UNBOUND: POVERTY ELIMINATION IS ATTAINABLE ONE HOUSEHOLD AT A TIME

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite decades of global efforts toward lifting billions of people out of dire circumstances, global poverty remains a staggering human crisis. According to the World Bank's latest estimates, about 831 million people — roughly one in 10 people on Earth — still live in extreme poverty, surviving on less than $3 per day. While the statistics can be overwhelming, Unbound, which is nearing its 45th anniversary in November and working with families in 16 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, continues to show that personalized support is a proven changemaker.

CASE FOR LOCALIZED, INDIVIDUALIZED ACTION

To reduce poverty at scale requires a combination of broad, aggressive public policy and economic strategies. But evidence shows that household-level interventions and support produce measurable and lasting localized improvements, particularly when it comes to those living in multi-dimensional poverty, defined as facing struggles in health, education or standards of living.

Unbound, a nonprofit that consistently meets and exceeds standards of third-party charity evaluators, monitors and measures the impact of its work under five strategic pillars: eliminate poverty, empower women, advance education, build community and promote well-being of all ages. By providing tailored, family-centered approaches including direct cash transfers, entrepreneurial training and support, scholarship funding, funds for emergencies or other critical needs, goal setting and coaching, and a variety of complementary services, Unbound support is helping families break the cycle of generational poverty.

"Meeting people where they are and providing the tools, connection and support that families need to build self-confidence and resilience is at the core of what we do," Ashley Hufft, president and CEO of Unbound, said. "By empowering families to make the decisions that are best for their distinct situations and experiences, and by creating small groups that allow communities to work together while also creating and nurturing leaders, Unbound is working with our donors to honor our strategic pillars and eliminate poverty one family at a time."

PILLAR 1: Eliminate Poverty

Unbound's Goal Orientation powered by Poverty Stoplight adapts the poverty measurement methodology and technological platform developed by Fundación Paraguaya to help families assess their strengths and deprivations across six dimensions and set goals in indicators such as housing, income, health and education. With the Poverty Stoplight system, a green light means the family has no poverty for that indicator, a yellow light means there is some level of poverty and a red light means extreme poverty.

By visually mapping their specific areas of most dire need, families are better equipped to set achievable goals and move red lights to yellow and yellow to green as they chart their paths out of poverty. Recent data shows that:

Through 2025, families have completed 581,303 self-assessments tailored to their local realities to set personal goals and lead their families out of poverty.

Using Unbound's Goal Orientation powered by Poverty Stoplight, sponsored families have reported over 1.3 million achievements (moving from red to green or yellow to green) over the last four years, making personal improvements in such areas as housing, health and employment.

PILLAR 2: Empower Women

In the arena of international development, women are at the center, keeping families fed, businesses afloat and children in school. Unbound empowers women through dignified work and decision-making.

Financial inclusion is critical for women to change the trajectory of their lives and those of their families. Unbound set a goal of awarding at least $1 million in grants to accelerate the success of female entrepreneurs from 2025 through 2030, and many women are already benefiting. In 2025 alone:

$183,107 in micro-entrepreneurial grants were distributed.

were distributed. These funds were used to support 154 women in growing their small businesses.

in growing their small businesses. Each micro-entrepreneur received an average award of $1,071.

PILLAR 3: Advance Education

While education can often be a key to charting a path out of poverty, getting to and paying for school in marginalized communities can be a challenge. Unbound aims to increase educational attainment and job readiness for 400,000 marginalized students and expand higher education and adult scholarship commitments to a total of at least $25 million. In 2025 alone:

246,507 Unbound beneficiaries received formal education or vocational training

received formal education or vocational training $3.9 million in total scholarship funding was disbursed to 8,886 students

PILLAR 4: Build Community

Above and beyond individual sponsorships, Unbound organizes mothers into small groups, providing a space for sharing experiences, solving problems, building relationships, and strengthening the social fabric and community that sustains them — because connection and support are vital in the fight against poverty.

These mothers groups foster relationships of mutual accountability and support. They elect leaders, plan and execute community infrastructure projects, and broaden their focus beyond their families and small groups. Together, the moms identify community needs and lead local "Agents of Change" development initiatives. Some develop cooperatives focused on savings, while others develop grant proposals to submit to Unbound and secure local funding for initiatives.

Some of the 2025 impacts of mothers group-driven Agents of Change initiatives include:

Agents of Change has been implemented across 16 countries , including 521 funded proposals that impacted 278,341 families .

, including that impacted . Unbound launched MEGA Agents of Change, which are larger community projects requiring more substantial support (for example, a large section of road infrastructure), with seven proposals selected and funded.

"Over our 44 years working in the international development space, we have seen the powerful ripple effects of donor support," said Dan Pearson, Unbound's chief international program officer. "By prioritizing the needs of the families we serve, rather than the program's needs, we support individual, family and community solutions to poverty. One person, one family, one community at a time, we have seen that micro changes lead to macro impacts."

PILLAR 5: Promote Well-being of All Ages

Unbound promotes the well-being of all ages through older adult inclusion and psycho-social supports. Using a combination of elder sponsorship, support groups, Unbound's Goal Orientation powered by Poverty Stoplight, caregiver support and more, Unbound's older adult programming is having a measurable impact. Some of the achievements for 2025 include providing community-based mental health and increased social protection and access to health care.

1 MILLION FAMILIES AND GROWING

In early 2025, Unbound launched its 2030 strategic plan — "Hope in Every Step: A Radical Journey to End Poverty," a roadmap toward continued growth. Unbound's accomplishments to date, coupled with bold future goals, all contribute to a world where the elimination of poverty is possible.

Since its founding in 1981, Unbound has served more than 1 million families in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

in Africa, Asia and Latin America. There are 256,530 families who are participating in Unbound programs today; Unbound hopes to support over 400,000 by the year 2030.

today; Unbound hopes to support over 400,000 by the year 2030. Over 11,000 Unbound small groups are active with participants (mostly mothers) building savings, developing as leaders and implementing community-led solutions to poverty.

are active with participants (mostly mothers) building savings, developing as leaders and implementing community-led solutions to poverty. 197,832 supporters from all 50 states in the U.S. are partners with Unbound, supporting innovative solutions.

are partners with Unbound, supporting innovative solutions. $113.2 in funding was provided to programs around the world in 2025, with over $2 billion since Unbound was founded.

