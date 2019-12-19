AURORA, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third novel by author and combat Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer is out now. This heart-wrenching book delivers a long overdue unforgettable and proud legacy for Vietnam War veterans as well as Vietnam's people.

Unbreakable Hearts!

"Unbreakable Hearts: A True, Heart-Wrenching Story About Victory... Forfeited!" keeps readers on their toes, and takes them on unexpected adventures with profoundly devastating indictments of the Ameri-Cong Media and political bureaucrats in "the Swamp" of Washington DC. These bureaucrats denied benefits and honor for returning warriors of the Vietnam War.

Passion abounds in this 590-page book. Mr. Trimmer dives into the Vietnamese history and skillfully brings the reader into understanding their resolve. He explains the evolution of their fighting style over hundreds of years of invasions and wars. Always defending their country to remain free became an art.

"Unbreakable Hearts" is the third novel of Mr. Trimmer's that follows his experience of being a veteran of the Vietnam War, both on foreign soil and at home. The first book, "Condemned Property?" outlines the multiple aspects of the Vietnam War and told through the author's first-hand experience on the battlegrounds in Vietnam.

His second book, "PAYBACK TIME!" is a memoir written to bring awareness of those veterans wounded, killed and missing in action during the Vietnam War. It explores the treatment of veterans in the Department of Veterans Affairs. Told with a raw honesty, the book describes how many veterans are fighting back to gain the benefits they earned through their service.

About Earl "Dusty" Trimmer

Earl "Dusty" Trimmer served as an infantryman with the 25th Infantry Division during Vietnam's 1968-69 Tet Offensives. Surviving wounds from battle, he began to write about what he experienced. His first novel, "Condemned Property?" launched in December of 2013, when he dealt with an ischemic stroke. He fought his way back with the help of friends, and after dozens of suggestions, he released a second novel, "Payback Time!" Feeling as if he was not finished, the Vietnam War veteran came back with "Unbreakable Hearts," the third novel of his trilogy about his experiences.

"Unbreakable Hearts" is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle format and interested parties can find all three of his novels for purchase at Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Mr. Trimmer can be contacted at P.O. Box 141, Aurora, Ohio 44202, via telephone at 330-995-8837 or via email at trimmerdusty@gmail.com

ISBN for "Unbreakable Hearts"

Hardcover: 978-1-4575-6858-5

Paperback: 978-1-4575-6997-5

