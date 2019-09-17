Uncertain times demand unique strategies for businesses to profit and grow

Rutgers Business School is hosting a business community engagement symposium on Oct. 29 to bring together mid-size companies (at least $1 million in annual revenue) to provide strategies to grow during uncertainty. " Generating Profit for Growth in Uncertain Times: Unique Strategies for NJ's Mid-Size Companies " will have experts from industry, consulting, investment banking, marketing, government, manufacturing, law, accounting and more.

Interactive panel discussions will address how to mitigate financial, legal and regulatory risks; how to become more customer-centric using data mining, growth hacking and digital marketing; and how to optimize company profits with a more efficient supply chain and revamped corporate structure.

New Jersey ranks in the Top 10 in the country for having the most middle market companies headquartered in the state and for having the greatest share of middle market firms according to the Middle Market Power Index from American Express and Dun & Bradstreet.

The Rutgers Business Symposium offers an excellent opportunity for top mid-sized companies to learn and network with each other.

"The fruits of collaboration among higher education institutions, mid-size companies, entrepreneurs and government fuel economic development and progress for all," said Lei Lei, dean of Rutgers Business School. Middle-market firms accounted for 27% of all employment in the U.S. according to the Dun & Bradstreet report, up from 18% in 2011.

"The Symposium promises to provide unique business strategies that companies haven't considered before," said Leon Fraser, assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers Business School and organizer of the half-day event.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29 from 9 AM to 1 PM at Rutgers Business School in Newark, NJ. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Special keynote speaker will be multiple Platinum Award winner and Certified Master Trainer Jim Bardoski, who has helped hundreds of mid-sized businesses exceed their business goals.

Interested in attending, register here.

Symposium: Generating Profit for Growth in Uncertain Times: Unique Strategies for NJ's Mid-Size Companies

Includes 3 panel discussions, keynote speaker, networking, breakfast, and lunch.

AGENDA

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

REGISTER

Early Bird Registration until Friday, October 4, 2019 : $25

: After October 4 , General Admission Registration: $30

, General Admission Registration: Deadline for registration is Friday, October 25, 2018

Rutgers Business School

1 Washington Park

Newark, NJ 07102

View Map

If you have any questions, please email: RBS_Symposium@business.rutgers.edu.

