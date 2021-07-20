Unbound Security partners with HashiCorp for integrated encryption key management

"This integration streamlines guarding secrets and key management and offers customers a seamless solution to meet their secrets management needs, that is underpinned by centralized key management which delivers the highest levels of security," said Asvin Ramesh, senior director, technology alliances at HashiCorp

HashiCorp Vault™ protects secrets and sensitive data across multiple clouds, systems, and endpoints. It enables enterprises to store, access, and distribute secrets like API keys, AWS IAM/STS credentials, SQL/NoSQL database credentials, X.509 certificates, SSH keys, and more. Enterprises looking for an extra layer of security for encryption keys can now integrate with Unbound Security's CORE platform to keep the master encryption key safe using multiparty computation (MPC).

The integration between Unbound CORE MPC Key Store and HashiCorp Vault enables key advantages:

Master Key Wrapping: Unbound CORE encrypts the Vault master key to provide maximum security and comply with FIPS 140-2 regulatory requirements.

Unbound CORE encrypts the Vault master key to provide maximum security and comply with FIPS 140-2 regulatory requirements. Automated Unseal: Master keys are encrypted CORE, allowing users to automatically unseal Vault. This eliminates the need for manual operations using vulnerable keys, thereby improving the security posture. Operators of Vault can now leverage secure auto-unsealing via CORE. This also prevents downtime due to restarted servers waiting for manual Vault unseal operations.

Master keys are encrypted CORE, allowing users to automatically unseal Vault. This eliminates the need for manual operations using vulnerable keys, thereby improving the security posture. Operators of Vault can now leverage secure auto-unsealing via CORE. This also prevents downtime due to restarted servers waiting for manual Vault unseal operations. Key Synchronization: Unbound CORE automatically synchronizes keys across datacenters. This ensures availability and performance for Vault instances deployed in multiple regions.

Unbound CORE creates a virtual mesh for enterprise key management, protection and use. Keys are securely stored and managed wherever they are needed – in any data center and cloud. It enables an organization to manage all keys using a single pane of glass. The platform uses secure MPC, a subfield of cryptography that allows multiple parties to jointly compute any function while keeping their respective inputs private.

Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound stated: "Key management is a crucial component in enterprise security. The challenge is siloed, fragmented infrastructure, housing keys on different clouds, on-premises and in HSMs. With this partnership, HashiCorp clients can now easily integrate with Unbound CORE and have the confidence that their master encryption key is safe from both external and insider threats."

For more information on the Unbound and HashiCorp partnership, please read the solution brief.

About Unbound

Unbound Security is the global leader in cryptography and empowers enterprise customers worldwide to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity and cryptoassets – anywhere, anytime. Unbound CORE is the enterprise platform of choice for secure key management, trusted by many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. Unbound Security is a recent recipient of the Deloitte Fast 500 award and is headquartered in New York, with research and development facilities in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.unboundsecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp's open-source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, Boundary, and Waypoint™ are downloaded 100 million times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open-source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

