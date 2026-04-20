UN Global Compact Convenes CEO Roundtable in Beijing to Advance a Just Energy Transition

BEIJING, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact convened a high-level CEO Roundtable in Beijing, bringing together leaders from across the energy value chain to accelerate business action on a just and inclusive global energy transition.

Held during the visit of UN Assistant Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Climate Action and Just Transition, Selwin Hart, the roundtable focused on how full-chain collaboration across the energy ecosystem can unlock faster, more coordinated progress toward climate goals while delivering economic and social value.

"The current energy crisis has laid bare the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence," Hart said. "But there is an exit ramp: clean energy that is cheaper, scalable and homegrown. As a global leader in renewables, China has a critical role to play—not only in accelerating delivery at home, but in supporting developing countries to leapfrog to clean energy through finance, technology and resilient infrastructure—strengthening energy security and accelerating a faster, more equitable global transition."

Opening the discussion, Stephen Jackson, UN Resident Coordinator in China, underscored that a just transition must be at the centre of energy transformation. He highlighted the need for stronger collaboration across sectors, markets and borders to ensure that climate action advances alongside economic growth and social inclusion.

Participants agreed that the global energy transition has reached a critical inflection point. Clean energy is now central to economic resilience and energy security, yet progress remains uneven. Structural barriers, including the high cost of capital in developing economies, infrastructure gaps and fragmentation across global supply chains, continue to slow deployment at scale.

China's role as a global leader in clean energy was a central theme throughout the discussion. As the country with the world's largest renewable energy system and a leading position in manufacturing and deployment, China is playing an increasingly important role in shaping global energy markets and enabling the transition in developing economies through technology, investment and industrial capacity.

The roundtable brought together perspectives from across the energy system, including power, transport, renewables, storage, hydrogen and industrial supply chains. Participants shared practical examples of how collaboration across the value chain is already accelerating progress, from integrated energy systems and smart infrastructure to supply-chain decarbonization and large-scale deployment of clean technologies.

There was strong alignment on the need to move beyond isolated innovation toward system-level transformation. While technological solutions are increasingly mature, participants noted that the key constraints are now institutional and financial. Stable policy environments, integrated planning and coordinated investment are essential to unlocking the full potential of existing technologies.

Business leaders emphasized that a just transition must deliver tangible benefits for people and communities. Clean-energy investments are already creating jobs, expanding access to energy and supporting economic development, particularly in underserved regions. Ensuring that these benefits are shared equitably will be critical to sustaining momentum and public support.

Financing remains a major enabler of progress. Participants highlighted the growing role of innovative financial instruments, including green bonds and blended finance, in mobilizing capital for clean-energy deployment. At the same time, there were calls for international financial institutions to scale up access to affordable, long-term financing and strengthen risk-sharing mechanisms to unlock private investment, particularly in emerging markets.

In an increasingly complex global environment, participants also stressed the importance of maintaining open, resilient and diversified supply chains. Trade fragmentation, regulatory uncertainty and delays in international standard-setting risk slowing the pace of transition. Strengthening multilateral cooperation and aligning standards will be essential to sustaining progress.

In closing, Selwin Hart and Stephen Jackson welcomed the strong engagement from business leaders and reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to convening partnerships, scaling solutions and advancing practical action. While challenges remain, they emphasized that the technologies and pathways required for a just energy transition are already within reach.

The roundtable marks an important step in advancing the Climate Just Transition Action Initiative launched in Shanghai in July 2025 and reinforces the role of the private sector as a key driver of system-wide transformation. As collaboration deepens across the energy ecosystem, business leadership will be critical to accelerating clean-energy deployment and ensuring that the transition delivers for people, planet and prosperity.

Notes to Editors

Participants included senior representatives from the United Nations, Chinese policy institutions, industry associations and leading companies across the energy value chain, including the China Electricity Council, the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center, China Three Gorges International Limited, Glodon Company Limited, China EV100, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division, Mingyang Smart Energy, Ganfeng Group, the Global Solar Sustainable Alliance, Hisense Group, Shanghai SUS Environment, Shenzhen Urban Transport Technology Group, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment and Xingchu Century Technology.

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the vision of the UN Global Compact is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

SOURCE United Nations Global Compact