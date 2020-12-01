UNC-Chapel Hill Launches an Expansion of its Digital and Lifelong Learning Platform

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and LANHAM, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is launching an expansion of its digital learning platform, increasing online program offerings from across the University, including graduate degree, certificate, and professional development programs. The goal: to help thousands of people across the state, and many others around the nation and world, gain access to a world-class Carolina education and become lifelong learners.

To support this expansion, 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, will provide online program management for the University. Carolina is poised to launch an expanded portfolio of online graduate degree programs supported by 2U's traditional full-investment model, as well as non-degree professional development programs. For smaller programs, the University will be able to access flexible services across 2U's industry-leading capabilities. 2U already has successful, long-term relationships with Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School, the Gillings School of Global Public Health, the UNC School of Government, and The William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education.

Along with support from Carolina's Digital and Lifelong Learning , faculty will lead the development of these programs with 2U, with initial degrees launching over the course of the next few years. The University will retain complete control over the core academic and governance functions (including admissions) in its online degree programs, as it does in its traditional campus-based programs. Carolina will work with 2U to design and build its new online model, enhance the institution's internal capacity to create digital education programs, and advance digital education research more broadly through the creation of the University's Digital Education Research Hub.

"Carolina has a long history of working with 2U to create best-in-class graduate degree and boot camp programs," UNC Chapel Hill Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin said. "This University-wide partnership will accelerate our ambitious digital learning strategy, enabling us to leverage 2U's expertise in developing and delivering world-class education programs online."

"UNC Chapel Hill recognizes that digital learning is critical to the future of higher education. This first-of-its-kind partnership will give UNC Chapel Hill incredible flexibility to leverage the full spectrum of 2U's technology, services, and expertise to bring its campus-wide digital strategy to life," 2U President of Global Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn said.

This commitment to digital, flexible, and lifelong learning is a critical piece of the University's educational mission and is a key component of Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University's strategic plan, which aims to eliminate all barriers to a great education and meet the imperative for learning that is personalized, experiential, collaborative, and data-literate.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation's first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 77 bachelor's, 107 master's, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools, including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina's most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina's 341,972 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories and 159 countries. More than 185,118 live in North Carolina.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU): Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

