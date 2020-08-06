"Unbelievable!!!!!!" Arrives Friday, August 7 on Amazon Premiere Video on Demand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg, Michael Madsen, Robert Davi, Gilbert Gottfried and more than 40 iconic Star Trek figures – including Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang and Tim Russ, are beaming to Amazon Premiere Video on Demand this weekend in the sci-fi spoof, UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!. The comedy from the husband and wife team of director Steven Fawcette and producer/co-star Angelique Fawcette will be available as an Amazon digital download starting Friday, priced to own and in HD for $9.99 and in SD for $7.99, as well as for rental at $3.99 in HD and $1.99 in SD.

L-to-R, UNBELIEVABLE stars Tim Russ, Chase Masterson and Garrett Wang UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! one-sheet poster

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! follows a frantic and outlandishly funny effort to save the Earth when plants invade the planet. Snoop Dogg stars as Major LeGrande Bushe, the invasion's mastermind, while a puppet named Kirk Stillwood (operated by the masters behind Team America) and an intrepid trio of heroes (played by Star Trek veterans Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang and Tim Russ) race to the rescue. Among the additional familiar Star Trek actors in the film are Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, Armin Shimerman, Dina Meyer, Robert Picardo, Menina Fortunato, John Billingsley, Julie Warner, Dominic Keating, Connor Trinneer, Gary Graham, Beverly Washburn, Casey Biggs, Mckenzie Westmore and Christopher Doohan, as well as the late Celeste Yarnall and Jack Donner. Gerald Fried, the last living composer from Star Trek: The Original Series, created and led the recording of the UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! original score.

Eight years in the making, UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! is written and directed by Steven L. Fawcette, and produced by Angelique Fawcette through their production company, Archangel Films LA. The distributor is Indie Rights Movies.

For additional details and to request interviews, please contact Ian Spelling at [email protected],; 201-391-2299.

SOURCE Archangel Films LA