|
0.19
|
(0.72)
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
(0.11)
|
(0.75)
|
Cost of securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.47
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
—
|
(0.47)
|
Cost of borrowings
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.33
|
%
|
1.79
|
%
|
1.96
|
%
|
(0.05)
|
(0.78)
|
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
|
3.73
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
5.55
|
%
|
5.45
|
%
|
5.92
|
%
|
(0.30)
|
(2.19)
|
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
(0.10)
|
(0.78)
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
3.15
|
%
|
2.85
|
%
|
2.81
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
0.30
|
0.06
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.35
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.51
|
%
|
0.27
|
(0.16)
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
2.04
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
(25.82)
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
0.36
|
0.89
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
2.04
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
(27.53)
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
0.36
|
0.82
|
Return on average common equity
|
22.92
|
%
|
19.48
|
%
|
8.46
|
%
|
(174.94)
|
%
|
7.70
|
%
|
3.44
|
15.22
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
23.07
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
8.53
|
%
|
(301.30)
|
%
|
13.24
|
%
|
3.45
|
9.83
|
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
|
58.82
|
%
|
54.52
|
%
|
55.40
|
%
|
756.29
|
%
|
59.00
|
%
|
4.30
|
(0.18)
|
Efficiency ratio – Bank
|
57.77
|
%
|
53.41
|
%
|
54.17
|
%
|
752.92
|
%
|
57.56
|
%
|
4.36
|
0.21
|
(1)
|
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Selected Ratios
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
% Change
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Year over Year
|
Average Rates:
|
Yield on loans held for sale
|
3.49
|
%
|
4.83
|
%
|
(1.34)
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
4.22
|
%
|
4.96
|
%
|
(0.74)
|
Yield on taxable investments
|
1.80
|
%
|
2.16
|
%
|
(0.36)
|
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
|
3.12
|
%
|
3.40
|
%
|
(0.28)
|
Yield on temporary investments and interest bearing cash
|
0.29
|
%
|
2.06
|
%
|
(1.77)
|
Total yield on earning assets (1)
|
3.71
|
%
|
4.56
|
%
|
(0.85)
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.65
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
(0.47)
|
Cost of securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
(0.44)
|
Cost of borrowings
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.96
|
%
|
(0.59)
|
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
|
4.67
|
%
|
6.12
|
%
|
(1.45)
|
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
(0.51)
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
2.96
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
(0.34)
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.71
|
%
|
(0.48)
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
(5.22)
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
(6.49)
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
(5.30)
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
(6.65)
|
Return on average common equity
|
(51.08)
|
%
|
8.42
|
%
|
(59.50)
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
(60.34)
|
%
|
14.77
|
%
|
(75.11)
|
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
|
196.47
|
%
|
56.97
|
%
|
139.50
|
Efficiency ratio – Bank
|
195.33
|
%
|
55.40
|
%
|
139.93
|
(1)
|
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year over Year
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
|
$
|
2,066,572
|
$
|
1,827,818
|
$
|
1,563,753
|
$
|
1,084,854
|
$
|
1,045,975
|
13
|
%
|
98
|
%
|
Investment securities, taxable
|
2,850,550
|
2,797,547
|
2,777,154
|
2,760,461
|
2,719,089
|
2
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Investment securities, tax-exempt
|
245,997
|
237,165
|
235,934
|
241,105
|
244,895
|
4
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
696,688
|
669,646
|
577,773
|
406,434
|
415,169
|
4
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
22,138,283
|
22,560,076
|
22,428,142
|
21,196,989
|
21,379,239
|
(2)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
27,998,090
|
28,092,252
|
27,582,756
|
25,689,843
|
25,804,367
|
0
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
16,775
|
18,021
|
19,253
|
1,785,608
|
1,806,791
|
(7)
|
%
|
(99)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
29,396,311
|
29,533,871
|
29,066,775
|
28,844,773
|
28,981,387
|
0
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
9,587,081
|
9,335,350
|
8,484,684
|
6,880,457
|
7,037,320
|
3
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
15,165,049
|
15,451,816
|
15,803,595
|
15,695,309
|
15,550,483
|
(2)
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
24,752,130
|
24,787,166
|
24,288,279
|
22,575,766
|
22,587,803
|
0
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
16,822,808
|
17,205,775
|
17,625,888
|
17,301,712
|
17,237,770
|
(2)
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity - common
|
2,615,676
|
2,549,703
|
2,514,754
|
4,257,711
|
4,317,277
|
3
|
%
|
(39)
