UN Goodwill Ambassador Didi Wong Keynote Speaker for Unsilenced Voices Fundraiser

Domestic violence nonprofit's black-tie dinner will be held December 7, 2022, at Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices (UV) and LA-based agency RayCo Media (RayCo) present Peace Begins at Home, a black-tie dinner to raise money for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 7. Confirmed speakers include UN Goodwill Ambassador Dame Didi Wong and bestselling author Orly Amor. Auction items include a week in Cabo San Lucas, Park Lane Jewelry, tickets to sports agent Leigh Steinberg's famous Super Bowl party, and more. Tickets are available here .

In this year's tough economy, it's harder than ever for domestic violence survivors to escape; education and financial independence are the keys. UV provides grants, vocational training, and small business loans to survivors in America and West Africa. In Sierra Leone, just $40 can keep a girl in school for a month. Research shows each year of secondary school reduces the risk of early childbearing and improves the country's economy.

"Manageable baby steps are key to tackling big problems", says Wong. "I love partnering with UV because every donation, small or large, makes a significant, lasting difference in the lives of trauma survivors."

UV also announces their Giving Tuesday "Adopt a Student" campaign, in which donors choose a girl in Sierra Leone to provide school tuition, supplies, and lunch for just a few dollars each month. Donors receive regular photos and updates on how their student is doing. Single or monthly donations can be made here .

Peace Begins at Home is sponsored by Dillon Gage , American Small Business Resources , Powerteam International , Pearl Chiarenza , Noble Gold Investments , and Expert Talk with TGo .

Unsilenced Voices

Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in multiple countries to live safe, happy lives. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org .

RayCo Media

RayCo Media builds global, sustainable brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based, full-service agency is spearheading the use of mixed-reality solutions to cultivate a more prosperous and humanitarian future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net .

CONTACT:

Rebecca Binny

+1.310.334.9942

[email protected]

SOURCE Unsilenced Voices