Unbound CEO Co-authors New Mode of Encryption Standardized by the Crypto Forum Research Group

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech today announced that CEO and co-founder Prof. Yehuda Lindell's recently co-authored mode of encryption AES-GCM-SIV completed the standardization process by the Crypto Forum Research Group (CFRG) of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The standard, titled, AES-GCM-SIV: Nonce Misuse-Resistant Authenticated Encryption, specifies two authenticated encryption algorithms that are nonce misuse resistant, meaning that they do not fail catastrophically if a nonce is repeated. The new mode of encryption is extremely efficient, while providing a high level of security even when encrypting large volumes of data. The mode also has built-in failure protection, preserving security even when nonces repeat, unlike most standard encryption algorithms.

AES-GCM-SIV is the latest among Lindell's ongoing achievements in the field, and is co-authored by Shay Gueron of the University of Haifa and Amazon, and Adam Langley of Google.

