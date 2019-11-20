Unbound Tech Now Integrated with New Google Cloud Platform External Key Management Solution

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech , a global leader in software-defined cryptography, announced a technology integration with Google Cloud's External Key Manager product, unveiled today at Google Cloud Next UK. Currently in Alpha but coming to Beta soon, External Key Manager enables users to manage cryptographic keys for cloud services in the same manner they would on-premise.

With External Key Manager, cryptographic keys can be used outside of Google Cloud Platform to protect data at rest for customers using Google's Cloud Service. Unbound Key Control (UKC), the first and only software-based solution FIPS-140-2 Level 2 certified by NIST that leverages secure multiparty computation (MPC), protects cryptographic keys by ensuring that they never exist in complete form throughout their lifecycle. With the integration, Google Cloud customers now have unprecedented levels of control over cryptographic keys while maintaining access to critical data sets.

"At Google Cloud, we give enterprises a broad range of encryption options to appropriately balance risk, control, security and operational complexity when protecting cloud workloads," said Il-Sung Lee, Product Manager at Google Cloud. "Today, in collaboration with Unbound Tech, we're bringing customers the next level of controls for their cloud environments with External Key Manager and making it easy to implement and support our customers' governance and compliance processes."

"Multiparty computation-based key management solutions such as Unbound allow security-conscious enterprises to utilize cloud services like Google Cloud Platform, enabling them to move confidential data into the cloud while maintaining the security and compliance characteristics of their on-premises infrastructure by controlling their own cryptographic keys," said Bob Blakley, Global Head of Information Security Innovation at Citigroup, one of Unbound Tech's principal investors.

The technology integration provides a variety of benefits for Google Cloud customers, including the ability to:

Assist in compliance with data protection legislation and regulations : Including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

: Including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Streamline key management processes : By managing their own keys, enterprises can better-protect their data and improve compliance.

: By managing their own keys, enterprises can better-protect their data and improve compliance. Help protect against rogue cloud service administrators: Mitigate the risk of potential unauthorized data access by an administrator who may be misusing privileges.

"As more and more companies move vast amounts of data to the cloud, there is a strong desire to maintain greater control over cryptographic keys without compromising the usability or access to critical applications or services in the cloud," said Professor Yehuda Lindell, CEO and Co-Founder of Unbound Tech. "We are proud to offer a proven solution that enables companies to maintain control while fully realizing the benefits of the cloud without compromising security, privacy or compliance requirements. The integration with External Key Manager is an important step forward in ensuring more companies are able to protect their most precious assets."

About Unbound Tech

Unbound Tech equips companies with the first pure-software solution that protects secrets such as cryptographic keys, credentials or other private data by ensuring they never exist anywhere in complete form. The Unbound Distributed Trust Platform stands as a new foundation for trust using secure multiparty computation to ensure secrets are always split into multiple shares and thereby eliminate any single point of compromise. Adopted by Fortune 500 companies, Unbound's elastic and agile platform protects secrets on untrusted infrastructure and removes existing dependence on dedicated security hardware, delivering a novel approach to security and privacy designed for the digital era. Serving as an engine for uninhibited growth, it allows enterprises to gain new levels of control over their secrets on any cloud, server or endpoint, and opens new possibilities for digital innovation. Founded in 2014, Unbound has been recognized with numerous industry awards and named in multiple Gartner Hype Cycle Reports. Be Trusted. Be Unbound. Visit unboundtech.com.

