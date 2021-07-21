Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

$0.53

$116

17.33%

15.4% Net earnings per diluted common share

Net income ($ in millions)

Return on average tangible

common equity ("ROATCE")1

Total risk-based capital ratio (estimated)

CEO Commentary

"Umpqua's strong results this past quarter demonstrate both the company's commitment to generating long-term value for shareholders and our optimism for growth in the markets we serve. I'm very pleased to see the success of our balanced growth efforts and unique Human Digital value proposition reflected in our record growth in non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and increase in core bank revenue. Our brand momentum within our markets continues to build and we look forward to robust customer and talent acquisition in the quarters to come."

– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense in the current period. • Net interest margin was 3.20%, up two basis points from the prior period due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense.



Non-Interest

Income and Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $17.7 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million. • Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million due to exit disposal costs of $4.7 million as a result of store consolidations and back-office lease exits.



Credit Quality • Net charge-offs decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized). • A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $23.0 million was recorded in the period as economic conditions improve. • Non-performing assets to total assets decreased two basis points to 0.17% from 0.19%.



Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.4% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.4%. • Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2021.



Notable items • $4.5 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments completed during the quarter. • $4.7 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.

2Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Return on average assets 1.54%

1.49%

0.73% Return on average tangible common equity 17.33%

16.43%

8.53% Net interest margin 3.20%

3.18%

3.09% Efficiency ratio - consolidated 58.96%

56.74%

55.40% Loan to deposit ratio 84.67%

85.61%

91.25%











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Net interest income $229,763

$221,431

$212,503 (Recapture) provision for credit losses ($22,996)

$—

$87,085 Non-interest income $91,075

$108,800

$115,480 Non-interest expense $189,400

$187,592

$181,910 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.53

$0.49

$0.24 Dividends paid per share $0.21

$0.21

$0.21











BALANCE SHEET 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Total assets $30.3 B

$30.0 B

$29.6 B Loans and leases $22.1 B

$22.2 B

$22.7 B Total deposits $26.2 B

$25.9 B

$24.8 B Tangible book value per share1 $12.49

$12.10

$11.44 Book value per common shares $12.54

$12.16

$11.53

Segment Disclosures

Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing 51% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $22.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.1 million relative to March 31, 2021. The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $650.5 million or 3.2% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $667.6 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Commercial real estate balances increased $281.8 million and residential real estate balances increased $207.9 million during the quarter. The decrease in commercial loan balances of $502.7 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $667.6 million. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $266.7 million or 1% from $25.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $221.6 million, growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $218.4 million and growth in savings balances of $112.3 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $290.5 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $229.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $8.3 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher average loan balances, and a decrease of $4.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits in the quarter compared to the prior period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021, up two basis points from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by the decrease in interest expense due to the decline in deposit costs.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021, which was down from $331.0 million, or 1.49% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021. There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $23.0 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)

On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $23.0 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $91.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $17.7 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $41.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $382.5 million or 23.4% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 52 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 56% related to purchase activity, compared to 37% for the prior quarter and 34% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was primarily due to an increase in exit and disposal costs of $3.5 million from the prior period due to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.1 million, offset by an increase in deferred origination costs of $1.7 million and a decrease in FDIC assessment costs of $1.0 million.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.49, compared to $12.10 in the prior quarter and $11.44 in the same period of the prior year.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weightedassets ratio was 12.4% as of June 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020 Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,766,316



$ 2,681,869



$ 2,704,577



$ 2,610,244



$ 2,538,339

Subtract:



















Goodwill

—



2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715

Other intangible assets, net

11,100



12,230



13,360



14,606



15,853

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,755,216



$ 2,666,924



$ 2,688,502



$ 2,592,923



$ 2,519,771

Total assets

$ 30,284,965



$ 30,036,680



$ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248

Subtract:



















Goodwill

—



2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715

Other intangible assets, net

11,100



12,230



13,360



14,606



15,853

Tangible assets

$ 30,273,865



$ 30,021,735



$ 29,219,100



$ 29,420,120



$ 29,626,680

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,626



220,491



220,226



220,222



220,219























Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.13 %

8.93 %

9.25 %

8.87 %

8.56 % Tangible common equity ratio

9.10 %

8.88 %

9.20 %

8.81 %

8.51 % Book value per common share

$ 12.54



$ 12.16



$ 12.28



$ 11.85



$ 11.53

Tangible book value per common share

$ 12.49



$ 12.10



$ 12.21



$ 11.77



$ 11.44



About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3759164. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3759164. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2021

Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 223,470



$ 221,141



$ 240,815



$ 229,457



$ 235,174



1 %

(5) % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 14,619



13,112



11,951



10,168



9,015



11 %

62 % Exempt from federal income tax 1,487



1,534



1,523



1,490



1,520



(3) %

(2) % Dividends 405



598



659



710



568



(32) %

(29) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 774



624



531



474



403



24 %

92 % Total interest income 240,755



237,009



255,479



242,299



246,680



2 %

(2) % Interest expense:

























Deposits 7,016



10,678



14,567



19,121



26,222



(34) %

(73) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 68



76



93



84



194



(11) %

(65) % Borrowings 866



1,772



2,765



3,271



3,839



(51) %

(77) % Junior subordinated debentures 3,042



3,052



3,147



3,249



3,922



0 %

(22) % Total interest expense 10,992



15,578



20,572



25,725



34,177



(29) %

(68) % Net interest income 229,763



221,431



234,907



216,574



212,503



4 %

8 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses (22,996)



—



29



(338)



87,085



nm



(126) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 10,310



9,647



10,202



10,405



8,757



7 %

18 % Card-based fees 10,274



7,374



7,754



7,118



5,901



39 %

74 % Brokerage revenue 1,135



3,915



4,093



3,686



3,805



(71) %

(70) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 44,443



65,033



79,028



90,377



83,877



(32) %

(47) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net —



4



—



—



323



(100) %

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 4



(706)



(173)



(112)



240



(101) %

(98) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net 5,318



1,373



3,374



1,092



1,074



287 %

395 % BOLI income 2,092



2,071



2,067



2,087



2,116



1 %

(1) % Other income 17,499



20,089



17,615



17,271



9,387



(13) %

86 % Total non-interest income 91,075



108,800



123,960



131,924



115,480



(16) %

(21) % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 121,573



124,134



132,460



120,337



116,676



(2) %

4 % Occupancy and equipment, net 34,657



34,635



41,758



36,720



36,171



0 %

(4) % Intangible amortization 1,130



1,130



1,246



1,247



1,246



0 %

(9) % FDIC assessments 1,607



2,599



3,014



2,989



3,971



(38) %

(60) % Other expenses 30,433



25,094



32,834



28,914



23,846



21 %

28 % Total non-interest expense 189,400



187,592



211,312



190,207



181,910



1 %

4 % Income before provision for income taxes 154,434



142,639



147,526



158,629



58,988



8 %

162 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 38,291



34,902



(3,204)



33,758



6,062



10 %

532 % Net income $ 116,143



$ 107,737



$ 150,730



$ 124,871



$ 52,926



8 %

119 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 220,593



220,367



220,225



220,221



220,210



0 %

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 221,022



220,891



220,663



220,418



220,320



0 %

0 % Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.68



$ 0.57



$ 0.24



8 %

121 % Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.68



$ 0.57



$ 0.24



8 %

121 %



























nm = not meaningful



























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 444,611



$ 481,167



(8) % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

27,731



25,620



8 % Exempt from federal income tax

3,021



3,082



(2) % Dividends

1,003



1,246



(20) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

1,398



3,734



(63) % Total interest income

477,764



514,849



(7) % Interest expense:











Deposits

17,694



66,512



(73) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

144



589



(76) % Borrowings

2,638



7,885



(67) % Junior subordinated debentures

6,094



8,825



(31) % Total interest expense

26,570



83,811



(68) % Net interest income

451,194



431,038



5 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses

(22,996)



205,170



(111) % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

19,957



20,230



(1) % Card-based fees

17,648



13,318





Brokerage revenue

5,050



7,820



(35) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

109,476



101,417



8 % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

4



190



(98) % (Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(702)



1,054



(167) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

6,691



2,241



199 % BOLI income

4,163



4,245



(2) % Other income

37,588



5,610



570 % Total non-interest income

199,875



156,125



28 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

245,707



226,450



9 % Occupancy and equipment, net

69,292



73,172



(5) % Intangible amortization

2,260



2,493



(9) % FDIC assessments

4,206



6,513



(35) % Goodwill impairment

—



1,784,936



nm Other expenses

55,527



51,004



9 % Total non-interest expense

376,992



2,144,568



(82) % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

297,073



(1,762,575)



(117) % Provision for income taxes

73,193



36,446



101 % Net income (loss)

$ 223,880



$ (1,799,021)



(112) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,481



220,213



0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,928



220,213



0 % Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 1.02



$ (8.17)



(112) % Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 1.01



$ (8.17)



(112) %













nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 397,526



$ 379,361



$ 370,219



$ 370,595



$ 410,769



5 %

(3) % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 2,688,285



2,861,820



2,202,962



1,849,132



1,853,505



(6) %

45 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 82,099



82,771



83,077



82,769



81,958



(1) %

0 % Available for sale, at fair value 3,473,950



3,167,825



2,932,558



2,898,700



2,865,690



10 %

21 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,876



2,954



3,034



3,088



3,143



(3) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 429,052



376,481



766,225



683,960



605,399



14 %

(29) % Loans and leases 22,143,739



22,160,860



21,779,367



22,426,473



22,671,455



0 %

(2) % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (279,887)



(311,283)



(328,401)



(345,049)



(356,745)



(10) %

(22) % Net loans and leases 21,863,852



21,849,577



21,450,966



22,081,424



22,314,710



0 %

(2) % Restricted equity securities 15,247



22,057



41,666



50,062



54,062



(31) %

(72) % Premises and equipment, net 172,546



176,571



178,050



185,104



192,041



(2) %

(10) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,030



100,643



104,937



107,321



111,487



(6) %

(15) % Goodwill —



2,715



2,715



2,715



2,715



(100) %

(100) % Other intangible assets, net 11,100



12,230



13,360



14,606



15,853



(9) %

(30) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 102,699



100,413



92,907



93,248



96,356



2 %

7 % Bank owned life insurance 324,998



322,867



323,470



326,120



324,873



1 %

0 % Deferred tax asset, net —



10,905



—



—



—



(100) %

nm

Other assets 625,705



567,490



669,029



688,597



712,687



10 %

(12) % Total assets $ 30,284,965



$ 30,036,680



$ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248



1 %

2 % Liabilities:

























Deposits $ 26,153,553



$ 25,886,833



$ 24,622,201



$ 24,669,783



$ 24,844,378



1 %

5 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 480,302



420,402



375,384



388,028



398,414



14 %

21 % Borrowings 111,405



281,444



771,482



996,520



1,096,559



(60) %

(90) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 287,723



281,580



255,217



247,045



232,936



2 %

24 % Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 88,155



88,212



88,268



88,325



88,382



0 %

0 % Operating lease liabilities 106,195



109,014



113,593



115,790



119,885



(3) %

(11) % Deferred tax liability, net 2,497



—



5,441



13,239



21,439



nm

(88) % Other liabilities 288,819



287,326



299,012



308,467



304,916



1 %

(5) % Total liabilities 27,518,649



27,354,811



26,530,598



26,827,197



27,106,909



1 %

2 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 3,517,641



3,515,248



3,514,599



3,512,153



3,510,145



0 %

0 % Accumulated deficit (801,954)



(871,511)



(932,767)



(1,036,931)



(1,115,414)



(8) %

(28) % Accumulated other comprehensive income 50,629



38,132



122,745



135,022



143,608



33 %

(65) % Total shareholders' equity 2,766,316



2,681,869



2,704,577



2,610,244



2,538,339



3 %

9 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,284,965



$ 30,036,680



$ 29,235,175



$ 29,437,441



$ 29,645,248



1 %

2 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 220,626



220,491



220,226



220,222



220,219



0 %

0 % Book value per common share $ 12.54



$ 12.16



$ 12.28



$ 11.85



$ 11.53



3 %

9 % Tangible book value per common share $ 12.49



$ 12.10



$ 12.21



$ 11.77



$ 11.44



3 %

9 % Tangible equity - common $ 2,755,216



$ 2,666,924



$ 2,688,502



$ 2,592,923



$ 2,519,771



3 %

9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.10 %

8.88 %

9.20 %

8.81 %

8.51 %

0.22

0.59 nm = not meaningful



























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Loan and Lease Portfolio (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 3,580,386



$ 3,455,773



$ 3,505,802



$ 3,533,776



$ 3,589,484



4 %

0 % Owner occupied term, net 2,398,326



2,358,169



2,333,945



2,411,098



2,459,954



2 %

(3) % Multifamily, net 3,553,704



3,421,320



3,349,196



3,389,034



3,466,829



4 %

3 % Construction & development, net 857,866



876,297



828,478



757,462



662,703



(2) %

29 % Residential development, net 193,904



190,841



192,761



163,400



164,180



2 %

18 % Commercial:

























Term, net (1) 3,748,269



4,350,763



4,024,467



4,246,229



4,265,092



(14) %

(12) % Lines of credit & other, net 908,518



825,162



862,760



894,782



940,443



10 %

(3) % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,437,372



1,420,977



1,456,630



1,496,650



1,522,369



1 %

(6) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 4,145,432



3,958,644



3,871,906



4,042,416



4,056,588



5 %

2 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,118,278



1,097,168



1,136,064



1,172,697



1,189,428



2 %

(6) % Consumer & other, net 201,684



205,746



217,358



318,929



354,385



(2) %

(43) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 22,143,739



$ 22,160,860



$ 21,779,367



$ 22,426,473



$ 22,671,455



0 %

(2) %



























(1) The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and

cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,000 PPP loans,

totaling $1.4 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of June 30, 2021.



























Loan and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 16 %

15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Owner occupied term, net 11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %







Multifamily, net 16 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

3 %

3 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 17 %

20 %

18 %

19 %

19 %







Lines of credit & other, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

7 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 19 %

18 %

18 %

18 %

18 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Deposits by Type/Core Deposits (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 10,718,921



$ 10,500,482



$ 9,632,773



$ 9,475,244



$ 9,172,210



2 %

17 % Demand, interest bearing 3,466,251



3,244,624



3,051,487



2,931,990



2,813,722



7 %

23 % Money market 7,559,621



7,554,798



7,173,920



7,160,838



7,262,777



0 %

4 % Savings 2,221,524



2,109,211



1,912,752



1,848,639



1,730,051



5 %

28 % Time 2,187,236



2,477,718



2,851,269



3,253,072



3,865,618



(12) %

(43) % Total $ 26,153,553



$ 25,886,833



$ 24,622,201



$ 24,669,783



$ 24,844,378



1 %

5 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 25,122,851



$ 24,740,621



$ 23,298,561



$ 23,134,283



$ 22,934,059



2 %

10 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 41 %

41 %

39 %

38 %

37 %







Demand, interest bearing 13 %

12 %

12 %

12 %

11 %







Money market 29 %

29 %

29 %

29 %

29 %







Savings 9 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

7 %







Time 8 %

10 %

12 %

13 %

16 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



































Number of open accounts:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 424,626



422,792



420,050



423,658



423,456









Demand, interest bearing 71,411



72,156



72,811



73,812



74,813









Money market 58,289



58,409



58,609



59,083



59,445









Savings 161,902



161,432



160,192



162,234



161,710









Time 39,560



43,637



48,292



52,572



57,501









Total 755,788



758,426



759,954



771,359



776,925





































Average balance per account:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 25.2



$ 24.8



$ 22.9



$ 22.4



$ 21.7









Demand, interest bearing 48.5



45.0



41.9



39.7



37.6









Money market 129.7



129.3



122.4



121.2



122.2









Savings 13.7



13.1



11.9



11.4



10.7









Time 55.3



56.8



59.0



61.9



67.2









Total $ 34.6



$ 34.1



$ 32.4



$ 32.0



$ 32.0











(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-performing assets:



























Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$ 20,673



$ 29,216



$ 31,076



$ 26,425



$ 32,412



(29) %

(36) % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

29,144



25,612



36,361



50,269



39,818



14 %

(27) % Total non-performing loans and leases

49,817



54,828



67,437



76,694



72,230



(9) %

(31) % Other real estate owned

181



1,405



1,810



2,369



2,578



(87) %

(93) % Total non-performing assets

$ 49,998



$ 56,233



$ 69,247



$ 79,063



$ 74,808



(11) %

(33) %





























Performing restructured loans and leases

$ 13,072



$ 9,921



$ 14,991



$ 15,819



$ 15,032



32 %

(13) % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 30,646



$ 51,120



$ 72,047



$ 66,155



$ 40,583



(40) %

(24) % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.14 %

0.23 %

0.33 %

0.29 %

0.18 %







Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.32 %







Non-performing assets to total assets(1)

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.25 %









(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,

2021

Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 311,283



$ 328,401



$ 345,049



$ 356,745



$ 291,420



(5) %

7 % Impact of adoption of CECL

—



—



—



—



—



nm



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

311,283



328,401



345,049



356,745



291,420



(5) %

7 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases

(17,775)



526



3,104



1,785



81,484



(3,479) %

(122) % Charge-offs

(17,079)



(20,915)



(23,942)



(16,646)



(19,453)



(18) %

(12) % Recoveries

3,458



3,271



4,190



3,165



3,294



6 %

5 % Net charge-offs

(13,621)



(17,644)



(19,752)



(13,481)



(16,159)



(23) %

(16) % Balance, end of period

$ 279,887



$ 311,283



$ 328,401



$ 345,049



$ 356,745



(10) %

(22) % Reserve for unfunded commitments



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 19,760



$ 20,286



$ 24,306



$ 26,368



$ 20,927



(3) %

(6) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(5,221)



(526)



(4,020)



(2,062)



5,441



893 %

(196) % Balance, end of period

14,539



19,760



20,286



24,306



26,368



(26) %

(45) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 294,426



$ 331,043



$ 348,687



$ 369,355



$ 383,113



(11) %

(23) %





























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.25 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.24 %

0.29 %







Recoveries to gross charge-offs

20.25 %

15.64 %

17.50 %

19.01 %

16.93 %







ACLLL to loans and leases

1.26 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.54 %

1.57 %







ACL to loans and leases

1.33 %

1.49 %

1.60 %

1.65 %

1.69 %







nm = not meaningful





























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 328,401



$ 157,629



108 % Impact of adoption of CECL

—



49,999



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

328,401



207,628



58 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases

(17,249)



186,986



(109) % Charge-offs

(37,994)



(43,908)



(13) % Recoveries

6,729



6,039



11 % Net charge-offs

(31,265)



(37,869)



(17) % Balance, end of period

$ 279,887



$ 356,745



(22) % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 20,286



$ 5,106



297 % Impact of adoption of CECL

—



3,238



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

20,286



8,344



143 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(5,747)



18,024



(132) % Balance, end of period

14,539



26,368



(45) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 294,426



$ 383,113



(23) %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.29 %

0.35 %



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.71 %

13.75 %



nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Jun 30,

2021

Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year over Year Average Rates:



























Yield on loans held for sale

3.18 %

2.75 %

3.19 %

3.13 %

3.77 %

0.43



(0.59)

Yield on loans and leases

3.99 %

4.02 %

4.24 %

3.96 %

4.11 %

(0.03)



(0.12)

Yield on taxable investments

1.87 %

1.86 %

1.77 %

1.56 %

1.38 %

0.01



0.49

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.02 %

3.03 %

3.08 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

(0.01)



(0.15)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.01



0.01

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.35 %

3.41 %

3.64 %

3.45 %

3.59 %

(0.06)



(0.24)































Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.18 %

0.29 %

0.38 %

0.49 %

0.67 %

(0.11)



(0.49)

Cost of securities sold under agreements



























to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.21 %

(0.02)



(0.15)

Cost of borrowings

1.62 %

1.33 %

1.18 %

1.23 %

1.33 %

0.29



0.29

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.30 %

3.60 %

3.73 %

4.03 %

5.55 %

(0.30)



(2.25)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.27 %

0.38 %

0.49 %

0.59 %

0.78 %

(0.11)



(0.51)































Net interest spread (1)

3.08 %

3.03 %

3.15 %

2.85 %

2.81 %

0.05



0.27

Net interest margin (1)

3.20 %

3.18 %

3.35 %

3.08 %

3.09 %

0.02



0.11































Performance Ratios:



























Return on average assets

1.54 %

1.49 %

2.04 %

1.68 %

0.73 %

0.05



0.81

Return on average tangible assets

1.55 %

1.49 %

2.04 %

1.68 %

0.73 %

0.06



0.82

Return on average common equity

17.25 %

16.33 %

22.92 %

19.48 %

8.46 %

0.92



8.79

Return on average tangible common equity

17.33 %

16.43 %

23.07 %

19.62 %

8.53 %

0.90



8.80

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

58.96 %

56.74 %

58.82 %

54.52 %

55.40 %

2.22



3.56

Efficiency ratio – Bank

58.31 %

55.51 %

57.77 %

53.41 %

54.17 %

2.80



4.14



(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Selected Ratios (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year Average Rates:











Yield on loans held for sale

2.93 %

3.94 %

(1.01)

Yield on loans and leases

4.01 %

4.33 %

(0.32)

Yield on taxable investments

1.87 %

1.94 %

(0.07)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.02 %

3.15 %

(0.13)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.11 %

0.56 %

(0.45)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.38 %

3.88 %

(0.50)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.23 %

0.85 %

(0.62)

Cost of securities sold under agreements











to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.07 %

0.33 %

(0.26)

Cost of borrowings

1.41 %

1.53 %

(0.12)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.44 %

5.49 %

(2.05)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.33 %

0.96 %

(0.63)















Net interest spread (1)

3.05 %

2.92 %

0.13

Net interest margin (1)

3.19 %

3.25 %

(0.06)















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets

1.52 %

(12.49) %

14.01

Return on average tangible assets

1.52 %

(12.89) %

14.41

Return on average common equity

16.80 %

(106.99) %

123.79

Return on average tangible common equity

16.89 %

(145.65) %

162.54

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

57.84 %

364.82 %

(306.98)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

56.88 %

363.13 %

(306.25)

















(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Average Balances (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2021

Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash $ 2,835,474



$ 2,483,451



$ 2,066,572



$ 1,827,818



$ 1,563,753



14 %

81 % Investment securities, taxable 3,210,771



2,945,896



2,850,550



2,797,547



2,777,154



9 %

16 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 247,282



252,741



245,997



237,165



235,934



(2) %

5 % Loans held for sale 468,960



703,557



696,688



669,646



577,773



(33) %

(19) % Loans and leases 22,040,794



21,692,639



22,138,283



22,560,076



22,428,142



2 %

(2) % Total interest earning assets 28,803,281



28,078,284



27,998,090



28,092,252



27,582,756



3 %

4 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,615



15,598



16,775



18,021



19,253



(19) %

(34) % Total assets 30,156,017



29,392,490



29,396,311



29,533,871



29,066,775



3 %

4 %



























Non-interest bearing demand deposits 10,582,197



9,897,749



9,587,081



9,335,350



8,484,684



7 %

25 % Interest bearing deposits 15,474,743



15,166,198



15,165,049



15,451,816



15,803,595



2 %

(2) % Total deposits 26,056,940



25,063,947



24,752,130



24,787,166



24,288,279



4 %

7 % Interest bearing liabilities 16,500,106



16,444,694



16,822,808



17,205,775



17,625,888



0 %

(6) %



























Shareholders' equity - common 2,700,010



2,674,871



2,615,676



2,549,703



2,514,754



1 %

7 % Tangible common equity (1) 2,687,395



2,659,273



2,598,901



2,531,682



2,495,501



1 %

8 %



Umpqua Holdings Corporation Average Balances (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended % Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$ 2,660,435



$ 1,325,627



101 % Investment securities, taxable

3,079,065



2,768,853



11 % Investment securities, tax-exempt

249,996



238,505



5 % Loans held for sale

585,611



492,577



19 % Loans and leases

21,867,678



21,815,966



0 % Total interest earning assets

28,442,785



26,641,528



7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

14,098



897,551



(98) % Total assets

29,776,362



28,956,388



3 %













Non-interest bearing demand deposits

10,241,863



7,687,002



33 % Interest bearing deposits

15,321,323



15,749,751



(3) % Total deposits

25,563,186



23,436,753



9 % Interest bearing liabilities

16,472,553



17,464,696



(6) %













Shareholders' equity - common

2,687,510



3,381,417



(21) % Tangible common equity (1)

2,673,412



2,483,866



8 %















(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income

or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income

or Expense

Average

Yields or Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income

or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 468,960



$ 3,725



3.18 %

$ 703,557



$ 4,845



2.75 %

$ 577,773



$ 5,443



3.77 % Loans and leases (1) 22,040,794



219,745



3.99 %

21,692,639



216,296



4.02 %

22,428,142



229,731



4.11 % Taxable securities 3,210,771



15,024



1.87 %

2,945,896



13,710



1.86 %

2,777,154



9,583



1.38 % Non-taxable securities (2) 247,282



1,864



3.02 %

252,741



1,915



3.03 %

235,934



1,868



3.17 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,835,474



774



0.11 %

2,483,451



624



0.10 %

1,563,753



403



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 28,803,281



$ 241,132



3.35 %

28,078,284



$ 237,390



3.41 %

27,582,756



$ 247,028



3.59 % Other assets 1,352,736











1,314,206











1,484,019









Total assets $ 30,156,017











$ 29,392,490











$ 29,066,775









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,385,336



$ 459



0.05 %

$ 3,125,398



$ 414



0.05 %

$ 2,649,331



$ 1,148



0.17 % Money market deposits 7,614,474



1,533



0.08 %

7,360,512



1,491



0.08 %

7,275,041



4,037



0.22 % Savings deposits 2,171,865



154



0.03 %

1,998,927



163



0.03 %

1,628,276



198



0.05 % Time deposits 2,303,068



4,870



0.85 %

2,681,361



8,610



1.30 %

4,250,947



20,839



1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,474,743



7,016



0.18 %

15,166,198



10,678



0.29 %

15,803,595



26,222



0.67 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 440,881



68



0.06 %

395,946



76



0.08 %

375,098



194



0.21 % Borrowings 214,670



866



1.62 %

539,077



1,772



1.33 %

1,163,065



3,839



1.33 % Junior subordinated debentures 369,812



3,042



3.30 %

343,473



3,052



3.60 %

284,130



3,922



5.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,500,106



$ 10,992



0.27 %

16,444,694



$ 15,578



0.38 %

17,625,888



$ 34,177



0.78 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,582,197











9,897,749











8,484,684









Other liabilities 373,704











375,176











441,449









Total liabilities 27,456,007











26,717,619











26,552,021









Common equity 2,700,010











2,674,871











2,514,754









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,156,017











$ 29,392,490











$ 29,066,775









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 230,140











$ 221,812











$ 212,851





NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.08 %









3.03 %









2.81 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.20 %









3.18 %









3.09 %

(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $381,000 for March 31, 2021 and $348,000 for June 30, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 585,611



$ 8,570



2.93 %

$ 492,577



$ 9,707



3.94 % Loans and leases (1) 21,867,678



436,041



4.01 %

21,815,966



471,460



4.33 % Taxable securities 3,079,065



28,734



1.87 %

2,768,853



26,866



1.94 % Non-taxable securities (2) 249,996



3,779



3.02 %

238,505



3,763



3.15 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,660,435



1,398



0.11 %

1,325,627



3,734



0.56 % Total interest-earning assets 28,442,785



$ 478,522



3.38 %

26,641,528



$ 515,530



3.88 % Other assets 1,333,577











2,314,860









Total assets $ 29,776,362











$ 28,956,388









INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,256,085



$ 873



0.05 %

$ 2,560,935



$ 4,691



0.37 % Money market deposits 7,488,195



3,024



0.08 %

7,191,796



15,796



0.44 % Savings deposits 2,085,874



317



0.03 %

1,557,118



439



0.06 % Time deposits 2,491,169



13,480



1.09 %

4,439,902



45,586



2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,321,323



17,694



0.23 %

15,749,751



66,512



0.85 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 418,538



144



0.07 %

356,550



589



0.33 % Borrowings 375,977



2,638



1.41 %

1,035,553



7,885



1.53 % Junior subordinated debentures 356,715



6,094



3.44 %

322,842



8,825



5.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,472,553



$ 26,570



0.33 %

17,464,696



$ 83,811



0.96 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,241,863











7,687,002









Other liabilities 374,436











423,273









Total liabilities 27,088,852











25,574,971









Common equity 2,687,510











3,381,417









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,776,362











$ 28,956,388









NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 451,952











$ 431,719





NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.05 %









2.92 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.19 %









3.25 %

























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $758,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $681,000 for the same period in 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited) Core Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (in thousands) Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Net interest income $ 226,915



$ 217,574



$ 230,430



$ 212,215



$ 208,245



4 %

9 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses (22,996)



—



29



(338)



87,085



nm



(126) % Non-interest income



























Gain (loss) gain on sale of investment securities, net 4



(702)



(173)



(112)



563



(101) %

(99) %

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net (4,481)



11,750



3,955



1,765



(823)



(138) %

444 %

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 50,933



32,403



40,921



39,678



31,697



57 %

61 %

Total non-interest income 46,456



43,451



44,703



41,331



31,437



7 %

48 % Non-interest expense



























Exit and disposal costs 4,728



1,200



725



792



548



294 %

763 %

Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 146,877



145,161



171,634



148,519



141,448



1 %

4 %

Allocated expenses, net (1) 970



(790)



(3,565)



(2,976)



(1,963)



(223) %

(149) %

Total non-interest expense 152,575



145,571



168,794



146,335



140,033



5 %

9 % Income before income taxes 143,792



115,454



106,310



107,549



12,564



25 %

1,044 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 35,630



28,106



(13,508)



20,988



(5,544)



27 %

(743) % Net income $ 108,162



$ 87,348



$ 119,818



$ 86,561



$ 18,108



24 %

497 %





























Effective Tax Rate 25 %

24 %

(13) %

20 %

(44) %







Efficiency Ratio 56 %

56 %

61 %

58 %

58 %





































Total assets $ 29,720,182



$ 29,529,769



$ 28,438,813



$ 28,652,477



$ 28,942,285



1 %

3 % Loans held for sale $ —



$ —



$ 78,146



$ —



$ —



0 %

0 % Total loans and leases $ 22,143,739



$ 22,160,860



$ 21,779,367



$ 22,426,473



$ 22,671,455



0 %

(2) % Total deposits $ 25,820,776



$ 25,425,339



$ 24,200,012



$ 24,102,498



$ 24,421,486



2 %

6 %



























Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 1.45 %

1.74 %

0.93 %

0.69 %

0.66 %







FHLMC 30 year fixed 2.98 %

3.18 %

2.67 %

2.88 %

3.13 %







nm = not meaningful

























(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments - Continued (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (in thousands) Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Net interest income $ 2,848



$ 3,857



$ 4,477



$ 4,359



$ 4,258



(26) %

(33) % Provision for credit losses —



—



—



—



—



nm



nm

Non-interest income



























Residential mortgage banking revenue:



























