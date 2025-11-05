UN Highlights "Football for Humanity" Initiative in Kuwait: Children Are the Agents of Change

KUWAIT CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint expression of support, United Nations agencies praised Kuwait's Football for Humanity initiative as a model of how sport advances humanitarian diplomacy and youth engagement. The UN Resident Coordinator Office, UNICEF, UNESCO, and WHO highlighted football's power to foster unity, resilience, and peace, noting that the initiative—under the patronage of Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs—reflects the UN's commitment to humanitarian values and solidarity with Palestinian children and communities in crisis.

(Archive) H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, United Nations Secretary-General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, at the Football For Humanity Kick-Off Press Conference

H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, said the initiative unites children from Kuwait and Palestine, turning solidarity into action and sending a clear message that peace and humanity are built through collective effort. She added that the UN recognizes the value of Football for Humanity, which demonstrates how sport can be a powerful catalyst for unity, empathy, and peace.

In a shared letter, UNICEF praised the initiative, saying: "We believe that every child has the right to play, dream, and grow in safety and dignity. This year's focus on children in Palestine is a poignant reminder that even amid crisis, their resilience and spirit endure. This initiative reaffirms our shared responsibility to give every child the opportunity for a brighter, more peaceful future."

UNESCO welcomed the initiative as an inspiring model, saying: "UNESCO welcomes and supports this initiative as an influential illustration of sport's capacity to inspire, unite, and transform lives. The initiative reflects the core principles of UNESCO's 'Fit for Life' programme, promoting sport and physical education as pathways to inclusion, wellbeing, and community rebuilding."

Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Al-Nowair Non-Profit Foundation, Chair of the Organizing Committee, said: "Launching Football for Humanity with the UN demonstrates how sport transcends borders and instills humanitarian values in youth. As a country recognized internationally as a Humanitarian Center, together with the UN, we aim to make Football for Humanity a beacon of hope and solidarity from Kuwait to the children of Palestine."

The initiative aims to provide aid to Palestinian children through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society via youth football tournaments, charity auctions, and community events. The tournament will be held on November 6–7 and the online auction will run until November 7 offering signed memorabilia from football legends, with updates available on the initiative's Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814502/FootballFor_Humanity_Conference.jpg

SOURCE Football For Humanity