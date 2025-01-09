UNC Health Wayne Includes MEDI+SIGN Digital Whiteboards in Their Mission to Enhance Patient Care

SMITHSBURG, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Health Wayne, a leading healthcare institution committed to delivering exceptional patient care and innovative medical services, outfits its award-winning facility with MEDI+SIGN technology.

UNC Wayne Hospital Exterior

UNC Health Wayne, a 316-bed hospital located in Goldsboro, NC, has invested significantly in enhancing its facilities, optimizing patient safety protocols, and implementing innovative technologies to bolster healthcare outcomes. These initiatives, coupled with the dedication of its compassionate and skilled medical professionals, have contributed to the hospital achieving its seventh consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, earning a prestigious "Straight A" designation.

"We are proud of the efforts made and the high public scores we've achieved," says Dr. Jessie Tucker III, CEO of UNC Health Wayne. "We're confident that MEDI+SIGN technology will help us maintain our high ratings and continue to improve the patient experience."

The implementation of MEDI+SIGN includes fully automated digital in-room whiteboards and digital door displays to present real-time healthcare data to clinicians, patients, and their families. MEDI+SIGN ensures that the information presented is always up-to-date with automatic data flows from Epic®, UNC Health Wayne's electronic medical record (EMR). Stryker smart beds integrate seamlessly with MEDI+SIGN technology to alert healthcare staff, patients, and families of potential fall risks by sending alerts to the digital whiteboards and door displays.

MEDI+SIGN electronic patient room whiteboards replace traditional dry-erase boards, eliminating manual entry and duplication and allowing the staff to focus on the patient's needs. The door displays provide an overview of any patient isolation procedures, safety alerts, precautions, and other risks to the healthcare team. These communication enhancements increase Patient Safety and create a safer environment for staff.

"This technology helps put the patient and their family at ease. The MEDI+SIGN display shows who is treating them, their care plan, and even their specific diet, in easy-to-understand language," says Heidi Malez, CNO at UNC Health Wayne. "And that information is always accurate. The boards are constantly updated in real-time as information is entered into the EMR by the clinical staff, which saves us valuable time and confirms that information is always correct."

"To partner with such a prestigious hospital as UNC Health Wayne is truly an honor," says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of MEDI+SIGN. "They have made great strides in their patient safety and experience ratings, and we are eager to support them in their mission to continue providing the highest quality patient care."

About UNC Health Wayne

UNC Health Wayne has been providing compassionate, advanced health care to eastern North Carolina for over 125 years. A nonprofit, affiliate of UNC Health Care, UNC Health Wayne has a reputation in eastern North Carolina for providing excellent, high-quality medical care. As one of the largest employers in Wayne County, UNC Health Wayne has a team of more than 1,700 patient care providers and support staff, as well as more than 300 medical staff. Every member of our team is committed to delivering the best possible care through a patient-centered approach.

https://www.wayneunc.org/

About MEDI+SIGN

MEDI+SIGN is a game-changing communication tool used by hospitals that are pursuing the creation, improvement, and sustainability of their quality and safety goals. Driven and perfected by evidence-based outcomes, MEDI+SIGN deploys strategies tailored to the hospital's specific needs and existing workflows. This unique approach allows hospitals to experience quality and safety transformations without negatively impacting the day-to-day workflow of staff. MEDI+SIGN is the first and only patient-facing technology in its class that requires zero effort from clinical staff while reinvesting time back to the bedside. With patient experience and complex psychology at the epicenter of this technology, patients are kept informed, satisfied, and safe. Beyond patient experience, MEDI+SIGN focuses on improving HCAHPS and increasing patient safety by preventing falls as well as other sentinel events related to HAC, among other CMS programs. To experience these results for yourself, visit https://medisigndisplays.com .

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation

Stryker is a registered trademark of Stryker Corporation

MEDI+SIGN is a registered trademark. © 2025 MEDI+SIGN® All Rights Reserved

