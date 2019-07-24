UNC-IDB Strategic Studies Fellows Program Announces 2019 Graduates

"Today's mid-career level officers are being required to think more strategically than ever before. It is imperative for these future Army leaders to grasp this concept at a much earlier point in their careers so they will be ready for the complex geopolitical world around them. The IDB-SSFP Strategic Studies Fellows Program gives these men and women critical tools to add to their skillsets as they advance in their military careers," said LTG Williams.

The UNC-IDB SSFP is administered by the Institute for Defense and Business ( IDB ) in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About the SSFP Program

The four-week course is a graduate-level leadership seminar dedicated to broadening the ability of emerging military leaders to adapt to the increasingly uncertain and complex international environment.

"During the program, students' critical thinking processes are challenged by highly respected scholars in the fields of political science, international studies, business, and media and communications. Exposure to these lenses from an academic standpoint allows these students to broaden their professional horizons and think of the big picture," said IDB President MG Jim Hodge, USA (Ret). In addition to dissecting complex scenarios in the world of diplomatic relations, the Fellows worked with professors to sharpen their leadership and oratorical skills.

During this year's program, Congressman David Price (D-NC), paid a special visit to the Fellows. He spoke candidly with them about the inner workings of Congress, the challenges the body faces in today's complex geopolitical environment and the possibilities for cooperation and progress still inherent to this institution. Other highlights included a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) visit where students met with senior leaders at TROSA, a non-profit, two-year program dedicated to helping rehabilitate people with substance abuse disorders and provide them job skills they can use after the program has ended. Here the participants learned about volunteerism, logistical innovation, and strategic decision making. They also met with ADM Dennis Blair, USN (Ret) former Director of National Intelligence, where the Fellows were able to gain a new perspective on leadership from someone with an extensive experience in the military, intelligence community, and federal government.

Capstone Team Project

The program culminates with an applied strategic capstone team project, consisting of a team presentation and academic paper, demonstrating the students' application of the curriculum. At the end of the course, students presented their findings before a panel consisting of GEN Dan Allyn, USA (Ret), former Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and IDB Executive Fellow; Professor Tim Nichols, Visiting Professor of the Practice in the Duke Sanford School of Public Policy; and MG Jim Hodge, USA (Ret), President of the IDB.

Graduating Class

Graduates received a joint certificate from UNC and the IDB and are now members of the IDB's expansive alumni network. The graduates are:

MSG Lee Baker, Assignments NCO, Human Capital Management, Army National Guard Bureau

CPT Nicole Chappell, Battalion Operations Officer, HHD, 61st QM BN, 13th ESC, III Corps, FORSCOM USA

CPT Morgan Cina, G2 & G35, US Military Academy Staff, US Military Academy

CPT Lauren Cooper, Operations Officer, 5th BN, SFAB

CPT Tina Cordova, Executive Officer, Division East, First Army

MSG Osvaldo Cruz Javariz, ARNG-HRS-S Branch NCOIC, ARNG-HRS-S, Army National Guard Bureau

LTC John deGeest, Chief of Training, 174th IN BDE, First Army, USA

MAJ Jamiah Edwards, Executive Officer, DASA-R&T, ASA(ALT)

MAJ Brian Foster, FA Organizational Integrator, ARNG G3 FM, ARNG

CPT Jamila Gale-Agans, Battalion Logistics Officer, 17th CSSB, USARAK

MAJ Adam Johnson, Human Resources Officer, 35th Infantry Division, Kansas Army National Guard

CPT Briana Keirstead, Dep SPO OC-T, JMRC, 7 ATC, USAREUR

CPT Peter Kerkhof, Intelligence Officer, 2CR, USAREUR

CPT Kaitlin Kisiel, Small Group Leader, Army Logistics University, USA

CPT Kelsey Kurtz, Operations Officer, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff – Engineers, USAREUR

MSG Benjamin Linkous, Senior Operations NCO, 2nd BN, ARCD

SFC David Marshall, Senior Instructor, 11/100th MI BN, 4 BDE, 100th Regiment, 88th MSC, USAR

CPT Maria Martinez, BN S4 OIC, 168 MMB, 65 MED BDE, USA

CPT Agustin Martinez III, Force Management Officer, OPS Co. HHBn, United States Army Pacific Command

CPT Kevin Mathews, Commander, 1st SPACE BN, SMDC, USA

CPT Deems McKee, Assistant Product Manager, PEO EIS, USA

CPT Alonzo McNeal, Student, Navy CGSC

CPT Clayton Pell, Company Commander, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), USAREUR

CPT Eric Redlus, Red Team Leader, 2D BN, 1st Information Operations Command, US Army Cyber Command

CPT Jeremy Reynolds, Company Commander, 130th EN BDE, USARPAC

CPT Erik Robertson, Commander, 818th Support Maintenance Company, USARC

CPT Geoffrey Ross, Instructor, Department of Military Instruction, United States Corps of Cadets, United States Military Academy

MAJ Anthony Salvani, Deputy Director, NJ JFHQ Family Programs, New Jersey Army National Guard

CW3 Yvette Sandoval, S-1 Human Resources Technician, 49th Military Police Brigade, California Army National Guard

CPT Mark Sauser, Detachment Commander, 5th Military Police Battalion (CID), USACIDC

CPT Laterrious Starks, Executive Officer, HQ, USAREUR

CPT Cynthia Stephenson, Aide de Camp to CG IMCOM, HQ, USA Installation Management Command (IMCOM)

WO1 Bruce Villasenor, Regional Planner, G-5 Plans Division, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, USMC

CPT Randy Warren, Commander, Buffalo Recruiting Company, USAREC

MSG Yvonne Young, Senior Human Resources and Operations NCOIC, National Guard Advisor Office, United States Army Warfare Center and School, Fort Bragg, NC

About the IDB

The IDB is a nonprofit research and education institute formed in 1997 by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the state of North Carolina. The Institute provides custom executive and degree-granting education programs for all career levels from the military and government, non-governmental organizations, private sector, and international organizations. IDB features curriculum in logistics and technology, life cycle systems, leadership and organizational transformation, and strategic studies. www.IDB.org

