Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter 2021 Results

- Net income of $116.1 million, or $0.53 per common share

- Non-PPP loan balances increased $650.5 million or 3.2%

- Deposit balances increased $266.7 million or 1.0%

- Provision for credit losses recapture of $23.0 million as economic conditions improve

News provided by

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Jul 21, 2021, 16:05 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

$0.53

$116

17.33%

15.4%

Net earnings per diluted

common share

Net income ($ in millions)

Return on average tangible
common equity ("ROATCE")1

Total risk-based capital ratio

(estimated)

CEO Commentary

"Umpqua's strong results this past quarter demonstrate both the company's commitment to generating long-term value for shareholders and our optimism for growth in the markets we serve. I'm very pleased to see the success of our balanced growth efforts and unique Human Digital value proposition reflected in our record growth in non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and increase in core bank revenue.  Our brand momentum within our markets continues to build and we look forward to robust customer and talent acquisition in the quarters to come."
–            Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS


Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income increased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense in the current period.

•   Net interest margin was 3.20%, up two basis points from the prior period due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense.


Non-Interest
Income and Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $17.7 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.

•   Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million due to exit disposal costs of $4.7 million as a result of store consolidations and back-office lease exits.


Credit Quality

•   Net charge-offs decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized).

•   A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $23.0 million was recorded in the period as economic conditions improve.

•   Non-performing assets to total assets decreased two basis points to 0.17% from 0.19%.


Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.4% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.4%.

•   Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2021.



Notable items

•   $4.5 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments completed during the quarter.

•   $4.7 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.

2Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA






PERFORMANCE METRICS

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Return on average assets

1.54%

1.49%

0.73%

Return on average tangible common equity

17.33%

16.43%

8.53%

Net interest margin

3.20%

3.18%

3.09%

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

58.96%

56.74%

55.40%

Loan to deposit ratio

84.67%

85.61%

91.25%






INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Net interest income

$229,763

$221,431

$212,503

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

($22,996)

$—

$87,085

Non-interest income

$91,075

$108,800

$115,480

Non-interest expense

$189,400

$187,592

$181,910

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.53

$0.49

$0.24

Dividends paid per share

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21






BALANCE SHEET

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Total assets

$30.3

B

$30.0

B

$29.6

B

Loans and leases

$22.1

B

$22.2

B

$22.7

B

Total deposits

$26.2

B

$25.9

B

$24.8

B

Tangible book value per share1

$12.49

$12.10

$11.44

Book value per common shares

$12.54

$12.16

$11.53

Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company.  The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses.  Revenue and related expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing 51% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $22.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.1 million relative to March 31, 2021.  The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $650.5 million or 3.2% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $667.6 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Commercial real estate balances increased $281.8 million and residential real estate balances increased $207.9 million during the quarter.  The decrease in commercial loan balances of $502.7 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $667.6 million.  Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $266.7 million or 1% from $25.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $221.6 million, growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $218.4 million and growth in savings balances of $112.3 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $290.5 million.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $229.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $8.3 million from the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher average loan balances, and a decrease of $4.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits in the quarter compared to the prior period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021, up two basis points from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by the decrease in interest expense due to the decline in deposit costs.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021, which was down from $331.0 million, or 1.49% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021.  There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $23.0 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) as of June 30, 2021.  The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL").  In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance.  At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $23.0 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $91.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $17.7 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $41.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $382.5 million or 23.4% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 52 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 56% related to purchase activity, compared to 37% for the prior quarter and 34% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was primarily due to an increase in exit and disposal costs of $3.5 million from the prior period due to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.1 million, offset by an increase in deferred origination costs of $1.7 million and a decrease in FDIC assessment costs of $1.0 million

Capital
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.49, compared to $12.10 in the prior quarter and $11.44 in the same period of the prior year. 

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weightedassets ratio was 12.4% as of June 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,766,316

$

2,681,869

$

2,704,577

$

2,610,244

$

2,538,339

Subtract:









Goodwill




2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,755,216

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

Total assets

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

Subtract:









Goodwill



2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

Tangible assets

$

30,273,865

$

30,021,735

$

29,219,100

$

29,420,120

$

29,626,680

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,626

220,491

220,226

220,222

220,219











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.13

%

8.93

%

9.25

%

8.87

%

8.56

%

Tangible common equity ratio

9.10

%

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

Book value per common share

$

12.54

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.49

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3759164.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3759164. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives.  Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over
Year

Interest income:












Loans and leases

$

223,470

$

221,141

$

240,815

$

229,457

$

235,174

1

%

(5)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:












