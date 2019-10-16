Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $111.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $91.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.38 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2018.

"Our balanced growth initiatives continue to produce results as evidenced by our strong deposit growth of 11% annualized, including 21% annualized growth in non-interest bearing balances, and our annualized loan and lease growth of 11%," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "I am also pleased to report that we have executed the sale of the first tranche of mortgage servicing rights and will remain diligent on initiatives to reduce volatility specific to that asset. We increased our fee-based revenue during the quarter and are prudently managing our cost of funds to help offset pressure on our net interest margin."

Notable items that impacted the third quarter 2019 financial results included:

$4.2 million gain on the fair value change of the MSR asset primarily driven by the $7.8 million fair value gain recorded for the portion of mortgage servicing rights held for sale at the end of the quarter, compared to a $24.7 million loss in the prior quarter and a $0.2 million gain in the same period of the prior year.

gain on the fair value change of the MSR asset primarily driven by the fair value gain recorded for the portion of mortgage servicing rights held for sale at the end of the quarter, compared to a loss in the prior quarter and a gain in the same period of the prior year. $0.3 million gain on equity investment securities, compared to the net $75.4 million gain recorded in the prior quarter that included the gain on equity securities of $82.6 million primarily related to the sale of Visa Class B stock and the $7.2 million loss on debt securities.

gain on equity investment securities, compared to the net gain recorded in the prior quarter that included the gain on equity securities of primarily related to the sale of Visa Class B stock and the loss on debt securities. $4.6 million loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a loss of $4.0 million in the prior quarter and a gain of $0.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a loss of in the prior quarter and a gain of in the same period of the prior year. $2.0 million of exit and disposal costs, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

Net interest income increased by $1.8 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by higher average balances of loans and leases along with a lower level of premium amortization for residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, partially offset by lower average yields on loans and leases;

on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by higher average balances of loans and leases along with a lower level of premium amortization for residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, partially offset by lower average yields on loans and leases; Provision for loan and lease losses increased by $3.9 million , due to an increase in net charge offs of $4.9 million and growth in the overall loan portfolio;

, due to an increase in net charge offs of and growth in the overall loan portfolio; Net charge-offs increased by eight basis points to 0.34% of average loans and leases (annualized);

Non-interest income decreased by $33.3 million , driven primarily by the $75.4 million net gain recorded in the prior quarter from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and other debt securities, partially offset by an increase of $37.5 million in net residential mortgage banking revenue;

, driven primarily by the net gain recorded in the prior quarter from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and other debt securities, partially offset by an increase of in net residential mortgage banking revenue; Non-interest expense increased by $3.2 million , driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, a $2.2 million year to date reclassification of swap collateral interest to other non-interest income, and higher legal fees, partially offset by seasonally lower payroll taxes and a lower loss on OREO;

, driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, a year to date reclassification of swap collateral interest to other non-interest income, and higher legal fees, partially offset by seasonally lower payroll taxes and a lower loss on OREO; Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.25% from 0.28%;

Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.6% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 10.9%;

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $28.9 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $28.0 billion as of June 30, 2019 and $26.6 billion as of September 30, 2018. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $10.9 billion as of September 30, 2019, representing 38% of total assets and 49% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.5 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $567.4 million relative to June 30, 2019. Strong loan production in commercial real estate as well as seasonally strong residential real estate production contributed to the balance sheet growth.

Total deposits were $22.4 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $615.7 million from $21.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. This increase was attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $352.1 million and certificate of deposit growth of $332.4 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $229.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by higher average balances of loans and leases along with a lower level of premium amortization for residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, partially offset by lower average yields on loans and leases.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.63% for the third quarter of 2019, down seven basis points from 3.70% for the second quarter of 2019 primarily driven by the decrease in short-term interest rates during the quarter.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $156.3 million, or 0.73% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2019, which was up from $151.1 million, or 0.72% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.9 million from the prior quarter level, driven primarily by an increase in net charge-offs and growth in the loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by eight basis points to 0.34% of average loans and leases (annualized). As of September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were 0.25% of total assets, compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2019 and 0.37% as of September 30, 2018.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $88.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, down $33.3 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the $75.4 million net gain recorded in the prior quarter from the sale of the Visa Class B stock and certain debt securities, partially offset by an increase of $37.5 million in net residential mortgage banking revenue.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $8.3 million from the prior quarter. This increase reflects a sequential quarter increase of 21% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and an increase of 40 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 3.72% for the third quarter of 2019. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 60% related to purchase activity, compared to 70% for the prior quarter and 82% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $183.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $3.2 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was driven primarily by higher mortgage banking-related expenses, a $2.2 million reclassification of swap collateral interest to other non-interest income, and higher legal fees, partially offset by seasonally lower payroll taxes and a lower loss on OREO.

Capital

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $11.27, compared to $10.97 in the prior quarter and $9.95 in the same period of the prior year. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.6% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.9% as of September 30, 2019. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2019 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Sep 30, 2018

Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,289,516



$ 4,228,507



$ 4,112,326



$ 4,056,442



$ 4,003,893

Subtract:





























Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

19,750



21,155



22,560



23,964



25,506

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,482,115



$ 2,419,701



$ 2,302,115



$ 2,244,827



$ 2,190,736

Total assets

$ 28,930,855



$ 27,986,075



$ 27,355,625



$ 26,939,781



$ 26,615,067

Subtract:





























Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

19,750



21,155



22,560



23,964



25,506

Tangible assets

$ 27,123,454



$ 26,177,269



$ 25,545,414



$ 25,128,166



$ 24,801,910

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,212



220,499



220,457



220,255



220,238

































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

14.83 %

15.11 %

15.03 %

15.06 %

15.04 % Tangible common equity ratio

9.15 %

9.24 %

9.01 %

8.93 %

8.83 % Book value per common share

$ 19.48



$ 19.18



$ 18.65



$ 18.42



$ 18.18

Tangible book value per common share

$ 11.27



$ 10.97



$ 10.44



$ 10.19



$ 9.95























































Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:



























Loans and leases

$ 266,111

$ 264,110

$ 258,747

$ 254,093

$ 246,410

1 %

8 % Interest and dividends on investments:



























Taxable

12,546

10,287

19,956

27,381

24,435

22 %

(49) % Exempt from federal income tax

1,727

1,921

2,114

2,135

2,048

(10) %

(16) % Dividends

599

574

517

538

549

4 %

9 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,204

4,708

925

2,621

2,800

(11) %

50 % Total interest income

285,187

281,600

282,259

286,768

276,242

1 %

3 % Interest expense:



























Deposits

45,876

43,591

34,094

30,124

25,692

5 %

79 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

448

403

810

185

103

11 %

335 % Borrowings

4,238

4,563

3,683

3,326

3,439

(7) %

23 % Junior subordinated debentures

5,652

5,881

5,987

5,743

5,640

(4) %

0 % Total interest expense

56,214

54,438

44,574

39,378

34,874

3 %

61 % Net interest income

228,973

227,162

237,685

247,390

241,368

1 %

(5) % Provision for loan and lease losses

23,227

19,352

13,684

17,219

11,711

20 %

98 % Non-interest income:



























Service charges on deposits

16,627

15,953

15,278

16,035

15,574

4 %

7 % Brokerage revenue

4,060

3,980

3,810

4,178

3,947

2 %

3 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

47,000

9,529

11,231

15,150

31,484

393 %

49 % Loss on sale of debt securities, net

—

(7,186)

—

—

—

(100) %

0 % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

257

82,607

695

410

(462)

(100) %

(156) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,762

3,333

769

2,484

2,772

(47) %

(36) % BOLI income

2,067

2,093

2,168

2,116

2,051

(1) %

1 % Other income

16,739

11,514

11,789

16,438

17,022

45 %

(2) % Total non-interest income

88,512

121,823

45,740

56,811

72,388

(27) %

22 % Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

106,819

104,049

100,658

102,109

103,575

3 %

3 % Occupancy and equipment, net

35,446

36,032

36,245

35,949

36,530

(2) %

(3) % Intangible amortization

1,405

1,405

1,404

1,542

1,541

0 %

(9) % FDIC assessments

2,587

2,837

2,942

2,619

4,303

(9) %

(40) % Loss (gain) on other real estate owned, net

1,188

2,678

(51)

1,125

(128)

(56) %

nm Other expenses

36,145

33,414

30,394

35,144

33,471

8 %

8 % Total non-interest expense

183,590

180,415

171,592

178,488

179,292

2 %

2 % Income before provision for income taxes

110,668

149,218

98,149

108,494

122,753

(26) %

(10) % Provision for income taxes

26,166

37,408

24,116

28,183

31,772

(30) %

(18) % Net income

$ 84,502

$ 111,810

$ 74,033

$ 80,311

$ 90,981

(24) %

(7) %





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,285

220,487

220,366

220,247

220,224

0 %

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,583

220,719

220,655

220,668

220,620

0 %

0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.51

$ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.41

(25) %

(7) % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.51

$ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.41

(25) %

(7) %





























nm = not meaningful

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Year

over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 788,968

$ 718,021

10 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

42,789

48,633

(12) % Exempt from federal income tax

5,762

6,233

(8) % Dividends

1,690

1,450

17 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

9,837

6,044

63 % Total interest income

849,046

780,381

9 % Interest expense:











Deposits

123,561

62,561

98 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,661

321

417 % Borrowings

12,484

10,278

21 % Junior subordinated debentures

17,520

15,972

10 % Total interest expense

155,226

89,132

74 % Net interest income

693,820

691,249

0 % Provision for loan and lease losses

56,263

38,686

45 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

47,858

46,089

4 % Brokerage revenue

11,850

12,302

(4) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

67,760

103,085

(34) % (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net

(7,186)

14

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

83,559

(1,894)

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net

5,864

5,350

10 % BOLI income

6,328

6,181

2 % Other income

40,042

51,479

(22) % Total non-interest income

256,075

222,606

15 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

311,526

323,466

(4) % Occupancy and equipment, net

107,723

112,775

(4) % Intangible amortization

4,214

4,624

(9) % FDIC assessments

8,366

13,475

(38) % Loss (gain) on other real estate owned, net

3,815

(258)

nm Other expenses

99,953

106,895

(6) % Total non-interest expense

535,597

560,977

(5) % Income before provision for income taxes

358,035

314,192

14 % Provision for income taxes

87,690

78,240

12 % Net income

$ 270,345

$ 235,952

15 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,379

220,292

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,642

220,751

0 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 1.23

$ 1.07

15 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 1.23

$ 1.07

15 %













nm = not meaningful