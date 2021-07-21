Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Second quarter 2021 Results
- Net income of $116.1 million, or $0.53 per common share
- Non-PPP loan balances increased $650.5 million or 3.2%
- Deposit balances increased $266.7 million or 1.0%
- Provision for credit losses recapture of $23.0 million as economic conditions improve
Jul 21, 2021, 16:05 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
$0.53
|
$116
|
17.33%
|
15.4%
|
Net earnings per diluted
common share
|
Net income ($ in millions)
|
Return on average tangible
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
(estimated)
CEO Commentary
"Umpqua's strong results this past quarter demonstrate both the company's commitment to generating long-term value for shareholders and our optimism for growth in the markets we serve. I'm very pleased to see the success of our balanced growth efforts and unique Human Digital value proposition reflected in our record growth in non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and increase in core bank revenue. Our brand momentum within our markets continues to build and we look forward to robust customer and talent acquisition in the quarters to come."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
|
Net Interest
|
• Net interest income increased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense in the current period.
|
• Net interest margin was 3.20%, up two basis points from the prior period due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense.
|
Non-Interest
|
• Non-interest income decreased by $17.7 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.
|
• Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million due to exit disposal costs of $4.7 million as a result of store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
|
Credit Quality
|
• Net charge-offs decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized).
|
• A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $23.0 million was recorded in the period as economic conditions improve.
|
• Non-performing assets to total assets decreased two basis points to 0.17% from 0.19%.
|
Capital
|
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.4% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.4%.
|
• Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2021.
|
Notable items
|
• $4.5 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments completed during the quarter.
|
• $4.7 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
|
2Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
|
PERFORMANCE METRICS
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Return on average assets
|
1.54%
|
1.49%
|
0.73%
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
17.33%
|
16.43%
|
8.53%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.20%
|
3.18%
|
3.09%
|
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
|
58.96%
|
56.74%
|
55.40%
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
84.67%
|
85.61%
|
91.25%
|
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Net interest income
|
$229,763
|
$221,431
|
$212,503
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
|
($22,996)
|
$—
|
$87,085
|
Non-interest income
|
$91,075
|
$108,800
|
$115,480
|
Non-interest expense
|
$189,400
|
$187,592
|
$181,910
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
$0.53
|
$0.49
|
$0.24
|
Dividends paid per share
|
$0.21
|
$0.21
|
$0.21
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Total assets
|
$30.3
|
B
|
$30.0
|
B
|
$29.6
|
B
|
Loans and leases
|
$22.1
|
B
|
$22.2
|
B
|
$22.7
|
B
|
Total deposits
|
$26.2
|
B
|
$25.9
|
B
|
$24.8
|
B
|
Tangible book value per share1
|
$12.49
|
$12.10
|
$11.44
|
Book value per common shares
|
$12.54
|
$12.16
|
$11.53
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing 51% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $22.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.1 million relative to March 31, 2021. The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $650.5 million or 3.2% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $667.6 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Commercial real estate balances increased $281.8 million and residential real estate balances increased $207.9 million during the quarter. The decrease in commercial loan balances of $502.7 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $667.6 million. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $266.7 million or 1% from $25.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $221.6 million, growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $218.4 million and growth in savings balances of $112.3 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $290.5 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $229.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $8.3 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher average loan balances, and a decrease of $4.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits in the quarter compared to the prior period.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021, up two basis points from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by the decrease in interest expense due to the decline in deposit costs.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021, which was down from $331.0 million, or 1.49% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021. There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $23.0 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2020.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $23.0 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $91.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $17.7 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $41.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $382.5 million or 23.4% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 52 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 56% related to purchase activity, compared to 37% for the prior quarter and 34% for the same period of the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was primarily due to an increase in exit and disposal costs of $3.5 million from the prior period due to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.1 million, offset by an increase in deferred origination costs of $1.7 million and a decrease in FDIC assessment costs of $1.0 million.
Capital
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.49, compared to $12.10 in the prior quarter and $11.44 in the same period of the prior year.
The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weightedassets ratio was 12.4% as of June 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,766,316
|
$
|
2,681,869
|
$
|
2,704,577
|
$
|
2,610,244
|
$
|
2,538,339
|
Subtract:
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
11,100
|
12,230
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,755,216
|
$
|
2,666,924
|
$
|
2,688,502
|
$
|
2,592,923
|
$
|
2,519,771
|
Total assets
|
$
|
30,284,965
|
$
|
30,036,680
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
Subtract:
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
11,100
|
12,230
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
30,273,865
|
$
|
30,021,735
|
$
|
29,219,100
|
$
|
29,420,120
|
$
|
29,626,680
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
220,626
|
220,491
|
220,226
|
220,222
|
220,219
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
9.13
|
%
|
8.93
|
%
|
9.25
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
8.56
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
9.10
|
%
|
8.88
|
%
|
9.20
|
%
|
8.81
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
12.54
|
$
|
12.16
|
$
|
12.28
|
$
|
11.85
|
$
|
11.53
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
12.49
|
$
|
12.10
|
$
|
12.21
|
$
|
11.77
|
$
|
11.44
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3759164. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3759164. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
223,470
|
$
|
221,141
|
$
|
240,815
|
$
|
229,457
|
$
|
235,174
|
1
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
14,619
|
13,112
|
11,951
|
10,168
|
9,015
|
11
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
1,487
|
1,534
|
1,523
|
1,490
|
1,520
|
(3)
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Dividends
|
405
|
598
|
659
|
710
|
568
|
(32)
|
%
|
(29)
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
774
|
624
|
531
|
474
|
403
|
24
|
%
|
92
|
%
|
Total interest income
|
240,755
|
237,009
|
255,479
|
242,299
|
246,680
|
2
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
7,016
|
10,678
|
14,567
|
19,121
|
26,222
|
(34)
|
%
|
(73)
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
68
|
76
|
93
|
84
|
194
|
(11)
|
%
|
(65)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
866
|
1,772
|
2,765
|
3,271
|
3,839
|
(51)
|
%
|
(77)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
3,042
|
3,052
|
3,147
|
3,249
|
3,922
|
0
|
%
|
(22)
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
10,992
|
15,578
|
20,572
|
25,725
|
34,177
|
(29)
|
%
|
(68)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
229,763
|
221,431
|
234,907
|
216,574
|
212,503
|
4
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
|
(22,996)
|
—
|
29
|
(338)
|
87,085
|
nm
|
(126)
|
%
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
10,310
|
9,647
|
10,202
|
10,405
|
8,757
|
7
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Card-based fees
|
10,274
|
7,374
|
7,754
|
7,118
|
5,901
|
39
|
%
|
74
|
%
|
Brokerage revenue
|
1,135
|
3,915
|
4,093
|
3,686
|
3,805
|
(71)
|
%
|
(70)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
44,443
|
65,033
|
79,028
|
90,377
|
83,877
|
(32)
|
%
|
(47)
|
%
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
323
|
(100)
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|
4
|
(706)
|
(173)
|
(112)
|
240
|
(101)
|
%
|
(98)
|
%
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
5,318
|
1,373
|
3,374
|
1,092
|
1,074
|
287
|
%
|
395
|
%
|
BOLI income
|
2,092
|
2,071
|
2,067
|
2,087
|
2,116
|
1
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
Other income
|
17,499
|
20,089
|
17,615
|
17,271
|
9,387
|
(13)
|
%
|
86
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
91,075
|
108,800
|
123,960
|
131,924
|
115,480
|
(16)
|
%
|
(21)
|
%
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
121,573
|
124,134
|
132,460
|
120,337
|
116,676
|
(2)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
34,657
|
34,635
|
41,758
|
36,720
|
36,171
|
0
|
%
|
(4)
|
%
|
Intangible amortization
|
1,130
|
1,130
|
1,246
|
1,247
|
1,246
|
0
|
%
|
(9)
|
%
|
FDIC assessments
|
1,607
|
2,599
|
3,014
|
2,989
|
3,971
|
(38)
|
%
|
(60)
|
%
|
Other expenses
|
30,433
|
25,094
|
32,834
|
28,914
|
23,846
|
21
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
189,400
|
187,592
|
211,312
|
190,207
|
181,910
|
1
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
154,434
|
142,639
|
147,526
|
158,629
|
58,988
|
8
|
%
|
162
|
%
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
38,291
|
34,902
|
(3,204)
|
33,758
|
6,062
|
10
|
%
|
532
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
116,143
|
$
|
107,737
|
$
|
150,730
|
$
|
124,871
|
$
|
52,926
|
8
|
%
|
119
|
%
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
220,593
|
220,367
|
220,225
|
220,221
|
220,210
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
221,022
|
220,891
|
220,663
|
220,418
|
220,320
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.24
|
8
|
%
|
121
|
%
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.24
|
8
|
%
|
121
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year
over Year
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
444,611
|
$
|
481,167
|
(8)
|
%
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
27,731
|
25,620
|
8
|
%
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
3,021
|
3,082
|
(2)
|
%
|
Dividends
|
1,003
|
1,246
|
(20)
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
1,398
|
3,734
|
(63)
|
%
|
Total interest income
|
477,764
|
514,849
|
(7)
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
17,694
|
66,512
|
(73)
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
144
|
589
|
(76)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
2,638
|
7,885
|
(67)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
6,094
|
8,825
|
(31)
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
26,570
|
83,811
|
(68)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
451,194
|
431,038
|
5