Taxable

14,619

13,112

11,951

10,168

9,015

11

%

62

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,487

1,534

1,523

1,490

1,520

(3)

%

(2)

%

Dividends

405

598

659

710

568

(32)

%

(29)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

774

624

531

474

403

24

%

92

%

Total interest income

240,755

237,009

255,479

242,299

246,680

2

%

(2)

%

Interest expense:












Deposits

7,016

10,678

14,567

19,121

26,222

(34)

%

(73)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

68

76

93

84

194

(11)

%

(65)

%

Borrowings

866

1,772

2,765

3,271

3,839

(51)

%

(77)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,042

3,052

3,147

3,249

3,922

0

%

(22)

%

Total interest expense

10,992

15,578

20,572

25,725

34,177

(29)

%

(68)

%

Net interest income

229,763

221,431

234,907

216,574

212,503

4

%

8

%

 (Recapture) provision for credit losses

(22,996)



29

(338)

87,085

nm

(126)

%

Non-interest income:












Service charges on deposits

10,310

9,647

10,202

10,405

8,757

7

%

18

%

Card-based fees

10,274

7,374

7,754

7,118

5,901

39

%

74

%

Brokerage revenue

1,135

3,915

4,093

3,686

3,805

(71)

%

(70)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

44,443

65,033

79,028

90,377

83,877

(32)

%

(47)

%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net



4





323

(100)

%

(100)

%

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

4

(706)

(173)

(112)

240

(101)

%

(98)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

5,318

1,373

3,374

1,092

1,074

287

%

395

%

BOLI income

2,092

2,071

2,067

2,087

2,116

1

%

(1)

%

Other income

17,499

20,089

17,615

17,271

9,387

(13)

%

86

%

Total non-interest income

91,075

108,800

123,960

131,924

115,480

(16)

%

(21)

%

Non-interest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

121,573

124,134

132,460

120,337

116,676

(2)

%

4

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

34,657

34,635

41,758

36,720

36,171

0

%

(4)

%

Intangible amortization

1,130

1,130

1,246

1,247

1,246

0

%

(9)

%

FDIC assessments

1,607

2,599

3,014

2,989

3,971

(38)

%

(60)

%

Other expenses

30,433

25,094

32,834

28,914

23,846

21

%

28

%

Total non-interest expense

189,400

187,592

211,312

190,207

181,910

1

%

4

%

Income before provision for income taxes

154,434

142,639

147,526

158,629

58,988

8

%

162

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

38,291

34,902

(3,204)

33,758

6,062

10

%

532

%

Net income

$

116,143

$

107,737

$

150,730

$

124,871

$

52,926

8

%

119

%














Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,593

220,367

220,225

220,221

220,210

0

%

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

221,022

220,891

220,663

220,418

220,320

0

%

0

%

Earnings per common share – basic

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

8

%

121

%

Earnings per common share – diluted

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

8

%

121

%














nm = not meaningful












Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year

 over      Year

Interest income:





Loans and leases

$

444,611

$

481,167

(8)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:





Taxable

27,731

25,620

8

%

Exempt from federal income tax

3,021

3,082

(2)

%

Dividends

1,003

1,246

(20)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

1,398

3,734

(63)

%

Total interest income

477,764

514,849

(7)

%

Interest expense:





Deposits

17,694

66,512

(73)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

144

589

(76)

%

Borrowings

2,638

7,885

(67)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

6,094

8,825

(31)

%

Total interest expense

26,570

83,811

(68)

%

Net interest income

451,194

431,038

5

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

(22,996)

205,170

(111)

%

Non-interest income:





Service charges on deposits

19,957

20,230

(1)

%

Card-based fees

17,648

13,318


Brokerage revenue

5,050

7,820

(35)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

109,476

101,417

8

%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

4

190

(98)

%

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(702)

1,054

(167)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

6,691

2,241

199

%

BOLI income

4,163

4,245

(2)

%

Other income

37,588

5,610

570

%

Total non-interest income

199,875

156,125

28

%

Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

245,707

226,450

9

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

69,292

73,172

(5)

%

Intangible amortization

2,260

2,493

(9)

%

FDIC assessments

4,206

6,513

(35)

%

Goodwill impairment



1,784,936

nm

Other expenses

55,527

51,004

9

%

Total non-interest expense

376,992

2,144,568

(82)

%

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

297,073

(1,762,575)

(117)

%

Provision for income taxes

73,193

36,446

101

%

Net income (loss)

$

223,880

$

(1,799,021)

(112)

%







Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,481

220,213

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,928

220,213

0

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

1.02

$

(8.17)

(112)

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

1.01

$

(8.17)

(112)

%







nm = not meaningful





Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year

Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$

397,526

$

379,361

$

370,219

$

370,595

$

410,769

5

%

(3)

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,688,285

2,861,820

2,202,962

1,849,132

1,853,505

(6)

%

45

%

Investment securities:












Equity and other, at fair value

82,099

82,771

83,077

82,769

81,958

(1)

%

0

%

Available for sale, at fair value

3,473,950

3,167,825

2,932,558

2,898,700

2,865,690

10

%

21

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,876

2,954

3,034

3,088

3,143

(3)

%

(8)

%

Loans held for sale

429,052

376,481

766,225

683,960

605,399

14

%

(29)

%

Loans and leases

22,143,739

22,160,860

21,779,367

22,426,473

22,671,455

0

%

(2)

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(279,887)

(311,283)

(328,401)

(345,049)

(356,745)

(10)

%

(22)

%

Net loans and leases

21,863,852

21,849,577

21,450,966

22,081,424

22,314,710

0

%

(2)

%

Restricted equity securities

15,247

22,057

41,666

50,062

54,062

(31)

%

(72)

%

Premises and equipment, net

172,546

176,571

178,050

185,104

192,041

(2)

%

(10)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

95,030

100,643

104,937

107,321

111,487

(6)

%

(15)

%

Goodwill



2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

(100)

%

(100)

%

Other intangible assets, net

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

(9)

%

(30)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

102,699

100,413

92,907

93,248

96,356

2

%

7

%

Bank owned life insurance

324,998

322,867

323,470

326,120

324,873

1

%

0

%

Deferred tax asset, net



10,905







(100)

%

nm

Other assets

625,705

567,490

669,029

688,597

712,687

10

%

(12)

%

Total assets

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

1

%

2

%

Liabilities:












Deposits

$

26,153,553

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

1

%

5

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

480,302

420,402

375,384

388,028

398,414

14

%

21

%

Borrowings

111,405

281,444

771,482

996,520

1,096,559

(60)

%

(90)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

287,723

281,580

255,217

247,045

232,936

2

%

24

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,155

88,212

88,268

88,325

88,382

0

%

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

106,195

109,014

113,593

115,790

119,885

(3)

%

(11)

%

Deferred tax liability, net

2,497



5,441

13,239

21,439

nm

(88)

%

Other liabilities

288,819

287,326

299,012

308,467

304,916

1

%

(5)

%

Total liabilities

27,518,649

27,354,811

26,530,598

26,827,197

27,106,909

1

%

2

%

Shareholders' equity:












Common stock

3,517,641

3,515,248

3,514,599

3,512,153

3,510,145

0

%

0

%

Accumulated deficit

(801,954)

(871,511)

(932,767)

(1,036,931)

(1,115,414)

(8)

%

(28)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

50,629

38,132

122,745

135,022

143,608

33

%

(65)

%

Total shareholders' equity

2,766,316

2,681,869

2,704,577

2,610,244

2,538,339

3

%

9

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

1

%

2

%














Common shares outstanding at period end

220,626

220,491

220,226

220,222

220,219

0

%

0

%

Book value per common share

$

12.54

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

3

%

9

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.49

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

3

%

9

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,755,216

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

3

%

9

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.10

%

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

0.22

0.59

nm = not meaningful












Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan and Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:












Commercial real estate:












Non-owner occupied term, net

$

3,580,386

$

3,455,773

$

3,505,802

$

3,533,776

$

3,589,484

4

%

0

%

Owner occupied term, net

2,398,326

2,358,169

2,333,945

2,411,098

2,459,954

2

%

(3)

%

Multifamily, net

3,553,704

3,421,320

3,349,196

3,389,034

3,466,829

4

%

3

%

Construction & development, net

857,866

876,297

828,478

757,462

662,703

(2)

%

29

%

Residential development, net

193,904

190,841

192,761

163,400

164,180

2

%

18

%

Commercial:












Term, net (1)

3,748,269

4,350,763

4,024,467

4,246,229

4,265,092

(14)

%

(12)

%

Lines of credit & other, net

908,518

825,162

862,760

894,782

940,443

10

%

(3)

%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,437,372

1,420,977

1,456,630

1,496,650

1,522,369

1

%

(6)

%

Residential:












Mortgage, net

4,145,432

3,958,644

3,871,906

4,042,416

4,056,588

5

%

2

%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,118,278

1,097,168

1,136,064

1,172,697

1,189,428

2

%

(6)

%

   Consumer & other, net

201,684

205,746

217,358

318,929

354,385

(2)

%

(43)

%

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$

22,143,739

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

$

22,671,455

0

%

(2)

%














(1)    The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and
cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,000 PPP loans,
totaling $1.4 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of June 30, 2021.














