Una Fox Joins Union Bank as Head of Business Data and Insights

She and her team will work to strengthen the bank's analytical approach and deliver impactful, actionable business insights for the bank. Fox is based in the Union Bank office in Woodland Hills, California, and reports to Pierre P. Habis, Head of Consumer Banking.

"As we look to enhance the client experience in everything with do, data will be critical in how we understand our clients, anticipate their needs and deliver what they want, all at a time when our industry and consumer behavior continue to evolve," said Habis. "Una's background in leveraging data to make smart financial and business decisions particularly for very consumer facing companies is not only impressive, but exactly the sort of expertise we hoped to find in a leader for our data and insights team."

Una is a technology leader with a consistent track record of generating positive financial results and leading strategic corporate initiatives. She most recently served as Vice President, Digital Marketing and Data Technology, for The Walt Disney Company, where she led the creation and operation of a high performance digital and analytics ecosystem to support Walt Disney International's brand and marketing teams.

Over her more than 20 year career, Una has managed and motivated successful business and technology teams in complex, matrixed and distributed environments to deliver rich consumer experiences and flexible business technology solutions at Fortune 100 companies, including The Walt Disney Company and Yahoo. In her previous role at KPMG Consulting she consulted with many global brands including Microsoft, Cisco, Qwest, Google, and AT&T.

"As consumers expect greater customization and personalization of their financial experiences, having the right insights using technologies such as AI and machine learning will be critical to delivering what our clients want and need from their bank," said Fox. "I am really excited to be a part of MUFG Union Bank at this time when so much innovation and positive change is taking place."

About Union Bank

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in our clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products as well as wealth management services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds our clients' best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of September 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 354 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $124.0 billion, as of September 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥306.4 trillion (JPY) or $2.7 trillion (USD)¹, as of September 30, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.6 (JPY) as of September 28, 2018

