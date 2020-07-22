Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second quarter 2020 net income of $52.9 million, or $0.24 per common share

Deposit growth of $2.1 billion, or 9.4%; loan and lease growth of $1.4 billion, or 6.7%

Generated over 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for $2.0 billion

COVID-19 impacts on economic forecasts resulted in provision for credit losses of $87.1 million

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net earnings of $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2020 and net income of $111.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.24 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $8.41 for the first quarter of 2020 and earnings of $0.51 for the second quarter of 2019.

"Umpqua's second quarter results, particularly in light of the significant disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to our associates' extraordinary resilience and commitment to serving our customers and communities. During the quarter, as we ramped up our efforts to support small businesses across our footprint, we rapidly processed and funded more than 15,000 PPP loans with an average loan size of $134,000. In addition, our home lending department had a record-breaking quarter, generating more than $2.1 billion in production," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "We continue working with customers who qualify for payment deferrals as a result of COVID-19 impacts with a 5.7% deferral level that reflects the company's strong credit quality practices. I'm especially pleased with the reduction in our cost of interest bearing deposits and lower non-interest expenses, absent increased home lending commissions due to volume, as we operate in a low interest rate environment."

Ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business operations:

  • Operations have been modified to comply with multiple state-level proclamations and CDC guidance and best practice; we continue to:
    • restrict all travel.
    • maintain a remote work program for associates other than store associates and small groups of other functions that cannot be completed remotely. About 90% of our non-store associates are operating remotely.
    • transitioned store operations to restrict lobby access and instructed customers to bank by appointment only which has allowed over 95% of stores on any given day to remain open throughout the crisis.
    • increased cleaning scope and frequency to our store locations and installed other protective devices for our associates.
  • Mobile banking usage trends are up 21% and unique sessions are up 30% year over year in addition to an expected decline in store transactions of over 31%.
  • Continue to offer our Umpqua Go-To® application with over 63,000 customers enrolled. Go-To usage increased 48% from the prior quarter levels as customers used the platform as a safe and effective way of conducting banking.
  • We enhanced associate benefits, including:
    • supplemental front line associate pay.
    • pandemic pay bank for associates needing additional paid time off due to COVID-19 impacts.
    • flexible work rotations and remote work for higher-risk associates.
  • Active participant in PPP, including:
    • over 15,000 PPP loans produced.
    • $2.0 billion in total loans were funded.
    • average loan size was $134,000.
  • Addressing other customer needs during pandemic:
    • payment deferrals.
    • waiving deferral associated fees.
    • ATM fee waivers.
  • Enhanced community support:
    • announced a total of $3.0 million in combined grants and investments to organizations providing COVID-19 community relief and small business microloans.
    • initiated virtual volunteerism program.
    • activated an associate 3:1 giving match to donations.

Notable items that impacted the second quarter 2020 financial results included:

  • $87.1 million provision for credit losses reflecting the continued impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on economic forecasts, compared to a $118.1 million provision in the prior quarter, and a $19.4 million provision in the same period of the prior year.
  • $6.4 million loss on the fair value change of the MSR asset due to accelerated prepayments as a result of the lower interest rate environment compared to a $25.4 million loss in the prior quarter and a $17.8 million loss in the same period of the prior year.
  • $0.8 million loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives, compared to a loss of $14.3 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $4.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

  • Net interest income decreased by $6.0 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits;
  • Provision for credit losses decreased by $31.0 million, although still elevated from historical levels reflecting the continued influence of the COVID-19 global pandemic on economic forecasts;
  • Net charge-offs decreased by twelve basis points to 0.29% of average loans and leases (annualized);
  • Non-interest income increased by $74.8 million, driven primarily by an increase in net mortgage banking revenue;
  • Non-interest expense decreased by $1.8 billion, driven by the $1.8 billion goodwill impairment that was recorded in the prior period. Absent the goodwill impairment charge, non-interest expense increased by $4.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to strong mortgage production;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets decreased six basis points to 0.26% from 0.32%;
  • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.4% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 11.1%;
  • Filed a Form 8-K on June 17, 2020, announcing the shift in timing of a dividend declaration date from historical intra-quarter announcements to after quarterly earnings are finalized and applicable regulatory approval processes are complete.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $27.5 billion as of March 31, 2020 and $28.0 billion as of June 30, 2019.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $22.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion relative to March 31, 2020.  The increase in gross loans and leases is primarily due to the production of the PPP loans totaling $2.0 billion in the quarter. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.

Total deposits were $24.8 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.1 billion from $22.7 billion as of March 31, 2020. This increase was attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $2.0 billion partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $612.0 million.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $212.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, down $6.0 million from the prior quarter.  The decrease was primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.09% for the second quarter of 2020, down 32 basis points from 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020 primarily driven by the decrease in short and long term interest rates that occurred in the prior quarter.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $383.1 million, or 1.69% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2020, which was up from $312.3 million, or 1.47% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2020.  The provision for credit losses was $87.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $31.0 million from the prior quarter level, although still elevated from historical levels reflecting the continued influence of the COVID-19 global pandemic on economic forecasts.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by twelve basis points to 0.29% of average loans and leases (annualized).  The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to the COVID-19 related single charge-off to a regional air transportation lessor that occurred in the prior quarter.  As of June 30, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.26% of total assets, compared to 0.32% as of March 31, 2020 and 0.28% as of June 30, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
As described in our first quarter 2020 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020 ("Q1 2020 10-Q"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL").  In applying CECL, our financial results will be affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. When utilizing economic forecast models that factor in significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy, we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020 and may incur significant provisions for credit losses in future periods as well as actual or projected economic conditions deteriorate further.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $115.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, up $74.8 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the increase in net mortgage banking revenue as described below.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $86.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $47.4 million from the prior quarter. This increase reflects a sequential quarter increase of $677.9 million or 59% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and an increase of 132 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 4.75% for the second quarter of 2020. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 34% related to purchase activity, compared to 43% for the prior quarter and 70% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $181.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, down $1.8 billion from the prior quarter level. This decrease was driven primarily by the $1.8 billion goodwill impairment that was recorded in the prior period.  Due to the aforementioned strong mortgage production, expenses for our Home Lending Division were up $10.4 million compared to the prior quarter.

Goodwill
As described in our Q1 2020 10-Q, the Company completed the analysis of goodwill prior to filing the Q1 2020 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company updated its goodwill assessment for the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units as of March 31, 2020, due to events and circumstances indicating potential impairment. Impairment of goodwill is the condition that exists when the carrying amount of a reporting unit that includes goodwill exceeds its fair value. A goodwill impairment is recognized for the amount that the carrying amount of a reporting unit, including goodwill, exceeds its fair value, limited to the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit.  Upon completing the quantitative impairment analysis, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion during the first quarter, which represented the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units. The remaining goodwill of $2.7 million after the impairment relates to the Wealth Management reporting unit.  The goodwill impairment was material to reported earnings in the first quarter, but was a non-cash charge and had no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios were not impacted by the impairment.

Capital
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $11.44, compared to $11.30 in the prior quarter and $10.97 in the same period of the prior year.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.4% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.1% as of June 30, 2020.  The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,538,339

$

2,507,611

$

4,313,915

$

4,289,516

$

4,228,507

Subtract:









Goodwill


2,715

2,715

1,787,651

1,787,651

1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

15,853

17,099

18,346

19,750

21,155

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

$

2,507,918

$

2,482,115

$

2,419,701

Total assets

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

$

28,930,855

$

27,986,075

Subtract:









Goodwill

2,715

2,715

1,787,651

1,787,651

1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

15,853

17,099

18,346

19,750

21,155

Tangible assets

$

29,626,680

$

27,520,568

$

27,040,812

$

27,123,454

$

26,177,269

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,219

220,175

220,229

220,212

220,499











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

8.56

%

9.11

%

14.95

%

14.83

%

15.11

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.51

%

9.04

%

9.27

%

9.15

%

9.24

%

Book value per common share

$

11.53

$

11.39

$

19.59

$

19.48

$

19.18

Tangible book value per common share

$

11.44

$

11.30

$

11.39

$

11.27

$

10.97

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on July 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 8066667.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 8066667. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at umpquabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about the projected impact on our business operations of the COVID-19 global pandemic and future credit losses under CECL.  Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Jun 30,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Interest income:












Loans and leases

$

235,174

$

245,993

$

262,109

$

266,111

$

264,110

(4)

%

(11)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:












Taxable

9,015

16,605

13,361

12,546

10,287

(46)

%

(12)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,520

1,562

1,638

1,727

1,921

(3)

%

(21)

%

Dividends

568

678

579

599

574

(16)

%

(1)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

403

3,331

4,343

4,204

4,708

(88)

%

(91)

%

Total interest income

246,680

268,169

282,030

285,187

281,600

(8)

%

(12)

%

Interest expense:












Deposits

26,222

40,290

44,380

45,876

43,591

(35)

%

(40)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

194

395

431

448

403

(51)

%

(52)

%

Borrowings

3,839

4,046

5,080

4,238

4,563

(5)

%

(16)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,922

4,903

5,325

5,652

5,881

(20)

%

(33)

%

Total interest expense

34,177

49,634

55,216

56,214

54,438

(31)

%

(37)

%

Net interest income

212,503

218,535

226,814

228,973

227,162

(3)

%

(6)

%

Provision for credit losses

87,085

118,085

16,252

23,227

19,352

(26)