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
2,598,901
|
2,531,682
|
2,495,501
|
2,472,103
|
2,510,486
|
3
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Year over Year
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
|
$
|
1,637,440
|
$
|
688,258
|
138
|
%
|
Investment securities, taxable
|
2,796,581
|
2,701,821
|
4
|
%
|
Investment securities, tax-exempt
|
240,054
|
264,017
|
(9)
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
588,058
|
299,560
|
96
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
22,082,359
|
20,889,769
|
6
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
27,344,492
|
24,843,425
|
10
|
%
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
457,550
|
1,808,879
|
(75)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
29,211,733
|
27,971,844
|
4
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
8,576,436
|
6,746,607
|
27
|
%
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
15,527,924
|
15,057,428
|
3
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
24,104,360
|
21,804,035
|
11
|
%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
17,237,888
|
16,647,085
|
4
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity - common
|
2,982,458
|
4,206,380
|
(29)
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
2,524,908
|
2,397,501
|
5
|
%
|
(1)
|
Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Interest Income or Expense
|
Average Yields or Rates
|
Average
|
Interest Income or Expense
|
Average Yields or Rates
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest Income or Expense
|
Average Yields or Rates
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
696,688
|
$
|
5,554
|
3.19
|
%
|
$
|
669,646
|
$
|
5,248
|
3.13
|
%
|
$
|
415,169
|
$
|
4,408
|
4.25
|
%
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
22,138,283
|
235,261
|
4.24
|
%
|
22,560,076
|
224,209
|
3.96
|
%
|
21,379,239
|
257,701
|
4.80
|
%
|
Taxable securities
|
2,850,550
|
12,610
|
1.77
|
%
|
2,797,547
|
10,878
|
1.56
|
%
|
2,719,089
|
13,940
|
2.05
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
245,997
|
1,893
|
3.08
|
%
|
237,165
|
1,845
|
3.11
|
%
|
244,895
|
1,980
|
3.23
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
2,066,572
|
531
|
0.10
|
%
|
1,827,818
|
474
|
0.10
|
%
|
1,045,975
|
4,343
|
1.65
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
27,998,090
|
$
|
255,849
|
3.64
|
%
|
28,092,252
|
$
|
242,654
|
3.45
|
%
|
25,804,367
|
$
|
282,372
|
4.36
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,398,221
|
1,441,619
|
3,177,020
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,396,311
|
$
|
29,533,871
|
$
|
28,981,387
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,014,292
|
$
|
448
|
0.06
|
%
|
$
|
2,878,529
|
$
|
573
|
0.08
|
%
|
$
|
2,446,137
|
$
|
3,485
|
0.57
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
7,210,906
|
1,731
|
0.10
|
%
|
7,179,705
|
2,284
|
0.13
|
%
|
6,853,118
|
13,690
|
0.79
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,882,866
|
183
|
0.04
|
%
|
1,790,055
|
179
|
0.04
|
%
|
1,463,744
|
509
|
0.14
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
3,056,985
|
12,205
|
1.59
|
%
|
3,603,527
|
16,085
|
1.78
|
%
|
4,787,484
|
26,696
|
2.21
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,165,049
|
14,567
|
0.38
|
%
|
15,451,816
|
19,121
|
0.49
|
%
|
15,550,483
|
44,380
|
1.13
|
%
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
388,361
|
93
|
0.09
|
%
|
378,844
|
84
|
0.09
|
%
|
303,230
|
431
|
0.56
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
934,006
|
2,765
|
1.18
|
%
|
1,054,153
|
3,271
|
1.23
|
%
|
1,027,311
|
5,080
|
1.96
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
335,392
|
3,147
|
3.73
|
%
|
320,962
|
3,249
|
4.03
|
%
|
356,746
|
5,325
|
5.92
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,822,808
|
$
|
20,572
|
0.49
|
%
|
17,205,775
|
$
|
25,725
|
0.59
|
%
|
17,237,770
|
$
|
55,216
|
1.27
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
9,587,081
|
9,335,350
|
7,037,320
|
Other liabilities
|
370,746
|
443,043
|
389,020
|
Total liabilities
|
26,780,635
|
26,984,168
|
24,664,110
|
Common equity
|
2,615,676
|
2,549,703
|
4,317,277
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
29,396,311
|
$
|
29,533,871
|
$
|
28,981,387
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$
|
235,277
|
$
|
216,929
|
$
|
227,156
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
3.15
|
%
|
2.85
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.35
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.51
|
%
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $370,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $355,000 for September 30, 2020 and $342,000 for December 31, 2019.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yields or Rates
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yields or Rates
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
588,058
|
$
|
20,509
|
3.49
|
%
|
$
|
299,560
|
$
|
14,477
|
4.83
|
%
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
22,082,359
|
930,930
|
4.22
|
%
|
20,889,769
|
1,036,600
|
4.96
|
%
|
Taxable securities
|
2,796,581
|
50,354
|
1.80
|
%
|
2,701,821
|
58,419
|
2.16
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
240,054
|
7,500
|
