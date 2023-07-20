UM's Annual Impact Day, "Building a Better Future," Brings Global Community Together to Take Action around Equity, Sustainability and Wellness

UM

20 Jul, 2023

Employees Across 50+ Countries, 100+ Markets and 120+ Offices Unite to Give Back to Local Communities 

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its sixth global Impact Day, "Building a Better Future." The annual day of service, initially launched in 2016 under UM's corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, demonstrates the agency's commitment to its core values of community and care. 

"We are excited to roll up our sleeves and give back to our communities as part of our beloved Impact Day tradition," said Andrea Suarez, Global CEO, UM. "From picking up litter on beaches and parks in the U.S. to providing essentials for those with disabilities in South Korea to feeding unhoused people in Greece, our community's micro actions will drive macro results that build a better tomorrow, today."

On Thursday, July 20, UM will close its offices across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America to partner with local charities, NGOs and community organizations on activities including:

  • Supporting athletes' training and competition in partnership with Special Olympics Shanghai
  • Cooking nutritious meals for Australians in need with experienced local chefs
  • Gardening, painting, and picking up trash in Canadian parks
  • Conducting infrastructure improvements at a Chilean organization that cares for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds
  • Restoring a biodiversity farm in France
  • Assisting with cleaning and care at a Peruvian elderly home
  • Cleaning and beautifying city blocks and beaches in the US
  • Career pathing in disadvantaged high schools in South Africa

"At UM, we are on a constant quest to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work, and Impact Day is a meaningful part of that commitment," said Erik Guzman, Vice President, Global Operations and Head of Better World. "We're honored to partner with community organizations around the world that are driving genuine change through the lens of equity, sustainability and wellness."

Impact Day launched in the U.S. in 2016 and expanded globally in 2018, with volunteers across 50 offices in 40 countries. Now, UM employees from over 120 offices and 50 countries will volunteer, sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.

About UM
UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/

