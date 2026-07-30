Unanet Expands Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, Across Its ERP and CRM Portfolio

New availability in Unanet AEC CRM and Unanet GovCon ERP extends AI-powered answers and workflows across project-based businesses

DULLES, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for government contractors and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, today announced the expanded availability of Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, across its product portfolio.

Following its initial launch in Unanet AE ERP this year, Champ™ Agents is now available for Unanet GovCon ERP and Unanet AEC CRM with Unanet GovCon CRM planned later this quarter. This expanded availability extends a consistent AI-first experience across Unanet's ERP and CRM products and across more of the project lifecycle—from strengthening relationships and advancing pursuits to delivering projects, managing financial performance, and supporting compliance.

Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, turns data from Unanet and connected business systems into trusted answers, agentic workflows, and interactive applications. Customers can ask questions in plain language, automate repeatable work, proactively monitor changing business conditions, and create new ways for teams to interact with their data.

"Project-based businesses do not need AI that sits apart from how their teams already work. They need AI that understands their business context and helps them securely put their data into action," said Steve Karp, chief innovation officer at Unanet. "By extending Champ Agents across our portfolio, we are giving customers a consistent AI-first experience that helps work move forward throughout the project lifecycle—from finding and winning opportunities to delivering projects, managing financial performance, and maintaining compliance."

AI Built for the Work of Project-Based Businesses

Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, is uniquely suited for the Unanet experience and designed around the roles, workflows, and data that drive project-based businesses. Early customer feedback reflects that focus.

"You don't have to be a programmer. You don't have to be a database guru. You just say, 'I want to see this,' and it does it," said Brian Bartholomew, Vice President of Operations at AGEISS.

For Unanet AEC CRM, Champ™ Agents helps business development and marketing teams prepare for client conversations, stay ahead of pursuits, and strengthen proposal preparation by bringing relevant relationships, activities, documents, and opportunity context together.

For Unanet GovCon ERP and AE ERP, Champ™ Agents helps finance, project, and operations teams monitor performance, identify emerging issues, automate recurring analysis, and streamline workflows related to project delivery, financial management, and compliance.

Rather than requiring teams to move information into a separate AI tool, Champ™ Agents works with the business data and connected systems customers already rely on. Its governed, permission-aware approach helps organizations expand the use of AI while maintaining appropriate control over their information and processes.

Extending Unanet's AI-First Product Strategy

The expanded availability of Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, represents the next evolution of Unanet's broader Champ™ AI strategy. It moves the Unanet experience beyond AI-assisted search and conversational answers toward agents that can monitor conditions, coordinate repeatable work, and help teams take action.

The planned release of Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt, for Unanet GovCon CRM later this quarter will extend these capabilities to GovCon business development and capture teams, further connecting work from the earliest opportunity through project execution and financial management.

Champ™ Agents, powered by Wyatt is available now for eligible customers using Unanet AE ERP, Unanet AEC CRM, and Unanet GovCon ERP. For more information, visit unanet.com/champAI.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contracting, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet connects pursuits, projects, people, and financials with built-in automation and compliance, supported by a dedicated customer success team.

Unanet empowers organizations to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pursuit to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet