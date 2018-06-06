Unauthorized publicity - Romana Food Brands Corp.'s update

We do not know who this company is, nor have we had any dealings with them in the past.

We are currently investigating this matter and will report back to the shareholders with an update by tomorrow morning at 9:30. A. M.

About Romana Food Brands Corp.

Romana Food Brands Corp is an emerging leader in the authentic Italian Food sector, providing fresh, dried and frozen pasta and pizza to the food service industry as well as leading supermarket chains in North America.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unauthorized-publicity---romana-food-brands-corps-update-300661030.html

SOURCE Romana Food Brands Corporation