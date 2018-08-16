Unbound Tech Listed in Five Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech, the world leader in software-defined cryptography, announced today it was listed as a Sample Vendor in five July 2018 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports, including:

Unbound's latest inclusions follow its listings for the second consecutive year in four Gartner Hype Cycle Reports* (Unbound was formerly named Dyadic). Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

"It's an honor to once again be named as a Sample Vendor in these latest Gartner Hype Cycle reports," said Avner Mor, CEO at Unbound Tech. "Our customers consistently praise our uniquely powerful use and efficient implementation of Multiparty Computation (MPC) as an engine of innovation as well as security. Unbound's software is a true enabler of growth that opens up whole new worlds of opportunity for enterprises seeking to harness the power of data as well as protect it."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Unbound Tech

Unbound Tech, the world leader in software-defined cryptography, delivers a pure-software solution that frees security and privacy from physical constraints so that it can align with the new digital reality. Applying revolutionary breakthroughs in mathematics to allow working with secrets without ever exposing them, Unbound ensures that organizations' most precious digital assets are safe – anytime, anywhere. Some of the world's most successful Fortune 500 enterprises with the highest security and privacy requirements rely on Unbound to enable the delivery of previously out-of-reach digital products and services with unprecedented speed and scale. Visit www.unboundtech.com.

