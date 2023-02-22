UNAPEN, Inc. Awarded "Best IT Services Provider in Connecticut 2022" by UpCity!

MERIDEN, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're pleased to announce that the ITComplete team at UNAPEN has received recognition for their hard work, client dedication and superior performance. Thank you to UpCity for recognizing us as a 2022 Best of Award winner and thank you to our amazing clients."

— David Gemma, CEO/CMO, UNAPEN

The UpCity "Best of" Awards commemorate the top B2B providers in each U.S. state and Canadian province, and highlight the tremendous work being done in their local area. We are proud to reveal that UNAPEN, Inc. has been recognized as a Best of Connecticut Award winner by UpCity!

Awards are based upon the UpCity Recommendability Rating , which determine a B2B service provider's credibility and trustworthiness, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend and connect businesses with high-quality service providers.

UpCity is a B2B online marketplace connecting businesses to trustworthy service providers. With 70,000+ listed providers—from IT Service providers, consulting firms, software development specialists, and many more—over 1.5 million businesses have used UpCity to find exceptional partners for their needs.

Joe Banks had this to say about UNAPEN, Inc.:

"The UNAPEN team embraces their unique skillset of in-depth business knowledge, combined with unparalleled technological expertise and service delivery capability. This is an extremely talented team, and we're thrilled to present them with a 2022 Best of Award."

— Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering, UpCity

This recognition was driven in large part by UNAPEN's 4.9-starred reviews on UpCity. Here is some feedback we've received from UNAPEN's incredible clients:

"We've been with UNAPEN for over a decade and their team never fails to help us. Not only are they quick at rectifying problems with our computers, they are on top of issues like cybersecurity threats. When we need to acquire additional equipment, they are very helpful in advising us on the best equipment for our needs and where to find the best prices. Also, management is always available to discuss any issues. I receive frequent invitations to switch firms but I can't think why I would."

— Ralph DiFiore, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Chatsworth Securities LLC

August 2022

ABOUT UNAPEN, INC.



Since 1991, UNAPEN, Inc. has been the premier provider of IT services, custom software solutions, systems integration and software products tailored for Investment Managers involved with Private Client, Institutional and Wrap/SMA/UMA business. Our MSP experts also specialize in Non-Profit Organizations, Educational Institutions, Attorneys, HealthCare and Manufacturing. UNAPEN is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Certified Partner.

The expertise of UNAPEN's seasoned IT, Business Analyst, and Software Development professionals uniquely positions them to advise clients on the value of technology. Our goal is to solidify and protect your IT infrastructure, perform cloud migrations, enhance cyber security, streamline operations and workflow, centralize data, and automate highly complex manual tasks to make your firm more successful and competitive. For more information, visit https://unapen.com.

David Gemma

CEO/CMO, UNAPEN, Inc.

203.303.6002

[email protected]