3.12
|
%
|
264,017
|
8,971
|
3.40
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
1,637,440
|
4,739
|
0.29
|
%
|
688,258
|
14,180
|
2.06
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
27,344,492
|
$
|
1,014,032
|
3.71
|
%
|
24,843,425
|
$
|
1,132,647
|
4.56
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,867,241
|
3,128,419
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,211,733
|
$
|
27,971,844
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
2,754,417
|
$
|
5,712
|
0.21
|
%
|
$
|
2,365,845
|
$
|
12,040
|
0.51
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
7,193,470
|
19,811
|
0.28
|
%
|
6,740,502
|
56,633
|
0.84
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,697,353
|
801
|
0.05
|
%
|
1,467,263
|
1,746
|
0.12
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
3,882,684
|
73,876
|
1.90
|
%
|
4,483,818
|
97,522
|
2.17
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,527,924
|
100,200
|
0.65
|
%
|
15,057,428
|
167,941
|
1.12
|
%
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
370,091
|
766
|
0.21
|
%
|
319,723
|
2,092
|
0.65
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
1,014,240
|
13,921
|
1.37
|
%
|
896,681
|
17,564
|
1.96
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
325,633
|
15,221
|
4.67
|
%
|
373,253
|
22,845
|
6.12
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
17,237,888
|
$
|
130,108
|
0.75
|
%
|
16,647,085
|
$
|
210,442
|
1.26
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
8,576,436
|
6,746,607
|
Other liabilities
|
414,951
|
371,772
|
Total liabilities
|
26,229,275
|
23,765,464
|
Common equity
|
2,982,458
|
4,206,380
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
29,211,733
|
$
|
27,971,844
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$
|
883,924
|
$
|
922,205
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
2.96
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.71
|
%
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Seq. Quarter
|
Year
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
$
|
83,388
|
$
|
98,703
|
$
|
86,781
|
$
|
39,347
|
$
|
35,438
|
(16)
|
%
|
135
|
%
|
Servicing
|
9,497
|
8,796
|
8,533
|
8,880
|
8,981
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(4,431)
|
(4,878)
|
(5,042)
|
(5,329)
|
(5,237)
|
(9)
|
%
|
(15)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
(9,426)
|
(12,244)
|
(6,395)
|
(25,358)
|
(5,132)
|
(23)
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
79,028
|
$
|
90,377
|
$
|
83,877
|
$
|
17,540
|
$
|
34,050
|
(13)
|
%
|
132
|
%
|
Closed loan volume:
|
Portfolio
|
$
|
304,162
|
$
|
245,550
|
$
|
276,247
|
$
|
252,329
|
$
|
335,511
|
24
|
%
|
(9)
|
%
|
For-sale
|
1,769,432
|
1,922,789
|
1,826,095
|
1,148,184
|
1,060,016
|
(8)
|
%
|
67
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,073,594
|
$
|
2,168,339
|
$
|
2,102,342
|
$
|
1,400,513
|
$
|
1,395,527
|
(4)
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
Gain on sale margin:
|
Based on for-sale volume
|
4.71
|
%
|
5.13
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
3.43
|
%
|
3.34
|
%
|
(0.42)
|
1.37
|
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
93,248
|
$
|
96,356
|
$
|
94,346
|
$
|
115,010
|
$
|
151,383
|
(3)
|
%
|
(38)
|
%
|
Additions for new MSR capitalized
|
13,516
|
14,014
|
13,447
|
10,023
|
8,397
|
(4)
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
Sale of MSR assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(34,401)
|
0
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
Changes in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(4,431)
|
(4,878)
|
(5,042)
|
(5,329)
|
(5,237)
|
(9)
|
%
|
(15)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
(9,426)
|
(12,244)
|
(6,395)
|
(25,358)
|
(5,132)
|
(23)
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
92,907
|
$
|
93,248
|
$
|
96,356
|
$
|
94,346
|
$
|
115,010
|
0
|
%
|
(19)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|
$
|
13,026,720
|
$
|
12,964,361
|
$
|
12,746,125
|
$
|
12,533,045
|
$
|
12,276,943
|
0
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
(0.01)
|
(0.23)
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Year over Year
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
$
|
308,219
|
$
|
104,394
|
195
|
%
|
Servicing
|
35,706
|
42,199
|
(15)
|
%
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(19,680)
|
(25,408)
|
(23)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
(53,423)
|
(19,375)
|
176
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
270,822
|
$
|
101,810
|
166
|
%
|
Closed loan volume:
|
Portfolio
|
$
|
1,078,288
|
$
|
1,747,023
|
(38)
|
%
|
For-sale
|
6,666,500
|
3,089,698
|
116
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
7,744,788
|
$
|
4,836,721
|
60
|
%
|
Gain on sale margin:
|
Based on for-sale volume
|
4.62
|
%
|
3.38
|
%
|
1.24
|
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
115,010
|
$
|
169,025
|
(32)
|
%
|
Additions for new MSR capitalized
|
51,000
|
25,169
|
103
|
%
|
Sale of MSR assets
|
—
|
(34,401)
|
(100)
|
%
|
Changes in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(19,680)
|
(25,408)
|
(23)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
(53,423)
|
(19,375)
|
176
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
92,907
|
$
|
115,010
|
(19)
|
%
