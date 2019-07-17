Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $111.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $66.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.51 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.34 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.30 for the second quarter of 2018.

"Umpqua's strong deposit growth of $575 million and loan and lease growth of $547 million demonstrate our focus on the growth initiatives within our Next Gen strategy," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Last quarter we made several strategic moves to enhance the Company's long-term profitability. These included an opportunistic sale of our Visa Class B shares, which generated proceeds to strategically re-balance our securities portfolio and continue to invest in efficient, revenue-generating businesses. We've also begun the process of selling material portions of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio to reduce volatility and expect the sale of the first tranche to close in the fourth quarter. We also continue to innovate and invest in our human digital banking experience and are pleased with the early results and strong customer response to our Go-To app, which launched in April."

Notable items that impacted the second quarter 2019 financial results included:

$81.9 million gain on sale for all shares of Visa Class B stock held by the Company, partially offset by a $7.2 million loss on debt securities.

gain on sale for all shares of Visa Class B stock held by the Company, partially offset by a loss on debt securities. $24.7 million loss on fair value change of the MSR asset attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a $14.0 million loss in the prior quarter and a $5.4 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

loss on fair value change of the MSR asset attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a loss in the prior quarter and a loss in the same period of the prior year. $4.0 million loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the prior quarter and a gain of $0.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a loss of in the prior quarter and a gain of in the same period of the prior year. $1.5 million of exit and disposal costs, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

Net interest income decreased by $10.5 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by higher levels of bond premium amortization as the decrease in long-term rates during the second quarter resulted in higher prepayment speeds compared to the prior quarter;

on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by higher levels of bond premium amortization as the decrease in long-term rates during the second quarter resulted in higher prepayment speeds compared to the prior quarter; Provision for loan and lease losses increased by $5.7 million , due to growth in the overall loan portfolio;

, due to growth in the overall loan portfolio; Net charge-offs decreased by one basis point to 0.26% of average loans and leases (annualized);

Non-interest income increased by $76.1 million , driven primary by the $81.9 million gain resulting from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and partially offset by a $7.2 million loss on debt securities;

, driven primary by the gain resulting from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and partially offset by a loss on debt securities; Non-interest expense increased by $8.8 million , driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, higher loss on OREO, higher marketing expenses, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and lower group insurance charges;

, driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, higher loss on OREO, higher marketing expenses, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and lower group insurance charges; Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.28% from 0.32%;

Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 10.9%;

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $28.0 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $27.4 billion as of March 31, 2019 and $26.5 billion as of June 30, 2018. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $10.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, representing 38% of total assets and 48% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.0 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $547.4 million relative to March 31, 2019. Strong loan production in the commercial loan category as well as residential real estate fueled the balance sheet growth.

Total deposits were $21.8 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $575.1 million from $21.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. This increase was attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $275.5 million and money market deposit growth of $319.8 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $227.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, down $10.5 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily attributable to taxable bond premium amortization of $10.4 million in the second quarter compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.70% for the second quarter of 2019, down 33 basis points from 4.03% for the first quarter of 2019 primarily driven by the aforementioned higher levels of bond premium amortization and higher cost of interest bearing deposits compared to the prior quarter.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $151.1 million, or 0.72% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2019, which was up from $144.9 million, or 0.71% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.7 million from the prior quarter level, driven primarily by growth in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs decreased by one basis point to 0.26% of average loans and leases (annualized). As of June 30, 2019, non-performing assets were 0.28% of total assets, compared to 0.32% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.34% as of June 30, 2018.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $121.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $76.1 million from the prior quarter, reflecting the nonrecurring $81.9 million gain on sale of Visa Class B stock.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $8.8 million from the prior quarter. This increase reflects a sequential quarter increase of 43% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and an increase of 37 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 3.32% for the second quarter of 2019. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 70% related to purchase activity, compared to 71% for the prior quarter and 81% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $180.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $8.8 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, higher loss on OREO, and higher marketing expenses, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and lower group insurance charges.

Capital

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $10.97, compared to $10.44 in the prior quarter and $9.84 in the same period of the prior year. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.7% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.9% as of June 30, 2019. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2019 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2018 Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,228,507



$ 4,112,326



$ 4,056,442



$ 4,003,893



$ 3,981,087

Subtract:



















Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

21,155



22,560



23,964



25,506



27,047

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,419,701



$ 2,302,115



$ 2,244,827



$ 2,190,736



$ 2,166,389

Total assets

$ 27,986,075



$ 27,355,625



$ 26,939,781



$ 26,615,067



$ 26,480,601

Subtract:



















Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

21,155



22,560



23,964



25,506



27,047

Tangible assets

$ 26,177,269



$ 25,545,414



$ 25,128,166



$ 24,801,910



$ 24,665,903

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,499



220,457



220,255



220,238



220,205























Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

15.11 %

15.03 %

15.06 %

15.04 %

15.03 % Tangible common equity ratio

9.24 %

9.01 %

8.93 %

8.83 %

8.78 % Book value per common share

$ 19.18



$ 18.65



$ 18.42



$ 18.18



$ 18.08

Tangible book value per common share

$ 10.97



$ 10.44



$ 10.19



$ 9.95



$ 9.84



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Jun 30,

2018

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:



