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
|
(22,996)
|
205,170
|
(111)
|
%
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
19,957
|
20,230
|
(1)
|
%
|
Card-based fees
|
17,648
|
13,318
|
Brokerage revenue
|
5,050
|
7,820
|
(35)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
109,476
|
101,417
|
8
|
%
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
4
|
190
|
(98)
|
%
|
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|
(702)
|
1,054
|
(167)
|
%
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
6,691
|
2,241
|
199
|
%
|
BOLI income
|
4,163
|
4,245
|
(2)
|
%
|
Other income
|
37,588
|
5,610
|
570
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
199,875
|
156,125
|
28
|
%
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
245,707
|
226,450
|
9
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
69,292
|
73,172
|
(5)
|
%
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,260
|
2,493
|
(9)
|
%
|
FDIC assessments
|
4,206
|
6,513
|
(35)
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
1,784,936
|
nm
|
Other expenses
|
55,527
|
51,004
|
9
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
376,992
|
2,144,568
|
(82)
|
%
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
297,073
|
(1,762,575)
|
(117)
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
73,193
|
36,446
|
101
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
223,880
|
$
|
(1,799,021)
|
(112)
|
%
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
220,481
|
220,213
|
0
|
%
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
220,928
|
220,213
|
0
|
%
|
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
(8.17)
|
(112)
|
%
|
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
|
$
|
1.01
|
$
|
(8.17)
|
(112)
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
over
Year
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
397,526
|
$
|
379,361
|
$
|
370,219
|
$
|
370,595
|
$
|
410,769
|
5
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
2,688,285
|
2,861,820
|
2,202,962
|
1,849,132
|
1,853,505
|
(6)
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
Investment securities:
|
Equity and other, at fair value
|
82,099
|
82,771
|
83,077
|
82,769
|
81,958
|
(1)
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Available for sale, at fair value
|
3,473,950
|
3,167,825
|
2,932,558
|
2,898,700
|
2,865,690
|
10
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
2,876
|
2,954
|
3,034
|
3,088
|
3,143
|
(3)
|
%
|
(8)
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
429,052
|
376,481
|
766,225
|
683,960
|
605,399
|
14
|
%
|
(29)
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
22,143,739
|
22,160,860
|
21,779,367
|
22,426,473
|
22,671,455
|
0
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(279,887)
|
(311,283)
|
(328,401)
|
(345,049)
|
(356,745)
|
(10)
|
%
|
(22)
|
%
|
Net loans and leases
|
21,863,852
|
21,849,577
|
21,450,966
|
22,081,424
|
22,314,710
|
0
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Restricted equity securities
|
15,247
|
22,057
|
41,666
|
50,062
|
54,062
|
(31)
|
%
|
(72)
|
%
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
172,546
|
176,571
|
178,050
|
185,104
|
192,041
|
(2)
|
%
|
(10)
|
%
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
95,030
|
100,643
|
104,937
|
107,321
|
111,487
|
(6)
|
%
|
(15)
|
%
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
2,715
|
(100)
|
%
|
(100)
|
%
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
11,100
|
12,230
|
13,360
|
14,606
|
15,853
|
(9)
|
%
|
(30)
|
%
|
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
102,699
|
100,413
|
92,907
|
93,248
|
96,356
|
2
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
324,998
|
322,867
|
323,470
|
326,120
|
324,873
|
1
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
—
|
10,905
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(100)
|
%
|
nm
|
Other assets
|
625,705
|
567,490
|
669,029
|
688,597
|
712,687
|
10
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
$
|
30,284,965
|
$
|
30,036,680
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
26,153,553
|
$
|
25,886,833
|
$
|
24,622,201
|
$
|
24,669,783
|
$
|
24,844,378
|
1
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
480,302
|
420,402
|
375,384
|
388,028
|
398,414
|
14
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
111,405
|
281,444
|
771,482
|
996,520
|
1,096,559
|
(60)
|
%
|
(90)
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
|
287,723
|
281,580
|
255,217
|
247,045
|
232,936
|
2
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
|
88,155
|
88,212
|
88,268
|
88,325
|
88,382
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
106,195
|
109,014
|
113,593
|
115,790
|
119,885
|
(3)
|
%
|
(11)
|
%
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
2,497
|
—
|
5,441
|
13,239
|
21,439
|
nm
|
(88)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
288,819
|
287,326
|
299,012
|
308,467
|
304,916
|
1
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
27,518,649
|
27,354,811
|
26,530,598
|
26,827,197
|
27,106,909
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
3,517,641
|
3,515,248
|
3,514,599
|
3,512,153
|
3,510,145
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(801,954)
|
(871,511)
|
(932,767)
|
(1,036,931)
|
(1,115,414)
|
(8)
|
%
|
(28)
|
%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
50,629
|
38,132
|
122,745
|
135,022
|
143,608
|
33
|
%
|
(65)
|
%
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,766,316
|
2,681,869
|
2,704,577
|
2,610,244
|
2,538,339
|
3
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
30,284,965
|
$
|
30,036,680
|
$
|
29,235,175
|
$
|
29,437,441
|
$
|
29,645,248
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
220,626
|
220,491
|
220,226
|
220,222
|
220,219
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
12.54
|
$
|
12.16
|
$
|
12.28
|
$
|
11.85
|
$
|
11.53
|
3
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
12.49
|
$
|
12.10
|
$
|
12.21
|
$
|
11.77
|
$
|
11.44
|
3