%

350

%

Non-interest income:












Service charges on deposits

11,831

15,638

16,656

16,627

15,953

(24)

%

(26)

%

Brokerage revenue

3,805

4,015

4,027

4,060

3,980

(5)

%

(4)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

83,877

17,540

34,050

47,000

9,529

378

%

780

%

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

323

(133)

2



(7,186)

(343)

%

(104)

%

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

240

814

(84)

257

82,607

(71)

%

(100)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,074

1,167

4,603

1,762

3,333

(8)

%

(68)

%

BOLI income

2,116

2,129

2,078

2,067

2,093

(1)

%

1

%

Other income (expense)

12,214

(525)

22,417

16,739

11,514

nm

6

%

Total non-interest income

115,480

40,645

83,749

88,512

121,823

184

%

(5)

%

Non-interest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

116,676

109,774

108,847

106,819

104,049

6

%

12

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

36,171

37,001

36,513

35,446

36,032

(2)

%

0

%

Intangible amortization

1,246

1,247

1,404

1,405

1,405

0

%

(11)

%

FDIC assessments

3,971

2,542

2,867

2,587

2,837

56

%

40

%

Goodwill impairment



1,784,936







(100)

%

nm

Other expenses

23,846

27,158

33,812

37,333

36,092

(12)

%

(34)

%

Total non-interest expense

181,910

1,962,658

183,443

183,590

180,415

(91)

%

1

%

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

58,988

(1,821,563)

110,868

110,668

149,218

(103)

%

(60)

%

Provision for income taxes

6,062

30,384

27,118

26,166

37,408

(80)

%

(84)

%

Net income (loss)

$

52,926

$

(1,851,947)

$

83,750

$

84,502

$

111,810

(103)

%

(53)

%














Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,210

220,216

220,222

220,285

220,487

0

%

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,320

220,216

220,671

220,583

220,719

0

%

0

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

$

0.38

$

0.38

$

0.51

(103)

%

(53)

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

$

0.38

$

0.38

$

0.51

(103)

%

(53)

%














nm = not meaningful






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Year
over 
Year

Interest income:





Loans and leases

$

481,167

$

522,857

(8)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:





Taxable

25,620

30,243

(15)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

3,082

4,035

(24)

%

Dividends

1,246

1,091

14

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

3,734

5,633

(34)

%

Total interest income

514,849

563,859

(9)

%

Interest expense:





Deposits

66,512

77,685

(14)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

589

1,213

(51)

%

Borrowings

7,885

8,246

(4)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

8,825

11,868

(26)

%

Total interest expense

83,811

99,012

(15)

%

Net interest income

431,038

464,847

(7)

%

Provision for credit losses

205,170

33,036

521

%

Non-interest income:





Service charges on deposits

27,469

31,231

(12)

%

Brokerage revenue

7,820

7,790

0

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

101,417

20,760

389

%

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

190

(7,186)

(103)

%

Gain on equity securities, net

1,054

83,302

(99)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

2,241

4,102

(45)

%

BOLI income

4,245

4,261

0

%

Other income

11,689

23,303

(50)

%

Total non-interest income

156,125

167,563

(7)

%

Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

226,450

204,707

11

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

73,172

72,277

1

%

Intangible amortization

2,493

2,809

(11)

%

FDIC assessments

6,513

5,779

13

%

Goodwill impairment

1,784,936



nm

Other expenses

51,004

66,435

(23)

%

Total non-interest expense

2,144,568

352,007

509

%

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(1,762,575)

247,367

(813)

%

Provision for income taxes

36,446

61,524

(41)

%

Net (loss) income

$

(1,799,021)

$

185,843

(1,068)

%







Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,213

220,427

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,213

220,692

0

%

(Loss) earnings per common share – basic

$

(8.17)

$

0.84

(1,073)

%

(Loss) earnings per common share – diluted

$

(8.17)

$

0.84

(1,073)

%







nm = not meaningful





Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$

410,769

$

406,426

$

382,598

$

433,620

$

342,508

1

%

20

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

1,853,505

1,251,290

980,158

757,824

691,283

48

%

168

%

Investment securities:












Equity and other, at fair value

81,958

80,797

80,165

64,764

66,358

1

%

24

%

Available for sale, at fair value

2,865,690

2,890,475

2,814,682

2,842,076

2,698,398

(1)

%

6

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,143

3,200

3,260

3,320

3,416

(2)

%

(8)

%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

605,399

481,541

513,431

355,022

356,645

26

%

70

%

Loans and leases

22,671,455

21,251,478

21,195,684

21,520,794

20,953,371

7

%

8

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(356,745)

(291,420)

(157,629)

(156,288)

(151,069)

22

%

136

%

Net loans and leases

22,314,710

20,960,058

21,038,055

21,364,506

20,802,302

6

%

7

%

Restricted equity securities

54,062

58,062

46,463

54,463

43,063

(7)

%

26

%

Premises and equipment, net

192,041

195,390

201,460

203,391

210,285

(2)

%

(9)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

111,487

115,485

110,718

108,187

112,752

(3)

%

(1)

%

Goodwill

2,715

2,715

1,787,651

1,787,651

1,787,651

0

%

(100)

%

Other intangible assets, net

15,853

17,099

18,346

19,750

21,155

(7)

%

(25)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

96,356

94,346

115,010

151,383

139,780

2

%

(31)

%

Bank owned life insurance

324,873

322,717

320,611

318,533

316,435

1

%

3

%

Other assets

712,687

660,781

434,201

466,365

394,044

8

%

81

%

Total assets

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

$

28,930,855

$

27,986,075

8

%

6

%

Liabilities:












Deposits

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

$

22,481,504

$

22,434,734

$

21,819,013

9

%

14

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

398,414

346,245

311,308

296,717

308,052

15

%

29

%

Borrowings

1,096,559

1,196,597

906,635

1,106,674

821,712

(8)

%

33

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

232,936

195,521

274,812

267,798

277,028

19

%

(16)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,382

88,439

88,496

88,553

88,610

0

%

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

119,885

123,962

119,429

116,924

121,742

(3)

%

(2)

%

Deferred tax liability, net

21,439

51,061

52,928

67,055

57,757

(58)

%

(63)

%

Other liabilities

304,916

331,571

297,782

262,884

263,654

(8)

%

16

%

Total liabilities

27,106,909

25,032,771

24,532,894

24,641,339

23,757,568

8

%

14

%

Shareholders' equity:












Common stock

3,510,145

3,507,680

3,514,000

3,511,493

3,514,391

0

%

0

%

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(1,115,414)

(1,168,340)

770,366

733,059

695,003

(5)

%

(260)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

143,608

168,271

29,549

44,964

19,113

(15)

%

651

%

Total shareholders' equity

2,538,339

2,507,611

4,313,915

4,289,516

4,228,507

1

%

(40)

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

$

28,930,855

$

27,986,075

8

%

6

%














Common shares outstanding at period end

220,219

220,175

220,229

220,212

220,499

0

%

0

%

Book value per common share

$

11.53

$

11.39

$

19.59

$

19.48

$

19.18

1

%

(40)

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

11.44

$

11.30

$

11.39

$

11.27

$

10.97

1

%

4

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

$

2,507,918

$

2,482,115

$

2,419,701

1

%

4

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.51

%

9.04

%

9.27

%

9.15

%

9.24

%

(0.53)

(0.73)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan and Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:












Commercial real estate:












Non-owner occupied term, net

$

3,589,484

$

3,613,420

$

3,545,566

$

3,495,555

$

3,537,084

(1)

%

1

%

Owner occupied term, net

2,459,954

2,472,187

2,496,088

2,566,299

2,396,674

0

%

3

%

Multifamily, net

3,466,829

3,464,217

3,514,774

3,479,986

3,341,547

0

%

4

%

Construction & development, net

662,703

667,975

678,740

771,214

732,932

(1)

%

(10)

%

Residential development, net

164,180

187,594

189,010

191,500

199,421

(12)

%

(18)

%

Commercial:












Term, net (1)

4,265,092

2,317,573

2,232,817

2,310,759

2,271,346

84

%

88

%

Lines of credit & other, net

940,443

1,208,051

1,212,393

1,254,755

1,280,587

(22)

%

(27)

%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,522,369

1,492,762

1,465,489

1,485,753

1,449,579

2

%

5

%

Residential:












Mortgage, net

4,056,588

4,193,908

4,215,424

4,245,674

3,995,643

(3)

%

2

%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,189,428

1,249,152

1,237,512

1,224,578

1,215,215

(5)

%

(2)

%

   Consumer & other, net

354,385

384,639

407,871

494,721

533,343

(8)

%

(34)

%

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$

22,671,455

$

21,251,478

$

21,195,684

$

21,520,794

$

20,953,371

7

%

8

%














(1)    The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 15,000 PPP loans, totaling $1.9 billion, net of deferred fees and costs.