Loans and leases

$ 264,110



$ 258,747



$ 254,093



$ 246,410



$ 242,123



2 %

9 % Interest and dividends on investments:



























Taxable

10,287



19,956



27,381



24,435



8,499



(48) %

21 % Exempt from federal income tax

1,921



2,114



2,135



2,048



2,057



(9) %

(7) % Dividends

574



517



538



549



433



11 %

33 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,708



925



2,621



2,800



2,080



409 %

126 % Total interest income

281,600



282,259



286,768



276,242



255,192



0 %

10 % Interest expense:



























Deposits

43,591



34,094



30,124



25,692



21,259



28 %

105 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

403



810



185



103



155



(50) %

160 % Term debt

4,563



3,683



3,326



3,439



3,478



24 %

31 % Junior subordinated debentures

5,881



5,987



5,743



5,640



5,400



(2) %

9 % Total interest expense

54,438



44,574



39,378



34,874



30,292



22 %

80 % Net interest income

227,162



237,685



247,390



241,368



224,900



(4) %

1 % Provision for loan and lease losses

19,352



13,684



17,219



11,711



13,319



41 %

45 % Non-interest income:



























Service charges on deposits

15,953



15,278



16,035



15,574



15,520



4 %

3 % Brokerage revenue

3,980



3,810



4,178



3,947



4,161



4 %

(4) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

9,529



11,231



15,150



31,484



33,163



(15) %

(71) % (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net

(7,186)



—



—



—



14



nm

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

82,607



695



410



(462)



(1,432)



nm

nm Gain on loan sales, net

3,333



769



2,484



2,772



1,348



333 %

147 % BOLI income

2,093



2,168



2,116



2,051



2,060



(3) %

2 % Other income

11,514



11,789



16,438



17,022



16,817



(2) %

(32) % Total non-interest income

121,823



45,740



56,811



72,388



71,651



166 %

70 % Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

104,049



100,658



102,109



103,575



113,340



3 %

(8) % Occupancy and equipment, net

36,032



36,245



35,949



36,530



37,584



(1) %

(4) % Intangible amortization

1,405



1,404



1,542



1,541



1,542



0 %

(9) % FDIC assessments

2,837



2,942



2,619



4,303



4,692



(4) %

(40) % Loss (gain) on other real estate owned, net

2,678



(51)



1,125



(128)



(92)



nm

nm Other expenses

33,414



30,394



35,144



33,471



38,506



10 %

(13) % Total non-interest expense

180,415



171,592



178,488



179,292



195,572



5 %

(8) % Income before provision for income taxes

149,218



98,149



108,494



122,753



87,660



52 %

70 % Provision for income taxes

37,408



24,116



28,183



31,772



21,661



55 %

73 % Net income

$ 111,810



$ 74,033



$ 80,311



$ 90,981



$ 65,999



51 %

69 %





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,487



220,366



220,247



220,224



220,283



0 %

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,719



220,655



220,668



220,620



220,647



0 %

0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.34



$ 0.36



$ 0.41



$ 0.30



50 %

70 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.34



$ 0.36



$ 0.41



$ 0.30



50 %

70 %





























nm = not meaningful

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Year

over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 522,857



$ 471,611



11 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

30,243



24,198



25 % Exempt from federal income tax

4,035



4,185



(4) % Dividends

1,091



901



21 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

5,633



3,244



74 % Total interest income

563,859



504,139



12 % Interest expense:











Deposits

77,685



36,869



111 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,213



218



456 % Term debt

8,246



6,839



21 % Junior subordinated debentures

11,868



10,332



15 % Total interest expense

99,012



54,258



82 % Net interest income

464,847



449,881



3 % Provision for loan and lease losses

33,036



26,975



22 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

31,231



30,515



2 % Brokerage revenue

7,790



8,355



(7) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

20,760



71,601



(71) % (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net

(7,186)



14



nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

83,302



(1,432)



nm Gain on loan sales, net

4,102



2,578



59 % BOLI income

4,261



4,130



3 % Other income

23,303



34,457



(32) % Total non-interest income

167,563



150,218



12 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

204,707



219,891



(7) % Occupancy and equipment, net

72,277



76,245



(5) % Intangible amortization

2,809



3,083



(9) % FDIC assessments

5,779



9,172



(37) % Loss (gain) on other real estate owned, net

2,627



(130)



nm Other expenses

63,808



73,424



(13) % Total non-interest expense

352,007



381,685



(8) % Income before provision for income taxes

247,367



191,439



29 % Provision for income taxes

61,524



46,468



32 % Net income

$ 185,843



$ 144,971



28 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,427



220,326



0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,692



220,760



0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.66



27 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.66



27 %













nm = not meaningful











