Jul 20, 2022, 16:15 ET
Second quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $78.6 million, or $0.36 per common share
- Operating net income of $80.3 million, or $0.37 per common share1
- Loan balances increased $1.5 billion or 6.3%
- Deposit balances decreased $567.2 million or 2.1%
- Provision for credit losses of $18.7 million
PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
UMPQUA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
|
$0.36
|
$79
|
12.23 %
|
13.5 %
|
Net earnings per diluted
|
Net income ($ in millions)
|
Return on average tangible
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
CEO Commentary
|
"Strong loan growth, exceptional credit quality, interest bearing deposit outflow, and net interest margin expansion characterize Umpqua's second quarter results," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Healthy demand within our footprint, growing momentum from new teams and geographies, and continued dedication from our associates contributed to record net loan growth of $1.5 billion in the quarter, with new generation reflective of existing, conservative portfolio trends. While customer tax payments contributed to deposit contraction, we are seeing expanded balances in the third quarter to date, in line with a more normalized pattern of deposit flows than we experienced over the past two years."
|
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q22)
|
Net Interest
|
• Net interest income increased by $19.4 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and the deployment of cash into loans.
|
• Net interest margin was 3.41%, up 27 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 6 basis points for both the quarterly average and the quarter-end spot rate at June 30, 2022, unchanged from the first quarter.
|
Non-Interest
|
• Non-interest income decreased by $24.7 million due almost entirely to a smaller write-up of the mortgage servicing asset compared to the first quarter. Fair value adjustments continued to impact mortgage banking revenue and other income given interest rate changes.
|
• Non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and lower exit and disposal costs, partially offset by higher consulting fees.
|
Credit
|
• Net charge-offs remained low at 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized).
|
• Provision expense of $18.7 million compares to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Net portfolio growth and economic forecast changes are the primary drivers of the increase.
|
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%, up 1 basis point from March 31, 2022.
|
Capital
|
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.9%.
|
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on July 20, 2022, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record as of August 1, 2022.
|
Notable
|
• Continued due diligence related to previously discussed MSR hedges.
|
• $2.7 million in merger-related expenses and $0.4 million in exit and disposal costs.
|
2Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
|
PERFORMANCE METRICS
|
2Q22
|
1Q22
|
2Q21
|
Return on average assets
|
1.04 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.54 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity1
|
12.23 %
|
13.66 %
|
17.33 %
|
Operating return on average assets1
|
1.06 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.63 %
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
|
12.49 %
|
11.62 %
|
18.24 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.41 %
|
3.14 %
|
3.20 %
|
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
|
59.12 %
|
59.02 %
|
58.96 %
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
93.50 %
|
86.05 %
|
84.67 %
|
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
|
2Q22
|
1Q22
|
2Q21
|
Net interest income
|
$248,170
|
$228,763
|
$229,763
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
$18,692
|
$4,804
|
($22,996)
|
Non-interest income
|
$55,235
|
$79,969
|
$91,075
|
Non-interest expense
|
$179,574
|
$182,430
|
$189,400
|
Pre-provision net revenue1
|
$123,831
|
$126,302
|
$131,438
|
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
|
$125,994
|
$108,125
|
$139,539
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
$0.36
|
$0.42
|
$0.53
|
Operating earnings per common share - diluted1
|
$0.37
|
$0.36
|
$0.55
|
Dividends paid per share
|
$0.21
|
$0.21
|
$0.21
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
2Q22
|
1Q22
|
2Q21
|
Total assets
|
$30.1B
|
$30.6B
|
$30.3B
|
Loans and leases
|
$24.4B
|
$23.0B
|
$22.1B
|
Total deposits
|
$26.1B
|
$26.7B
|
$26.2B
|
Book value per common share
|
$11.60
|
$12.02
|
$12.54
|
Tangible book value per share[1]
|
$11.57
|
$11.98
|
$12.49
|
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1
|
$12.99
|
$12.83
|
$12.26
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $30.6 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $14.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing 48% of total assets and 55% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $24.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion relative to March 31, 2022. Significant activity across business lines, portfolio classes, and geographies contributed to the quarter's substantial growth. Commercial and home equity lines of credit were also additive to portfolio balances as associated utilization rates were up slightly from the prior quarter's levels despite higher commitment balances. New loans added to the portfolio during the second quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation details.
Total deposits were $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $567.2 million or 2.1% from $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. A continued decline in time deposits and customer tax payments contributed to balance contraction during the quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $248.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $19.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the deployment of cash into loans and the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet. Excluding PPP-related income, which contributed only $2.8 million to interest income in the second quarter, net interest income was up $23.4 million from the prior quarter.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2022, up 27 basis points from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to the higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets as well as an increase in individual category earning asset yields given upward interest rate movements. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and it was 0.10% on June 30, 2022, as portfolio mix changes during the quarter caused a quarter-end spot rate that was below the second quarter's average rate. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $273.9 million, or 1.12% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $261.5 million, or 1.14% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation, changes between the March 2022 and May 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, and loan mix changes. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.
Net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.10% for the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio continued to remain below its historical average. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.15% of total assets, compared to 0.14% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.17% as of June 30, 2021.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $55.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $24.7 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a net fair value gain of $23.5 million in the first quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments, which compares to a net fair value gain of $1.0 million in the second quarter. Higher revenue from service charges and card-based fee income offset lower swap and mortgage gain-on-sale revenue.
As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, and the $6.8 million favorable movement in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $72.6 million or 11% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given the impact of rising long-term interest rates. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 83% related to purchase activity, compared to 58% for the prior quarter and 56% for the same period of the prior year. While the mortgage banking gain on sale margin increased three basis points from the prior quarter to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2022, it continued to reflect the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $5.9 million, which includes a $10.9 million fair value gain related to model inputs. We continue to work toward putting hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis in future quarters.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $179.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $2.9 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to a $2.2 million decline in salaries and employee benefits. The second quarter of 2022 included $2.7 million in merger-related expenses. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.
Capital
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 decreased to $11.57, compared to $11.98 in the prior quarter and $12.49 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(308.1) million, compared to $(183.8) million at the prior quarter-end and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $12.99 at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.83 and $12.26 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.
AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.5% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.9% as of June 30, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer and wealth channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on July 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6f2cea3381f84083b34527ba1a684e6b
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/udwqefhe
Access the replay through the Company's investor relations page: https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank that operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for seventeen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and potential MSR hedging activity and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, inflation and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
|
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
|
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
|
TABLE INDEX
|
Page
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
7
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
9
|
Financial Highlights
|
10
|
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
|
12
|
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
|
13
|
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
|
14
|
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
|
14
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
|
17
|
Segments
|
19
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
22
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 234,674
|
$ 214,404
|
$ 221,501
|
$ 224,403
|
$ 223,470
|
9 %
|
5 %
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
17,256
|
18,725
|
16,566
|
16,102
|
14,619
|
(8) %
|
18 %
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
1,369
|
1,372
|
1,456
|
1,470
|
1,487
|
0 %
|
(8) %
|
Dividends
|
84
|
86
|
102
|
213
|
405
|
(2) %
|
(79) %
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
2,919
|
1,353
|
1,229
|
1,237
|
774
|
116 %
|
277 %
|
Total interest income
|
256,302
|
235,940
|
240,854
|
243,425
|
240,755
|
9 %
|
6 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
4,015
|
3,916
|
4,357
|
5,100
|
7,016
|
3 %
|
(43) %
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
66
|
63
|
48
|
88
|
68
|
5 %
|
(3) %
|
Borrowings
|
50
|
49
|
51
|
149
|
866
|
2 %
|
(94) %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
4,001
|
3,149
|
3,019
|
3,014
|
3,042
|
27 %
|
32 %
|
Total interest expense
|
8,132
|
7,177
|
7,475
|
8,351
|
10,992
|
13 %
|
(26) %
|
Net interest income
|
248,170
|
228,763
|
233,379
|
235,074
|
229,763
|
8 %
|
8 %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
18,692
|
4,804
|
(736)
|
(18,919)
|
(22,996)
|
289 %
|
(181) %
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
12,011
|
11,583
|
11,188
|
10,941
|
10,310
|
4 %
|
16 %
|
Card-based fees
|
10,530
|
8,708
|
9,355
|
9,111
|
10,274
|
21 %
|
2 %
|
Brokerage revenue
|
27
|
11
|
31
|
31
|
1,135
|
145 %
|
(98) %
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
30,544
|
60,786
|
43,185
|
34,150
|
44,443
|
(50) %
|
(31) %
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
(100) %
|
nm
|
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|
(2,075)
|
(2,661)
|
(466)
|
(343)
|
4
|
(22) %
|
nm
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
1,303
|
2,337
|
4,816
|
4,208
|
5,318
|
(44) %
|
(75) %
|
BOLI income
|
2,110
|
2,087
|
2,101
|
2,038
|
2,092
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Other income (loss)
|
785
|
(2,884)
|
12,524
|
13,569
|
17,499
|
(127) %
|
(96) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
55,235
|
79,969
|
82,738
|
73,705
|
91,075
|
(31) %
|
(39) %
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
110,942
|
113,138
|
117,477
|
117,636
|
121,573
|
(2) %
|
(9) %
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
34,559
|
34,829
|
34,310
|
33,944
|
34,657
|
(1) %
|
0 %
|
Intangible amortization
|
1,026
|
1,025
|
1,130
|
1,130
|
1,130
|
0 %
|
(9) %
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,954
|
4,516
|
2,896
|
2,136
|
1,607
|
(35) %
|
84 %
|
Merger related expenses
|
2,672
|
2,278
|
15,183
|
—
|
—
|
17 %
|
nm
|
Other expenses
|
27,421
|
26,644
|
28,715
|
28,907
|
30,433
|
3 %
|
(10) %
|
Total non-interest expense
|
179,574
|
182,430
|
199,711
|
183,753
|
189,400
|
(2) %
|
(5) %
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
105,139
|
121,498
|
117,142
|
143,945
|
154,434
|
(13) %
|
(32) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
26,548
|
30,341
|
28,788
|
35,879
|
38,291
|
(13) %
|
(31) %
|
Net income
|
$ 78,591
|
$ 91,157
|
$ 88,354
|
$ 108,066
|
$ 116,143
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
217,030
|
216,782
|
216,624
|
218,416
|
220,593
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
217,279
|
217,392
|
217,356
|
218,978
|
221,022
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.53
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.53
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Year over
|
Interest income:
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 449,078
|
$ 444,611
|
1 %
|
Interest and dividends on investments:
|
Taxable
|
35,981
|
27,731
|
30 %
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
2,741
|
3,021
|
(9) %
|
Dividends
|
170
|
1,003
|
(83) %
|
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
|
4,272
|
1,398
|
206 %
|
Total interest income
|
492,242
|
477,764
|
3 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
7,931
|
17,694
|
(55) %
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
|
129
|
144
|
(10) %
|
Borrowings
|
99
|
2,638
|
(96) %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
7,150
|
6,094
|
17 %
|
Total interest expense
|
15,309
|
26,570
|
(42) %
|
Net interest income
|
476,933
|
451,194
|
6 %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
23,496
|
(22,996)
|
(202) %
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service charges on deposits
|
23,594
|
19,957
|
18 %
|
Card-based fees
|
19,238
|
17,648
|
9 %
|
Brokerage revenue
|
38
|
5,050
|
(99) %
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
|
91,330
|
109,476
|
(17) %
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
2
|
4
|
(50) %
|
Loss on equity securities, net
|
(4,736)
|
(702)
|
nm
|
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
|
3,640
|
6,691
|
(46) %
|
BOLI income
|
4,197
|
4,163
|
1 %
|
Other (loss) income
|
(2,099)
|
37,588
|
(106) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
135,204
|
199,875
|
(32) %
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
224,080
|
245,707
|
(9) %
|
Occupancy and equipment, net
|
69,388
|
69,292
|
0 %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,051
|
2,260
|
(9) %
|
FDIC assessments
|
7,470
|
4,206
|
78 %
|
Merger related expenses
|
4,950
|
—
|
nm
|
Other expenses
|
54,065
|
55,527
|
(3) %
|
Total non-interest expense
|
362,004
|
376,992
|
(4) %
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
226,637
|
297,073
|
(24) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
56,889
|
73,193
|
(22) %
|
Net income
|
$ 169,748
|
$ 223,880
|
(24) %
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
216,906
|
220,481
|
(2) %
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
217,333
|
220,928
|
(2) %
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 1.02
|
(24) %
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 1.01
|
(23) %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
% Change
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 315,348
|
$ 307,144
|
$ 222,015
|
$ 395,555
|
$ 397,526
|
3 %
|
(21) %
|
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
|
687,233
|
2,358,292
|
2,539,606
|
3,349,034
|
2,688,285
|
(71) %
|
(74) %
|
Investment securities:
|
Equity and other, at fair value
|
75,347
|
78,966
|
81,214
|
81,575
|
82,099
|
(5) %
|
(8) %
|
Available for sale, at fair value
|
3,416,707
|
3,638,080
|
3,870,435
|
3,723,171
|
3,473,950
|
(6) %
|
(2) %
|
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
2,637
|
2,700
|
2,744
|
2,795
|
2,876
|
(2) %
|
(8) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
228,889
|
309,946
|
353,105
|
352,466
|
429,052
|
(26) %
|
(47) %
|
Loans and leases
|
24,432,678
|
22,975,761
|
22,553,180
|
21,969,940
|
22,143,739
|
6 %
|
10 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(261,111)
|
(248,564)
|
(248,412)
|
(257,560)
|
(279,887)
|
5 %
|
(7) %
|
Net loans and leases
|
24,171,567
|
22,727,197
|
22,304,768
|
21,712,380
|
21,863,852
|
6 %
|
11 %
|
Restricted equity securities
|
10,867
|
10,889
|
10,916
|
10,946
|
15,247
|
0 %
|
(29) %
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
165,196
|
167,369
|
171,125
|
172,624
|
172,546
|
(1) %
|
(4) %
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
87,249
|
87,333
|
82,366
|
88,379
|
95,030
|
0 %
|
(8) %
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
6,789
|
7,815
|
8,840
|
9,970
|
11,100
|
(13) %
|
(39) %
|
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
179,558
|
165,807
|
123,615
|
105,834
|
102,699
|
8 %
|
75 %
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
328,764
|
328,040
|
327,745
|
325,646
|
324,998
|
0 %
|
1 %
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
70,134
|
39,051
|
—
|
8,402
|
—
|
80 %
|
nm
|
Other assets
|
389,409
|
408,497
|
542,442
|
552,702
|
625,705
|
(5) %
|
(38) %
|
Total assets
|
$ 30,135,694
|
$ 30,637,126
|
$ 30,640,936
|
$ 30,891,479
|
$ 30,284,965
|
(2) %
|
0 %
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$ 26,132,423
|
$ 26,699,587
|
$ 26,594,685
|
$ 26,908,397
|
$ 26,153,553
|
(2) %
|
0 %
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
527,961
|
499,539
|
492,247
|
467,760
|
480,302
|
6 %
|
10 %
|
Borrowings
|
6,252
|
6,290
|
6,329
|
6,367
|
111,405
|
(1) %
|
(94) %
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
|
321,268
|
305,719
|
293,081
|
299,508
|
287,723
|
5 %
|
12 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
|
87,927
|
87,984
|
88,041
|
88,098
|
88,155
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
101,352
|
101,732
|
95,427
|
100,557
|
106,195
|
0 %
|
(5) %
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
—
|
—
|
4,353
|
—
|
2,497
|
nm
|
(100) %
|
Other liabilities
|
440,235
|
328,677
|
317,503
|
298,413
|
288,819
|
34 %
|
52 %
|
Total liabilities
|
27,617,418
|
28,029,528
|
27,891,666
|
28,169,100
|
27,518,649
|
(1) %
|
0 %
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
3,445,531
|
3,443,266
|
3,444,849
|
3,442,085
|
3,517,641
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(619,108)
|
(651,912)
|
(697,338)
|
(739,915)
|
(801,954)
|
(5) %
|
(23) %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(308,147)
|
(183,756)
|
1,759
|
20,209
|
50,629
|
68 %
|
nm
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,518,276
|
2,607,598
|
2,749,270
|
2,722,379
|
2,766,316
|
(3) %
|
(9) %
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 30,135,694
|
$ 30,637,126
|
$ 30,640,936
|
$ 30,891,479
|
$ 30,284,965
|
(2) %
|
0 %
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
217,049
|
216,967
|
216,626
|
216,622
|
220,626
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 11.60
|
$ 12.02
|
$ 12.69
|
$ 12.57
|
$ 12.54
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$ 11.57
|
$ 11.98
|
$ 12.65
|
$ 12.52
|
$ 12.49
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible equity - common (1)
|
$ 2,511,487
|
$ 2,599,783
|
$ 2,740,430
|
$ 2,712,409
|
$ 2,755,216
|
(3) %
|
(9) %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
8.34 %
|
8.49 %
|
8.95 %
|
8.78 %
|
9.10 %
|
(0.15)
|
(0.76)
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year over
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.21
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
Book value
|
$ 11.60
|
$ 12.02
|
$ 12.69
|
$ 12.57
|
$ 12.54
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible book value (1)
|
$ 11.57
|
$ 11.98
|
$ 12.65
|
$ 12.52
|
$ 12.49
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1)
|
$ 12.99
|
$ 12.83
|
$ 12.64
|
$ 12.43
|
$ 12.26
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.12 %
|
59.02 %
|
63.10 %
|
59.44 %
|
58.96 %
|
0.10
|
0.16
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
|
1.64 %
|
1.67 %
|
1.50 %
|
1.62 %
|
1.75 %
|
(0.03)
|
(0.11)
|
Return on average assets (ROAA)
|
1.04 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.40 %
|
1.54 %
|
(0.17)
|
(0.50)
|
Return on average common equity
|
12.20 %
|
13.62 %
|
12.90 %
|
15.82 %
|
17.25 %
|
(1.42)
|
(5.05)
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
12.23 %
|
13.66 %
|
12.94 %
|
15.88 %
|
17.33 %
|
(1.43)
|
(5.10)
|
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
|
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
|
58.27 %
|
62.02 %
|
59.61 %
|
58.94 %
|
56.89 %
|
(3.75)
|
1.38
|
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
|
1.66 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.58 %
|
1.62 %
|
1.86 %
|
0.23
|
(0.20)
|
Operating return on average assets (1)
|
1.06 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.40 %
|
1.63 %
|
0.03
|
(0.57)
|
Operating return on average common equity (1)
|
12.46 %
|
11.58 %
|
13.98 %
|
15.82 %
|
18.16 %
|
0.88
|
(5.70)
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
12.49 %
|
11.62 %
|
14.03 %
|
15.88 %
|
18.24 %
|
0.87
|
(5.75)
|
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
3.94 %
|
3.79 %
|
3.94 %
|
4.02 %
|
3.99 %
|
0.15
|
(0.05)
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.53 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.32 %
|
3.35 %
|
0.29
|
0.18
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.11 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.01
|
(0.07)
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.20 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.20 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.02
|
(0.07)
|
Cost of total deposits
|
0.06 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.11 %
|
—
|
(0.05)
|
Cost of total funding (3)
|
0.12 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.01
|
(0.04)
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.41 %
|
3.14 %
|
3.15 %
|
3.21 %
|
3.20 %
|
0.27
|
0.21
|
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
|
5.71 %
|
8.92 %
|
10.78 %
|
11.03 %
|
9.84 %
|
(3.21)
|
(4.13)
|
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
|
80.91 %
|
76.85 %
|
74.70 %
|
74.78 %
|
76.52 %
|
4.06
|
4.39
|
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
|
89.23 %
|
84.77 %
|
82.12 %
|
82.07 %
|
84.59 %
|
4.46
|
4.64
|
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
|
42.00 %
|
41.35 %
|
41.69 %
|
41.14 %
|
40.61 %
|
0.65
|
1.39
|
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
|
96.66 %
|
96.82 %
|
96.84 %
|
96.72 %
|
96.21 %
|
(0.16)
|
0.45
|
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
|
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
|
0.18 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.22 %
|
—
|
(0.04)
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.15 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.01
|
(0.02)
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
|
1.12 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.16 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.33 %
|
(0.02)
|
(0.21)
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
|
13.5 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.3 %
|
14.9 %
|
15.4 %
|
(0.50)
|
(1.90)
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
|
10.9 %
|
11.4 %
|
11.6 %
|
12.0 %
|
12.4 %
|
(0.50)
|
(1.50)
|
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
|
(4) Estimated holding company ratios.
|
Umpqua Holding Corporation
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Year over Year
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.42
|
— %
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.07 %
|
57.84 %
|
1.23
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
|
1.66 %
|
1.86 %
|
(0.20)
|
Return on average assets (ROAA)
|
1.12 %
|
1.52 %
|
(0.40)
|
Return on average common equity
|
12.92 %
|
16.80 %
|
(3.88)
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
12.96 %
|
16.89 %
|
(3.93)
|
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
|
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
|
60.09 %
|
57.38 %
|
2.71
|
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
|
1.55 %
|
1.86 %
|
(0.31)
|
Operating return on average assets (1)
|
1.04 %
|
1.52 %
|
(0.48)
|
Operating return on average common equity (1)
|
12.01 %
|
16.84 %
|
(4.83)
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
12.05 %
|
16.93 %
|
(4.88)
|
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
|
Yield on loans and leases
|
3.86 %
|
4.01 %
|
(0.15)
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.38 %
|
3.38 %
|
—
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
0.10 %
|
0.23 %
|
(0.13)
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.19 %
|
0.33 %
|
(0.14)
|
Cost of total deposits
|
0.06 %
|
0.14 %
|
(0.08)
|
Cost of total funding (3)
|
0.11 %
|
0.20 %
|
(0.09)
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.28 %
|
3.19 %
|
0.09
|
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
|
7.31 %
|
9.35 %
|
(2.04)
|
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
|
78.88 %
|
76.88 %
|
2.00
|
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
|
87.00 %
|
85.54 %
|
1.46
|
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
|
41.68 %
|
40.06 %
|
1.62
|
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
|
96.74 %
|
95.69 %
|
1.05
|
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
$ 3,798,242
|
$ 3,884,784
|
$ 3,786,887
|
$ 3,561,764
|
$ 3,580,386
|
(2) %
|
6 %
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
2,497,553
|
2,327,899
|
2,332,422
|
2,330,338
|
2,398,326
|
7 %
|
4 %
|
Multifamily, net
|
4,768,273
|
4,323,633
|
4,051,202
|
3,813,024
|
3,553,704
|
10 %
|
34 %
|
Construction & development, net
|
1,017,297
|
940,286
|
890,338
|
882,778
|
857,866
|
8 %
|
19 %
|
Residential development, net
|
194,909
|
195,308
|
206,990
|
177,148
|
193,904
|
0 %
|
1 %
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net (1)
|
2,904,861
|
2,772,206
|
3,008,473
|
3,159,466
|
3,748,269
|
5 %
|
(23) %
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
920,604
|
871,483
|
910,733
|
930,350
|
908,518
|
6 %
|
1 %
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
1,576,144
|
1,484,252
|
1,467,676
|
1,457,248
|
1,437,372
|
6 %
|
10 %
|
Residential:
|
Mortgage, net
|
5,168,457
|
4,748,266
|
4,517,266
|
4,330,860
|
4,145,432
|
9 %
|
25 %
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
1,415,722
|
1,250,702
|
1,197,170
|
1,133,823
|
1,118,278
|
13 %
|
27 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
170,616
|
176,942
|
184,023
|
193,141
|
201,684
|
(4) %
|
(15) %
|
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
|
$ 24,432,678
|
$ 22,975,761
|
$ 22,553,180
|
$ 21,969,940
|
$ 22,143,739
|
6 %
|
(1) The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
|
Net PPP loan balance
|
$101,554
|
$ 172,790
|
$ 380,440
|
$ 726,737
|
$ 1,380,212
|
(41) %
|
(93) %
|
Loan and leases mix:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-owner occupied term, net
|
15 %
|
17 %
|
17 %
|
16 %
|
16 %
|
Owner occupied term, net
|
10 %
|
10 %
|
10 %
|
11 %
|
11 %
|
Multifamily, net
|
20 %
|
19 %
|
18 %
|
17 %
|
16 %
|
Construction & development, net
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
Residential development, net
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Commercial:
|
Term, net
|
12 %
|
12 %
|
13 %
|
14 %
|
17 %
|
Lines of credit & other, net
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
Leases & equipment finance, net
|
6 %
|
6 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
6 %
|
Residential:
|
Mortgage, net
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
20 %
|
20 %
|
19 %
|
Home equity loans & lines, net
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Deposits:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$ 11,129,209
|
$ 11,058,251
|
$ 11,023,724
|
$ 11,121,127
|
$ 10,718,921
|
1 %
|
4 %
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
3,723,650
|
3,955,329
|
3,774,937
|
3,758,019
|
3,466,251
|
(6) %
|
7 %
|
Money market
|
7,284,641
|
7,572,581
|
7,611,718
|
7,780,442
|
7,559,621
|
(4) %
|
(4) %
|
Savings
|
2,446,876
|
2,429,073
|
2,375,723
|
2,325,929
|
2,221,524
|
1 %
|
10 %
|
Time
|
1,548,047
|
1,684,353
|
1,808,583
|
1,922,880
|
2,187,236
|
(8) %
|
(29) %
|
Total
|
$ 26,132,423
|
$ 26,699,587
|
$ 26,594,685
|
$ 26,908,397
|
$ 26,153,553
|
(2) %
|
0 %
|
Total core deposits (1)
|
$ 25,619,500
|
$ 26,140,993
|
$ 25,964,358
|
$ 26,029,814
|
$ 25,122,851
|
(2) %
|
2 %
|
Deposit mix:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
43 %
|
42 %
|
41 %
|
41 %
|
41 %
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
14 %
|
15 %
|
14 %
|
14 %
|
13 %
|
Money market
|
28 %
|
28 %
|
29 %
|
29 %
|
29 %
|
Savings
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
Time
|
6 %
|
6 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
8 %
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
Number of open accounts:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
434,436
|
428,915
|
428,181
|
425,337
|
424,626
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
57,145
|
63,800
|
66,010
|
70,749
|
71,411
|
Money market
|
56,430
|
56,783
|
57,222
|
57,794
|
58,289
|
Savings
|
159,709
|
160,267
|
160,449
|
161,698
|
161,902
|
Time
|
32,103
|
34,127
|
35,665
|
37,172
|
39,560
|
Total
|
739,823
|
743,892
|
747,527
|
752,750
|
755,788
|
Average balance per account:
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$ 25.6
|
$ 25.8
|
$ 25.7
|
$ 26.1
|
$ 25.2
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
65.2
|
62.0
|
57.2
|
53.1
|
48.5
|
Money market
|
129.1
|
133.4
|
133.0
|
134.6
|
129.7
|
Savings
|
15.3
|
15.2
|
14.8
|
14.4
|
13.7
|
Time
|
48.2
|
49.4
|
50.7
|
51.7
|
55.3
|
Total
|
$ 35.3
|
$ 35.9
|
$ 35.6
|
$ 35.7
|
$ 34.6
|
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
$ 5,514
|
$ 5,950
|
$ 5,767
|
$ 5,952
|
$ 9,034
|
(7) %
|
(39) %
|
Commercial, net
|
12,645
|
12,415
|
13,098
|
18,200
|
11,639
|
2 %
|
9 %
|
Residential, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Consumer & other, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Total Loans and leases on non-accrual status
|
18,159
|
18,365
|
18,865
|
24,152
|
20,673
|
(1) %
|
(12) %
|
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing:
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
23
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
nm
|
nm
|
Commercial, net
|
3,311
|
8
|
4,160
|
2,454
|
2,255
|
nm
|
47 %
|
Residential, net
|
22,340
|
23,162
|
27,981
|
24,919
|
26,648
|
(4) %
|
(16) %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
196
|
111
|
194
|
116
|
240
|
77 %
|
(18) %
|
Total Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing
|
25,870
|
23,282
|
32,336
|
27,490
|
29,144
|
11 %
|
(11) %
|
Total non-performing loans and leases
|
44,029
|
41,647
|
51,201
|
51,642
|
49,817
|
6 %
|
(12) %
|
Other real estate owned
|
1,868
|
1,868
|
1,868
|
1,868
|
181
|
0 %
|
nm
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 45,897
|
$ 43,515
|
$ 53,069
|
$ 53,510
|
$ 49,998
|
5 %
|
(8) %
|
Performing restructured loans and leases
|
$ 7,631
|
$ 8,405
|
$ 6,694
|
$ 9,849
|
$ 13,072
|
(9) %
|
(42) %
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
|
$ 34,659
|
$ 42,409
|
$ 31,680
|
$ 41,326
|
$ 30,646
|
(18) %
|
13 %
|
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
|
0.14 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.14 %
|
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
|
0.18 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.22 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.15 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
2022
|
Mar 31,
2022
|
Dec 31,
2021
|
Sep 30,
2021
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
over
Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 248,564
|
$ 248,412
|
$ 257,560
|
$ 279,887
|
$ 311,283
|
0 %
|
(20) %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
|
18,787
|
5,696
|
(1,751)
|
(16,132)
|
(17,775)
|
230 %
|
(206) %
|
Charge-offs
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
(8)
|
—
|
(58)
|
(916)
|
(129)
|
nm
|
(94) %
|
Commercial, net
|
(9,035)
|
(7,858)
|
(10,197)
|
(8,521)
|
(16,093)
|
15 %
|
(44) %
|
Residential, net
|
—
|
(167)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(100) %
|
nm
|
Consumer & other, net
|
(836)
|
(885)
|
(675)
|
(936)
|
(857)
|
(6) %
|
(2) %
|
Total charge-offs
|
(9,879)
|
(8,910)
|
(10,930)
|
(10,373)
|
(17,079)
|
11 %
|
(42) %
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
73
|
25
|
56
|
120
|
89
|
192 %
|
(18) %
|
Commercial, net
|
2,934
|
2,545
|
2,585
|
3,346
|
2,681
|
15 %
|
9 %
|
Residential, net
|
216
|
173
|
326
|
281
|
209
|
25 %
|
3 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
416
|
623
|
566
|
431
|
479
|
(33) %
|
(13) %
|
Total recoveries
|
3,639
|
3,366
|
3,533
|
4,178
|
3,458
|
8 %
|
5 %
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
65
|
25
|
(2)
|
(796)
|
(40)
|
160 %
|
(263) %
|
Commercial, net
|
(6,101)
|
(5,313)
|
(7,612)
|
(5,175)
|
(13,412)
|
15 %
|
(55) %
|
Residential, net
|
216
|
6
|
326
|
281
|
209
|
nm
|
3 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
(420)
|
(262)
|
(109)
|
(505)
|
(378)
|
60 %
|
11 %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
(6,240)
|
(5,544)
|
(7,397)
|
(6,195)
|
(13,621)
|
13 %
|
(54) %
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 261,111
|
$ 248,564
|
$ 248,412
|
$ 257,560
|
$ 279,887
|
5 %
|
(7) %
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 12,918
|
$ 12,767
|
$ 11,752
|
$ 14,539
|
$ 19,760
|
1 %
|
(35) %
|
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
(95)
|
151
|
1,015
|
(2,787)
|
(5,221)
|
(163) %
|
(98) %
|
Balance, end of period
|
12,823
|
12,918
|
12,767
|
11,752
|
14,539
|
(1) %
|
(12) %
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$ 273,934
|
$ 261,482
|
$ 261,179
|
$ 269,312
|
$ 294,426
|
5 %
|
(7) %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.11 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.25 %
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
36.84 %
|
37.78 %
|
32.32 %
|
40.28 %
|
20.25 %
|
ACLLL to loans and leases
|
1.07 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.10 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.26 %
|
ACL to loans and leases
|
1.12 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.16 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.33 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Year over Year
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 248,412
|
$ 328,401
|
(24) %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
|
24,483
|
(17,249)
|
(242) %
|
Charge-offs
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
(8)
|
(170)
|
(95) %
|
Commercial, net
|
(16,893)
|
(35,707)
|
(53) %
|
Residential, net
|
(167)
|
(70)
|
139 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
(1,721)
|
(2,047)
|
(16) %
|
Total charge-offs
|
(18,789)
|
(37,994)
|
(51) %
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
98
|
469
|
(79) %
|
Commercial, net
|
5,479
|
4,772
|
15 %
|
Residential, net
|
389
|
317
|
23 %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
1,039
|
1,171
|
(11) %
|
Total recoveries
|
7,005
|
6,729
|
4 %
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
Commercial real estate, net
|
90
|
299
|
(70) %
|
Commercial, net
|
(11,414)
|
(30,935)
|
(63) %
|
Residential, net
|
222
|
247
|
(10) %
|
Consumer & other, net
|
(682)
|
(876)
|
(22) %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
(11,784)
|
(31,265)
|
(62) %
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 261,111
|
$ 279,887
|
(7) %
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 12,767
|
$ 20,286
|
(37) %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
56
|
(5,747)
|
(101) %
|
Balance, end of period
|
12,823
|
14,539
|
(12) %
|
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$ 273,934
|
$ 294,426
|
(7) %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.10 %
|
0.29 %
|
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
|
37.28 %
|
17.71 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income
or
Expense
|
Average
Yields
or Rates
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income
or
Expense
|
Average
Yields
or Rates
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income
or
Expense
|
Average
Yields
or Rates
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 264,320
|
$ 2,742
|
4.15 %
|
$ 286,307
|
$ 2,262
|
3.16 %
|
$ 468,960
|
$ 3,725
|
3.18 %
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
23,550,796
|
231,932
|
3.94 %
|
22,566,109
|
212,142
|
3.79 %
|
22,040,794
|
219,745
|
3.99 %
|
Taxable securities
|
3,410,091
|
17,340
|
2.03 %
|
3,659,145
|
18,811
|
2.06 %
|
3,210,771
|
15,024
|
1.87 %
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
220,327
|
1,721
|
3.13 %
|
234,186
|
1,726
|
2.95 %
|
247,282
|
1,864
|
3.02 %
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
1,663,454
|
2,919
|
0.70 %
|
2,618,528
|
1,353
|
0.21 %
|
2,835,474
|
774
|
0.11 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
29,108,988
|
$ 256,654
|
3.53 %
|
29,364,275
|
$ 236,294
|
3.24 %
|
28,803,281
|
$ 241,132
|
3.35 %
|
Other assets
|
1,247,915
|
1,233,138
|
1,352,736
|
Total assets
|
$ 30,356,903
|
$ 30,597,413
|
$ 30,156,017
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,896,553
|
$ 610
|
0.06 %
|
$ 3,812,173
|
$ 498
|
0.05 %
|
$ 3,385,336
|
$ 459
|
0.05 %
|
Money market deposits
|
7,366,987
|
1,717
|
0.09 %
|
7,640,810
|
1,408
|
0.07 %
|
7,614,474
|
1,533
|
0.08 %
|
Savings deposits
|
2,426,124
|
199
|
0.03 %
|
2,405,958
|
205
|
0.03 %
|
2,171,865
|
154
|
0.03 %
|
Time deposits
|
1,618,394
|
1,489
|
0.37 %
|
1,753,880
|
1,805
|
0.42 %
|
2,303,068
|
4,870
|
0.85 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,308,058
|
4,015
|
0.11 %
|
15,612,821
|
3,916
|
0.10 %
|
15,474,743
|
7,016
|
0.18 %
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
512,641
|
66
|
0.05 %
|
486,542
|
63
|
0.05 %
|
440,881
|
68
|
0.06 %
|
Borrowings
|
6,273
|
50
|
3.21 %
|
6,313
|
49
|
3.16 %
|
214,670
|
866
|
1.62 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
393,964
|
4,001
|
4.07 %
|
380,985
|
3,149
|
3.35 %
|
369,812
|
3,042
|
3.30 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,220,936
|
$ 8,132
|
0.20 %
|
16,486,661
|
$ 7,177
|
0.18 %
|
16,500,106
|
$ 10,992
|
0.27 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
11,086,376
|
11,007,034
|
10,582,197
|
Other liabilities
|
464,755
|
388,659
|
373,704
|
Total liabilities
|
27,772,067
|
27,882,354
|
27,456,007
|
Common equity
|
2,584,836
|
2,715,059
|
2,700,010
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 30,356,903
|
$ 30,597,413
|
$ 30,156,017
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$ 248,522
|
$ 229,117
|
$ 230,140
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
3.33 %
|
3.06 %
|
3.08 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.41 %
|
3.14 %
|
3.20 %
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $354,000 for March 31, 2022 and $377,000 for June 30, 2021.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income or
Expense
|
Average
Yields or
Rates
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income or
Expense
|
Average
Yields or
Rates
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 275,253
|
$ 5,004
|
3.64 %
|
$ 585,611
|
$ 8,570
|
2.93 %
|
Loans and leases (1)
|
23,061,173
|
444,074
|
3.86 %
|
21,867,678
|
436,041
|
4.01 %
|
Taxable securities
|
3,533,930
|
36,151
|
2.05 %
|
3,079,065
|
28,734
|
1.87 %
|
Non-taxable securities (2)
|
227,218
|
3,447
|
3.03 %
|
249,996
|
3,779
|
3.02 %
|
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
|
2,138,352
|
4,272
|
0.40 %
|
2,660,435
|
1,398
|
0.11 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
29,235,926
|
$ 492,948
|
3.38 %
|
28,442,785
|
$ 478,522
|
3.38 %
|
Other assets
|
1,240,386
|
1,333,577
|
Total assets
|
$ 30,476,312
|
$ 29,776,362
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,854,596
|
$ 1,108
|
0.06 %
|
$ 3,256,085
|
$ 873
|
0.05 %
|
Money market deposits
|
7,503,142
|
3,125
|
0.08 %
|
7,488,195
|
3,024
|
0.08 %
|
Savings deposits
|
2,416,096
|
404
|
0.03 %
|
2,085,874
|
317
|
0.03 %
|
Time deposits
|
1,685,763
|
3,294
|
0.39 %
|
2,491,169
|
13,480
|
1.09 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
15,459,597
|
7,931
|
0.10 %
|
15,321,323
|
17,694
|
0.23 %
|
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|
499,664
|
129
|
0.05 %
|
418,538
|
144
|
0.07 %
|
Borrowings
|
6,293
|
99
|
3.18 %
|
375,977
|
2,638
|
1.41 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
387,510
|
7,150
|
3.72 %
|
356,715
|
6,094
|
3.44 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,353,064
|
$ 15,309
|
0.19 %
|
16,472,553
|
$ 26,570
|
0.33 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
11,046,925
|
10,241,863
|
Other liabilities
|
426,917
|
374,436
|
Total liabilities
|
27,826,906
|
27,088,852
|
Common equity
|
2,649,406
|
2,687,510
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 30,476,312
|
$ 29,776,362
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$ 477,639
|
$ 451,952
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD
|
3.19 %
|
3.05 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
|
3.28 %
|
3.19 %
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $706,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $758,000 for the same period in 2021.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
|
(Unaudited)
|
Core Banking
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
over
Year
|
Net interest income
|
$ 247,009
|
$ 227,087
|
$ 231,250
|
$ 232,348
|
$ 226,915
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
18,692
|
4,804
|
(736)
|
(18,919)
|
(22,996)
|
nm
|
nm
|
Non-interest income
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
(100) %
|
nm
|
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|
(2,075)
|
(2,661)
|
(466)
|
(343)
|
4
|
(22) %
|
nm
|
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
|
7,337
|
7,047
|
(303)
|
1,429
|
(4,481)
|
nm
|
(264) %
|
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
|
(15,210)
|
(21,049)
|
(2,672)
|
3,432
|
2,782
|
nm
|
nm
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
34,461
|
35,650
|
42,812
|
34,849
|
48,151
|
(3) %
|
(28) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
24,513
|
18,989
|
39,375
|
39,367
|
46,456
|
29 %
|
(47) %
|
Non-interest expense
|
Merger related expenses
|
2,672
|
2,278
|
15,183
|
—
|
—
|
17 %
|
nm
|
Exit and disposal costs
|
442
|
3,033
|
3,022
|
3,813
|
4,728
|
(85) %
|
(91) %
|
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
|
148,946
|
148,423
|
150,587
|
146,931
|
146,877
|
0 %
|
1 %
|
Allocated expenses, net (1)
|
3,702
|
3,735
|
4,314
|
3,680
|
970
|
(1) %
|
nm
|
Total non-interest expense
|
155,762
|
157,469
|
173,106
|
154,424
|
152,575
|
(1) %
|
2 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
97,068
|
83,803
|
98,255
|
136,210
|
143,792
|
16 %
|
(32) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
24,530
|
20,917
|
24,067
|
33,945
|
35,630
|
17 %
|
(31) %
|
Net income
|
$ 72,538
|
$ 62,886
|
$ 74,188
|
$ 102,265
|
$ 108,162
|
15 %
|
(33) %
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
24 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
57 %
|
64 %
|
64 %
|
57 %
|
56 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 29,721,590
|
$ 30,153,079
|
$ 30,155,058
|
$ 30,419,108
|
$ 29,720,182
|
(1) %
|
0 %
|
Total loans and leases
|
$ 24,432,678
|
$ 22,975,761
|
$ 22,553,180
|
$ 21,969,940
|
$ 22,143,739
|
6 %
|
10 %
|
Total deposits
|
$ 25,925,294
|
$ 26,479,078
|
$ 26,370,568
|
$ 26,510,938
|
$ 25,820,776
|
(2) %
|
0 %
|
Key Rates, end of period:
|
10 year CMT
|
2.98 %
|
2.32 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.45 %
|
FHLMC 30 year fixed
|
5.70 %
|
4.67 %
|
3.11 %
|
3.01 %
|
2.98 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
|
(Unaudited)
|
Mortgage Banking
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Seq.
Quarter
|
Year
over
Year
|
Net interest income
|
$ 1,161
|
$ 1,676
|
$ 2,129
|
$ 2,726
|
$ 2,848
|
(31) %
|
(59) %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
nm
|
Non-interest income
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
15,101
|
16,844
|
23,624
|
30,293
|
41,367
|
(10) %
|
(63) %
|
Servicing
|
9,505
|
9,140
|
9,457
|
9,172
|
9,120
|
4 %
|
4 %
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
(4,961)
|
(5,347)
|
(5,311)
|
(4,681)
|
(4,366)
|
(7) %
|
14 %
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
10,899
|
40,149
|
15,415
|
(634)
|
(1,678)
|
(73) %
|
nm
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
178
|
194
|
178
|
188
|
176
|
(8) %
|
1 %
|
Total non-interest income
|
30,722
|
60,980
|
43,363
|
34,338
|
44,619
|
(50) %
|
(31) %
|
Non-interest expense
|
Non-interest expense
|
27,514
|
28,696
|
30,919
|
33,009
|
37,795
|
(4) %
|
(27) %
|
Allocated expenses, net(1)
|
(3,702)
|
(3,735)
|
(4,314)
|
(3,680)
|
(970)
|
(1) %
|
nm
|
Total non-interest expense
|
23,812
|
24,961
|
26,605
|
29,329
|
36,825
|
(5) %
|
(35) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
8,071
|
37,695
|
18,887
|
7,735
|
10,642
|
(79) %
|
(24) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,018
|
9,424
|
4,721
|
1,934
|
2,661
|
(79) %
|
(24) %
|
Net income
|
$ 6,053
|
$ 28,271
|
$ 14,166
|
$ 5,801
|
$ 7,981
|
(79) %
|
(24) %
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
75 %
|
40 %
|
58 %
|
79 %
|
78 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 414,104
|
$ 484,047
|
$ 485,878
|
$ 472,371
|
$ 564,783
|
(14) %
|
(27) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 228,889
|
$ 309,946
|
$ 353,105
|
$ 352,466
|
$ 429,052
|
(26) %
|
(47) %
|
Total deposits
|
$ 207,129
|
$ 220,509
|
$ 224,117
|
$ 397,459
|
$ 332,777
|
(6) %
|
(38) %
|
LHFS Production Statistics:
|
Closed loan volume for-sale
|
$ 576,532
|
$ 649,122
|
$ 871,268
|
$ 987,281
|
$ 1,253,023
|
(11) %
|
(54) %
|
Gain on sale margin
|
2.62 %
|
2.59 %
|
2.71 %
|
3.07 %
|
3.30 %
|
Direct LHFS expense
|
$ 13,197
|
$ 14,296
|
$ 18,150
|
$ 19,958
|
$ 25,459
|
(8) %
|
(48) %
|
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
|
2.29 %
|
2.20 %
|
2.08 %
|
2.02 %
|
2.03 %
|
MSR Statistics:
|
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|
$ 12,932,747
|
$ 12,810,574
|
$ 12,755,671
|
$ 12,853,291
|
$ 12,897,032
|
1 %
|
0 %
|
MSR, net
|
$ 179,558
|
$ 165,807
|
$ 123,615
|
$ 105,834
|
$ 102,699
|
8 %
|
75 %
|
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
|
1.39 %
|
1.29 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.82 %
|
0.80 %
|
Key Rates, end of period:
|
10 year CMT
|
2.98 %
|
2.32 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.45 %
|
FHLMC 30 year fixed
|
5.70 %
|
4.67 %
|
3.11 %
|
3.01 %
|
2.98 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
Core Banking
|
Mortgage Banking
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Six Months Ended
|
% Change
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Year over
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Year over
|
Net interest income
|
$ 474,096
|
$ 444,489
|
7 %
|
$ 2,837
|
$ 6,705
|
(58) %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
23,496
|
(22,996)
|
(202) %
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest income
|
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
|
Origination and sale
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
31,945
|
103,872
|
(69) %
|
Servicing
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
18,645
|
18,207
|
2 %
|
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
|
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
(10,308)
|
(8,911)
|
16 %
|
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
51,048
|
(3,692)
|
nm
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
2
|
4
|
(50) %
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Loss on equity securities, net
|
(4,736)
|
(702)
|
575 %
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Gain on swap derivatives, net
|
14,384
|
7,269
|
98 %
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
|
(36,259)
|
2,272
|
nm
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
|
70,111
|
81,064
|
(14) %
|
372
|
492
|
(24) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
43,502
|
89,907
|
(52) %
|
91,702
|
109,968
|
(17) %
|
Non-interest expense
|
Merger related expenses
|
4,950
|
—
|
nm
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Exit and disposal costs
|
3,475
|
5,928
|
(41) %
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
|
297,369
|
292,038
|
2 %
|
56,210
|
79,026
|
(29) %
|
Allocated expenses, net (1)
|
7,437
|
180
|
nm
|
(7,437)
|
(180)
|
nm
|
Total non-interest expense
|
313,231
|
298,146
|
5 %
|
48,773
|
78,846
|
(38) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
180,871
|
259,246
|
(30) %
|
45,766
|
37,827
|
21 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
45,447
|
63,736
|
(29) %
|
11,442
|
9,457
|
21 %
|
Net income
|
$ 135,424
|
$ 195,510
|
(31) %
|
$ 34,324
|
$ 28,370
|
21 %
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
60 %
|
56 %
|
52 %
|
68 %
|
LHFS Production Statistics:
|
Closed loan volume for-sale
|
$ 1,225,654
|
$ 2,888,555
|
Gain on sale margin
|
2.61 %
|
3.60 %
|
Direct LHFS expense
|
$ 27,493
|
$ 56,610
|
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
|
2.24 %
|
1.96 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
a
|
$ 2,518,276
|
$ 2,607,598
|
$ 2,749,270
|
$ 2,722,379
|
$ 2,766,316
|
(3) %
|
(9) %
|
Less: Other intangible assets, net
|
6,789
|
7,815
|
8,840
|
9,970
|
11,100
|
(13) %
|
(39) %
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
b
|
$ 2,511,487
|
$ 2,599,783
|
$ 2,740,430
|
$ 2,712,409
|
$ 2,755,216
|
(3) %
|
(9) %
|
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
|
$ (308,147)
|
(183,756)
|
1,759
|
20,209
|
50,629
|
68 %
|
nm
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
|
c
|
$ 2,819,634
|
$ 2,783,539
|
$ 2,738,671
|
$ 2,692,200
|
$ 2,704,587
|
1 %
|
4 %
|
Total assets
|
d
|
$ 30,135,694
|
$ 30,637,126
|
$ 30,640,936
|
$ 30,891,479
|
$ 30,284,965
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
Less: Other intangible assets, net
|
6,789
|
7,815
|
8,840
|
9,970
|
11,100
|
(13) %
|
(39) %
|
Tangible assets
|
e
|
$ 30,128,905
|
$ 30,629,311
|
$ 30,632,096
|
$ 30,881,509
|
$ 30,273,865
|
(2) %
|
— %
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
f
|
217,049
|
216,967
|
216,626
|
216,622
|
220,626
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
a / d
|
8.36 %
|
8.51 %
|
8.97 %
|
8.81 %
|
9.13 %
|
(0.15)
|
(0.77)
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
b / e
|
8.34 %
|
8.49 %
|
8.95 %
|
8.78 %
|
9.10 %
|
(0.15)
|
(0.76)
|
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
|
c / e
|
9.36 %
|
9.09 %
|
8.94 %
|
8.72 %
|
8.93 %
|
0.27
|
0.43
|
Book value per common share
|
a / f
|
$ 11.60
|
$ 12.02
|
$ 12.69
|
$ 12.57
|
$ 12.54
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
b / f
|
$ 11.57
|
$ 11.98
|
$ 12.65
|
$ 12.52
|
$ 12.49
|
(3) %
|
(7) %
|
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI
|
c / f
|
$ 12.99
|
$ 12.83
|
$ 12.64
|
$ 12.43
|
$ 12.26
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
|
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
|
$ —
|
$ 2
|
$ 4
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
(100) %
|
nm
|
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
|
(2,075)
|
(2,661)
|
(466)
|
(343)
|
4
|
(22) %
|
nm
|
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
|
7,337
|
7,047
|
(303)
|
1,429
|
(4,481)
|
4 %
|
(264) %
|
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
|
(15,210)
|
(21,049)
|
(2,672)
|
3,432
|
2,782
|
(28) %
|
nm
|
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
|
10,899
|
40,149
|
15,415
|
(634)
|
(1,678)
|
(73) %
|
nm
|
Total non-interest income adjustments
|
a
|
$ 951
|
$ 23,488
|
$ 11,978
|
$ 3,884
|
$ (3,373)
|
(96) %
|
(128) %
|
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
|
Merger related expenses
|
$ 2,672
|
$ 2,278
|
$ 15,183
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
17 %
|
nm
|
Exit and disposal costs
|
442
|
3,033
|
3,022
|
3,813
|
4,728
|
(85) %
|
(91) %
|
Total non-interest expense adjustments
|
b
|
$ 3,114
|
$ 5,311
|
$ 18,205
|
$ 3,813
|
$ 4,728
|
(41) %
|
(34) %
|
Net interest income (1)
|
c
|
$ 248,522
|
$ 229,117
|
$ 233,754
|
$ 235,452
|
$ 230,140
|
8 %
|
8 %
|
Non-interest income (GAAP)
|
d
|
$ 55,235
|
$ 79,969
|
$ 82,738
|
$ 73,705
|
$ 91,075
|
(31) %
|
(39) %
|
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
|
a
|
(951)
|
(23,488)
|
(11,978)
|
(3,884)
|
3,373
|
(96) %
|
(128) %
|
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|
e
|
$ 54,284
|
$ 56,481
|
$ 70,760
|
$ 69,821
|
$ 94,448
|
(4) %
|
(43) %
|
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
|
f=c+d
|
$ 303,757
|
$ 309,086
|
$ 316,492
|
$ 309,157
|
$ 321,215
|
(2) %
|
(5) %
|
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
|
g=c+e
|
$ 302,806
|
$ 285,598
|
$ 304,514
|
$ 305,273
|
$ 324,588
|
6 %
|
(7) %
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
h
|
$ 179,574
|
$ 182,430
|
$ 199,711
|
$ 183,753
|
$ 189,400
|
(2) %
|
(5) %
|
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
|
b
|
(3,114)
|
(5,311)
|
(18,205)
|
(3,813)
|
(4,728)
|
(41) %
|
(34) %
|
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
i
|
$ 176,460
|
$ 177,119
|
$ 181,506
|
$ 179,940
|
$ 184,672
|
— %
|
(4) %
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
j
|
$ 78,591
|
$ 91,157
|
$ 88,354
|
$ 108,066
|
$ 116,143
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
26,548
|
30,341
|
28,788
|
35,879
|
38,291
|
(13) %
|
(31) %
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
105,139
|
121,498
|
117,142
|
143,945
|
154,434
|
(13) %
|
(32) %
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
18,692
|
4,804
|
(736)
|
(18,919)
|
(22,996)
|
289 %
|
(181) %
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
|
k
|
123,831
|
126,302
|
116,406
|
125,026
|
131,438
|
(2) %
|
(6) %
|
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
|
a
|
(951)
|
(23,488)
|
(11,978)
|
(3,884)
|
3,373
|
(96) %
|
(128) %
|
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
|
b
|
3,114
|
5,311
|
18,205
|
3,813
|
4,728
|
(41) %
|
(34) %
|
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
|
l
|
$ 125,994
|
$ 108,125
|
$ 122,633
|
$ 124,955
|
$ 139,539
|
17 %
|
(10) %
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
j
|
$ 78,591
|
$ 91,157
|
$ 88,354
|
$ 108,066
|
$ 116,143
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
|
a
|
(951)
|
(23,488)
|
(11,978)
|
(3,884)
|
3,373
|
(96) %
|
(128) %
|
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
|
b
|
3,114
|
5,311
|
18,205
|
3,813
|
4,728
|
(41) %
|
(34) %
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
(480)
|
4,576
|
1,190
|
18
|
(2,025)
|
(110) %
|
(76) %
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
m
|
$ 80,274
|
$ 77,556
|
$ 95,771
|
$ 108,013
|
$ 122,219
|
4 %
|
(34) %
|
nm = not meaningful
|
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
|
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Seq.
|
Year
|
Average assets
|
n
|
$ 30,356,903
|
$ 30,597,413
|
$ 30,886,378
|
$ 30,614,374
|
$ 30,156,017
|
(1) %
|
1 %
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
7,379
|
8,407
|
9,491
|
10,609
|
12,615
|
(12) %
|
(42) %
|
Average tangible assets
|
o
|
$ 30,349,524
|
$ 30,589,006
|
$ 30,876,887
|
$ 30,603,765
|
$ 30,143,402
|
(1) %
|
1 %
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
p
|
$ 2,584,836
|
$ 2,715,059
|
$ 2,717,753
|
$ 2,709,641
|
$ 2,700,010
|
(5) %
|
(4) %
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
7,379
|
8,407
|
9,491
|
10,609
|
12,615
|
(12) %
|
(42) %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
q
|
$ 2,577,457
|
$ 2,706,652
|
$ 2,708,262
|
$ 2,699,032
|
$ 2,687,395
|
(5) %
|
(4) %
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
r
|
217,030
|
216,782
|
216,624
|
218,416
|
220,593
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
s
|
217,279
|
217,392
|
217,356
|
218,978
|
221,022
|
0 %
|
(2) %
|
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
|
Earnings-per-share - basic
|
j / r
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.53
|
(14) %
|
(32) %
|
Earnings-per-share - diluted
|<
Share this article