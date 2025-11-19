UN Global Compact Brought Business, Finance and Policy Together at COP30

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact today concluded its COP30 presence in Belém after engagements that brought business, finance, Government and the UN system together to move from ambition to execution. Anchored by the UN Global Compact Business Hub in the COP Blue Zone and highlighted by the 13th Annual High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate co-convened with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the programme focused on credible transition plans, climate resilience and private-sector delivery of countries' next generation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Across two weeks, the Business Hub hosted sessions that translated global goals into practical pathways for companies. Proceedings opened with an official UN side event on public procurement — co-organized with UNOPS, UNEP, FAO and UNIDO — examining how a lever that represents 13–30 per cent of GDP in many countries can accelerate resilience and inclusion when climate ambition is embedded into contracts and supplier engagement.

Subsequent sessions explored the private sector's contribution to "NDCs 3.0," alignment between the business and investor cases for mobilizing capital, insights from the 2025 UN Global Compact–Accenture CEO Study to inform leadership through 2030, and policy developments since Paris that support credible transition plans and climate-resilient economies.

The Hub also convened dialogues on the renewable energy transition and crisis leadership (through PRME's immersive Future Boardroom simulation), as well as corporate climate transition planning led by UN Global Compact Country Networks in Europe and Latin America. It also featured a peer exchange on supply-chain transparency, evolving EU rules, and Scope 3. Food systems accountability and geospatial intelligence for resilient infrastructure featured strongly, alongside a dedicated discussion on integrating adaptation into core business models and governance.

Caring for Climate

On 12 November, the UN Global Compact co-convened the Caring for Climate high-level meeting in the Blue Zone, bringing together CEOs, ministers, financiers and UN leaders to connect national transition plans with corporate delivery. The discussion emphasized that achieving the 1.5°C goal now requires a quantum leap in ambition and implementation, underscoring regulatory clarity that de-risks investment, blended-finance approaches to build credible national project pipelines and public-private partnerships that scale solutions in the energy transition while leaving no one behind. The meeting drew on new evidence from the 2025 CEO Study showing strong private-sector intent to maintain or expand climate commitments and a growing expectation for policy frameworks that align markets with 1.5°C.

Throughout COP30, the programme of the UN Global Compact reinforced a consistent message: companies are operationalizing transition plans and investing in resilience, and the fastest progress comes when corporate targets, investor expectations and enabling policies converge.

Sessions on climate transition plans highlighted practical hurdles — target-setting, governance, financing and value-chain integration — and offered sector examples from across regions, notably the Global South, where Country Networks are supporting leaders to adopt science-based targets and accelerate decarbonization while advancing a just transition.

Complementary dialogues examined how improved data, transparency and corporate accountability — particularly in food systems — can boost comparability and policy coherence, and how digital tools such as geospatial intelligence, AI and digital twins can help design and maintain infrastructure that withstands climate extremes.

The momentum at Belém built on the UN Secretary-General's call for NDCs that double energy efficiency, triple renewable capacity by 2030 and accelerate a just transition away from fossil fuels, with policies that provide predictable rules and crowd in private finance.

Participants across the Business Hub and the Caring for Climate meeting consistently pointed to the same accelerators: clear, enforceable standards for credible transition plans; blended-finance mechanisms that convert pipelines into bankable projects; and partnerships that align corporate innovation with national strategies so that non-state action helps implement — and overachieve — countries' NDCs.

As the global community turns from Belém toward implementation, the UN Global Compact will continue to provide the platforms, guidance and coalitions that help companies deliver measurable outcomes — linking boardroom decisions to national targets, strengthening accountability across value chains and mobilizing investment for both mitigation and adaptation.

