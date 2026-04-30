UNC-Chapel Hill establishes 'Carolina in the Capital' with new Washington, D.C. office

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has opened a new office in Washington, D.C., establishing an expanded presence for the University in the nation's capital and creating exciting opportunities for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Located at 101 Constitution Avenue NW, the 10,861-square-foot space – coined "Carolina in the Capital" – will support a variety of functions, including educational programming for undergraduate and graduate students, alumni relations and engagement with government partners.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee H. Roberts attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for Carolina's new office in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2026.

As a leading R1 university, UNC-Chapel Hill annually attracts more than $1.6 billion to the state's economy to fund research that creates a better quality of life for all its citizens. More than 60% of UNC-Chapel Hill's total research funding comes from federal sponsors with the majority of that federal funding coming from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is based in the Washington area.

"Carolina in the Capital is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects our commitment to creating experiential learning opportunities for our students and faculty," said Chancellor Lee H. Roberts. "The space is designed as an immersive learning environment where students can translate classroom knowledge into hands-on experience, which has never been more important. The facility also strengthens our ability to support engagement between our staff, alumni, policymakers and partners."

Supporting students participating in Carolina's Washington-based academic programs is a priority. For years, students and faculty have relied on temporary or borrowed spaces across the city. The new office provides a permanent home where students can gather, learn and build community while living and studying in Washington. A robust schedule of classes and events will fill the space throughout the year.

The Washington, D.C. region is home to the largest concentration of out-of-state Carolina alumni anywhere in the country. The new office creates a dedicated space to strengthen those connections and support networking, mentorship, professional development and community-building among D.C.-based Tar Heels.

The space will also serve as a platform to bring Carolina's research and academic expertise into closer conversation with policymakers, industry leaders and member organizations. Carolina is the nation's 11th largest university in the country based on research volume with primary federal funding coming from NIH and the National Science Foundation (NSF), both based in the D.C. area. Carolina is a proud member of the Association of American Universities (AAU) and the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities (APLU), which are both based in Washington.

The office is funded entirely through the UNC-Chapel Hill Foundation and does not use any state appropriations.

You can view additional photos of the space here.

Media Contact: UNC Media Relations, 919-445-8555, [email protected]

SOURCE University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Office of Communications