"Un-Lease Your Business: Unlock Wealth, Autonomy and Control by Buying Your Building and Firing Your Landlord," Amazon Best-selling Book, Free for One Week Only

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Un-Lease Your Business," Paul Neal, a seasoned expert in commercial financing, offers a ground-breaking approach for small business owners. This book delivers a persuasive argument against the conventional practice of leasing their business space, emphasizing the benefits of owning commercial property instead. Drawing from over three decades of experience, Neal equips entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to transform rental expenses into valuable assets, enhancing their business stability and financial growth.

“Un-Lease Your Business” by Paul Neal

Neal's book serves as a practical guide, demystifying the process of acquiring commercial real estate. It lays out a clear path for entrepreneurs to shift from being perpetual lessees to property owners. Neal emphasizes ownership as a strategic move, offering financial advantages such as building equity, potential tax benefits, and creating new revenue streams. His insights empower business owners to make informed decisions, ultimately leading to increased control over their commercial destiny.

"Un-Lease Your Business" is not just a book, but a transformative journey for any entrepreneur aiming to elevate their business. Paul Neal's guidance fosters a powerful shift in perspective, encouraging readers to embrace property ownership as a key to long-term business success and personal wealth. This book is an essential read for those looking to break free from the limitations of leasing and step into the realm of financial independence and business prowess.

The book will be free and available for download on Amazon for this upcoming week only (3/11/24 - 3/15/24). Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Lease-Your-Business-Autonomy-Building-ebook/dp/B0CPCJ5RGF/

"Un-Lease Your Business" has reached #4 on Amazon in the Business & Money/Consulting Category with an average 5.0 star review rating. Here's what some of the reviewers have said:

"This well-written book by Paul Neal provides clear strategies to harvest extra value from the real estate that houses the typical small business. Value often neglected that can be leveraged to fund expansion or retirement. Unleasing is a must read for entrepreneurs." - Ralph A Miller

"Clear, concise and to the point on the benefits of owning your building versus leasing the building you use for your business. Neal makes a powerful argument. Found his use of case studies from actual business owners especially useful." - Kathy O'Connell

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Paul Neal, Author, at 757-600-4222 or email [email protected].

About the Author:

Paul Neal, Founder and CEO of Vantage Point Commercial Capital, has dedicated 30 years to leading entrepreneurs towards financial victory. Paul's belief in businesses as community cornerstones drives his work. Off duty, he cherishes family time, running, and outdoor escapades, reflecting his commitment to life's balance and vitality.

Paul Neal

Author

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Paul Neal