Loan and leases mix:












Commercial real estate:












   Non-owner occupied term, net

16

%

15

%

16

%

16

%

16

%



   Owner occupied term, net

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%



   Multifamily, net

16

%

15

%

15

%

15

%

15

%



Construction & development, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

3

%

3

%



Residential development, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Commercial:












Term, net

17

%

20

%

18

%

19

%

19

%



Lines of credit & other, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%



Leases & equipment finance, net

6

%

6

%

7

%

7

%

7

%



Residential:












Mortgage, net

19

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%



Home equity loans & lines, net

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%



   Consumer & other, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Deposits:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

10,718,921

$

10,500,482

$

9,632,773

$

9,475,244

$

9,172,210

2

%

17

%

Demand, interest bearing

3,466,251

3,244,624

3,051,487

2,931,990

2,813,722

7

%

23

%

Money market

7,559,621

7,554,798

7,173,920

7,160,838

7,262,777

0

%

4

%

Savings

2,221,524

2,109,211

1,912,752

1,848,639

1,730,051

5

%

28

%

Time

2,187,236

2,477,718

2,851,269

3,253,072

3,865,618

(12)

%

(43)

%

Total

$

26,153,553

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

1

%

5

%














Total core deposits (1)

$

25,122,851

$

24,740,621

$

23,298,561

$

23,134,283

$

22,934,059

2

%

10

%














Deposit mix:












Demand, non-interest bearing

41

%

41

%

39

%

38

%

37

%



Demand, interest bearing

13

%

12

%

12

%

12

%

11

%



Money market

29

%

29

%

29

%

29

%

29

%



Savings

9

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

7

%



Time

8

%

10

%

12

%

13

%

16

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

















Number of open accounts:












Demand, non-interest bearing

424,626

422,792

420,050

423,658

423,456




Demand, interest bearing

71,411

72,156

72,811

73,812

74,813




Money market

58,289

58,409

58,609

59,083

59,445




Savings

161,902

161,432

160,192

162,234

161,710




Time

39,560

43,637

48,292

52,572

57,501




Total

755,788

758,426

759,954

771,359

776,925


















Average balance per account:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

25.2

$

24.8

$

22.9

$

22.4

$

21.7




Demand, interest bearing

48.5

45.0

41.9

39.7

37.6




Money market

129.7

129.3

122.4

121.2

122.2




Savings

13.7

13.1

11.9

11.4

10.7




Time

55.3

56.8

59.0

61.9

67.2




Total

$

34.6

$

34.1

$

32.4

$

32.0

$

32.0




(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:













Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$

20,673

$

29,216

$

31,076

$

26,425

$

32,412

(29)

%

(36)

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

29,144

25,612

36,361

50,269

39,818

14

%

(27)

%

Total non-performing loans and leases

49,817

54,828

67,437

76,694

72,230

(9)

%

(31)

%

Other real estate owned

181

1,405

1,810

2,369

2,578

(87)

%

(93)

%

Total non-performing assets

$

49,998

$

56,233

$

69,247

$

79,063

$

74,808

(11)

%

(33)

%















Performing restructured loans and leases

$

13,072

$

9,921

$

14,991

$

15,819

$

15,032

32

%

(13)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$

30,646

$

51,120

$

72,047

$

66,155

$

40,583

(40)

%

(24)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.14

%

0.23

%

0.33

%

0.29

%

0.18

%



Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.32

%



Non-performing assets to total assets(1)

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.24

%

0.27

%

0.25

%



(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,

2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)













Balance, beginning of period

$

311,283

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

$

291,420

(5)

%

7

%

Impact of adoption of CECL











nm

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

311,283

328,401

345,049

356,745

291,420

(5)

%

7

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases


(17,775)

526

3,104

1,785

81,484

(3,479)

%

(122)

%

Charge-offs

(17,079)

(20,915)

(23,942)

(16,646)

(19,453)

(18)

%

(12)

%

Recoveries

3,458

3,271

4,190

3,165

3,294

6

%

5

%

Net charge-offs

(13,621)

(17,644)

(19,752)

(13,481)

(16,159)

(23)

