UnaliWear Debuts Personal Emergency Medical System with First-to-Market Proprietary Technology to Extend Independence for Seniors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnaliWear, a company dedicated to providing independence with dignity for elderly and vulnerable populations, has debuted the Kanega Watch. Kanega Watch is an all-in-one voice-activated personal emergency medical system, complete with AI-enhanced auto fall detection, 24/7 professional emergency assistance, and medication reminders all in a sleek, non-stigmatizing watch.

UnaliWear Logo

Confronted with the reality of her mother's unwillingness to wear a traditional medical alarm pendant as she aged, UnaliWear's CEO, Jean Anne Booth, decided to come out of retirement to lead the creation of the Kanega Watch to keep her mother and other seniors safe.

"Vulnerable populations, including seniors like my mother, were not being heard when it came to what they wanted in an emergency medical system. As technology advanced, the personal emergency device market stayed the same," said Booth. "The Kanega Watch was created to give everyone the independence and dignity they deserve while providing a top-tier emergency medical system without the social stigma of a bulky pendant."

By being told by wearers when they deactivate the alarm what is and is not a fall, the Kanega Watch learns the difference between a swift move and an actual fall. Over time, the AI auto fall detection decreases the number of false fall alerts as it learns each wearer's natural motions, while the algorithms used by other devices fall detection remains static.

Unlike any other watch or pendant on the market, the Kanega Watch's patented quick-swap batteries-in-the-band system allows the wearer to never have to take the watch off to charge, providing stand-by emergency assistance and auto fall detection when seniors are most vulnerable to falls, such as in the bathroom, or at night when other smartwatches need to be taken off to charge. The Kanega Watch is also waterproof, providing continuous protection in the shower. Other key features include voice-activation, a bright white-on-black display perfect for people with macular degeneration, glaucoma, or yellowing of vision; and a "help" button cleverly disguised as a crown button that connects to a US-based, professionally certified medical alarm monitoring center through the Verizon network or the wearer's home Wi-Fi.

The Kanega Watch costs $99 with an annual service contract that includes emergency response, AI fall detection, and cellular connectivity for $59.95/month. The watch has four wrist sizes and comes in either rose gold, black or champagne gold. Customers can purchase the watch at: https://www.unaliwear.com/kanega-watch-order-now/ .

About UnaliWear:

Unalii means "friend" and Kanega means "speak" in the Native American Cherokee language. Hence, UnaliWear's Kanega Watch is the "friend that speaks to you". Based in Austin, Texas and funded with nearly $15 million in investor financing to date, UnaliWear has created the first disruptive and consumer-forward offering in the highly commoditized personal emergency response industry.

