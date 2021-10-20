Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 Results

-- Net income of $108.1 million, or $0.49 per common share

-- Non-PPP loan balances increased $479.7 million or 2.3%

-- Deposit balances increased $754.8 million or 2.9%

-- Provision for credit losses recapture of $18.9 million as modeled economic conditions improve|

$0.49

$108

15.88%

14.9%

Net earnings per diluted common share

Net income ($ in millions)

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")1

Total risk-based capital ratio (estimated)

CEO Commentary

"Umpqua's third quarter results are highlighted by the robust non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $480 million and continued reduction of our total cost of deposits, now down to just eight basis points" said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Our growth initiatives will continue as we work to execute our previously announced combination with Columbia Banking System. Combined, we will be the leading regional bank focused on the West Coast. We are creating a company with enhanced scale to fuel organic growth as we continue to create value to our shareholders."

–   Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation


 

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS


Net Interest Income and NIM

•   Net interest income increased by $5.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher interest income and lower interest expense in the current period.

•   Net interest margin was 3.21%, up one basis point from the prior period due to higher average non-PPP loan balances and lower interest expense.


Non-Interest Income and Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $17.4 million primarily due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $10.3 million and the $4.4 million gain related to the sale of Umpqua Investments in the prior period.

•   Non-interest expense decreased by $5.6 million due to lower salaries and benefit expenses of $3.9 million.


Credit Quality

•   Net charge-offs decreased by 14 basis points to 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized).

•   A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $18.9 million was recorded in the period as modeled economic conditions improve.

•   Non-performing assets to total assets remained at 0.17%, consistent with the prior period.


Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.9% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.1%.

•   Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021.



Notable items

•   Repurchased 4 million shares for a total of $78.2 million during the third quarter.

•   $3.8 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.

3Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA






PERFORMANCE METRICS

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Return on average assets

1.40%

1.54%

1.68%

Return on average tangible common equity

15.88%

17.33%

19.62%

Net interest margin

3.21%

3.20%

3.08%

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

59.44%

58.96%

54.52%

Loan to deposit ratio

81.65%

84.67%

90.91%






INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Net interest income

$235,074

$229,763

$216,574

(Recapture) of provision for credit losses

($18,919)

($22,996)

($338)

Non-interest income

$73,705

$91,075

$131,924

Non-interest expense

$183,753

$189,400

$190,207

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.49

$0.53

$0.57

Dividends paid per share

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21






BALANCE SHEET

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Total assets

$30.9

B

$30.3

B

$29.4

B

Loans and leases

$22.0

B

$22.1

B

$22.4

B

Total deposits

$26.9

B

$26.2

B

$24.7

B

Tangible book value per share1

$12.52

$12.49

$11.77

Book value per common share

$12.57

$12.54

$11.85

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $30.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $29.4 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $16.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing 52% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $22.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $173.8 million relative to June 30, 2021.  The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $479.7 million or 2.3% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $653.5 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Multifamily balances increased $259.3 million and residential mortgage balances increased $185.4 million during the quarter.  The decrease in commercial term loan balances of $588.8 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $653.5 million.  Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $26.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $754.8 million or 2.9% from $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $402.2 million, growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $291.8 million and growth in money market balances of $220.8 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $264.4 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $235.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up $5.3 million from the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher non-PPP average loan balances, and a decrease of $2.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits and term debt in the quarter compared to the prior period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.21% for the third quarter of 2021, up one basis point from 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the increase in net interest income.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $269.3 million, or 1.23% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2021, which was down from $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021.  There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $18.9 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by 14 basis points to 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan and lease portfolio. As of September 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.17% as of June 30, 2021 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)

On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL").  In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance.  At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $18.9 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $73.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $17.4 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $10.3 million and the $4.4 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments in the prior period.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $11.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $265.7 million or 21.2% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 23 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.07% for the third quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 61% related to purchase activity, compared to 56% for the prior quarter and 46% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $183.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $5.6 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.9 million from the prior period due to lower mortgage banking production, a decrease in consulting and professional fees of $1.0 million, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses of $0.7 million, offset by an increase in FDIC assessment costs of $0.5 million.

Capital

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.52, compared to $12.49 in the prior quarter and $11.77 in the same period of the prior year. 

