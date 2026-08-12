Unanet Named to Inc. 5000 for Ninth Consecutive Year

Industry-leading AI-First ERP and CRM innovation across GovCon and AEC markets drove impressive three-year growth rate

DULLES, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for government contractors and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the ninth consecutive year. The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Unanet's continued recognition by Inc. follows a year of significant innovation, including the expansion of Unanet's AI-first platform with intelligent agents and capabilities designed to help GovCons and AEC firms improve compliance, business development, project delivery and operational performance. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Our consistent growth has come from relentless innovation," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Unanet has made AI a core part of our platform, embedded into the workflows that matter most to our customers. It's this focus on delivering modern, purpose-built solutions that create real, measurable value that has underpinned our consistent growth and success. Being honored on the Inc. 5000 list again proves that our strategy is working."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Unanet's growth is driven by innovation, as well as a keen focus on customer service. The company continues to earn top marks from verified users on G2, including the most recent G2 Summer 2026 Report, where Unanet GovCon ERP earned the highest satisfaction score among project-based ERP products overall and in the mid-market, along with No. 1 rankings in the Small-Business, Mid-Market and Overall Relationship Indices and the Mid-Market Usability Index. Unanet AE ERP, GovCon ERP and Unanet CRM were also recognized as Leaders in their respective categories.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies pursuits, projects, people, and financials with built-in automation and compliance features—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pursuit to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet