Unanimous Games and BET Partner For 'UNLCKD' Gaming Lounge Premiering at The 2019 BET Experience

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanimous Games, a full-service esports company in partnership with BET present "UNLCKD", a gaming experience lounge set to launch at the BET Experience at LA Live from June 21st to 22nd, 2019 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. The partnership is aimed at creating and unlocking bespoke esports, music and lifestyle experiences across the USA.

The two-day gaming experience will feature top professional gamers, artists, influencers, celebrities and fans across the country who will compete for bragging rights in NBA 2K, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Mortal Kombat and World War Z competitions; with chances to win prizes from partners SprayGround, Tidal and BET Networks.

"This is what UG is all about- bridging the gap between esports and the entertainment industry through live activations and curated experiences," states Tara Enahoro, COO & VP, Business and Legal Affairs of Unanimous Games.

"UNLCKD" will be hosted by David "iPod King" Carter and will feature professional gamers and social media influencers such as Michael "iDropz_Bodies" McIntosh, Joshua "That's Wet" Lopes, Andre "Cheeseaholic" Lopes, Bunnymightgameyou, Black Krystal, Casanova, Quando Rando, Lil' Reek, Warhol and SkyCam.

About Unanimous Games

Unanimous Games is a full service digital entertainment company based in New York. It's focused on bridging the gap between esports and the traditional entertainment world of music and sports. Our mission is to give an amplified voice to an underrepresented community of gaming fans (casual and extreme). Not only do we provide an elevated gaming experience on the front end, but also aim to provide gamers within ecosystem the opportunity to explore the business of esports on the backend.