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Tangible equity - common
|
$
|
2,755,216
|
$
|
2,666,924
|
$
|
2,688,502
|
$
|
2,592,923
|
$
|
2,519,771
|
3
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.10
|
%
|
8.88
|
%
|
9.20
|
%
|
8.81
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
0.22
|
0.59
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Loan and Lease Portfolio
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
$
|
3,580,386
|
$
|
3,455,773
|
$
|
3,505,802
|
$
|
3,533,776
|
$
|
3,589,484
|
4
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
2,398,326
|
2,358,169
|
2,333,945
|
2,411,098
|
2,459,954
|
2
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Multifamily, net
|
3,553,704
|
3,421,320
|
3,349,196
|
3,389,034
|
3,466,829
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Construction & development, net
|
857,866
|
876,297
|
828,478
|
757,462
|
662,703
|
(2)
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
Residential development, net
|
193,904
|
190,841
|
192,761
|
163,400
|
164,180
|
2
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net (1)
|
3,748,269
|
4,350,763
|
4,024,467
|
4,246,229
|
4,265,092
|
(14)
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
908,518
|
825,162
|
862,760
|
894,782
|
940,443
|
10
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
1,437,372
|
1,420,977
|
1,456,630
|
1,496,650
|
1,522,369
|
1
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Residential:
|
Mortgage, net
|
4,145,432
|
3,958,644
|
3,871,906
|
4,042,416
|
4,056,588
|
5
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
1,118,278
|
1,097,168
|
1,136,064
|
1,172,697
|
1,189,428
|
2
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Consumer & other, net
|
201,684
|
205,746
|
217,358
|
318,929
|
354,385
|
(2)
|
%
|
(43)
|
%
|
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
|
$
|
22,143,739
|
$
|
22,160,860
|
$
|
21,779,367
|
$
|
22,426,473
|
$
|
22,671,455
|
0
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
(1) The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and
|
Loan and leases mix:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Multifamily, net
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Construction & development, net
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Residential development, net
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net
|
17
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Residential:
|
Mortgage, net
|
19
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Consumer & other, net
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Deposits:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$
|
10,718,921
|
$
|
10,500,482
|
$
|
9,632,773
|
$
|
9,475,244
|
$
|
9,172,210
|
2
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
3,466,251
|
3,244,624
|
3,051,487
|
2,931,990
|
2,813,722
|
7
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Money market
|
7,559,621
|
7,554,798
|
7,173,920
|
7,160,838
|
7,262,777
|
0
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Savings
|
2,221,524
|
2,109,211
|
1,912,752
|
1,848,639
|
1,730,051
|
5
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Time
|
2,187,236
|
2,477,718
|
2,851,269
|
3,253,072
|
3,865,618
|
(12)
|
%
|
(43)
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
26,153,553
|
$
|
25,886,833
|
$
|
24,622,201
|
$
|
24,669,783
|
$
|
24,844,378
|
1
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Total core deposits (1)
|
$
|
25,122,851
|
$
|
24,740,621
|
$
|
23,298,561
|
$
|
23,134,283
|
$
|
22,934,059
|
2
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Deposit mix:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
41
|
%
|
41
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
13
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Money market
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
Savings
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Time
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
Number of open accounts:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
424,626
|
422,792
|
420,050
|
423,658
|
423,456
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
71,411
|
72,156
|
72,811
|
73,812
|
74,813
|
Money market
|
58,289
|
58,409
|
58,609
|
59,083
|
59,445
|
Savings
|
161,902
|
161,432
|
160,192
|
162,234
|
161,710
|
Time
|
39,560
|
43,637
|
48,292
|
52,572
|
57,501
|
Total
|
755,788
|
758,426
|
759,954
|
771,359
|
776,925
|
Average balance per account:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$
|
25.2
|
$
|
24.8
|
$
|
22.9
|
$
|
22.4
|
$
|
21.7
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
48.5
|
45.0
|
41.9
|
39.7
|
37.6
|
Money market
|
129.7
|
129.3
|
122.4
|
121.2
|
122.2
|
Savings
|
13.7
|
13.1
|
11.9
|
11.4
|
10.7
|
Time
|
55.3
|
56.8
|
59.0
|
61.9
|
67.2
|
Total
|
$
|
34.6
|
$
|
34.1
|
$
|
32.4
|
$
|
32.0
|
$
|
32.0
|
(1)
|
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
|
$
|
20,673
|
$
|
29,216
|
$
|
31,076
|
$
|
26,425
|
$
|
32,412
|
(29)
|
%
|
(36)
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
|
29,144
|
25,612
|
36,361
|
50,269
|
39,818
|
14
|
%
|
(27)
|
%
|
Total non-performing loans and leases
|
49,817
|
54,828
|
67,437
|
76,694
|
72,230
|
(9)
|
%
|
(31)
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
181
|
1,405
|
1,810
|
2,369
|
2,578
|
(87)
|
%
|
(93)
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
49,998
|
$
|
56,233
|
$
|
69,247
|
$
|
79,063
|
$
|
74,808
|
(11)
|
%
|
(33)
|
%
|
Performing restructured loans and leases
|
$
|
13,072
|
$
|
9,921
|
$
|
14,991
|
$
|
15,819
|
$
|
15,032
|
32
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
|
$
|
30,646
|
$
|
51,120
|
$
|
72,047
|
$
|
66,155
|
$
|
40,583
|
(40)
|
%
|
(24)
|
%
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets(1)
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
(1)
|
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
311,283
|
$
|
328,401
|
$
|
345,049
|
$
|
356,745
|
$
|
291,420
|
(5)
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
311,283
|
328,401
|
345,049
|
356,745
|
291,420
|
(5)
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(17,775)
|
526
|
3,104
|
1,785
|
81,484
|
(3,479)
|
%
|
(122)
|
%
|
Charge-offs
|
(17,079)
|
(20,915)
|
(23,942)
|
(16,646)
|
(19,453)
|
(18)
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
Recoveries
|
3,458
|
3,271
|
4,190
|
3,165
|
3,294
|
6
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Net charge-offs
|
(13,621)
|
(17,644)
|
(19,752)
|
(13,481)
|
(16,159)
|
(23)
|
%
|
(16)
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
279,887
|
$
|
311,283
|
$
|
328,401
|
$
|
345,049
|
$
|
356,745
|
(10)
|
%
|
(22)
|
%
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
19,760
|
$
|
20,286
|
$
|
24,306
|
$
|
26,368
|
$
|
20,927
|
(3)
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
(5,221)
|
(526)
|
(4,020)
|
(2,062)
|
5,441
|
893
|
%
|
(196)
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
14,539
|
19,760
|
20,286
|
24,306
|
26,368
|
(26)
|
%
|
(45)
|
%
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
294,426
|
$
|
331,043
|
$
|
348,687
|
$
|
369,355
|
$
|
383,113
|
(11)
|
%
|
(23)
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
20.25
|
%
|
15.64
|
%
|
17.50
|
%
|
19.01
|
%
|
16.93
|
%
|
ACLLL to loans and leases
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
ACL to loans and leases
|
1.33
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year over Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
328,401
|
$
|
157,629
|
108
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
—
|
49,999
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
328,401
|
207,628
|
58
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(17,249)
|
186,986
|
(109)
|
%
|
Charge-offs
|
(37,994)
|
(43,908)
|
(13)
|
%
|
Recoveries
|
6,729
|
6,039
|
11
|
%
|
Net charge-offs
|
(31,265)
|
(37,869)
|
(17)
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
279,887
|
$
|
356,745
|
(22)
|
%
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
20,286
|
$
|
5,106
|
297
|
%
|
Impact of adoption of CECL
|
—
|
3,238
|
nm
|
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
|
20,286
|
8,344
|
143
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
(5,747)
|
18,024
|
(132)
|
%
|
Balance, end of period
|
14,539
|
26,368
|
(45)
|
%
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
294,426
|
$
|
383,113
|
(23)
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
17.71
|
%
|
13.75
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Selected Ratios
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year
over
Year
|
Average Rates:
|
Yield on loans held for sale
|
3.18
|
%
|
2.75
|
%
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
3.77
|
%
|
0.43
|
(0.59)
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
3.99
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
3.96
|
%
|
4.11
|
%
|
(0.03)
|
(0.12)
|
Yield on taxable investments
|
1.87
|
%
|
1.86
|
%
|
1.77
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
0.01
|
0.49
|
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
|
3.02
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
(0.01)
|
(0.15)
|
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Total yield on earning assets (1)
|
3.35
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.45
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
(0.06)
|
(0.24)
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
(0.11)
|
(0.49)
|
Cost of securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
(0.02)
|
(0.15)
|
Cost of borrowings
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.33
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.33
|
%
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.60
|
%
|
3.73
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
5.55
|
%
|
(0.30)
|
(2.25)
|
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
(0.11)
|
(0.51)
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
2.85
|
%
|
2.81
|
%
|
0.05
|
0.27
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.35
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
0.02
|
0.11
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
2.04
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.05
|
0.81
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
1.55
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
2.04
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.06
|
0.82
|
Return on average common equity
|
17.25
|
%
|
16.33
|
%
|
22.92
|
%
|
19.48
|
%
|
8.46
|
%
|
0.92
|
8.79
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
17.33
|
%
|
16.43
|
%
|
23.07
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
8.53
|
%
|
0.90
|
8.80
|
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
|
58.96
|
%
|
56.74
|
%
|
58.82
|
%
|
54.52
|
%
|
55.40
|
%
|
2.22
|
3.56
|
Efficiency ratio – Bank
|
58.31
|
%
|
55.51
|
%
|
57.77
|
%
|
53.41
|
%
|
54.17
|
%
|
2.80
|
4.14
|
(1)
|
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Selected Ratios
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year over Year
|
Average Rates:
|
Yield on loans held for sale
|
2.93
|
%
|
3.94
|
%
|
(1.01)
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
4.01
|
%
|
4.33
|
%
|
(0.32)
|
Yield on taxable investments
|
1.87
|
%
|
1.94
|
%
|
(0.07)
|
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
|
3.02
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
(0.13)
|
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
(0.45)
|
Total yield on earning assets (1)
|
3.38
|
%
|
3.88
|
%
|
(0.50)
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
(0.62)
|
Cost of securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
|
0.07
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
(0.26)
|
Cost of borrowings
|
1.41
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
(0.12)
|
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
|
3.44
|
%
|
5.49
|
%
|
(2.05)
|
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
(0.63)
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