Origination and sale 41,367



62,505



83,388



98,703



86,781



(34) %

(52) %

Servicing 9,120



9,087



9,497



8,796



8,533



0 %

7 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,366)



(4,545)



(4,431)



(4,878)



(5,042)



(4) %

(13) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (1,678)



(2,014)



(9,426)



(12,244)



(6,395)



(17) %

(74) %

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 176



316



229



216



166



(44) %

6 %

Total non-interest income 44,619



65,349



79,257



90,593



84,043



(32) %

(47) % Non-interest expense



























Non-interest expense 37,795



41,231



38,953



40,896



39,914



(8) %

(5) %

Allocated expenses, net (1) (970)



790



3,565



2,976



1,963



(223) %

(149) %

Total non-interest expense 36,825



42,021



42,518



43,872



41,877



(12) %

(12) % Income before income taxes 10,642



27,185



41,216



51,080



46,424



(61) %

(77) % Provision for income taxes 2,661



6,796



10,304



12,770



11,606



(61) %

(77) % Net income $ 7,981



$ 20,389



$ 30,912



$ 38,310



$ 34,818



(61) %

(77) %





























Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %







Efficiency Ratio 78 %

61 %

51 %

46 %

47 %



































Total assets $ 564,783



$ 506,911



$ 796,362



$ 784,964



$ 702,963



11 %

(20) % Loans held for sale $ 429,052



$ 376,481



$ 688,079



$ 683,960



$ 605,399



14 %

(29) % Total deposits $ 332,777



$ 461,494



$ 422,189



$ 567,285



$ 422,892



(28) %

(21) %





























LHFS Production Statistics:

























Closed loan volume for-sale 1,253,023



1,635,532



1,769,432



1,922,789



1,826,095



(23) %

(31) % Gain on sale margin 3.30 %

3.82 %

4.71 %

5.13 %

4.75 %







Direct LHFS expense $ 25,459



$ 31,151



$ 33,210



$ 35,678



$ 34,057



(18) %

(25) % Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume 2.03 %

1.90 %

1.88 %

1.86 %

1.87 %





































MSR Statistics:

























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others 12,897,032



13,030,467



13,026,720



12,964,361



12,746,125



(1) %

1 % MSR, net 102,699



100,413



92,907



93,248



96,356



2 %

7 % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 0.80 %

0.77 %

0.71 %

0.72 %

0.76 %





































Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 1.45 %

1.74 %

0.93 %

0.69 %

0.66 %







FHLMC 30 year fixed 2.98 %

3.18 %

2.67 %

2.88 %

3.13 %







nm = not meaningful



























(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited) (in thousands) Core Banking

Mortgage Banking



Six Months Ended

% Change

Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over Year

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Year over

Year Net interest income $ 444,489



$ 424,351



4.75 %

$ 6,705



$ 6,687



0.27 % Provision for credit losses (22,996)



205,170



(111.21) %

—



—



nm

Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking revenue:























Origination and sale —



—



nm

103,872



126,128



(17.65) %

Servicing —



—



nm

18,207



17,413



4.56 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time —



—



nm

(8,911)



(10,371)



(14.08) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions —



—



nm

(3,692)



(31,753)



(88.37) %

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net (698)



1,244



(156.11) %

—



—



nm



Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net 7,269



(15,129)



(148.05) %

—



—



nm



Non-interest income (excluding above items) 83,336



68,285



22.04 %

492



308



59.74 %

Total non-interest income 89,907



54,400



65.27 %

109,968



101,725



8.10 % Non-interest expense























Goodwill Impairment —



1,784,936



(100.00) %

—



—



nm



Exit and disposal costs 5,928



1,072



452.99 %

—



—



nm



Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 292,038



289,344



0.93 %

79,026



69,216



14.17 %

Allocated expenses, net (1) 180



(5,016)



(103.59) %

(180)



5,016



(103.59) %

Total non-interest expense 298,146



2,070,336



(85.60) %

78,846



74,232



6.22 % Income (loss) before income taxes 259,246



(1,796,755)



(114.43) %

37,827



34,180



10.67 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 63,736



27,901



128.44 %

9,457



8,545



10.67 % Net income (loss) $ 195,510



$ (1,824,656)



(110.71) %

$ 28,370



$ 25,635



10.67 %

























Effective Tax Rate 25 %

(2) %





25 %

25 %



Efficiency Ratio 56 %

432 %





68 %

68 %





























LHFS Production Statistics:





















Closed loan volume for-sale











2,888,555



2,974,279





Gain on sale margin











3.60 %

4.24 %



Direct LHFS expense











$ 56,610



$ 58,102





Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume











1.96 %

1.95 %



nm = not meaningful























(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.umpquabank.com

