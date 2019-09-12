UMS Media: Dutch Invention - A Fresh Boiled Egg or Scrambled Eggs in a Minute

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 10 years of research, the Dutch company Eggciting Products has successfully developed two devices that can cook a boiled egg or scrambled eggs in a minute. In addition to the time saving and energy saving, the devices make an important contribution to combating food waste.

A common complaint with breakfast on-the-go is that there are no warm, healthy, and freshly made options on the menu. Many options are processed food covered in plastic and often thrown away if not consumed. "This needs to change," thought the Dutch CEO of Eggciting Products, Marcel Bivert. "Wouldn't it be great to have a freshly made breakfast in the same time as you wait for your coffee?" Eggs were the obvious choice as they are a delicious, nutritional and healthy food. He brought together a team of engineers, people from the foodservice industry and a food manufacturing company. The result: two patented devices that are as simple as they are ingenious; The Eggcheff.

Only a touch of a button

Consumers can easily and safely operate the two Eggcheff devices by themselves. The Eggcheff Scrambled automatically cooks and mixes the eggs and even adds a spork to the cup or mug to take away. Fresh ingredients like tomato, bell pepper, onion and cheese can be added and cooked to your preference. "All of this in a minute. In the same time that you wait for your coffee," explains Bivert. The Eggcheff Scrambled doesn't only make personalized scrambled eggs with fresh ingredients but can also cook other foods such as oats, egg whites and other healthy options.

For the health conscious consumers, the Eggcheff Cooker gives the opportunity to have a freshly cooked protein snack in a minute. With only a touch of a button, one can choose between a soft, medium or hard-boiled egg. The Eggcheff Cooker brings the cooking time of an egg from twelve minutes down to one which has never been done before.

The devices developed by Eggciting Products use a new patented hybrid heating technique which is the most energy efficient way to cook eggs. Both devices give the possibility to serve a very fast, fresh personalized breakfast without waste.

Just like home

"From the beginning we were aiming at coffee shops, colleges, hotels, gyms and on-the-go retailers, so that people can enjoy delicious, personalized and healthy food, just like at home," tells Bivert from Eggciting Products. The Eggcheff devices will be unveiled in October 2019.