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.9% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted

assets ratio was 12.1% as of September 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Segment Disclosures

Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company.  The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses.  Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,722,379

$

2,766,316

$

2,681,869

$

2,704,577

$

2,610,244

Subtract:









Goodwill






2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

9,970

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,712,409

$

2,755,216

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

Total assets

$

30,891,479

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

Subtract:









Goodwill





2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

9,970

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

Tangible assets

$

30,881,509

$

30,273,865

$

30,021,735

$

29,219,100

$

29,420,120

Common shares outstanding at period end

216,622

220,626

220,491

220,226

220,222











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

8.81

%

9.13

%

8.93

%

9.25

%

8.87

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.78

%

9.10

%

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

Book value per common share

$

12.57

$

12.54

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.52

$

12.49

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30,
2021

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over
Year

Interest income:












Loans and leases

$

224,403

$

223,470

$

221,141

$

240,815

$

229,457

0

%

(2)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:












Taxable

16,102

14,619

13,112

11,951

10,168

10

%

58

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,470

1,487

1,534

1,523

1,490

(1)

%

(1)

%

Dividends

213

405

598

659

710

(47)

%

(70)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

1,237

774

624

531

474

60

%

161

%

Total interest income

243,425

240,755

237,009

255,479

242,299

1

%

0

%

Interest expense:












Deposits

5,100

7,016

10,678

14,567

19,121

(27)

%

(73)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

88

68

76

93

84

29

%

5

%

Borrowings

149

866

1,772

2,765

3,271

(83)

%

(95)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,014

3,042

3,052

3,147

3,249

(1)

%

(7)

%

Total interest expense

8,351

10,992

15,578

20,572

25,725

(24)

%

(68)

%

Net interest income

235,074

229,763

221,431

234,907

216,574

2

%

9

%

 (Recapture) provision for credit losses

(18,919)

(22,996)



29

(338)

(18)

%

nm

Non-interest income:












Service charges on deposits

10,941

10,310

9,647

10,202

10,405

6

%

5

%

Card-based fees

9,111

10,274

7,374

7,754

7,118

(11)

%

28

%

Brokerage revenue

31

1,135

3,915

4,093

3,686

(97)

%

(99)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

34,150

44,443

65,033

79,028

90,377

(23)

%

(62)

%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net





4





nm

nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(343)

4

(706)

(173)

(112)

nm

206

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

4,208

5,318

1,373

3,374

1,092

(21)

%

285

%

BOLI income

2,038

2,092

2,071

2,067

2,087

(3)

%

(2)

%

Other income

13,569

17,499

20,089

17,615

17,271

(22)

%

(21)

%

Total non-interest income

73,705

91,075

108,800

123,960

131,924

(19)

%

(44)

%

Non-interest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

117,636

121,573

124,134

132,460

120,337

(3)

%

(2)

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

33,944

34,657

34,635

41,758

36,720

(2)

%

(8)

%

Intangible amortization

1,130

1,130

1,130

1,246

1,247

0

%

(9)

%

FDIC assessments

2,136

1,607

2,599

3,014

2,989

33

%

(29)

%

Other expenses

28,907

30,433

25,094

32,834

28,914

(5)

%

0

%

Total non-interest expense

183,753

189,400

187,592

211,312

190,207

(3)

%

(3)

%

Income before provision for income taxes

143,945

154,434

142,639

147,526

158,629

(7)

%

(9)

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

35,879

38,291

34,902

(3,204)

33,758

(6)

%

6

%

Net income

$

108,066

$

116,143

$

107,737

$

150,730

$

124,871

(7)

%

(13)

%














Weighted average basic shares outstanding

218,416

220,593

220,367

220,225

220,221

(1)

%

(1)

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

218,978

221,022

220,891

220,663

220,418

(1)

%

(1)

%

Earnings per common share – basic

$

0.49

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

(8)

%

(14)

%

Earnings per common share – diluted

$

0.49

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

(8)

%

(14)

%














nm = not meaningful


































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over
Year

Interest income:





Loans and leases

$

669,014

$

710,624

(6)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:





Taxable

43,833

35,788

22

%

Exempt from federal income tax

4,491

4,572

(2)

%

Dividends

1,216

1,956

(38)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

2,635

4,208

(37)

%

Total interest income

721,189

757,148

(5)

%

Interest expense:





Deposits

22,794

85,633

(73)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

232

673

(66)

%

Borrowings

2,787

11,156

(75)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

9,108

12,074

(25)

%

Total interest expense

34,921

109,536

(68)

%

Net interest income

686,268

647,612

6

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

(41,915)

204,832

(120)

%

Non-interest income:





Service charges on deposits

30,898

30,635

1

%

Card-based fees

26,759

20,436


Brokerage revenue

5,081

11,506

(56)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

143,626

191,794

(25)

%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

4

190

(98)

%

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(1,045)

942

(211)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

10,899

3,333

227

%

BOLI income

6,201

6,332

(2)

%

Other income

51,157

22,881

124

%

Total non-interest income

273,580

288,049

(5)

