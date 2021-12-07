UNC-Chapel Hill Expands Teletherapy to Better Support Student Mental Health

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) and Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, have moved forward with a partnership to help the university meet demand for counseling on campus. Designed to expand capacity at counseling centers during a time of increased need for campus mental health support, Uwill's solution facilitates immediate access to a proprietary team of available licensed counselors based on student needs and preferences.

"Uwill is allowing us to expand our capacity and support as many students as possible, whenever they need it," said Avery Cook, associate and clinical director of Counseling and Psychological Services at UNC-Chapel Hill. "This is about expanding our resources to better meet the needs of the students, not only in terms of volume but in terms of time."

UNC-Chapel Hill is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing mental health challenges reported at campuses nationwide. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past eighteen months.

"The past eighteen months have exacerbated a mental health crisis that was already one of the greatest challenges facing institutions and their students," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "By expanding mental health and therapy options for students, UNC-Chapel Hill is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring that the entire campus community is able to receive the help they need, when they need it."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill has become the only secure student-to-therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), 24/7/365 emergency access, group sessions, live events, detailed reporting and support. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including the Massachusetts State School System, Fairfield University, University of San Francisco, and American Public University System to expand their mental health and wellness offering.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor network, Uwill's core foundation, Umatch, offers students an immediate connection to an available therapist based on needs and preferences. Available worldwide, Uwill provides a secure environment and facilitates video, phone, chat, and message sessions. In addition, Uhelp extends campus support to include 24/7/365 emergency assistance, and Ucollaborate allows for seamless coordination of care. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and has worked with leading institutions including University of Maryland, Stevens Institute of Technology, Boston College and Bay Path University. Uwill is the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

