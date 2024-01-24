Uncapped launches revolutionary Line of Credit product to give certainty of funding for high-growth brands and retailers

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncapped , a trailblazing fintech company launched in 2019, is revolutionising funding for businesses seeking working capital. Today they announce the launch of their newest product - Line of Credit - designed for high-growth brands and retailers. The new product provides complete certainty of funding to sellers with a pre-agreed, committed credit facility which can be accessed within 48 hours. It's flexible, affordable and allows businesses to manage cash flow, seize opportunities and propel their businesses to new heights.

Uncapped's Line of Credit product is a game-changer in the world of business financing, offering sellers trading at least $5M in annual revenue a seamless, stress-free way to access working capital. "We are thrilled to introduce the Uncapped Line of Credit, a revolutionary financial product designed to meet the unique needs of ecommerce and retail entrepreneurs," said Piotr Pisarz, Founder and CEO of Uncapped. "At Uncapped, we believe in empowering entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses without the constraints of traditional financing. Our Line of Credit product reflects our commitment to providing flexible, transparent, and accessible funding to fuel the success of businesses around the world."

Key features of Uncapped's Line of Credit product include:

Certainty of funding: Uncapped is a financial partner that gives businesses peace of mind. With contractual agreements on limits and availability, businesses are free to plan purchases and spending with timelines that suit them. Flexibility: Businesses can have the ultimate decision on when and how much they borrow. They can draw funds on their own terms, at their required amount, with flexible repayment schedules allowing ultimate control over their financing. Affordability: This product is built on empowering business growth, not eating into budgets. Businesses can enjoy market competitive rates while saving on costs by only paying for what they use. Scalability of Funding: As businesses grow, so can their credit line. This scalability ensures that entrepreneurs have the financial support they need to capitalise on emerging opportunities and take their businesses to the next level. Easy Application Process: Applying for the Uncapped Line of Credit is simple and efficient. Businesses can complete the entire process in three simple online steps, receiving cash within days, not weeks.

To learn more about Line of Credit and how it has helped turbocharge the likes of Clean Skin Club , Lumi Therapy and more amazing brands, visit https://www.weareuncapped.com/funding/line-of-credit

About Uncapped:

Uncapped is a pioneering fintech company that provides flexible working capital funding for scaling brands, retailers and merchants. By combining advanced technology, data analytics, and flexible funding, Uncapped empowers entrepreneurs to access capital quickly and transparently without giving up control and ownership of their business. The company's mission is to fuel the growth and innovation of digital brands, driving economic progress and industry transformation.

For more information, visit Uncapped .

