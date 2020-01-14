Unbridled Capital provides sell-side advisory to Rage, Inc. on sale of 117 Pizza Huts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory to Rage, Inc. and related entities on the sale of 117 Pizza Huts in North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois. Bob Geist was the principal franchisee, along with son Ron Geist and Dale Roach. The restaurants were sold to new franchisee Tasty Hut, LLC, a subsidiary of Tasty Brands, LP and led by Tom Scott.

"When we decided that it was time to retire and sell our business, we came directly to Rick and his Unbridled team because we trusted them and valued their excellent reputation and unsurpassed results. The process of selling 117 Pizza Huts wasn't easy – it required persistence, negotiating ability, analytical skills, great business acumen, integrity, availability and encouragement. Rick and Derek exhibited these qualities abundantly throughout our transaction, and we couldn't have sold this business without them. We are so appreciative of their efforts, and we give Unbridled Capital our very highest endorsement," said Dale Roach, President of Rage, Inc.

"In my humble opinion, Bob Geist is one of the big success stories in America's illustrious history of franchising. As a college kid and assistant greenskeeper at the Wichita State golf course, Bob saw first-hand how newborn Pizza Hut would become global phenomenon. He chose North Carolina to develop because of its various universities, and his team grew an incredible business over 50+ years. This legacy should never be forgotten. It was an absolute honor to represent Rage, Inc. in this successful sale. We heartily welcome Tom Scott and the Tasty Huts team to Pizza Hut, and we extend our most gracious congratulations, thank you and future regards to Bob, Ron, Dale and the entire Rage organization," said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.

As a condition of this closing, Unbridled Capital will make a charitable contribution to the Pizza Hut museum at Wichita State University. We want to show our respects to the fantastic legacy of the Pizza Hut brand. We want to be a blessing because we've been blessed.

Over the past 36 months, Unbridled has completed 11 Pizza Hut sell-side transactions representing almost 500 restaurants with a success rate of 91.7% . With about $750,000,000 in recent and active sell-side M&A assignments across a variety of brands, Unbridled Capital provides the franchise community with unrivaled investment banking services.

SOURCE Unbridled Capital LLC

Related Links

http://www.unbridledcapital.com