Loan and leases mix:












Commercial real estate:












   Non-owner occupied term, net

16

%

17

%

17

%

16

%

17

%



   Owner occupied term, net

11

%

12

%

12

%

12

%

11

%



   Multifamily, net

15

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%



Construction & development, net

3

%

3

%

3

%

4

%

3

%



Residential development, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Commercial:












Term, net

19

%

11

%

10

%

11

%

11

%



Lines of credit & other, net

4

%

5

%

6

%

6

%

6

%



Leases & equipment finance, net

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%



Residential:












Mortgage, net

18

%

20

%

20

%

20

%

19

%



Home equity loans & lines, net

5

%

6

%

6

%

5

%

6

%



   Consumer & other, net

1

%

2

%

2

%

2

%

3

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over
Year

Deposits:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

9,172,210

$

7,169,907

$

6,913,375

$

7,123,180

$

6,771,087

28

%

35

%

Demand, interest bearing

2,813,722

2,482,908

2,524,534

2,406,404

2,355,473

13

%

19

%

Money market

7,262,777

7,082,011

6,930,815

6,646,383

6,789,036

3

%

7

%

Savings

1,730,051

1,486,909

1,471,475

1,469,302

1,446,332

16

%

20

%

Time

3,865,618

4,477,640

4,641,305

4,789,465

4,457,085

(14)

%

(13)

%

Total

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

$

22,481,504

$

22,434,734

$

21,819,013

9

%

14

%














Total core deposits (1)

$

22,095,314

$

19,434,228

$

19,061,058

$

18,845,328

$

18,529,797

14

%

19

%














Deposit mix:












Demand, non-interest bearing

37

%

32

%

31

%

32

%

31

%



Demand, interest bearing

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%



Money market

29

%

31

%

31

%

30

%

31

%



Savings

7

%

7

%

6

%

6

%

7

%



Time

16

%

19

%

21

%

21

%

20

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

















Number of open accounts:












Demand, non-interest bearing

423,456

416,270

415,254

413,633

409,235




Demand, interest bearing

74,813

75,514

75,900

76,390

76,686




Money market

59,445

59,203

58,888

58,796

58,158




Savings

161,710

159,870

159,948

160,673

160,708




Time

57,501

62,515

62,952

62,122

60,571




Total

776,925

773,372

772,942

771,614

765,358


















Average balance per account:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

21.7

$

17.2

$

16.6

$

17.2

$

16.5




Demand, interest bearing

37.6

32.9

33.3

31.5

30.7




Money market

122.2

119.6

117.7

113.0

116.7




Savings

10.7

9.3

9.2

9.1

9.0




Time

67.2

71.6

73.7

77.1

73.6




Total

$

32.0

$

29.4

$

29.1

$

29.1

$

28.5





(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:













Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$

32,412

$

39,128

$

26,244

$

31,636

$

35,022

(17)

%

(7)

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

42,273

47,185

37,969

35,745

35,700

(10)

%

18

%

Total non-performing loans and leases

74,685

86,313

64,213

67,381

70,722

(13)

%

6

%

Other real estate owned

2,578

3,020

3,295

4,026

8,423

(15)

%

(69)

%

Total non-performing assets

$

77,263

$

89,333

$

67,508

$

71,407

$

79,145

(14)

%

(2)

%















Performing restructured loans and leases

$

15,032

$

20,541

$

18,576

$

14,309

$

15,267

(27)

%

(2)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$

41,683

$

59,962

$

41,882

$

44,390

$

40,619

(30)

%

3

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.18

%

0.28

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.19

%



Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.33

%

0.41

%

0.30

%

0.31

%

0.34

%



Non-performing assets to total assets(1)

0.26

%

0.32

%

0.23

%

0.25

%

0.28

%





(1)

Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.6 million, $5.3 million, $4.3 million, $5.2 million, and $5.4 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Three Month Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Jun 30,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)













Balance, beginning of period

$

291,420

$

157,629

$

156,288

$

151,069

$

144,872

85

%

101

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



49,999







(100)

%

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

291,420

207,628

156,288

151,069

144,872

40

%

101

%

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

81,484

105,502

16,252

23,227

19,352

(23)

%

321

%

Charge-offs

(19,453)

(24,455)

(18,734)

(23,112)

(16,707)

(20)

%

16

%

Recoveries

3,294

2,745

3,823

5,104

3,552

20

%

(7)

%

Net charge-offs

(16,159)

(21,710)

(14,911)

(18,008)

(13,155)

(26)

%

23

%

 Balance, end of period

$

356,745

$

291,420

$

157,629

$

156,288

$

151,069

22

%

136

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments













Balance, beginning of period

$

20,927

$

5,106

$

5,085

$

4,857

$

4,654

310

%

350

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



3,238







(100)

%

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

20,927

8,344

5,085

4,857

4,654

151

%

350

%

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

5,441

12,583

21

228

203

(57)

