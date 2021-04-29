Unblinded Names Kyra's Champions as an Official Charity Partner and Announces Ecosystem Merger

PARAMUS, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblinded, the leading integrity-based human influence training and education organization, today announced it is naming Kyra's Champions, a 501(c)(4) charity advocating for policy and legislative changes that protect children at risk of family violence, as an official charity partner. As part of this announcement, Unblinded will dedicate a series of its upcoming "Real Raw Open" events to promoting and protecting children at risk of family violence. These "Real Raw Open" events - virtual experiential speaking engagements with noted experts in the legal, financial, corporate, political, professional athletic, charitable, and entrepreneurial space - will be co-hosted by Kyra's Champions and Callagy Law, an affiliate of Unblinded.

Unblinded has also offered to match donations of up to $15,000 for Kyra's Champions to help in its effort to pass a series of laws in New York State focused on protecting babies and children from being court-ordered into the home of an abusive and dangerous parent. One of these bills, "Kyra's Law," will make the safety of the child the top priority in divorces and child custody cases. Kyra's Law is named after Kyra Franchetti, who was 28-months-old when she was shot to death while sleeping by her father, who then set his house on fire and killed himself during an unsupervised, court-approved visit.

"Since Jacqueline and her team won the Tony Robbins Business Mastery Championship, she has turned her pain into an unparalleled passion and helped to pass legislative measures on the state and federal level," said Sean Callagy, Founder/CEO/Chief Visionary Officer of Unblinded and Founder/Owner of Callagy Law. "By bringing Unblinded, Callagy Law and Kyra's Champions together, we are able to provide a platform by which those involved in the area of family law can gain access to a stage and a microphone and showcase their practices in an innovative setting."

"As someone who practices family law, I have seen firsthand the dark side of child custody litigation. Unfortunately, in many instances, victims of family violence and child abuse are not adequately protected by our legal system," said Brian McCann, who runs the Family Law practice at Callagy Law. "I'm very excited for this ecosystem merger between Unblinded, Callagy Law and Kyra's Champions, as the 'Real Raw Open' provides the ideal forum for others to learn how Callagy Law was one of only two law firms in the U.S. to successfully receive two top 100 national jury verdicts between 2014 and 2016, including two eight-figure punitive damage awards, and to further learn how to replicate this success in their own practices."

Model/Actress/Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley recently acknowledged the work of Jacqueline Franchetti, Kyra's mother, and her quest to have New York pass laws designed to protect children from abusive parents. Specifically, Ms. Brinkley noted on her Instagram page, "[t]his is Kyra and her mom who needs our help to pass a law that will mandate courts listen to a person who is asking for protection for their child from an abusive spouse with a bill called #kyraslaw."

"There are over a half-million children today - like Kyra - who are court-ordered into a home with a parent who is physically, sexually or emotionally abusing them - that is unacceptable. Our judicial system is failing our children and the time for change is now," said Jacqueline Franchetti, Kyra's mother and the Executive Director of Kyra's Champions. "Family violence thrives in silence. We are creating a space to discuss real topics in a way that is vastly different from any other type of event, where I will discuss the need for laws to protect children with attorneys, court professionals and advocates in this space. I remain incredibly thankful for Sean's incredible kindness, guidance, and generosity."

About Callagy Law/Sean Callagy

Callagy Law, a law firm with offices in five states, concentrates its practice on commercial and business litigation, healthcare law, and family law. Callagy Law is owned by Sean Callagy, Esq., one of only two lawyers out of 1.2 million attorneys in America with two top 100 national jury verdicts between 2014 and 2016, and the only one who is blind. For more information, visit callagylaw.com.

About Unblinded

In addition to founding Callagy Law, Sean Callagy is the Founder (along with Adam Gugino and Fernando Valencia), CEO, and Chief Visionary Officer of Unblinded, a three-pillar influence-mastery, process-mastery, and self-mastery formula to bring people from "HELLO" to "YES," to achieve more money, in less time, with more magic. For more information and a complimentary strategy session, or to see if you qualify for an appearance on a "Real Raw Open," visit unblindedmastery.com.

About Kyra's Champions

Our mission is to protect children in custody cases from being court-ordered into the home of an abusive or dangerous parent. Kyra's Champions is a 501(c)(4) charity advocating for policy and legislative changes that promote and protect children at risk of family violence. We raise awareness about the dangers to children, inside and outside of our divorce/family court system, and seek changes in the way family violence and child abuse are addressed in child custody cases. Our focus is advancing three bills, including "Kyra's Law," in New York State that are inspired by the custody case of 28-month-old Kyra Franchetti, who was killed by her father in a preventable murder-suicide. Further information can be found at www.KyrasChampions.org.