3.05
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
0.13
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.25
|
%
|
(0.06)
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.52
|
%
|
(12.49)
|
%
|
14.01
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
1.52
|
%
|
(12.89)
|
%
|
14.41
|
Return on average common equity
|
16.80
|
%
|
(106.99)
|
%
|
123.79
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
16.89
|
%
|
(145.65)
|
%
|
162.54
|
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
|
57.84
|
%
|
364.82
|
%
|
(306.98)
|
Efficiency ratio – Bank
|
56.88
|
%
|
363.13
|
%
|
(306.25)
|
(1)
|
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
|
$
|
2,835,474
|
$
|
2,483,451
|
$
|
2,066,572
|
$
|
1,827,818
|
$
|
1,563,753
|
14
|
%
|
81
|
%
|
Investment securities, taxable
|
3,210,771
|
2,945,896
|
2,850,550
|
2,797,547
|
2,777,154
|
9
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Investment securities, tax-exempt
|
247,282
|
252,741
|
245,997
|
237,165
|
235,934
|
(2)
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
468,960
|
703,557
|
696,688
|
669,646
|
577,773
|
(33)
|
%
|
(19)
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
22,040,794
|
21,692,639
|
22,138,283
|
22,560,076
|
22,428,142
|
2
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
28,803,281
|
28,078,284
|
27,998,090
|
28,092,252
|
27,582,756
|
3
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
12,615
|
15,598
|
16,775
|
18,021
|
19,253
|
(19)
|
%
|
(34)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
30,156,017
|
29,392,490
|
29,396,311
|
29,533,871
|
29,066,775
|
3
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
10,582,197
|
9,897,749
|
9,587,081
|
9,335,350
|
8,484,684
|
7
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
15,474,743
|
15,166,198
|
15,165,049
|
15,451,816
|
15,803,595
|
2
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
26,056,940
|
25,063,947
|
24,752,130
|
24,787,166
|
24,288,279
|
4
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
16,500,106
|
16,444,694
|
16,822,808
|
17,205,775
|
17,625,888
|
0
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity - common
|
2,700,010
|
2,674,871
|
2,615,676
|
2,549,703
|
2,514,754
|
1
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
2,687,395
|
2,659,273
|
2,598,901
|
2,531,682
|
2,495,501
|
1
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year over Year
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
|
$
|
2,660,435
|
$
|
1,325,627
|
101
|
%
|
Investment securities, taxable
|
3,079,065
|
2,768,853
|
11
|
%
|
Investment securities, tax-exempt
|
249,996
|
238,505
|
5
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
585,611
|
492,577
|
19
|
%
|
Loans and leases
|
21,867,678
|
21,815,966
|
0
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
28,442,785
|
26,641,528
|
7
|
%
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
14,098
|
897,551
|
(98)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
29,776,362
|
28,956,388
|
3
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
10,241,863
|
7,687,002
|
33
|
%
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
15,321,323
|
15,749,751
|
(3)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
25,563,186
|
23,436,753
|
9
|
%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
16,472,553
|
17,464,696
|
(6)
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity - common
|
2,687,510
|
3,381,417
|
(21)
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
2,673,412
|
2,483,866
|
8
|
%
|
(1)
|
Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
Expense
|
Average
Rates
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
468,960
|
$
|
3,725
|
3.18
|
%
|
$
|
703,557
|
$
|
4,845
|
2.75
|
%
|
$
|
577,773
|
$
|
5,443
|
3.77
|
%
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
22,040,794
|
219,745
|
3.99
|
%
|
21,692,639
|
216,296
|
4.02
|
%
|
22,428,142
|
229,731
|
4.11
|
%
|
Taxable securities
|
3,210,771
|
15,024
|
1.87
|
%
|
2,945,896
|
13,710
|
1.86
|
%
|
2,777,154
|
9,583
|
1.38
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
247,282
|
1,864
|
3.02
|
%
|
252,741
|
1,915
|
3.03
|
%
|
235,934
|
1,868
|
3.17
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
2,835,474
|
774
|
0.11
|
%
|
2,483,451
|
624
|
0.10
|
%
|
1,563,753
|
403
|
0.10
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
28,803,281
|
$
|
241,132
|
3.35
|
%
|
28,078,284
|
$
|
237,390
|
3.41
|
%
|
27,582,756
|
$
|
247,028
|
3.59
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,352,736
|
1,314,206
|
1,484,019
|
Total assets
|
$
|
30,156,017
|
$
|
29,392,490
|
$
|
29,066,775
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,385,336
|
$
|
459
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
3,125,398
|
$
|
414
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
2,649,331
|
$
|
1,148
|
0.17
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
7,614,474
|
1,533
|
0.08
|
%
|
7,360,512
|
1,491
|
0.08
|
%
|
7,275,041
|
4,037
|
0.22
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
2,171,865
|
154
|
0.03
|
%
|
1,998,927
|
163
|
0.03
|
%
|
1,628,276
|
198
|
0.05
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
2,303,068
|
4,870
|
0.85
|
%
|
2,681,361
|
8,610
|
1.30
|
%
|
4,250,947
|
20,839
|
1.97
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,474,743
|
7,016
|
0.18
|
%
|
15,166,198
|
10,678
|
0.29
|
%
|
15,803,595
|
26,222
|
0.67
|
%
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
440,881
|
68
|
0.06
|
%
|
395,946
|
76
|
0.08
|
%
|
375,098
|
194
|
0.21
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
214,670
|
866
|
1.62
|
%
|
539,077
|
1,772
|
1.33
|
%
|
1,163,065
|
3,839
|
1.33
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
369,812
|
3,042
|
3.30
|
%
|
343,473
|
3,052
|
3.60
|
%
|
284,130
|
3,922
|
5.55
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,500,106
|
$
|
10,992
|
0.27
|
%
|
16,444,694
|
$
|
15,578
|
0.38
|
%
|
17,625,888
|
$
|
34,177
|
0.78
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
10,582,197
|
9,897,749
|
8,484,684
|
Other liabilities
|
373,704
|
375,176
|
441,449
|
Total liabilities
|
27,456,007
|
26,717,619
|
26,552,021
|
Common equity
|
2,700,010
|
2,674,871
|
2,514,754
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
30,156,017
|
$
|
29,392,490
|
$
|
29,066,775
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$
|
230,140
|
$
|
221,812
|
$
|
212,851
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
2.81
|
%
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $381,000 for March 31, 2021 and $348,000 for June 30, 2020.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
Yields or
Rates
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
585,611
|
$
|
8,570
|
2.93
|
%
|
$
|
492,577
|
$
|
9,707
|
3.94
|
%
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
21,867,678
|
436,041
|
4.01
|
%
|
21,815,966
|
471,460
|
4.33
|
%
|
Taxable securities
|
3,079,065
|
28,734
|
1.87
|
%
|
2,768,853
|
26,866
|
1.94
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
249,996
|
3,779
|
3.02
|
%
|
238,505
|
3,763
|
3.15
|
%
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
2,660,435
|
1,398
|
0.11
|
%
|
1,325,627
|
3,734
|
0.56
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
28,442,785
|
$
|
478,522
|
3.38
|
%
|
26,641,528
|
$
|
515,530
|
3.88
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,333,577
|
2,314,860
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,776,362
|
$
|
28,956,388
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,256,085
|
$
|
873
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
2,560,935
|
$
|
4,691
|
0.37
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
7,488,195
|
3,024
|
0.08
|
%
|
7,191,796
|
15,796
|
0.44
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
2,085,874
|
317
|
0.03
|
%
|
1,557,118
|
439
|
0.06
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
2,491,169
|
13,480
|
1.09
|
%
|
4,439,902
|
45,586
|
2.06
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,321,323
|
17,694
|
0.23
|
%
|
15,749,751
|
66,512
|
0.85
|
%
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
418,538
|
144
|
0.07
|
%
|
356,550
|
589
|
0.33
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
375,977
|
2,638
|
1.41
|
%
|
1,035,553
|
7,885
|
1.53
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
356,715
|
6,094
|
3.44
|
%
|
322,842
|
8,825
|
5.49
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,472,553
|
$
|
26,570
|
0.33
|
%
|
17,464,696
|
$
|
83,811
|
0.96
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
10,241,863
|
7,687,002
|
Other liabilities
|
374,436
|
423,273
|
Total liabilities
|
27,088,852
|
25,574,971
|
Common equity
|
2,687,510
|
3,381,417
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
29,776,362
|
$
|
28,956,388
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$
|
451,952
|
$
|
431,719
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
3.05
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.25
|
%
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $758,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $681,000 for the same period in 2020.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
|
(Unaudited)
|
Core Banking
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Seq.
|
Year
over
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
226,915
|
$
|
217,574
|
$
|
230,430
|
$
|
212,215
|
$
|
208,245
|
4
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
|
(22,996)
|
—
|
29
|
(338)
|
87,085
|
nm
|
(126)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
Gain (loss) gain on sale of investment securities, net
|
4
|
(702)
|
(173)
|
(112)
|
563
|
(101)
|
%
|
(99)
|
%
|
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net
|
(4,481)
|
11,750
|
3,955
|
1,765
|
(823)
|
(138)
|
%
|
444
|
%
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
50,933
|
32,403
|
40,921
|
39,678
|
31,697
|
57
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
46,456
|
43,451
|
44,703
|
41,331
|
31,437
|
7
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
Exit and disposal costs
|
4,728
|
1,200
|
725
|
792
|
548
|
294
|
%
|
763
|
%
|
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
|
146,877
|
145,161
|
171,634
|
148,519
|
141,448
|
1
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Allocated expenses, net (1)
|
970
|
(790)
|
(3,565)
|
(2,976)
|
(1,963)
|
(223)
|
%
|
(149)
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
152,575
|
145,571
|
168,794
|
146,335
|
140,033
|
5
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
143,792
|
115,454
|
106,310
|
107,549
|
12,564
|
25
|
%
|
1,044
|
%
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
35,630
|
28,106
|
(13,508)
|
20,988
|
(5,544)
|
27
|
%
|
(743)
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
108,162
|
$
|
87,348
|
$
|
119,818
|
$
|
86,561
|
$
|
18,108
|
24
|
%
|
497
|
%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
(44)
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
56
|
%
|
56
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
58
|
%
|
58
|
%
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,720,182
|
$
|
29,529,769
|
$
|
28,438,813
|
$
|
28,652,477
|
$
|
28,942,285
|
1
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
78,146
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0
|
%
|
0
|
%
|
Total loans and leases
|
$
|
22,143,739
|
$
|
22,160,860
|
$
|
21,779,367
|
$
|
22,426,473
|
$
|
22,671,455
|
0
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
25,820,776
|
$
|
25,425,339
|
$
|
24,200,012
|
$
|
24,102,498
|
$
|
24,421,486
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Key Rates, end of period:
|
10 year CMT
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.74
|
%
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
FHLMC 30 year fixed
|
2.98
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
2.67
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
|
(Unaudited)
|
Mortgage Banking
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Seq.