%

nm

Balance, end of period

$

26,368

$

20,927

$

5,106

$

5,085

$

4,857

26

%

443

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

383,113

$

312,347

$

162,735

$

161,373

$

155,926

23

%

146

%















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.29

%

0.41

%

0.28

%

0.34

%

0.26

%



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

16.93

%

11.22

%

20.41

%

22.08

%

21.26

%



ACLLL to loans and leases

1.57

%

1.37

%

0.74

%

0.73

%

0.72

%



ACL to loans and leases

1.69

%

1.47

%

0.77

%

0.75

%

0.74

%



nm = not meaningful











(1) The total provision for credit losses as disclosed on the income statement includes an additional $160,000 in provision related to accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, which is not included in the table above.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)





Balance, beginning of period

$

157,629

$

144,871

9

%

Impact of adoption of CECL

49,999



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

207,628

144,871

43

%

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

186,986

33,036

466

%

Charge-offs

(43,908)

(33,859)

30

%

Recoveries

6,039

7,021

(14)

%

Net charge-offs

(37,869)

(26,838)

41

%

Balance, end of period

$

356,745

$

151,069

136

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments





Balance, beginning of period

$

5,106

$

4,523

13

%

Impact of adoption of CECL

3,238



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

8,344

4,523

84

%

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

18,024

334

nm

Balance, end of period

$

26,368

$

4,857

443

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

383,113

$

155,926

146

%







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.35

%

0.26

%

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

13.75

%

20.74

%

nm = not meaningful






(1) The total provision for credit losses as disclosed on the income statement includes an additional $160,000 in provision related to accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, not included in the table above.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change


Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Jun 30,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Average Rates:













Yield on loans held for sale

3.77

%

4.20

%

4.25

%

4.82

%

5.03

%

(0.43)

(1.26)

Yield on loans and leases

4.11

%

4.58

%

4.80

%

4.93

%

5.07

%

(0.47)

(0.96)

Yield on taxable investments

1.38

%

2.50

%

2.05

%

1.99

%

1.62

%

(1.12)

(0.24)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.17

%

3.14

%

3.23

%

3.30

%

3.42

%

0.03

(0.25)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.10

%

1.23

%

1.65

%

2.20

%

2.41

%

(1.13)

(2.31)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.59

%

4.19

%

4.36

%

4.52

%

4.59

%

(0.60)

(1.00)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.67

%

1.03

%

1.13

%

1.19

%

1.16

%

(0.36)

(0.49)

Cost of securities sold under agreements













to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.21

%

0.47

%

0.56

%

0.57

%

0.55

%

(0.26)

(0.34)

Cost of borrowings

1.33

%

1.79

%

1.96

%

1.95

%

2.03

%

(0.46)

(0.70)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

5.55

%

5.45

%

5.92

%

6.14

%

6.17

%

0.10

(0.62)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.78

%

1.15

%

1.27

%

1.33

%

1.31

%

(0.37)

(0.53)















Net interest spread (1)

2.81

%

3.04

%

3.09

%

3.19

%

3.28

%

(0.23)

(0.47)

Net interest margin (1)

3.09

%

3.41

%

3.51

%

3.63

%

3.70

%

(0.32)

(0.61)















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

0.73

%

(25.82)

%

1.15

%

1.18

%

1.62

%

26.55

(0.89)

Return on average tangible assets

0.73

%

(27.53)

%

1.22

%

1.26

%

1.73

%

28.26

(1.00)

Return on average common equity

8.46

%

(174.94)

%

7.70

%

7.87

%

10.80

%

183.40

(2.34)

Return on average tangible common equity

8.53

%

(301.30)

%

13.24

%

13.67

%

19.14

%

309.83

(10.61)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

55.40

%

756.29

%

59.00

%

57.76

%

51.64

%

(700.89)

3.76

Efficiency ratio – Bank

54.17

%

752.92

%

57.56

%

56.22

%

50.16

%

(698.75)

4.01

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change


Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Year over Year

Average Rates:





Yield on loans held for sale

3.94

%

5.41

%

(1.47)

Yield on loans and leases

4.33

%

5.07

%

(0.74)

Yield on taxable investments

1.94

%

2.30

%

(0.36)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.15

%

3.51

%

(0.36)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.56

%

2.42

%

(1.86)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.88

%

4.69

%

(0.81)







Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.85

%

1.07

%

(0.22)

Cost of securities sold under agreements





to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.33

%

0.74

%

(0.41)

Cost of borrowings

1.53

%

1.96

%

(0.43)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

5.49

%

6.20

%

(0.71)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.96

%

1.23

%

(0.27)







Net interest spread (1)

2.92

%

3.46

%

(0.54)

Net interest margin (1)

3.25

%

3.86

%

(0.61)







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets

(12.49)

%

1.37

%

(13.86)

Return on average tangible assets

(12.89)

%

1.47

%

(14.36)

Return on average common equity

(106.99)

%

9.09

%

(116.08)

Return on average tangible common equity

(145.65)

%

16.21

%

(161.86)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

364.82

%

55.58

%

309.24

Efficiency ratio – Bank

363.13

%

53.94

%

309.19








(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Jun 30,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

1,563,753

$

1,084,854

$

1,045,975

$

759,416

$

783,703

44

%

100

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,777,154

2,760,461

2,719,089

2,648,092

2,683,472

1

%

3

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

235,934

241,105

244,895

252,765

271,633

(2)

%

(13)

%

Loans held for sale

577,773

406,434

415,169

328,155

264,445

42

%

118

%

Loans and leases

22,428,142

21,196,989

21,379,239

21,170,915

20,605,963

6

%

9

%

Total interest earning assets

27,582,756

25,689,843

25,804,367

25,159,343

24,609,216

7

%

12

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

19,253

1,785,608

1,806,791

1,808,191

1,809,583

(99)

%

(99)

%

Total assets

29,066,775

28,844,773

28,981,387

28,356,982

27,709,310

1

%

5

%














Non-interest bearing demand deposits

8,484,684

6,880,457

7,037,320

6,880,093

6,556,090

23

%

29

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,803,595

15,695,309

15,550,483

15,289,464

15,069,198

1

%

5

%

Total deposits

24,288,279

22,575,766

22,587,803

22,169,557

21,625,288

8

%

12

%

Interest bearing liabilities

17,625,888

17,301,712

17,237,770

16,827,917

16,646,949

2

%

6

%














Shareholders' equity - common

2,514,754

4,257,711

4,317,277

4,260,810

4,153,175

(41)

%

(39)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,495,501

2,472,103

2,510,486

2,452,619

2,343,592

1

%

6

%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Year over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

1,325,627

$

470,266

182

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,768,853

2,720,353

2

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

238,505

279,456

(15)

%

Loans held for sale

492,577

226,263

118

%

Loans and leases

21,815,966

20,498,075

6

%

Total interest earning assets

26,641,528

24,194,413

10

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

897,551

1,810,291

(50)

%

Total assets

28,956,388

27,262,945

6

%







Non-interest bearing demand deposits

7,687,002

6,530,992

18

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,749,751

14,688,875

7

%

Total deposits

23,436,753

21,219,867

10

%

Interest bearing liabilities

17,464,696

16,254,933

7

%







Shareholders' equity - common

3,381,417

4,122,346

(18)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,483,866

2,312,055

7

%








(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields
or Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields
or Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields
or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
















Loans held for sale

$

577,773

$

5,443

3.77

%

$

406,434

$

4,264

4.20

%

$

264,445

$

3,326

5.03

%

Loans and leases (1)

22,428,142

229,731

4.11

%

21,196,989

241,729

4.58

%

20,605,963

260,784

5.07

%

Taxable securities

2,777,154

9,583

1.38

%

2,760,461

17,283

2.50

%

2,683,472

10,861

1.62

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

235,934

1,868

3.17

%

241,105

1,894

3.14

%

271,633

2,325

3.42

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,563,753

403

0.10

%

1,084,854

3,331

1.23

%

783,703

4,708

2.41

%

Total interest-earning assets

27,582,756

$

247,028

3.59

%

25,689,843

$

268,501

4.19

%

24,609,216

$

282,004

4.59

%

Other assets

1,484,019





3,154,930





3,100,094




Total assets

$

29,066,775





$

28,844,773





$

27,709,310




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,649,331

$

1,148

0.17

%

$

2,471,556

$

3,543

0.58

%

$

2,332,535

$

2,798

0.48

%

Money market deposits

7,275,041

4,037

0.22

%

7,107,626

11,759

0.66

%

6,747,290

15,351

0.91

%

Savings deposits

1,628,276

198

0.05

%

1,485,171

241

0.07

%

1,454,908

410

0.11

%

Time deposits

4,250,947

20,839

1.97

%

4,630,956

24,747

2.15

%

4,534,465

25,032

2.21

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,803,595

26,222

0.67

%

15,695,309

40,290

1.03

%

15,069,198

43,591

1.16

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

375,098

194

0.21

%

337,796

395

0.47

%

292,057

403

0.55

%

Borrowings

1,163,065

3,839

1.33

%

906,624

4,046

1.79

%

903,164

4,563

2.03

%

Junior subordinated debentures

284,130

3,922

5.55

%

361,983

4,903

5.45

%

382,530

5,881

6.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,625,888

$

34,177

0.78

%

17,301,712

$

49,634

1.15

%

16,646,949

$

54,438

1.31

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

8,484,684





6,880,457





6,556,090




Other liabilities

441,449





404,893





353,096




Total liabilities

26,552,021





24,587,062





23,556,135




Common equity

2,514,754





4,257,711





4,153,175




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,066,775





$

28,844,773





$

27,709,310




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

212,851





$

218,867





$

227,566


NET INTEREST SPREAD



2.81

%




3.04

%




3.28

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.09

%




3.41

%




3.70

%


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $348,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $332,000 for March 31, 2020 and $404,000 for June 30, 2019. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:










Loans held for sale

$

492,577

$

9,707

3.94

%

$

226,263

$

6,116

5.41

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,815,966

471,460

4.33

%

20,498,075

516,741

5.07

%

Taxable securities

2,768,853

26,866

1.94

%

2,720,353

31,334

2.30

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

238,505

3,763

3.15

%

279,456

4,905

3.51

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,325,627

3,734

0.56

%

470,266

5,633

2.42

%

Total interest-earning assets

26,641,528

$

515,530

3.88

%

24,194,413

$

564,729

4.69

%

Other assets

2,314,860





3,068,532




Total assets

$

28,956,388





$

27,262,945




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,560,935

$

4,691

0.37

%

$

2,326,162

$

5,438

0.47

%

Money market deposits

7,191,796

15,796

0.44

%

6,570,488

26,368

0.81

%

Savings deposits

1,557,118

439

0.06

%

1,471,626

680

0.09

%

Time deposits

4,439,902

45,586

2.06

%

4,320,599

45,199

2.11

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,749,751

66,512

0.85

%

14,688,875

77,685

1.07

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

356,550

589

0.33

%

331,477

1,213

0.74

%

Borrowings

1,035,553

7,885

1.53

%

848,783

8,246

1.96

%

Junior subordinated debentures

322,842

8,825

5.49

%

385,798

11,868

6.20

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,464,696

$

83,811

0.96

%

16,254,933

$

99,012

1.23

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

7,687,002





6,530,992




Other liabilities

423,273





354,674




Total liabilities

25,574,971





23,140,599




Common equity

3,381,417





4,122,346




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,956,388





$

27,262,945




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

431,719





$

465,717


NET INTEREST SPREAD



2.92

%




3.46

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.25

%




3.86

%














(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $681,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $870,000 for the same period in 2019. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Seq.

 Quarter

Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:












Origination and sale

$

86,781

$

39,347

$

35,438

$

31,432

$

23,151

121

%

275

%

Servicing

8,533

8,880

8,981

11,358

11,036

(4)

%

(23)

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:












Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(5,042)

(5,329)

(5,237)

(6,835)

(6,905)

(5)

%

(27)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(6,395)

(25,358)

(5,132)

11,045

(17,753)

(75)

%

(64)

%

Total

$

83,877

$

17,540

$

34,050

$

47,000

$

9,529

378

%

780

%














Closed loan volume:












Portfolio

$

276,247

$

252,329

$

335,511

$

611,022

$

481,878

9

%

(43)

%

For-sale

1,826,095

1,148,184

1,060,016

844,442

698,150

59

%

162

%

Total

$

2,102,342

$

1,400,513

$

1,395,527

$

1,455,464

$

1,180,028

50

%

78

%














Gain on sale margin:












Based on for-sale volume

4.75

%

3.43

%

3.34

%

3.72

%

3.32

%

1.32

1.43














Residential mortgage servicing rights:












Balance, beginning of period

$

94,346

$

115,010

$

151,383

$

139,780

$

158,946

(18)

%

(41)

%

Additions for new MSR capitalized

13,447

10,023

8,397

7,393

5,492

34

%

145

%

Sale of MSR assets





(34,401)





0

%

0

%

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:












Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(5,042)

(5,329)

(5,237)

(6,835)

(6,905)

(5)

%

(27)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(6,395)

(25,358)

(5,132)

11,045

(17,753)

(75)

%

(64)

%

Balance, end of period

$

96,356

$

94,346

$

115,010

$

151,383

$

139,780

2

%

(31)

%














Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$

12,746,125

$

12,533,045

$

12,276,943

$

15,707,519

$

15,796,102

2

%

(19)

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.76

%

0.75

%

0.94

%

0.96

%

0.88

%

0.01

(0.12)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:




Origination and sale

$

126,128

$

37,524

236

%

Servicing

17,413

21,860

(20)

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:




Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(10,371)

(13,336)

(22)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(31,753)

(25,288)

26

%

Total

$

101,417

$

20,760

389

%






Closed loan volume:




Portfolio

$

528,576

$

800,490

(34)

%

For-sale

2,974,279

1,185,240

151

%

Total

$

3,502,855

$

1,985,730

76

%






Gain on sale margin:




Based on for-sale volume

4.24

%

3.17

%

1.07






Residential mortgage servicing rights:




Balance, beginning of period

$

115,010

$

169,025

(32)

%

Additions for new MSR capitalized

23,470

9,379

150

%

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:




Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(10,371)

(13,336)

(22)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(31,753)

(25,288)

26

%

Balance, end of period

$

96,356

$

139,780

(31)

%






