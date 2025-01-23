Unbundled Expo to Help Arizona Families Navigate Education Savings Account Options

500 expected to explore educational services and curriculum providers at a first-of-its-kind event

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Arizona now have more educational choices than ever, and the Unbundled Expo will help parents explore the many providers and services available through Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) funds. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center Phoenix.

The expo will bring together curriculum representatives, tutoring services, providers of covered therapies and groups such as Love Your School, EdChoice, and Outschool. Parents can explore various educational services and resources available through their ESA funds and receive expert guidance to address their questions.

Families will explore K-12 education options in a fun environment at the Unbundled Expo. Parents and children will enjoy live demos, conversations with educators, and creative activities from Unbundled's art studio and children's activity partners. A $10 ticket covers up to four adults and includes access to event activities and concessions, plus a $10 voucher for books or education materials. Essentially making the event free! The Unbundled team wants families together discovering Arizona's best education choices at this year's event.

"Arizona's ESA program gives families unprecedented flexibility in customizing their children's education," said George Khalaf, managing partner at First Day. "The Unbundled Expo creates a space where parents can discover the many ways they can use their ESA funds to create the perfect educational program for their children."

The event's timing during National School Choice Week 2025 aligns with more than 27,000 events and activities nationwide celebrating educational opportunity. This unbundled expo represents an important addition to Arizona's School Choice Week celebrations.

Founded in 2022, First Day was created by a team of parents and experts passionate about transforming K-12 education. The organization works alongside education advocates to expand access to innovative learning opportunities, make programs more effective for families, and support education entrepreneurs.

Location Details: The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center Phoenix is located at 1375 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at unbundledexpo.com/register. Information is also available in Spanish at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-phoenix-exposicion-independiente.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

