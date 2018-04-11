Unauthorized Use of Pet-Ag, Inc.'s Zoologic® Trademark

Pet-Ag has recently learned that Arrow Reliance Inc. d/b/a Darwin's Natural Pet Products has been selling raw dog food under the unauthorized brand names "ZooLogic" and "Zoologics". These products were recently recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to an ongoing pattern of pathogenic contamination, including Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli. More information regarding this recall is available at https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/default.htm. Pet-Ag wishes to dispel any confusion that may have arisen as a result of Darwin's unauthorized and infringing use of the "ZooLogic" and "Zoologics" brand names. Rest assured, THERE IS NO AFFILIATION OR ASSOCIATION between Pet-Ag's Zoologic® Milk Matrix and Darwin's Natural Pet Products' raw dog food.

The protection of Pet-Ag's Zoologic® brand is of the utmost importance. Pet-Ag seeks to prevent further damage to its products and reputation, and protect its interests.

About Pet-Ag, Inc.



Pet-Ag is a leading provider of quality pet products such as milk replacers and nutritional supplements that are designed to enhance and enrich the lives of all animals, marketing such important brands as Zoologic®, KMR®, Esbilac®, Cat-Sip®, Fresh 'n Clean®, Prozyme® and Bene-Bac® Plus. Originally founded as a division of Borden, Inc., Pet-Ag's first product, Esbilac®, a milk replacement powder, became the world's first commercially prepared, nutritionally balanced formula for puppies. Pet-Ag is now a 100 percent employee-owned company, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of PBI-Gordon Corporation.