%

Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

363,343

346,787

5

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

103,236

109,892

(6)

%

Intangible amortization

3,390

3,740

(9)

%

FDIC assessments

6,342

9,502

(33)

%

Goodwill impairment



1,784,936

nm

Other expenses

84,434

79,918

6

%

Total non-interest expense

560,745

2,334,775

(76)

%

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

441,018

(1,603,946)

(127)

%

Provision for income taxes

109,072

70,204

55

%

Net income (loss)

$

331,946

$

(1,674,150)

(120)

%







Weighted average basic shares outstanding

219,791

220,216

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,278

220,216

0

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

1.51

$

(7.60)

(120)

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

1.51

$

(7.60)

(120)

%







nm = not meaningful














Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over
Year

Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$

395,555

$

397,526

$

379,361

$

370,219

$

370,595

0

%

7

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

3,349,034

2,688,285

2,861,820

2,202,962

1,849,132

25

%

81

%

Investment securities:












Equity and other, at fair value

81,575

82,099

82,771

83,077

82,769

(1)

%

(1)

%

Available for sale, at fair value

3,723,171

3,473,950

3,167,825

2,932,558

2,898,700

7

%

28

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,795

2,876

2,954

3,034

3,088

(3)

%

(9)

%

Loans held for sale

352,466

429,052

376,481

766,225

683,960

(18)

%

(48)

%

Loans and leases

21,969,940

22,143,739

22,160,860

21,779,367

22,426,473

(1)

%

(2)

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(257,560)

(279,887)

(311,283)

(328,401)

(345,049)

(8)

%

(25)

%

Net loans and leases

21,712,380

21,863,852

21,849,577

21,450,966

22,081,424

(1)

%

(2)

%

Restricted equity securities

10,946

15,247

22,057

41,666

50,062

(28)

%

(78)

%

Premises and equipment, net

172,624

172,546

176,571

178,050

185,104

0

%

(7)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,379

95,030

100,643

104,937

107,321

(7)

%

(18)

%

Goodwill





2,715

2,715

2,715

nm

(100)

%

Other intangible assets, net

9,970

11,100

12,230

13,360

14,606

(10)

%

(32)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

105,834

102,699

100,413

92,907

93,248

3

%

13

%

Bank owned life insurance

325,646

324,998

322,867

323,470

326,120

0

%

0

%

Deferred tax asset, net

8,402



10,905





nm

nm

Other assets

552,702

625,705

567,490

669,029

688,597

(12)

%

(20)

%

Total assets

$

30,891,479

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

2

%

5

%

Liabilities:












Deposits

$

26,908,397

$

26,153,553

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

3

%

9

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

467,760

480,302

420,402

375,384

388,028

(3)

%

21

%

Borrowings

6,367

111,405

281,444

771,482

996,520

(94)

%

(99)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

299,508

287,723

281,580

255,217

247,045

4

%

21

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,098

88,155

88,212

88,268

88,325

0

%

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

100,557

106,195

109,014

113,593

115,790

(5)

%

(13)

%

Deferred tax liability, net



2,497



5,441

13,239

(100)

%

(100)

%

Other liabilities

298,413

288,819

287,326

299,012

308,467

3

%

(3)

%

Total liabilities

28,169,100

27,518,649

27,354,811

26,530,598

26,827,197

2

%

5

%

Shareholders' equity:












Common stock

3,442,085

3,517,641

3,515,248

3,514,599

3,512,153

(2)

%

(2)

%

Accumulated deficit

(739,915)

(801,954)

(871,511)

(932,767)

(1,036,931)

(8)

%

(29)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,209

50,629

38,132

122,745

135,022

(60)

%

(85)

%

Total shareholders' equity

2,722,379

2,766,316

2,681,869

2,704,577

2,610,244

(2)

%

4

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,891,479

$

30,284,965

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

2

%

5

%














Common shares outstanding at period end

216,622

220,626

220,491

220,226

220,222

(2)

%

(2)

%

Book value per common share

$

12.57

$

12.54

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

0

%

6

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.52

$

12.49

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

0

%

6

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,712,409

$

2,755,216

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

(2)

%

5

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.78

%

9.10

%

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

(0.32)

(0.03)

nm = not meaningful


































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan and Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:












Commercial real estate:












Non-owner occupied term, net

$

3,561,764

$

3,580,386

$

3,455,773

$

3,505,802

$

3,533,776

(1)

%

1

%

Owner occupied term, net

2,330,338

2,398,326

2,358,169

2,333,945

2,411,098

(3)

%

(3)

%

Multifamily, net

3,813,024

3,553,704

3,421,320

3,349,196

3,389,034

7

%

13

%

Construction & development, net

882,778

857,866

876,297

828,478

757,462

3

%

17

%

Residential development, net

177,148

193,904

190,841

192,761

163,400

(9)