|
Year
over
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,848
|
$
|
3,857
|
$
|
4,477
|
$
|
4,359
|
$
|
4,258
|
(26)
|
%
|
(33)
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Non-interest income
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
41,367
|
62,505
|
83,388
|
98,703
|
86,781
|
(34)
|
%
|
(52)
|
%
|
Servicing
|
9,120
|
9,087
|
9,497
|
8,796
|
8,533
|
0
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(4,366)
|
(4,545)
|
(4,431)
|
(4,878)
|
(5,042)
|
(4)
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
(1,678)
|
(2,014)
|
(9,426)
|
(12,244)
|
(6,395)
|
(17)
|
%
|
(74)
|
%
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
176
|
316
|
229
|
216
|
166
|
(44)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
44,619
|
65,349
|
79,257
|
90,593
|
84,043
|
(32)
|
%
|
(47)
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
Non-interest expense
|
37,795
|
41,231
|
38,953
|
40,896
|
39,914
|
(8)
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Allocated expenses, net (1)
|
(970)
|
790
|
3,565
|
2,976
|
1,963
|
(223)
|
%
|
(149)
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
36,825
|
42,021
|
42,518
|
43,872
|
41,877
|
(12)
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
10,642
|
27,185
|
41,216
|
51,080
|
46,424
|
(61)
|
%
|
(77)
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,661
|
6,796
|
10,304
|
12,770
|
11,606
|
(61)
|
%
|
(77)
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,981
|
$
|
20,389
|
$
|
30,912
|
$
|
38,310
|
$
|
34,818
|
(61)
|
%
|
(77)
|
%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
78
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
51
|
%
|
46
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
Total assets
|
$
|
564,783
|
$
|
506,911
|
$
|
796,362
|
$
|
784,964
|
$
|
702,963
|
11
|
%
|
(20)
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
429,052
|
$
|
376,481
|
$
|
688,079
|
$
|
683,960
|
$
|
605,399
|
14
|
%
|
(29)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
332,777
|
$
|
461,494
|
$
|
422,189
|
$
|
567,285
|
$
|
422,892
|
(28)
|
%
|
(21)
|
%
|
LHFS Production Statistics:
|
Closed loan volume for-sale
|
1,253,023
|
1,635,532
|
1,769,432
|
1,922,789
|
1,826,095
|
(23)
|
%
|
(31)
|
%
|
Gain on sale margin
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.82
|
%
|
4.71
|
%
|
5.13
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
Direct LHFS expense
|
$
|
25,459
|
$
|
31,151
|
$
|
33,210
|
$
|
35,678
|
$
|
34,057
|
(18)
|
%
|
(25)
|
%
|
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
|
2.03
|
%
|
1.90
|
%
|
1.88
|
%
|
1.86
|
%
|
1.87
|
%
|
MSR Statistics:
|
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|
12,897,032
|
13,030,467
|
13,026,720
|
12,964,361
|
12,746,125
|
(1)
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
MSR, net
|
102,699
|
100,413
|
92,907
|
93,248
|
96,356
|
2
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
Key Rates, end of period:
|
10 year CMT
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.74
|
%
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
FHLMC 30 year fixed
|
2.98
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
2.67
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1)
|
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
Core Banking
|
Mortgage Banking
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year over
Year
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Year over
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
444,489
|
$
|
424,351
|
4.75
|
%
|
$
|
6,705
|
$
|
6,687
|
0.27
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(22,996)
|
205,170
|
(111.21)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest income
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
103,872
|
126,128
|
(17.65)
|
%
|
Servicing
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
18,207
|
17,413
|
4.56
|
%
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
(8,911)
|
(10,371)
|
(14.08)
|
%
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
(3,692)
|
(31,753)
|
(88.37)
|
%
|
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
(698)
|
1,244
|
(156.11)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
|
7,269
|
(15,129)
|
(148.05)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
83,336
|
68,285
|
22.04
|
%
|
492
|
308
|
59.74
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
89,907
|
54,400
|
65.27
|
%
|
109,968
|
101,725
|
8.10
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
Goodwill Impairment
|
—
|
1,784,936
|
(100.00)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Exit and disposal costs
|
5,928
|
1,072
|
452.99
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
|
292,038
|
289,344
|
0.93
|
%
|
79,026
|
69,216
|
14.17
|
%
|
Allocated expenses, net (1)
|
180
|
(5,016)
|
(103.59)
|
%
|
(180)
|
5,016
|
(103.59)
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
298,146
|
2,070,336
|
(85.60)
|
%
|
78,846
|
74,232
|
6.22
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
259,246
|
(1,796,755)
|
(114.43)
|
%
|
37,827
|
34,180
|
10.67
|
%
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
63,736
|
27,901
|
128.44
|
%
|
9,457
|
8,545
|
10.67
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
195,510
|
$
|
(1,824,656)
|
(110.71)
|
%
|
$
|
28,370
|
$
|
25,635
|
10.67
|
%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
56
|
%
|
432
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
LHFS Production Statistics:
|
Closed loan volume for-sale
|
2,888,555
|
2,974,279
|
Gain on sale margin
|
3.60
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
Direct LHFS expense
|
$
|
56,610
|
$
|
58,102
|
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
|
1.96
|
%
|
1.95
|
%
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1)
|
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Share this article