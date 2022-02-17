Unbeaten tracks in Japan: Explore the Wild Dragon Route and Visit Cultural Attractions on Electric Motorcycles

This route, organized by The Dragon Route Promotion Council, runs from the Pacific Ocean coast to the Sea of Japan coast. Experience thrilling mountain roads, breathtaking natural scenery, and national treasures like Japanese castles. Ride off the beaten track and enjoy traditional Japanese culture!

The tour starts with a comfortable ride on a regular motorcycle from Nagoya to Gujo Hachiman in Gifu Prefecture, where you switch to a zero-emissions electric motorcycle and cruise in a fantastic atmosphere. These bikes are so quiet that you hear birdsong and running water when visiting the castle.

The tour continues north to explore the old traditional houses in Hida Takayama where you can see how the Japanese lived centuries ago.

After a visit to the very first Motorcar Museum of Japan in Komatsu City, you move on to Kanazawa where you can ride electric motorcycles again and visit Kenrokuen, a beautiful traditional garden. The view of Kanazawa Castle overlooking the sea from Kenrokuen is absolutely incredible.

The route then takes you to Chirihama Nagisa Beach Driveway where you ride on compact sand along the coast. Eight kilometers long and very wide, it is a favorite place for Japanese bikers.

As you go further north in Noto Peninsula, you will visit the Shioyasu workshop where traditional lacquer-painting, Wajima-nuri, has been practiced since 1858. After a ride around the Dragonhead shape of Noto Peninsula right to the tip at Suzu, the coast will lead you to Wakura Hot Spring, where Tadaya, a fine traditional inn founded in 1200, welcomes you with warm hospitality.

During the second part of the tour, experience a tea ceremony at the 400-year-old Odera Kohachiro Shoten in Kanayamachi with its feudal era houses. You will also visit a Japanese distillery and enjoy a traditional swordsmith demonstration at the Sanshu Seki Knife Center. The final highlight of the tour is the magnificent Nagoya Castle.

You will enjoy breathtaking scenery, fascinating culture, and the uniqueness of Japan altogether on the unforgettable Dragon Route. With an extra electric motorcycle ride, you will appreciate the wind, the fragrances, the sounds, the sunshine, and the warm-hearted local people you meet.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfJr4GVuvVU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747933/Dragon_Route_Promotion_Council.jpg

SOURCE The Dragon Route Promotion Council