%

(16)

%

Balance, end of period

$

279,887

$

311,283

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

(10)

%

(22)

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments













Balance, beginning of period

$

19,760

$

20,286

$

24,306

$

26,368

$

20,927

(3)

%

(6)

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(5,221)

(526)

(4,020)

(2,062)

5,441

893

%

(196)

%

Balance, end of period

14,539

19,760

20,286

24,306

26,368

(26)

%

(45)

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

294,426

$

331,043

$

348,687

$

369,355

$

383,113

(11)

%

(23)

%















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.25

%

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.24

%

0.29

%



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

20.25

%

15.64

%

17.50

%

19.01

%

16.93

%



ACLLL to loans and leases

1.26

%

1.40

%

1.51

%

1.54

%

1.57

%



ACL to loans and leases

1.33

%

1.49

%

1.60

%

1.65

%

1.69

%



nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)





Balance, beginning of period

$

328,401

$

157,629

108

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



49,999

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

328,401

207,628

58

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases 

(17,249)

186,986

(109)

%

Charge-offs

(37,994)

(43,908)

(13)

%

Recoveries

6,729

6,039

11

%

Net charge-offs

(31,265)

(37,869)

(17)

%

Balance, end of period

$

279,887

$

356,745

(22)

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments





Balance, beginning of period

$

20,286

$

5,106

297

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



3,238

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

20,286

8,344

143

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(5,747)

18,024

(132)

%

Balance, end of period

14,539

26,368

(45)

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

294,426

$

383,113

(23)

%







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.29

%

0.35

%

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.71

%

13.75

%

nm = not meaningful





Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change


Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year

over

Year

Average Rates:













Yield on loans held for sale

3.18

%

2.75

%

3.19

%

3.13

%

3.77

%

0.43

(0.59)

Yield on loans and leases

3.99

%

4.02

%

4.24

%

3.96

%

4.11

%

(0.03)

(0.12)

Yield on taxable investments

1.87

%

1.86

%

1.77

%

1.56

%

1.38

%

0.01

0.49

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.02

%

3.03

%

3.08

%

3.11

%

3.17

%

(0.01)

(0.15)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.11

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.01

0.01

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.35

%

3.41

%

3.64

%

3.45

%

3.59

%

(0.06)

(0.24)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.18

%

0.29

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.67

%

(0.11)

(0.49)

Cost of securities sold under agreements













to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.06

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.21

%

(0.02)

(0.15)

Cost of borrowings

1.62

%

1.33

%

1.18

%

1.23

%

1.33

%

0.29

0.29

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.30

%

3.60

%

3.73

%

4.03

%

5.55

%

(0.30)

(2.25)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.27

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.59

%

0.78

%

(0.11)

(0.51)















Net interest spread (1)

3.08

%

3.03

%

3.15

%

2.85

%

2.81

%

0.05

0.27

Net interest margin (1)

3.20

%

3.18

%

3.35

%

3.08

%

3.09

%

0.02

0.11















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

1.54

%

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

0.05

0.81

Return on average tangible assets

1.55

%

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

0.06

0.82

Return on average common equity

17.25

%

16.33

%

22.92

%

19.48

%

8.46

%

0.92

8.79

Return on average tangible common equity

17.33

%

16.43

%

23.07

%

19.62

%

8.53

%

0.90

8.80

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

58.96

%

56.74

%

58.82

%

54.52

%

55.40

%

2.22

3.56

Efficiency ratio – Bank

58.31

%

55.51

%

57.77

%

53.41

%

54.17

%

2.80

4.14

(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change


Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year

Average Rates:





Yield on loans held for sale

2.93

%

3.94

%

(1.01)

Yield on loans and leases

4.01

%

4.33

%

(0.32)

Yield on taxable investments

1.87

%

1.94

%

(0.07)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.02

%

3.15

%

(0.13)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.11

%

0.56

%

(0.45)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.38

%

3.88

%

(0.50)







Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.23

%

0.85

%

(0.62)

Cost of securities sold under agreements





to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.07

%

0.33

%

(0.26)

Cost of borrowings

1.41

%

1.53

%

(0.12)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.44

%

5.49

%

(2.05)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.33

%

0.96

%

(0.63)







Net interest spread (1)

3.05

%

2.92

%

0.13

Net interest margin (1)

3.19

%

3.25

%

(0.06)







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets

1.52

%

(12.49)

%

14.01

Return on average tangible assets

1.52

%

(12.89)

%

14.41

Return on average common equity

16.80

%

(106.99)

