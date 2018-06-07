Unbotify Named Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Advertising

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbotify, the behavioral biometrics bot detection startup, was named 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Advertising by Gartner Inc. This industry accolade follows Fast Company's recognition of Unbotify as "Israel's most innovative company 2017" and 1st prize at the TAU Cyberstorm competition.

"Unbotify was founded to disrupt the stagnant bot detection market. We've set out to stop sophisticated fraudulent bots and restore online trust and transparency," said Yaron Oliker, CEO at Unbotify. "We engage with an increasing number of marketing leaders ready to take action and stop the waste of billions of dollars, caused by bot fraud. The days of accepting a 'fraud tax' baked into the price are numbered," said Oliker.

Gartner's report focuses on the growing threats marketing leaders are facing due to the trust and transparency crisis within the digital advertising world. The report goes on to describe how "Criminals continue to find ways to work around fraud and bot detection technologies…" and calls on marketers to "Invest in fraud and bot detection and mitigation technology to stay ahead of the bad guys." Unbotify's focus on behavioral biometrics data is a game changer - "...circumventing behavioral biometrics safeguards puts enormous computational and time burdens on fraudsters".[1]



About Unbotify

Unbotify uses advanced machine learning to analyze behavioral biometric data. Sensor input from mouse interactions, keystroke timings, touch events and device orientation are collected to detect anomalies in real time. This new capability prevents bot related attacks and abuses such as ad fraud, affiliate marketing fraud, account takeover (ATO), and new account fraud. Solutions focusing on IP's, browser/device features and browsing patterns can be easily faked. The human-device interaction is the one data point which machines cannot consistently spoof. Unbotify's solution is currently deployed on Fortune 500 websites and mobile apps across e-commerce, social media, airlines and gaming industries.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Gartner, Cool Vendors In Advertising, by Martin Kihn, Andrew Frank, Lizzy Foo Kune, June 4th, 2018

