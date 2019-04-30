Unbound Innovations Selected by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to Deliver the 2019 Edition of 'Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival'

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Innovations (Unbound), an award-winning global innovation ecosystem builder with a successful track record of creating innovation festivals around the world, is delighted to announce that it has been selected by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, to deliver its annual FinTech Abu Dhabi festival.

Building on the success of the previous two editions, Unbound will be working closely with ADGM, to deliver all aspects of FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019. ADGM's ambition is to make FinTech Abu Dhabi the leading FinTech festival in the MENA region and one of the largest in the world.

The three-day event will be held over 21 – 23 October 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and aims to attract more than 5,000 participants from around the world. This year's edition will propel the festival to new heights with a brand-new format, greater scale and a more immersive programme.

As part of the festival, the third edition of the global 'FinTech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge' will seek to attract global FinTech startups to Abu Dhabi to co-develop their FinTech solutions with local and regional partners, and then showcase them at the Festival. The centrepiece of this program will be a regional and global roadshow to recruit the best 50 FinTech startups to help solve innovation challenges in Abu Dhabi and the region. This will help attract talent into the Abu Dhabi FinTech ecosystem, create business opportunities, and benefit customers from all walks of life.

Daniel Seal, Founder and CEO of Unbound, said:

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to support ADGM, and to bring Unbound's expertise at building innovation ecosystems, and world-class large-scale innovation festivals, to the UAE.

"We share ADGM's vision to grow FinTech Abu Dhabi to become one of the world's leading FinTech festivals and to bring together founders, entrepreneurs, banks, financial institutions and other corporates, investors, national and international government representatives as well as the local academic community to help build a regional FinTech hub in Abu Dhabi."

Ahmed Al Hashimi, Corporate Communications Director of ADGM, said:

"ADGM is pleased to be working with Unbound this year as we scale our FinTech Abu Dhabi event to become a truly global platform. ADGM remains commitment to being an enabler and trusted partner of the FinTech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and to support the needs of businesses so that they can set up, thrive and expand. In the coming weeks and months, you will hear more from us about the exciting program in store for you at FinTech Abu Dhabi this year."

For media enquiries and to request photos of the event, please contact John Gill on behalf of FinTech Abu Dhabi & Unbound Innovations:

About Unbound Innovations

Founded by Daniel Seal in the UK in 2013, Unbound has grown rapidly into a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation. Unbound bridges the gap, enabling a fusion of grassroots entrepreneurs, established corporate business, dynamic brands, governments and trade agencies to inspire communities and fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas and empowering entrepreneurship, creating digital ecosystems around the world.

Majority owned by the Singapore Government's Investment Company, Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary, SingEx, Unbound, has created award-winning innovation festivals around the world. In 2018, Unbound festivals welcomed over 25,000 of the finest minds in tech to hear from future-focussed speakers, and take part in immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

For more details of Unbound, please visit www.unbound.live or follow us on Twitter: @unboundglobal Instagram: UnboundGlobal, Linkedin: UnboundGlobal

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

Bringing together global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally. For more details of the ADGM's FinTech Abu Dhabi event, visit www.fintechabudhabi.com to register interest and follow us on @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and #InnovationChallengeAD

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as IFC governs the Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and success within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and Linkedin: ADGM

For ADGM media queries, please contact Rawand Al Qadi on Rawand.alqadi@adgm.com

Contact:

John Gill

Email: j.gill@thoburns.com

Telephone: +44-(0)-207-324-5493

SOURCE Unbound Innovations