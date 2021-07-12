UNC Health Consolidates Its Radiology Imaging with Sectra

SHELTON, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution throughout UNC Health. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic, will provide efficient workflows through improved image access, robust collaboration tools, and functionality to shorten report turnaround times for physicians throughout the health system. The new platform will replace multiple legacy vendors and standardize all radiology imaging on Sectra.

UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, is North Carolina's largest academic health system. It is comprised of 12 hospitals and is affiliated with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

"Sectra's expertise in large-scale deployments was a perfect fit to consolidate UNC Health's radiology imaging systems. In the future, our enterprise product portfolio will allow for expansion into other areas when the timing is right," says Sectra Inc. Vice President of Sales, Anthony Grise.

The contract, signed in June 2021, also includes business analytics, advanced visualization, and teaching file software.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