%

123.79

Return on average tangible common equity

16.89

%

(145.65)

%

162.54

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

57.84

%

364.82

%

(306.98)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

56.88

%

363.13

%

(306.25)







(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

2,835,474

$

2,483,451

$

2,066,572

$

1,827,818

$

1,563,753

14

%

81

%

Investment securities, taxable

3,210,771

2,945,896

2,850,550

2,797,547

2,777,154

9

%

16

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

247,282

252,741

245,997

237,165

235,934

(2)

%

5

%

Loans held for sale

468,960

703,557

696,688

669,646

577,773

(33)

%

(19)

%

Loans and leases

22,040,794

21,692,639

22,138,283

22,560,076

22,428,142

2

%

(2)

%

Total interest earning assets

28,803,281

28,078,284

27,998,090

28,092,252

27,582,756

3

%

4

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

12,615

15,598

16,775

18,021

19,253

(19)

%

(34)

%

Total assets

30,156,017

29,392,490

29,396,311

29,533,871

29,066,775

3

%

4

%














Non-interest bearing demand deposits

10,582,197

9,897,749

9,587,081

9,335,350

8,484,684

7

%

25

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,474,743

15,166,198

15,165,049

15,451,816

15,803,595

2

%

(2)

%

Total deposits

26,056,940

25,063,947

24,752,130

24,787,166

24,288,279

4

%

7

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,500,106

16,444,694

16,822,808

17,205,775

17,625,888

0

%

(6)

%














Shareholders' equity - common

2,700,010

2,674,871

2,615,676

2,549,703

2,514,754

1

%

7

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,687,395

2,659,273

2,598,901

2,531,682

2,495,501

1

%

8

%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

2,660,435

$

1,325,627

101

%

Investment securities, taxable

3,079,065

2,768,853

11

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

249,996

238,505

5

%

Loans held for sale

585,611

492,577

19

%

Loans and leases

21,867,678

21,815,966

0

%

Total interest earning assets

28,442,785

26,641,528

7

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

14,098

897,551

(98)

%

Total assets

29,776,362

28,956,388

3

%







Non-interest bearing demand deposits

10,241,863

7,687,002

33

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,321,323

15,749,751

(3)

%

Total deposits

25,563,186

23,436,753

9

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,472,553

17,464,696

(6)

%







Shareholders' equity - common

2,687,510

3,381,417

(21)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,673,412

2,483,866

8

%







(1)

Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or

Expense

Average
Yields or

Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
















Loans held for sale

$

468,960

$

3,725

3.18

%

$

703,557

$

4,845

2.75

%

$

577,773

$

5,443

3.77

%

Loans and leases (1)

22,040,794

219,745

3.99

%

21,692,639

216,296

4.02

%

22,428,142

229,731

4.11

%

Taxable securities

3,210,771

15,024

1.87

%

2,945,896

13,710

1.86

%

2,777,154

9,583

1.38

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

247,282

1,864

3.02

%

252,741

1,915

3.03

%

235,934

1,868

3.17

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,835,474

774

0.11

%

2,483,451

624

0.10

%

1,563,753

403

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

28,803,281

$

241,132

3.35

%

28,078,284

$

237,390

3.41

%

27,582,756

$

247,028

3.59

%

Other assets

1,352,736





1,314,206





1,484,019




Total assets

$

30,156,017





$

29,392,490





$

29,066,775




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,385,336

$

459

0.05

%

$

3,125,398

$

414

0.05

%

$

2,649,331

$

1,148

0.17

%

Money market deposits

7,614,474

1,533

0.08

%

7,360,512

1,491

0.08

%

7,275,041

4,037

0.22

%

Savings deposits

2,171,865

154

0.03

%

1,998,927

163

0.03

%

1,628,276

198

0.05

%

Time deposits

2,303,068

4,870

0.85

%

2,681,361

8,610

1.30

%

4,250,947

20,839

1.97

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,474,743

7,016

0.18

%

15,166,198

10,678

0.29

%

15,803,595

26,222

0.67

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

440,881

68

0.06

%

395,946

76

0.08

%

375,098

194

0.21

%

Borrowings

214,670

866

1.62

%

539,077

1,772

1.33

%

1,163,065

3,839

1.33

%

Junior subordinated debentures

369,812

3,042

3.30

%

343,473

3,052

3.60

%

284,130

3,922

5.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,500,106

$

10,992

0.27

%

16,444,694

$

15,578

0.38

%

17,625,888

$

34,177

0.78

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

10,582,197





9,897,749





8,484,684




Other liabilities

373,704





375,176





441,449




Total liabilities

27,456,007





26,717,619





26,552,021




Common equity

2,700,010





2,674,871





2,514,754




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,156,017





$

29,392,490





$

29,066,775




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

230,140





$

221,812





$

212,851


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.08

%




3.03

%




2.81

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.20

%




3.18

%




3.09

%

(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $381,000 for March 31, 2021 and $348,000 for June 30, 2020. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:










Loans held for sale

$

585,611

$

8,570

2.93

%

$

492,577

$

9,707

3.94

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,867,678

436,041

4.01

%

21,815,966

471,460

4.33

%

Taxable securities

3,079,065

28,734

1.87

%

2,768,853

26,866

1.94

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

249,996

3,779

3.02

%

238,505

3,763

3.15

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,660,435

1,398

0.11

%

1,325,627

3,734

0.56

%

Total interest-earning assets

28,442,785

$

478,522

3.38

%

26,641,528

$

515,530

3.88

%

Other assets

1,333,577





2,314,860




Total assets

$

29,776,362





$

28,956,388




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,256,085

$

873

0.05

%

$

2,560,935

$

4,691

0.37

%

Money market deposits

7,488,195

3,024

0.08

%

7,191,796

15,796

0.44

%

Savings deposits

2,085,874

317

0.03

%

1,557,118

439

0.06

%

Time deposits

2,491,169

13,480

1.09

%

4,439,902

45,586

2.06

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,321,323

17,694

0.23

%

15,749,751

66,512

0.85

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

418,538

144

0.07

%

356,550

589

0.33

%

Borrowings

375,977

2,638

1.41

%

1,035,553

7,885

1.53

%

Junior subordinated debentures

356,715

6,094

3.44

%

322,842

8,825

5.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,472,553

$

26,570

0.33

%

17,464,696

$

83,811

0.96

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

10,241,863





7,687,002




Other liabilities

374,436





423,273




Total liabilities

27,088,852





25,574,971




Common equity

2,687,510





3,381,417




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,776,362





$

28,956,388




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

451,952





$

431,719


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.05

%




2.92

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.19

%




3.25

%












(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $758,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $681,000 for the same period in 2020. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments

(Unaudited)

Core Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year

over
Year

Net interest income

$

226,915

$

217,574

$

230,430

$

212,215

$

208,245

4

%

9

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

(22,996)



29

(338)

87,085

nm

(126)

%

Non-interest income













Gain (loss) gain on sale of investment securities, net

4

(702)

(173)

(112)

563

(101)

%

(99)

%

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net

(4,481)

11,750

3,955

1,765

(823)

(138)

%

444

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

50,933

32,403

40,921

39,678

31,697

57

%

61

%

Total non-interest income

46,456

43,451

44,703

41,331

31,437

7

%

48

%

Non-interest expense













Exit and disposal costs

4,728

1,200

725

792

548

294

%

763

%

Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

146,877

145,161

171,634

148,519

141,448

1

%

4

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

970

(790)

(3,565)

(2,976)

(1,963)

(223)

%

(149)

%

Total non-interest expense

152,575

145,571

168,794

146,335

140,033

5

%

9

%

Income before income taxes

143,792

115,454

106,310

107,549

12,564

25

%

1,044

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

35,630

28,106

(13,508)

20,988

(5,544)

27

%

(743)

%

Net income

$

108,162

$

87,348

$

119,818

$

86,561

$

18,108

24

%

497

%















Effective Tax Rate

25

%

24

%

(13)

%

20

%

(44)

%



Efficiency Ratio

56

%

56

%

61

%

58

%

58

%


















Total assets

$

29,720,182

$

29,529,769

$

28,438,813

$

28,652,477

$

28,942,285

1

%

3

%

Loans held for sale

$



$



$

78,146

$



$



0

%

0

%

Total loans and leases

$

22,143,739

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

$

22,671,455

0

%

(2)

%

Total deposits

$

25,820,776

$

25,425,339

$

24,200,012

$

24,102,498

$

24,421,486

2

%

6

%














Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.45

%

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%

0.66

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

2.98

%

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%

3.13

%



nm = not meaningful












(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments - Continued

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year

over
Year

Net interest income

$

2,848

$

3,857

$

4,477

$

4,359

$

4,258

(26)

%

(33)

%

Provision for credit losses











nm

nm

Non-interest income













Residential mortgage banking revenue:













Origination and sale

41,367

62,505

83,388

98,703

86,781

(34)

%

(52)

%

Servicing

9,120

9,087

9,497

8,796

8,533

0

%

7

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,366)

(4,545)

(4,431)

(4,878)

(5,042)

(4)

%

(13)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(1,678)

(2,014)

(9,426)

(12,244)

(6,395)

(17)

%

(74)

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

176

316

229

216

166

(44)

%

6

%

Total non-interest income

44,619

65,349

79,257

90,593

84,043

(32)

%

(47)

%

Non-interest expense













Non-interest expense

37,795

41,231

38,953

40,896

39,914

(8)

%

(5)

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

(970)

790

3,565

2,976

1,963

(223)

%

(149)

%

Total non-interest expense

36,825

42,021

42,518

43,872

41,877

(12)

%

(12)

%

Income before income taxes

10,642

27,185

41,216

51,080

46,424

(61)

%

(77)

%

Provision for income taxes

2,661

6,796

10,304

12,770

11,606

(61)

%

(77)

%

Net income

$

7,981

$

20,389

$

30,912

$

38,310

$

34,818

(61)

%

(77)

%















Effective Tax Rate

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%



Efficiency Ratio

78

%

61

%

51

%

46

%

47

%

















Total assets

$

564,783

$

506,911

$

796,362

$

784,964

$

702,963

11

%

(20)

%

Loans held for sale

$

429,052

$

376,481

$

688,079

$

683,960

$

605,399

14

%

(29)

%

Total deposits

$

332,777

$

461,494

$

422,189

$

567,285

$

422,892

(28)

%

(21)

%















LHFS Production Statistics:












Closed loan volume for-sale

1,253,023

1,635,532

1,769,432

1,922,789

1,826,095

(23)

%

(31)

%

Gain on sale margin

3.30

%

3.82

%

4.71

%

5.13

%

4.75

%



Direct LHFS expense

$

25,459

$

31,151

$

33,210

$

35,678

$

34,057

(18)

%

(25)

%

Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume

2.03

%

1.90

%

1.88

%

1.86

%

1.87

%


















MSR Statistics:












Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

12,897,032

13,030,467

13,026,720

12,964,361

12,746,125

(1)

%

1

%

MSR, net

102,699

100,413

92,907

93,248

96,356

2

%

7

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.80

%

0.77

%

0.71

%

0.72

%

0.76

%


















Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.45

%

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%

0.66

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

2.98

%

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%

3.13

%



nm = not meaningful












(1) 

Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Core Banking

Mortgage Banking


Six Months Ended

% Change

Six Months Ended

% Change


Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over

Year

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over
Year

Net interest income

$

444,489

$

424,351

4.75

%

$

6,705

$

6,687

0.27

%

Provision for credit losses

(22,996)

205,170

(111.21)

%





nm

Non-interest income











Residential mortgage banking revenue:











Origination and sale





nm

103,872

126,128

(17.65)

%

Servicing





nm

18,207

17,413

4.56

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:











Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time





nm

(8,911)

(10,371)

(14.08)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions





nm

(3,692)

(31,753)

(88.37)

%

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(698)

1,244

(156.11)

%





nm

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net

7,269

(15,129)

(148.05)

%





nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

83,336

68,285

22.04

%

492

308

59.74

%

Total non-interest income

89,907

54,400

65.27

%

109,968

101,725

8.10

%

Non-interest expense











Goodwill Impairment



1,784,936

(100.00)

%





nm

Exit and disposal costs

5,928

1,072

452.99

%





nm

Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

292,038

289,344

0.93

%

79,026

69,216

14.17

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

180

(5,016)

(103.59)

%

(180)

5,016

(103.59)

%

Total non-interest expense

298,146

2,070,336

(85.60)

%

78,846

74,232

6.22

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

259,246

(1,796,755)

(114.43)

%

37,827

34,180

10.67

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

63,736

27,901

128.44

%

9,457

8,545

10.67

%

Net income (loss)

$

195,510

$

(1,824,656)

(110.71)

%

$

28,370

$

25,635

10.67

%













Effective Tax Rate

25

%

(2)

%


25

%

25

%

Efficiency Ratio

56

%

432

%


68

%

68

%














LHFS Production Statistics:










Closed loan volume for-sale





2,888,555

2,974,279


Gain on sale margin





3.60

%

4.24

%

Direct LHFS expense





$

56,610

$

58,102


Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume





1.96

%

1.95

%

nm = not meaningful










(1) 

Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.umpquabank.com

Also from this source

Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend...

Umpqua Reports First Quarter 2021 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics