Unanet Takes Two Honors at Annual NVTC Tech 100 Awards

DULLES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM) solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and the architecture, engineering, and construction industries (AEC), landed two coveted honors at last night's 2024 Tech 100 Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC) awards ceremony. Unanet was recognized as one of the region's leading technology companies, and CEO Craig Halliday was named a top executive.

Unanet's commitment to being the ultimate team player for its customers, employees, and partners played a key role in winning these prestigious honors. Among other accomplishments that led to the awards, this year Unanet has expanded its product portfolio to include new AI-driven features that will help companies introduce a new, heightened level of efficiency and excellence in their business operations; successfully acquired a D.C.-based firm, GovPro AI, to help customers win more business; widely expanded its GovCon and AEC customer base; and grown its talented staff both in and outside the Northern Virginia area. All these strategic moves have helped Unanet be recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies for seven years in a row, as well an NVTC Tech 100 winner.

"Unanet has been part of the Northern Virginia tech community for more than 30 years and during that time we've always kept our commitment to focus on our customers' success first and foremost," said Halliday. "I'm grateful for our team's unrelenting focus on delivering on behalf of our customers, while also building a positive, thriving corporate culture that prioritizes personal and professional growth. We're humbled to be honored by the NVTC for these efforts."

"2024 has been another year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Unanet and Craig Halliday for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries."

The NVTC awards honor forward-thinking companies, top executives, and emerging leaders in the Greater Washington region who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies, and contributing to economic growth.