%

8

%

Commercial:












Term, net (1)

3,159,466

3,748,269

4,350,763

4,024,467

4,246,229

(16)

%

(26)

%

Lines of credit & other, net

930,350

908,518

825,162

862,760

894,782

2

%

4

%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,457,248

1,437,372

1,420,977

1,456,630

1,496,650

1

%

(3)

%

Residential:












Mortgage, net

4,330,860

4,145,432

3,958,644

3,871,906

4,042,416

4

%

7

%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,133,823

1,118,278

1,097,168

1,136,064

1,172,697

1

%

(3)

%

   Consumer & other, net

193,141

201,684

205,746

217,358

318,929

(4)

%

(39)

%

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$

21,969,940

$

22,143,739

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

(1)

%

(2)

%














(1)    The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:

Net PPP loan balance

$726,737

$

1,380,212

$

2,047,793

$

1,750,211

$

2,007,379

(47)

%

(64)

%














Loan and leases mix:












Commercial real estate:












   Non-owner occupied term, net

16

%

16

%

15

%

16

%

16

%



   Owner occupied term, net

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%



   Multifamily, net

17

%

16

%

15

%

15

%

15

%



Construction & development, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%

3

%



Residential development, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Commercial:












Term, net

14

%

17

%

20

%

18

%

19

%



Lines of credit & other, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%



Leases & equipment finance, net

7

%

6

%

6

%

7

%

7

%



Residential:












Mortgage, net

20

%

19

%

18

%

18

%

18

%



Home equity loans & lines, net

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%



   Consumer & other, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Deposits:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

11,121,127

$

10,718,921

$

10,500,482

$

9,632,773

$

9,475,244

4

%

17

%

Demand, interest bearing

3,758,019

3,466,251

3,244,624

3,051,487

2,931,990

8

%

28

%

Money market

7,780,442

7,559,621

7,554,798

7,173,920

7,160,838

3

%

9

%

Savings

2,325,929

2,221,524

2,109,211

1,912,752

1,848,639

5

%

26

%

Time

1,922,880

2,187,236

2,477,718

2,851,269

3,253,072

(12)

%

(41)

%

Total

$

26,908,397

$

26,153,553

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

3

%

9

%














Total core deposits (1)

$

26,029,814

$

25,122,851

$

24,740,621

$

23,298,561

$

23,134,283

4

%

13

%














Deposit mix:












Demand, non-interest bearing

41

%

41

%

41

%

39

%

38

%



Demand, interest bearing

14

%

13

%

12

%

12

%

12

%



Money market

29

%

29

%

29

%

29

%

29

%



Savings

9

%

9

%

8

%

8

%

8

%



Time

7

%

8

%

10

%

12

%

13

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

















Number of open accounts:












Demand, non-interest bearing

425,337

424,626

422,792

420,050

423,658




Demand, interest bearing

70,749

71,411

72,156

72,811

73,812




Money market

57,794

58,289

58,409

58,609

59,083




Savings

161,698

161,902

161,432

160,192

162,234




Time

37,172

39,560

43,637

48,292

52,572




Total

752,750

755,788

758,426

759,954

771,359


















Average balance per account:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

26.1

$

25.2

$

24.8

$

22.9

$

22.4




Demand, interest bearing

53.1

48.5

45.0

41.9

39.7




Money market

134.6

129.7

129.3

122.4

121.2




Savings

14.4

13.7

13.1

11.9

11.4




Time

51.7

55.3

56.8

59.0

61.9




Total

$

35.7

$

34.6

$

34.1

$

32.4

$

32.0






(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.







 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:













Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$

24,152

$

20,673

$

29,216

$

31,076

$

26,425

17

%

(9)

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

27,490

29,144

25,612

36,361

50,269

(6)

%

(45)

%

Total non-performing loans and leases

51,642

49,817

54,828

67,437

76,694

4

%

(33)

%

Other real estate owned

1,868

181

1,405

1,810

2,369

932

%

(21)

%

Total non-performing assets

$

53,510

$

49,998

$

56,233

$

69,247

$

79,063

7

%

(32)

%















Performing restructured loans and leases

$

9,849

$

13,072

$

9,921

$

14,991

$

15,819

(25)

%

(38)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$

41,326

$

30,646

$

51,120

$

72,047

$

66,155

35

%

(38)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.19

%

0.14

%

0.23

%

0.33

%

0.29

%



Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.24

%

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.31

%

0.34

%



Non-performing assets to total assets(1)

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.24

%

0.27

%





(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million at September 30, 2020. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2021

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)













Balance, beginning of period

$

279,887

$

311,283

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

(10)

%

(22)

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases


(16,132)

(17,775)

526

3,104

1,785

(9)

%

(1,004)

%

Charge-offs

(10,373)

(17,079)

(20,915)

(23,942)

(16,646)

(39)

%

(38)

%

Recoveries

4,178

3,458

3,271

4,190

3,165

21

%

32

%

Net charge-offs

(6,195)

(13,621)

(17,644)

(19,752)

(13,481)

(55)

%

(54)

%

Balance, end of period

$

257,560

$

279,887

$

311,283

$

328,401

$

345,049

(8)

%

(25)

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments













Balance, beginning of period

$

14,539

$

19,760

$

20,286

$

24,306

$

26,368

(26)

%

(45)

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(2,787)

(5,221)

(526)

(4,020)

(2,062)

(47)

%

35

%

Balance, end of period

11,752

14,539

19,760

20,286

24,306

(19)

%

(52)

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

269,312

$

294,426

$

331,043

$

348,687

$

369,355

(9)

%

(27)

%















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.11

%

0.25

%

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.24

%



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

40.28

%

20.25

%

15.64

%

17.50

%

19.01

%



ACLLL to loans and leases

1.17

%

1.26

%

1.40

%

1.51

%

1.54

%



ACL to loans and leases

1.23

%

1.33

%

1.49

%

1.60

%

1.65

%



nm = not meaningful






































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)





Balance, beginning of period

$

328,401

$

157,629

108

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



49,999

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

328,401

207,628

58

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases 

(33,381)

188,771

(118)

%

Charge-offs

(48,367)

(60,554)

(20)

%

Recoveries

10,907

9,204

19

%

Net charge-offs

(37,460)

(51,350)

(27)

%

Balance, end of period

$

257,560

$

345,049

(25)

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments





Balance, beginning of period

$

20,286

$

5,106

297

%

Impact of adoption of CECL



3,238

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

20,286

8,344

143

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(8,534)

15,962

(153)

%

Balance, end of period

11,752

24,306

(52)

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

269,312

$

369,355

(27)

%







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.23

%

0.31

%

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

22.55

%

15.20

%

nm = not meaningful






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change


Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year over
Year

Average Rates:













Yield on loans held for sale

3.15

%

3.18

%

2.75

%

3.19

%

3.13

%

(0.03)

0.02

Yield on loans and leases

4.02

%

3.99

%

4.02

%

4.24

%

3.96

%

0.03

0.06

Yield on taxable investments

1.90

%

1.87

%

1.86

%

1.77

%

1.56

%

0.03

0.34

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.01

%

3.02

%

3.03

%

3.08

%

3.11

%

(0.01)

(0.10)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.15

%

0.11

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.04

0.05

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.32

%

3.35

%

3.41

%

3.64

%

3.45

%

(0.03)

(0.13)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.13

%

0.18

%

0.29

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

(0.05)

(0.36)

Cost of securities sold under agreements













to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.01

(0.02)

Cost of borrowings

1.88

%

1.62

%

1.33

%

1.18

%

1.23

%

0.26

0.65

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.18

%

3.30

%

3.60

%

3.73

%

4.03

%

(0.12)

(0.85)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.20

%

0.27

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.59

%

(0.07)

(0.39)















Net interest spread (1)

3.12

%

3.08

%

3.03

%

3.15

%

2.85

%

0.04

0.27

Net interest margin (1)

3.21

%

3.20

%

3.18

%

3.35

%

3.08

%

0.01

0.13















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

1.40

%

1.54

%

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

(0.14)

(0.28)

Return on average tangible assets

1.40

%

1.55

%

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

(0.15)

(0.28)

Return on average common equity

15.82

%

17.25

%

16.33

%

22.92

%

19.48

%

(1.43)

(3.66)

Return on average tangible common equity

15.88

%

17.33

%

16.43

%

23.07

%

19.62

%

(1.45)

(3.74)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

59.44

%

58.96

%

56.74

%

58.82

%

54.52

%

0.48

4.92

Efficiency ratio – Bank

58.54

%

58.31

%

55.51

%

57.77

%

53.41

%

0.23

5.13


(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

% Change


Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over Year

Average Rates:





Yield on loans held for sale

2.99

%

3.61

%

(0.62)

Yield on loans and leases

4.01

%

4.21

%

(0.20)

Yield on taxable investments

1.88

%

1.81

%

0.07

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.02

%

3.14

%

(0.12)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.12

%

0.38

%

(0.26)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.36

%

3.73

%

(0.37)







Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.20

%

0.73

%

(0.53)

Cost of securities sold under agreements





to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.07

%

0.25

%

(0.18)

Cost of borrowings

1.43

%

1.43

%


Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.35

%

5.00

%

(1.65)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.28

%

0.84

%

(0.56)







Net interest spread (1)

3.08

%

2.89

%

0.19

Net interest margin (1)

3.20

%

3.19

%

0.01







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets

1.48

%

(7.67)

%

9.15

Return on average tangible assets

1.48

%

(7.83)

%

9.31

Return on average common equity

16.47

%

(72.01)

%

88.48

Return on average tangible common equity

16.55

%

(89.45)

%

106.00

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

58.35

%

249.26

%

(190.91)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

57.42

%

247.93

%

(190.51)









(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2021

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year over
Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

3,224,846

$

2,835,474

$

2,483,451

$

2,066,572

$

1,827,818

14

%

76

%

Investment securities, taxable

3,436,895

3,210,771

2,945,896

2,850,550

2,797,547

7

%

23

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

245,904

247,282

252,741

245,997

237,165

(1)

%

4

%

Loans held for sale

465,805

468,960

703,557

696,688

669,646

(1)

%

(30)

%

Loans and leases

21,864,387

22,040,794

21,692,639

22,138,283

22,560,076

(1)

%

(3)

%

Total interest earning assets

29,237,837

28,803,281

28,078,284

27,998,090

28,092,252

2

%

4

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

10,609

12,615

15,598

16,775

18,021

(16)

%

(41)

%

Total assets

30,614,374

30,156,017

29,392,490

29,396,311

29,533,871

2

%

4

%














Non-interest bearing demand deposits

10,960,686

10,582,197

9,897,749

9,587,081

9,335,350

4

%

17

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,679,755

15,474,743

15,166,198

15,165,049

15,451,816

1

%

1

%

Total deposits

26,640,441

26,056,940

25,063,947

24,752,130

24,787,166

2

%

7

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,583,803

16,500,106

16,444,694

16,822,808

17,205,775

1

%

(4)

%














Shareholders' equity - common

2,709,641

2,700,010

2,674,871

2,615,676

2,549,703

0

%

6

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,699,032

2,687,395

2,659,273

2,598,901

2,531,682

0

%

7

%



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

2,850,639

$

1,493,352

91

%

Investment securities, taxable

3,199,653

2,778,460

15

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

248,617

238,059

4

%

Loans held for sale

545,237

551,583

(1)

%

Loans and leases

21,866,569

22,063,582

(1)

%

Total interest earning assets

28,710,715

27,125,036

6

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

12,922

605,548

(98)

%

Total assets

30,058,769

29,149,758

3

%







Non-interest bearing demand deposits

10,484,104

8,237,095

27

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,442,113

15,649,765

(1)

%

Total deposits

25,926,217

23,886,860

9

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,510,044

17,377,259

(5)

%







Shareholders' equity - common

2,694,968

3,105,611

(13)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,682,046

2,500,063

7

%









(1)

Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).






Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
















Loans held for sale

$

465,805

$

3,672

3.15

%

$

468,960

$

3,725

3.18

%

$

669,646

$

5,248

3.13

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,864,387

220,731

4.02

%

22,040,794

219,745

3.99

%

22,560,076

224,209

3.96

%

Taxable securities

3,436,895

16,315

1.90

%

3,210,771

15,024

1.87

%

2,797,547

10,878

1.56

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

245,904

1,848

3.01

%

247,282

1,864

3.02

%

237,165

1,845

3.11

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

3,224,846

1,237

0.15

%

2,835,474

774

0.11

%

1,827,818

474

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

29,237,837

$

243,803

3.32

%

28,803,281

$

241,132

3.35

%

28,092,252

$

242,654

3.45

%

Other assets

1,376,537





1,352,736





1,441,619




Total assets

$

30,614,374





$

30,156,017





$

29,533,871




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,564,040

$

468

0.05

%

$

3,385,336

$

459

0.05

%

$

2,878,529

$

573

0.08

%

Money market deposits

7,800,144

1,492

0.08

%

7,614,474

1,533

0.08

%

7,179,705

2,284

0.13

%

Savings deposits

2,284,077

206

0.04

%

2,171,865

154

0.03

%

1,790,055

179

0.04

%

Time deposits

2,031,494

2,934

0.57

%

2,303,068

4,870

0.85

%

3,603,527

16,085

1.78

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,679,755

5,100

0.13

%

15,474,743

7,016

0.18

%

15,451,816

19,121

0.49

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

496,822

88

0.07

%

440,881

68

0.06

%

378,844

84

0.09

%

Borrowings

31,500

149

1.88

%

214,670

866

1.62

%

1,054,153

3,271

1.23

%

Junior subordinated debentures

375,726

3,014

3.18

%

369,812

3,042

3.30

%

320,962

3,249

4.03

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,583,803

$

8,351

0.20

%

16,500,106

$

10,992

0.27

%

17,205,775

$

25,725

0.59

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

10,960,686





10,582,197





9,335,350




Other liabilities

360,244





373,704





443,043




Total liabilities

27,904,733





27,456,007





26,984,168




Common equity

2,709,641





2,700,010





2,549,703




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,614,374





$

30,156,017





$

29,533,871




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

235,452





$

230,140





$

216,929


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.12

%




3.08

%




2.85

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.21

%




3.20

%




3.08

%


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $377,000 for June 30, 2021 and $355,000 for September 30, 2020. 






Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:










Loans held for sale

$

545,237

$

12,242

2.99

%

$

551,583

$

14,955

3.61

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,866,569

656,772

4.01

%

22,063,582

695,669

4.21

%

Taxable securities

3,199,653

45,049

1.88

%

2,778,460

37,744

1.81

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

248,617

5,627

3.02

%

238,059

5,608

3.14

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,850,639

2,635

0.12

%

1,493,352

4,208

0.38

%

Total interest-earning assets

28,710,715

$

722,325

3.36

%

27,125,036

$

758,184

3.73

%

Other assets

1,348,054





2,024,722




Total assets

$

30,058,769





$

29,149,758




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,359,865

$

1,341

0.05

%

$

2,667,160

$

5,264

0.26

%

Money market deposits

7,593,320

4,516

0.08

%

7,187,615

18,080

0.34

%

Savings deposits

2,152,667

523

0.03

%

1,635,064

618

0.05

%

Time deposits

2,336,261

16,414

0.94

%

4,159,926

61,671

1.98

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,442,113

22,794

0.20

%

15,649,765

85,633

0.73

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

444,919

232

0.07

%

363,957

673

0.25

%

Borrowings

259,890

2,787

1.43

%

1,041,181

11,156

1.43

%

Junior subordinated debentures

363,122

9,108

3.35

%

322,356

12,074

5.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,510,044

$

34,921

0.28

%

17,377,259

$

109,536

0.84

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

10,484,104





8,237,095




Other liabilities

369,653





429,793




Total liabilities

27,363,801





26,044,147




Common equity

2,694,968





3,105,611




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,058,769





$

29,149,758




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

687,404





$

648,648


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.08

%




2.89

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.20

%




3.19

%












(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2020. 






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments

(Unaudited)

Core Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Net interest income

$

232,348

$

226,915

$

217,574

$

230,430

$

212,215

2

%

9

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

(18,919)

(22,996)



29

(338)

(18)

%

nm

Non-interest income













Gain on sale of debt securities, net





4





nm

nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(343)

4

(706)

(173)

(112)

nm

206

%

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net

1,429

(4,481)

11,750

3,955

1,765

(132)

%

(19)

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

38,281

50,933

32,403

40,921

39,678

(25)

%

(4)

%

Total non-interest income

39,367

46,456

43,451

44,703

41,331

(15)

%

(5)

%

Non-interest expense













Exit and disposal costs

3,813

4,728

1,200

725

792

(19)

%

381

%

Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

146,931

146,877

145,161

171,634

148,519

0

%

(1)

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

3,680

970

(790)

(3,565)

(2,976)

279

%

(224)

%

Total non-interest expense

154,424

152,575

145,571

168,794

146,335

1

%

6

%

Income before income taxes

136,210

143,792

115,454

106,310

107,549

(5)

%

27

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

33,945

35,630

28,106

(13,508)

20,988

(5)

%

62

%

Net income

$

102,265

$

108,162

$

87,348

$

119,818

$

86,561

(5)

%

18

%















Effective Tax Rate

25

%

25

%

24

%

(13)

%

20

%



Efficiency Ratio

57

%

56

%

56

%

61

%

58

%


















Total assets

$

30,419,108

$

29,720,182

$

29,529,769

$

28,438,813

$

28,652,477

2

%

6

%

Loans held for sale

$



$



$



$

78,146

$



0

%

0

%

Total loans and leases

$

21,969,940

$

22,143,739

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

(1)

%

(2)

%

Total deposits

$

26,510,938

$

25,820,776

$

25,425,339

$

24,200,012

$

24,102,498

3

%

10

%














Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.52

%

1.45

%

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

3.01

%

2.98

%

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%



nm = not meaningful






















(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments - Continued

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Net interest income

$

2,726

$

2,848

$

3,857

$

4,477

$

4,359

(4)

%

(37)

%

Provision for credit losses











nm

nm

Non-interest income













Residential mortgage banking revenue:













Origination and sale

30,293

41,367

62,505

83,388

98,703

(27)

%

(69)

%

Servicing

9,172

9,120

9,087

9,497

8,796

1

%

4

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,681)

(4,366)

(4,545)

(4,431)

(4,878)

7

%

(4)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(634)

(1,678)

(2,014)

(9,426)

(12,244)

(62)

%

(95)

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

188

176

316

229

216

7

%

(13)

%

Total non-interest income

34,338

44,619

65,349

79,257

90,593

(23)

%

(62)

%

Non-interest expense













Non-interest expense

33,009

37,795

41,231

38,953

40,896

(13)

%

(19)

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

(3,680)

(970)

790

3,565

2,976

279

%

(224)

%

Total non-interest expense

29,329

36,825

42,021

42,518

43,872

(20)

%

(33)

%

Income before income taxes

7,735

10,642

27,185

41,216

51,080

(27)

%

(85)

%

Provision for income taxes

1,934

2,661

6,796

10,304

12,770

(27)

%

(85)

%

Net income

$

5,801

$

7,981

$

20,389

$

30,912

$

38,310

(27)

%

(85)

%















Effective Tax Rate

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%



Efficiency Ratio

79

%

78

%

61

%

51

%

46

%

















Total assets

$

472,371

$

564,783

$

506,911

$

796,362

$

784,964

(16)

%

(40)

%

Loans held for sale

$

352,466

$

429,052

$

376,481

$

688,079

$

683,960

(18)

%

(48)

%

Total deposits

$

397,459

$

332,777

$

461,494

$

422,189

$

567,285

19

%

(30)

%















LHFS Production Statistics:












Closed loan volume for-sale

987,281

1,253,023

1,635,532

1,769,432

1,922,789

(21)

%

(49)

%

Gain on sale margin

3.07

%

3.30

%

3.82

%

4.71

%

5.13

%



Direct LHFS expense

$

19,958

$

25,459

$

31,151

$

33,210

$

35,678

(22)

%

(44)

%

Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume

2.02

%

2.03

%

1.90

%

1.88

%

1.86

%


















MSR Statistics:












Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

12,853,291

12,897,032

13,030,467

13,026,720

12,964,361

0

%

(1)

%

MSR, net

$

105,834

$

102,699

$

100,413

$

92,907

$

93,248

3

%

13

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.82

%

0.80

%

0.77

%

0.71

%

0.72

%


















Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.52

%

1.45

%

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

3.01

%

2.98

%

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%



nm = not meaningful












(1) 

Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.






Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Core Banking

Mortgage Banking


Nine Months Ended

% Change

Nine Months Ended

% Change


Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over Year

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Year over Year

Net interest income

$

676,837

$

636,566

6.33

%

$

9,431

$

11,046

(14.62)

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses

(41,915)

204,832

(120.46)

%





nm

Non-interest income











Residential mortgage banking revenue:











Origination and sale





nm

134,165

224,831

(40.33)

%

Servicing





nm

27,379

26,209

4.46

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:











Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time





nm

(13,592)

(15,249)

(10.87)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions





nm

(4,326)

(43,997)

(90.17)

%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

4

190

(97.89)

%





nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(1,045)

942

(210.93)

%





nm

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net

8,698

(13,364)

(165.09)

%





nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

121,617

107,963

12.65

%

680

524

29.77

%

Total non-interest income

129,274

95,731

35.04

%

144,306

192,318

(24.96)

%

Non-interest expense











Goodwill Impairment



1,784,936

(100.00)

%





nm

Exit and disposal costs

9,741

1,864

422.59

%





nm

Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

438,969

437,863

0.25

%

112,035

110,112

1.75

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

3,860

(7,992)

(148.30)

%

(3,860)

7,992

(148.30)

%

Total non-interest expense

452,570

2,216,671

(79.58)

%

108,175

118,104

(8.41)

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

395,456

(1,689,206)

(123.41)

%

45,562

85,260

(46.56)

%

Provision for income taxes

97,681

48,889

99.80

%

11,391

21,315

(46.56)

%

Net income (loss)

$

297,775

$

(1,738,095)

(117.13)

%

$

34,171

$

63,945

(46.56)

%













Effective Tax Rate

25

%

(3)

%


25

%

25

%

Efficiency Ratio

56

%

302

%


70

%

58

%














LHFS Production Statistics:










Closed loan volume for-sale





3,875,836

4,897,068


Gain on sale margin





3.46

%

4.59

%

Direct LHFS expense





$

76,568

$

93,780


Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume





1.98

%

1.92

%

nm = not meaningful










(1) 

Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.

