Unbounce joins forces with Insightly to align sales and marketing functions

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Unbounce, the global leader in landing page creation and optimization software, announced that it has combined forces with Insightly, a leading all-in-one provider of customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation, and customer success software.

This merger will allow Unbounce to leverage first-party CRM data to move marketers forward with more comprehensive metrics that are vital to their roles - revenue and lifetime value data. The injection of AI expertise from the Unbounce team will allow the Insightly platform to accelerate the application of AI and machine learning throughout the platform to better empower salespeople and sales leaders.

"Our customers are our biggest stakeholders in this decision," Steve Oriola, Chief Executive Officer at Unbounce, said. "Real innovation means delivering deeper value to customers, and the combined forces of these two companies will increase the quality of both product offerings and of the future combined product portfolio."

The organizations come from different competitive landscapes, with Unbounce dominating its category while Insightly has carved out success in a crowded space, going toe-to-toe with the likes of HubSpot and Salesforce. Despite this, the two organizations share many similarities: loyal customers, a commitment to robust and secure platforms, unwavering dedication to customer service and satisfaction, and a steadfast focus on helping customers solve a recurring and common pain point - being asked to deliver more with less. Together, the combined force will result in new product developments for both platforms and a continued focus on growing the value customers receive from its product portfolio.

The combined company is a fully distributed workforce with more than 200 employees across Europe and North America.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Insightly.

Unbounce is the global leader in landing page creation and optimization software. Since 2010, Unbounce has helped customers generate (literally) billions of leads, sales, and signups. With an easy-to-use builder designed for any skill level and AI-powered features to help launch campaigns quicker, Unbounce gives marketers everything they need to get great results and grow their businesses.

Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It's easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points largely unaddressed by legacy CRMs. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add native companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform. Insightly is trusted by more than a million users worldwide.

