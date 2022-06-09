Unblu Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Conversational Solutions

Unblu will offer Q2 customers a conversational platform that lets them collaborate securely with their clients Tweet this

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program allows financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK and create standard integrations of their technology to the Q2 digital banking platform. Financial institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their account holders.



About Unblu

Unblu provides financial institutions worldwide with the best technology to enrich the digital experience of their customers and members by extending their touch points and collaboration capabilities in a secure environment. 160+ financial institutions have implemented our conversational platform, from banks, credit unions and fintechs to insurance and tax-relief firms. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @Unblu or visit www.unblu.com

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

