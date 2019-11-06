Unattended Card Payments Inc. KIF Now PCI P2PE Validated

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unattended Card Payments Inc. (UCP), a leading Value Added Reseller of payment devices for self-service kiosks, announced today that its Key Injection Facility (KIF) located in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been validated for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) by the PCI Security and Standards Council.

UCP's KIF is a secure facility where the injection of point-to-point encryption keys takes place. The KIF is in compliance with strictly defined procedures concerning the sharing, safeguarding, and injection of P2PE keys, as well as the proper storage and tracking of payment terminals throughout their journey to the merchant's deployment location. UCP's KIF is purpose-built to support the injection of unattended payment devices, also known as Cardholder-Activated Terminals (CATs). Many self-service PIN pads and card readers are equipped with anti-removal sensors that play a role in ensuring devices in the field cannot be removed and substituted with rogue devices that cybercriminals use to collect credit card information. These anti-removal sensors also come into play when these devices are configured and key-injected, which is the catalyst behind UCP's unique KIF design.

UCP's President of North American Operations, Robert Chilcoat, said, "Having our KIF PCI P2PE Validated will open a lot of doors. It gives us the opportunity to partner with industry-leading P2PE Solution Providers and help their merchant clients provide their customers with the security and privacy of data they expect. At UCP, we strive to stay up to date and in the know with ever-evolving industry standards in parallel with offering top-notch services and support."

Media Contact:

Rob Chilcoat

Tel: 702-802-3504

Email: info@ucp-inc.com

SOURCE Unattended Card Payments Inc.

